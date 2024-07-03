I joined my friend, James Grundvig on Monday for a conversation about the latest breaking news and an update on our upcoming film, 'Splintering Baylon'.

###

TRANSCRIPT

James Grundvig: Hello, this is James Grundvig with Unrestricted Warfare on Decentralized.Media.

Yes, it's the beginning of July and I have a great friend, a former colleague, a new colleague in Alexandra Bruce from ForbiddenNews.substack.com or ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net. We go back four years and we've been bringing you truth many different ways and she and I, along with some other people have collaborated on the new film, 'Splintering Babylon'. But before we get into that movie, we're going to get into the World Economic Forum, because they're absolutely insane. Let's start off with a video.

(Rolls this insane video from Summer Davos)

James Grundvig: Pricing mechanisms. Alexandra Bruce, welcome to the show. And didn't you cover this on Substack on one of your posts recently?

Alexandra Bruce: Yeah. It was this morning I covered that. Yeah. It's just, it's so revolting to watch these, these people!

James Grundvig: You know, it's a scam. The entire scam is based on overpopulation, limited resources.

Alexandra Bruce: But then, I mean, you're looking at people who want to kill you and want to lord over you and stand on your neck.

James Grundvig: And they want to destroy the Earth – because they are destroying the Earth. They're destroying the food supply. They've been poisoning the water, the air and the ground and the food. They've been doing this for 50 years.

It just didn't happen overnight, only people have been noticing the last few years, thanks to COVID. You know, now we have time to look at the sky. 'Oh, that's Chemtrails.' Right? And GMO and fluoride and all of this stuff. And it's kind of incredible.

Alexandra Bruce: Yeah. We're being sprayed like bugs. Like, literally.

James Grundvig: You know. Literally, like bugs. And what's interesting though, I did like six, eight weeks ago, I spent a couple hours on a Saturday and said, 'Alright, what's the real population of India? Well, and the reason why I did this, I'm going to, I'm going to put a big sword in the side of the World Economic Forum.

Well, I did. The top 20 cities in India, population-wise, make 105 million. The next 300 cities, the 21st city is only a population of a million. I averaged 500 million, 500,000 over the next 300, and that's probably generous. So, you take those two numbers and the 300, 320 biggest cities in India have a population of 260 million, give or take. There's no way, based on that, there's no way India has a billion people, not 1.3 billion, not 1.4 billion.

The whole thing's a sham and a lie. I'm surprised no one's really done this before, but I'm going to be doing it, once our movie 'Splintered Babylon' is done. But if India has less – way less than a billion people – I bet China does too. What do you think?

Alexandra Bruce: You know what? We've been lied to about everything and we have to be open to any consideration, at this point. We really do. We can't take anything for granted. We can't assume anything, ever, anymore. Clif High said something great. He said, it's going to take us – once this war is over – it's going to take us a century to dig out of the lies and our misconceptions about things, because all of our premises are bogus in science.

James Grundvig: Yeah, you're right. I understand Clif High's point, because we've got to be archaeologists for the last thousand years, right? Did the Mud Floods happen? If so, what's that story? Did it really, the 1906 earthquake happen the way they said it did or was something else involved? We will have to go back and do all this.

The good news is, I think when we finally defeat the Globalists and the evil and we go to a thousand years of peace, I think we're going to use AI for good, for actually accelerating Clif's timeline for the next hundred years. I think we probably can do it in 20, partially with technology. I don't see why we cannot.

Alexandra Bruce: Yep. Technology is neutral. It can be used for good or evil and certainly, AI can be used for all kinds of good, I think.

James Grundvig: Yep. And what did Jesus do? He was a carpenter, which means he used a hammer to build houses and things. What did Cain do? He used a rock like a hammer and killed his brother. So you're right. Absolutely.

Let's go to the next video, because we got some action in France, because it's a very beautiful democratic, free society and let's see the results of the election yesterday.

(Roll video of rioters in Lyon)

James Grundvig: No, they're not celebrating the French revolution. Sorry. They're not celebrating. These are the foreigners and Middle Easterners who want to take over the country and are actually setting fires. Alexandra, got a comment on it?

Alexandra Bruce: Yeah, I saw that as it was just coming out, that footage, it was before the votes had been counted, but it was clear that it was leaning in Le Pen's direction. And that was Lyon, which is the second city, no, third city of France. And yeah, there were riots like that all over Europe. There were riots like that in Germany, Antifa too, there was a lot of Antifa out.

James Grundvig: Good old Antifa. Here we go. One more. That's a very distinct police siren in the background from Europe, that's for sure. We don't have sirens like that. Which I find interesting, right?

Alexandra Bruce: No, they sound like really kind of gay. (Laughing) When you come from New York, with the crazy sirens in New York, which sound like weapons, you know? They [European sirens] just sound sort of like "Doo-doo, doo-doo".

James Grundvig: Sounds flowery, a little too flowery for us, I tell you. It's crazy. All right, let's get into our movie, because I decided two months ago to give you a call, because I remember you had a film background and MTV and stuff. Talk to the audience a little bit about your background. Then we'll play 30 seconds of the opening of the movie. Go ahead.

Alexandra Bruce: Well, sure. Okay. I majored in film in college, but I went to Brown University, so they couldn't let you do that. So I had to major – you're going to love this – in Semiotics, which is a branch of linguistics, but it's really Critical Theory.

So I majored in Critical Theory – which is the whole thing that's happening right now, like Critical Race Theory?

James Grundvig: Oh, yeah.

Alexandra Bruce: Basically, Marxism. Critical theory is Marxism applied to cultural criticism. It's a Marxist critique of culture. You think you're majoring in criticism? No, you're majoring in Marxism! So that's what I majored in. So, after I'd written enough – I went to Paris, I wrote 100-page papers, Marxist papers in French.

And then I came back and I said, "Listen," to Brown, "You don't have the equipment. I'm majoring in film, and I've already done all the theory stuff. I've done all the Marxism a human being can take, you know? So they let me, and I was also, I got married in my Senior Year. So they let me go to NYU Film School for my Senior Year. And so I got my hands on equipment. And within a year, I was the Art Director of 'Tougher Than Leather', which is with Run-DMC and the Beastie Boys.

James Grundvig: Love it.

Alexandra Bruce: Because previously, I had been an intern at MTV. And I was, I became friends with the guy who would eventually found 'Yo! MTV Raps'. And so he was in that movie and we bumped into each other, again. We hadn't seen each other in years. And he hired me to start 'Yo! MTV Raps', the show. And then I got Fab Five Freddy to be the host. I convinced him, and I guess the rest is history. Then I started directing rap videos.

James Grundvig: So you went from Critical Race Theory to Critical Race music. I love it.

Alexandra Bruce: Yes, absolutely. You have to understand, I was raised the most Leftist way. One of my grandmothers was a Communist. Like, not a Socialist. She was full-blown. And so, my mother was raised with all of that. So, I was raised with a lot of Leftism.

And from my home, from my school – which was covered by James O'Keefe. Or actually, he was still Project Veritas at the time. He went to my grammar school in Chicago, where they have a program where they're teaching kids how to use butt plugs and do "gay sex". The parents pay a tuition of $40,000 for that, at that school.

James Grundvig: For essentially a circus.

Alexandra Bruce: Yes. So, I directed rap videos for the better part of a decade. And then I found out I was pigeonholed. Nobody would let me do Rock 'n Roll videos, because my reel was Black. And then it started to be that Black people didn't want to hire me. They wanted to direct their own videos. And then, really what happened is that Napster happened. And really, that was the end of MTV being a music channel.

James Grundvig: Yeah, at the end, in the beginning of 2000, give or take, Napster did happen, I remember.

Alexandra Bruce: But the thing is, that was always in the business plan of MTV. Like I said, I was an intern at MTV in 1983, when it was like the first or second year of its existence. And that was always its plan.

The record companies were giving them free content that they could advertise on. It was like the most mint situation, they should have just kept doing that forever! But Napster, I think just really upended the entire music industry. And look at what has become of the music industry. It's like there's, you know, a tenth of the artists that there used to be. Nobody makes videos anymore, practically...

The record company would pay 50% and then the other 50% would come out of the artist's royalties and that's what the budgets for the music videos were.

James Grundvig: And that was a really good relationship for about 15 years or something.

Alexandra Bruce: Right. But it was always in the plan, that MTV wanted to make their own movies and their own shows, but they've all resoundingly sucked.

James Grundvig: So now, MTV 2024 has got Rock Block and The Metal Show on Friday nights, which I do watch, once in a while, just to go back, you know, trip down memory lane, right? I mean, there's nothing else on MTV that I even think about watching. I do like, and I'm not there for 45, 40 minutes or an hour listening to music videos like I used to, but I'll go listen and see what's on, I'll listen to a couple songs and then switch the channel.

Alexandra Bruce: Yeah, well, I don't even have TV, even during the years that I was working [in film/TV], because I also worked on independent films and TV commercials, New York City is where most of the TV commercials get filmed or used to, anyway. So, I'd be on the crews of those things.

And so, you know, I did that for a long time and it just, finally I ended up in LA, working on a film and it just, like the wheels fell off of the whole project. And I was like, "I hate this business. It's just crazy. These people are crazy. I don't want anything to do with this."

James Grundvig: And now we're in a different business. Now we're targets, because we're telling the truth.

Alexandra Bruce: Right, I thought, "I'll just write a blog and it'll be really mellow and it won't be stressful and I won't be fighting with anybody, everything will be fine." And the next thing I know, it's like I have the full weight of the US Government, coming down on me and destroying my business.

James Grundvig: Obama weaponized the big media in 2013. He weaponized Big Tech, right? To go against any truth or resistance, because they thought – I'm talking about the Globalists – thought, they'd have Hillary Clinton being a slam dunk, stealing election in 2016. Whoops, that didn't happen. No. That changed everything.

Alexandra Bruce: It's so weird, because I made all these categories on the side of my website, not understanding what was happening, but it was all the things that the WEF – and really, this plan to take down America – was all about. If you look at the list of categories, you know, I didn't realize it was all really one thing, not, like a hundred.

James Grundvig: Right. And for people who think that Fascism and Marxism are separate, they're not, they're all under the umbrella of Satanism. At the end of the day, they're all Satanic.

Alexandra Bruce: It's just different ways that the aristocracy has come up with to control the masses.

James Grundvig: That's exactly right.

Alexandra Bruce: I looked into it, like Karl Marx and Engels wrote the 'Communist Manifesto' with financing from Lionel Rothschild, who was a Member of Parliament at the time during the Victorian Era.

James Grundvig: Karl Marx' wife, Jenny, was from a banking family.

Alexandra Bruce: Right. She was like a second cousin of a Rothschild, his wife. She was a cousin of the Rothschilds, herself. And Engels was, too! They were Rothschild cousins. Rothschild was paying them. It was the British Crown, ultimately that was paying Rothschild. Communism was a product of the British Crown. People don't see that.

James Grundvig: No question. Yep.

Alexandra Bruce: You know, all these Antifa people, who really think that Communism is going to save them. Like, no, it's the same bastards –

James Grundvig: It's all vectors that seem to be separate are the same, going to one end goal: Agenda 2030 and transhumanism for the survivors. They want to depopulate as much of the planet as possible. The only way they can control the global population is to depopulate them. They have to get it down to a small number. But unfortunately, that's not going to happen. Agenda 2030 is way behind schedule, six to ten years now. They're not getting there. Too many people will be waking up at some point this year. Alexandra.

Alexandra Bruce: If we have anything to do with it – and we do!

James Grundvig: We do. So let's talk about 'Splintering Babylon', but let's play the first 30 seconds. I did this last week, but I'm going to do it again for the audience to understand really this movie. Yeah, the Truthers are going to share it. Of course, our audience, which is quite awake, going to share it, love it. But this is really for the Normies in the Fall.

So there might be a second leg to this movie. What I mean, is if it goes viral now, it will really viral when the Normies wake up, because they're going to ask, "How the hell did we get here?" Well, let's talk about how the Hell did we get here. It didn't happen five years ago. That's the key.

(Rolls and early draft of the film intro)

James Grundvig: Played a little longer this time. It's for the audience. Yes, Alexandra and I could use your help. We're in post-production. All the interviews have been done. We've got phenomenal guest stars. I'll drop a couple: Michael Jaco, SG Anon, Dr Lee Merritt, Dr Christiane Northrup. There's several others. There's an ex-Marine that's never spoken publicly about stuff he knows about The Plan. The Plan was independent in 2000, 24 years ago.

So, The Plan required No Coup, No Civil War. And guess what? Why did President Trump not sign the Insurrection Act on the 18th of December 2020, which was a Friday? Because he was the only one in the Oval Office, including Flynn and Patrick Byrne and Giuliani and every City pal, the only one that knew what's coming. They didn't know anything about it.

And back in 2000, they called The Plan 'Operational Field Manual'. And you're going to look and you're going to learn about that. And I've also been in communication with MK Michael. Who's MK Michael? That's his code name. He's been in the MKULTRA Program for 40 years, US Army Intelligence.

We're going to learn a lot about what the Hell's coming. We got this thing called, in the beginning of Act 3, The Harrowing. Well, what's The Harrowing? This is where Alexandra and I have fun.

The Harrowing, we know, is Holy Saturday with Jesus on the cross, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, is never talked about, at least not in, you know, Lutheran, my parents' Reformed Church. I really never knew about this. Even most Catholic circles don't know about it They don't talk about it. It's not in the Church, the Vatican, or whatever. It's in some places.

Then, Sunday is Resurrection Day. We'll not call it Ishtar Day. Resurrection Day.

So, what is Holy Saturday? Apparently, Jesus, in the Bible, right, went down to Hades, got a key. Key for what? To heaven. Because Satan apparently took the key to Heaven from Adam. So, Jesus had to go down there. He had to go down there and defeat Satan, get the key, make sure the Watchers were bound for a thousand years or whatever, and then he had to take some good prophets from the Old Testament up to Heaven with him.

So, that was Jesus' victory, and then on top of that, he shed his blood for all of our sins, you know, in the past, during, and then in the future, right? So, we're still, as long as we accept Christ, our sins are being purified. We're being cleansed before we meet God (for the believers).

So, Alexandra, you had an interesting thing, before we went on the show about The Harrowing, and it was related to what? Donald Trump's mother?

Alexandra Bruce: Well...we were talking about how mainstream Christianity celebrates mass on Sunday, but Donald Trump's mother was born on Isle of Harris, which is in the Outer Hebrides, you know, way north and out there.

James Grundvig: Where the Norwegian Vikings hung out a thousand years ago.

Alexandra Bruce: Well, but except for that, they still speak Gaelic, primarily over there. It's like, really crazy. They celebrate the mass, they celebrate Christ on Sabbath, on Saturday, because that's what the Bible says. And they believe that Sunday is like a Papist, a Catholic Pope thing.

James Grundvig: Yeah, and it's also an Egyptian Ra Sun God day...I mean, I like the Sun, itself, but knowing the pagan deities, right, the small g's, doesn't interest me, right? So, we've been lied to about everything. Our calendar's off, right? Our holidays are not what they think, right? Jesus certainly wasn't born on 25th of December. He was either born at the end of September or perhaps in Spring. Maybe, we'll learn that truth, when this is all over. We're gonna learn a lot more, aren't we?

Alexandra Bruce: Yes, we are.

James Grundvig: So, what's good about our movie, Alexandra, is what? Talk about the First Act and no, you never wanted to go check out the Nazis, but unfortunately, they got rid of their swastikas, got rid of their goose-stepping boots, they put on business clothes and attires, and they became rocket men, bioscientists, and corporate leaders, and they partially founded NATO, partially founded the UN, and no, Nuremberg wasn't what you think it was. It only killed 17 Nazis, which means those 17 officers were disposable. There's a lot more in the inner core of the Nazis than that.

Alexandra Bruce: We were snowed. We were snowed about all that. We were told that we won, and the Nazis were bad, and now, it's like they're in control! They're running the CIA, they're running the WHO, they're running the CDC! I mean, it's just...

James Grundvig: Correct. It wasn't just the Soviet Communists that came in. It was also the Chinese Communists. But, you know, the Nazis were here, long before them. And the Nazis probably, most likely, were involved in setting up the CIA, even though the CIA, technically, it's…

Alexandra Bruce: Oh, absolutely. It was Reinhard Gehlen who helped them set it up, because he had been the chief of intelligence for the Nazis, and he knew everything about the Russians, and so –

James Grundvig: They set up the CDC – and now, we're learning that Franklin Roosevelt was a Globalist. He was one of Them. He's not one of us. He brought a lot of socialist programs, he tried to destroy a manual on how people are supposed to really assemble and go against the government and – it was a 1928 document that I received a month ago, and it's just one thing after another. It's totally crazy.

Alexandra Bruce: Again, Communism, Socialism, Fascism, these are all just tools that were invented by the aristocracy to control people. Period. It's not about anything being good or anything being for you.

James Grundvig: Right. It's not going to bring you to freedom. It's not going to give you an Afterlife. It's going to do the opposite of an Afterlife.

Alexandra Bruce: The only thing that's like that is the Constitution. Everything else is really just pandering to the aristocrats, who think they own this planet and are trying to depopulate us.

James Grundvig: And what's fun about our movie is we don't try to be Nostradamus. We're not going to predict. Right. The last chapter has been written. How do we get out of this? Or do we not get out of this? Right.

So there's Hell, which is The Harrowing, because The Harrowing in Jesus' time was saving souls, but with the MKULTRA Black Luciferians, it's about destroying souls. And how are they going to do it? Well, it's the second pandemic – and it's not what you think, people. So we're going to break some really interesting brand-new information no one else has.

You've got purgatory. Some believe that the Uniparty, somehow is going to stay in power. The banking system is going to stay in power. And if the banking system does, they're going to stay in power.

You need the financial crash to free the people, because without it, you're going to have all these organizations, NGOs, GAVI, and stuff that continuously steal money from the people and weaponize different attack vectors against the people to control them.

Alexandra Bruce: With their [the peoples'] own money! It's so perverted, it's so Satanic, and it's got to stop.

James Grundvig: Yes. So this is why we call the movie 'Splintering Babylon'. We've got to smash it. And then, the third part's Heaven. God wins. God wins, because Babylon gets destroyed by God's rock, God's law. So we're going to give three options...We'll tell you the real history, all the way up to now, all the way through COVID, up to the insanity of today.

Joe Biden's going to be on the way out. We don't care. But then we're going to guess what happens the next six months into next year. It's a guess, and it's three likely paths, but one outcome. We'll find out, right?

Alexandra Bruce: Yep. We will.

James Grundvig: All right. Let's get into my PowerPoint, and then we'll get into your Substack, because your Substack's rocking.

"Splintering the World Economic Forum". That's the name of the show, Alexandra Bruce, Forbidden News. Yes, she's always been forbidden.

Oh, look at this, Alexandra! Klaus Schwab accused of sexually assaulting multiple young staffers.

Alexandra Bruce: Incredible. Incredible.

James Grundvig: He "resigned", is the quote unquote word. He was fired, or maybe he was taken away by the Military Alliance, but he was gone before the Pandemic Treaty.

So he was out at the beginning of May, before the World Health Organization had their pandemic meeting. He's gone now, right? So here he is, but now he's getting smeared. Oh, look, The Wall Street Journal today, behind all this, "Claims of a Toxic Workplace".

So you know, in my opinion, that the White Hats are completely behind this. They've now got the media exposing Klaus Schwab. Well, we're exposing Klaus Schwab tied to his German father.

Alexandra Bruce: His father used slave labor, because the Nazis gave him a special dispensation to do that.

James Grundvig: And Klaus is everyone's hero. Are you serious? You're a Nazi if you like Klaus Schwab, I'm just going to tell you that, right now. He was born in 1938, so he's 86 today. This is someone that looks like Klaus Schwab.

You go on the Russian search engine, Yandex and you type in "Klaus Schwab+sex", which is what I did. And then, oh, look what popped up. And this has gone around. And this is the world of pedophiles and transvestites. And this is people who mock God. And then there's Klaus over here:

"A new world could emerge, the contours of which is incumbent on us to reimagine, to redraw." – Klaus Schwab

Alexandra Bruce: "The contours that I have strapped with my G-string around my man boobs."

James Grundvig: Exactly. And he's definitely a Canaanite, right? He worships Satan. He's the Synagogue of Satan. What Klaus did, according to The Wall Street Journal, was what? He had his HR department fire every employee over 50 a few years ago. Well, that's age discrimination, for sure. So if you're over 50, you should be pissed off right now, even if you didn't work at the World Economic Forum.

He brought in younger people. Why? Because he wanted to have sex in the toxic workplace with them. That's why. Alexandra, go ahead.

Alexandra Bruce: Now, we don't know that this is necessarily him. It just looks like him. But I love the Cross-Your-Heart – what are those things called?

James Grundvig: Careful. He might get sunburned on the cheeks of his butt. Forget about it. I love the hat. Was that, a wedding veil? I'm just really into the garter. Really, Klaus? You look horrible, Buddy.

Let's go to, oh my gosh, the French election. So we played a couple of videos. There were riots in front of the Arc de Triomphe. You have all these non-Frenchmen behind them. Rioters, right? You got the Africans and Middle Eastern people, and they've been rioting. Why? Because they're paid by, oh, George Soros and the NGOs. They're getting paid to riot. Right, Alexandra?

Alexandra Bruce: Oh, I just saw something. Now, I just fleetingly read an article about a document that says that actually, they were imported to kill 15 million Europeans. That was actually – that's what they're there to do. [I was rushing on Monday morning when I saw an article saying this, that unfortunately, I can't find to link here, at the moment].

James Grundvig: Of course they are. And what's even more bizarre, though, someone dropped this yesterday, the French Constitution from the Act of the 3rd of April, 1955, Articles 16 and 36.

Let me read Article 16 of the French Constitution provides the President of France with "exceptional powers" in times of acute crisis. Well, I guess it's times of acute crisis. We don't know if Macron's gonna be removed or not.

When he's supposed to be removed, he might claim these Article 16 and be a dictator. Who knows? Article 36 of the same Constitution regulates State of Siege. Well, the only ones doing the State-of-Sieging is the imported invaders. Right, Alexandra?

Alexandra Bruce: That's right. Well, you know what's very interesting about what's happening in France is how it mirrors, like, it's on the same schedule as the United States, where you have the Globalist puppet on the edge, here.

James Grundvig: And you got the same thing in Canada, really. Canada's a little ahead of us, but we're really in parallel. Something big's gonna happen in all three places and beyond this summer, I believe.

And locally, out in California, and Newsom wants to be your president. Right. So the FBI raided – oh, the FBI sounds like it's finally doing its job – FBI raided the home of Oakland Mayor. Amazing...Most mayors get – when they get their homes raided by the FBI, it's usually around bribery, kickbacks, things of that nature. Here, Oakland mayor, Sheng Tao, or Sheng Thao, should be an H there, T-H-A-O.

She is Chinese. So is she an infiltrator? Well, apparently, they raided her over child sex networks in California. Hold it. So this is not the normal crime of a city official. It's not a bribe. I'm not saying she didn't make money. It's not kickbacks. It's something completely different. This is evil.

Alexandra Bruce: Just look at the expression on her face. That's not a nice person.

James Grundvig: Our governments have been infiltrated at the local, state, and federal level, for sure. So let's talk about Beryl. This is a hurricane that's a Cat-4 now. The most aggressive big-size hurricane in June, ever. That was declared yesterday, the 30th.

And Beryl is what? Oh, it's a green emerald. And so some people on Twitter, some decoders, were saying, "Oh, Emerald City, Wizard of Oz." Well, what's the Wizard of Oz happening? Oh, we pulled back the curtains on the Global Masters.

This is coming. So you have to wonder whether the military White Hats made sure that the second hurricane of the year had a name of significance. And I believe this is not a coincidence. Alexandra?

Alexandra Bruce: Maybe, maybe not. I don't know.

James Grundvig: Well, if the curtains get pulled this summer, I guess we'll have our answer. Let's look at it that way. Tennessee: So a woman, Tanya Benton, she sued Blue Cross Blue Shield and won a judgment of almost $700,000 for the vaccine issues. Either she's fired or took and got injured but either way, she has hammered one of the big health insurance companies in the State of Tennessee. And this is a trend, I believe that begins, that doesn't end, here.

Alexandra Bruce: It's a precedent that can be replicated, literally billions of times.

James Grundvig: Yep. And what's good news is what? It will financially ruin the insurance industry. It will put hospitals, because when you throw the remdesivir in there, right, the Fauci Protocol Murders, when you throw that in there, you're going to see the entire financial, the health system collapse without question. Yep. It's coming.

Here you are, Alexandra. We got you on forbiddenknowledgeTV.net and let's talk about your Substack, ForbiddenNews.Substack.com.

Alexandra Bruce: Well, I wanted to talk to you about the latest from Juan O Savin with Tore Maras. Let me find that and share the screen with you. Because it just seemed like the most transparent that he's ever been. He's sort of hedged what he's said before, but this time, he really says – this is a four and a half hour podcast that they do –

James Grundvig: And I've had Juan and John Chambers, my former boss and I, have five hour talking sessions face-to-face, but never anything like a five-hour or four-and-a-half-hour show, ever.

Alexandra Bruce: So, it took me two days to transcribe and look at everything and at around one hour and 33 minutes in, he says: "It's hard to grasp the magnitude of the world operation that we are fighting...within the military operation of which Trump is a figurehead. They're going to have these crises all coming to a head at exactly the same time. And we will try to root it all out, once and for all.

"And you are all about to be a part of, as an observer, the greatest coup ever to occur on the planet. Not just a Trump comeback, but a military operation that is going to reach into countries all over the world. It's going to be epic."

James Grundvig: Yeah, and I would just add to it that there have been several sting operations and several Executive Orders that lead into sting operations. And the Executive Orders of December 2017, anyone involved in severe human trafficking, right, can have all their assets frozen, worldwide. So it's not just the United States being the police, it is the Alliance being the police, and they're going to go freeze assets.

And then, you got the one with the election coup, right, the Foreign Interference, 2018 Executive Order. Those are treasonous acts. People – I talk about executives – people like Klaus Schwab, pedophile maybe, sexual abuser, most likely from The Wall Street Journal and other articles coming out, now about a "toxic workplace".

So you're going to see a lot of this scum at the very top being taken down. Van der Leyen, all of them are coming down. And when the system goes financially bust, to Juan's point, if you're going to reach a point of convergence, we've got to have all of the ugliness, plus a financial collapse happen all together, so – and a nuclear scare event – so we get a couple body blows to wake up the Normies. Alexandra?

Alexandra Bruce: What I found interesting is that, in this session, he repeatedly referred to the Black Nobility. He doesn't call it that. He calls it the "13 Bloodline Families", okay? But he mentioned them several times throughout this four-and-a-half-hour thing.

And what he said is that basically – and I knew this, already – the Western intelligence agencies all work together, and they are basically, according to him, quote, a "Security operation for the families behind the scenes, that you don’t really know the names of the various players. It’s not just the obvious ones that you know the names of; Rothschild or Rockefeller. There’s other families that are criminal organizations…Those families have members that take positions within the various intelligence agencies, the banking and certain industries and then, they coordinate their actions to have control over the broader population."

And another thing is that, from this document that I stumbled on is that literally, all of the Latin American gangs, that are in control of our border right now are actually controlled by various – each gang is controlled by a different Black Nobility family...The Ruspoli family is in charge of the Sinaloa Cartel, and other families that are in control of Los Zetas and the other Black Nobility families control all these Mexican and Central American gangs.

James Grundvig: And they fund them and they control them and it's totally sick.

Alexandra Bruce: Yeah. And because they launder the money – because they make so much money. And what I've also heard [from Tore] is that, at this point, the Sinaloa Cartel owns all of the new oil wells in North Dakota, Texas, and Louisiana. Like they're just making so many billions of dollars. They can just buy everything.

And I don't know if you remember that whole business, with what was revealed in Arizona about everybody in the Arizona government has been bought. They launder, through deeds into real estate transactions. That's how they how they bribe everyone. And it's very, very sophisticated.

When you think of these gangsters at the border, you think maybe of "illiterate wetbacks" or something like that. No, they are incredible hackers and they manipulate the financial system, the insurance system, and they hack into college university databases and create files saying they graduated and they have degrees and things that they don't have. It's just amazing, what they're up to.

James Grundvig: Yeah, it really is amazing. Now, I want to switch gears, if you don't mind to Ukraine. I'm gonna play a half of a four minute video from Russia Times.

(Rolls RT video about Ukraine acquiring materials to make "dirty bombs" and turning their country into a radioactive waste dump, in the process).

James Grundvig: Pretty interesting. What do you think of that, Alexandra?

Alexandra Bruce: Well, it's really against the interests of the Europeans, who are trying to take Ukraine over, because – a big reason why they want it is because of the farmland. And if they despoil and destroy that, then the whole point of taking over Ukraine – or one of the big points – is lost.

James Grundvig: Yeah, well, you know, to a degree. But if the real plan, on top of the very top-level plan of Satan, which is to go Scorched Earth, on the Earth, destroy it, and then go live in their bunkers, then I think if that's the long-term goal, they don't care about the land of Ukraine, at all.

Alexandra Bruce: Well, I think a few months ago, Juan O Savin said that we can probably expect a nuke to go off in Eastern Europe. Either Poland or Ukraine is what he…

James Grundvig: Right, and they're going to blame Russia for it. And that's going to be… That's what they're going to try to do, right? The provocation. And that false flag would be blamed on Russia and we'll go to a much bigger escalation of war.

Alexandra Bruce: Remember, the Moscow shopping mall with the Tajik terrorists? Or ISIS, right? Which is a CIA thing. So we have one CIA operation that's killed 130 Russians in a shopping mall and then, more recently, at the beach in Crimea, you had another 100-plus people killed from cluster bombs. So that's over 200-plus Russians killed by the CIA, so far.

James Grundvig: And they've really, I would say, they showed a lot of restraint so far, but Russia did say, "We will retaliate."

Alexandra Bruce: Well, I don't think a nuke in Ukraine or Poland is a "retaliation". I think it's something here, on US soil. Has to be. Because, those are the two incursions into the territory that killed hundreds and hundreds of people. There have been others. There have been missiles. There have been drones. At least four, that I can think of that have gone in, that are all Acts of War. Russia is completely in its rights to nuke us, right now.

James Grundvig: And they got four ships south. They got 11 nuclear submarines in the Atlantic Ocean. And good luck to us. And they got a hypersonic missile, which would make all air defense systems completely obsolete.

Alexandra Bruce: Yeah, so this is the position that our Western, our illustrious World Economic Forum-approved leaders have brought us. We are reaping the rewards of the World Economic Forum, right now.

James Grundvig: Yeah, you know, we are, actually. They really want the Great Reset. We need the Great Reset.

Alexandra Bruce: They want to nuke the planet. They want to kill 90% of humans.

James Grundvig: Yeah, they do. And they would love to have Russia, China, and the United States do it for them, to a great degree. So are they going to try to trigger a nuclear war? They might.

Alexandra Bruce: Well, what you said, I mean, Iran showed enormous restraint, also when their government was decapitated in that helicopter crash that the Israelis shot down. It's just amazing.

James Grundvig: And Israel says a week ago, says they're three weeks away from a ground invasion of Lebanon. So give it two more weeks. Start by mid-July and Israel and Lebanon might open up. And if they do, Iran is definitely involved in that fight, right? Because Hezbollah is an Iranian outfit, sponsored, everything. So we're going to see an escalation of summer in the Mideast and Ukraine, Russia. And if something happens in the United States, I don't know what it might be.

I see China invading Taiwan, right? That's the third leg of geopolitical risk that could really open up, quickly.

Alexandra Bruce: Yeah, it's pretty trepidatious.

James Grundvig: Sure is. So let's talk about your Substack. We got about five or seven minutes left in the show. Your Substack, you were deplatformed, all this stuff happened. You had a tough time with your original website. You got that together now. But you launched your Substack about what, six weeks ago? Yes, about six weeks ago.

Alexandra Bruce: It was like the second week of May. I've been blacklisted on all of the good ad networks. So, my site is plastered with ads, but I get maybe $200 a month from them. And it's like, I need those $200. So I keep the ads up.

When I got fired by AMP, you know, being paid very little but expecting – being told that I was going to be paid more – it really just completely turned my finances upside down. And I basically was underwater $50,000 last year, as a result of being misinformed by people at AMP and believing them that we were, you know –

James Grundvig: And AMP's no more. It went from AMP Media to AMP News. They're gone. And now it's a thing called Patriot TV. Who cares? It's watered-down wuss content, at the end of the day. That's what it's turned out to be. I'm not going to bash them. Don't care. They're not going to make a difference, at all in this fight. I will say that much.

That all said, if our movie does what it's supposed to do, which is really to wake up a lot more people and to bring the truth to the Normies, in particular, then I think we've got something very special.

Alexandra Bruce: Yes. Another part of why I was so underwater is because the mass email service that I was using cost over $30,000 a year. And the ads weren't making it so that that 30k, it was no longer a cost of doing business. It was a cost of destroying my business. And so I couldn't renew that contract.

And so, I went to a company that was taking forever to get me up. So I just started experimenting with Substack. And like immediately, within four days, I was a "Substack Bestseller", which was just incredible. And then, within three weeks, I had a million views.

It was just unbelievable to get a taste of what it's like, to not have Google throttling you all the time. Because I've been deplatformed by all the social media, so I don't really trust any of my analytics, because I know that I'm being squelched. So I just, you know, it's been very weird to operate...since 2018 is when it really started to just...

James Grundvig: So the past six years, you've been throttled. I used to write for Medium.com, which was the predecessor to Substack. And I got banned on there in early 2018. Because why? Because I started writing a lot about 5G. 5G and the wine country fires, right? Making the connections that these fires, like Maui, which burned structures but didn't burn trees, were completely different. And it was very, very interesting.

And I found myself, now that I don't even post on YouTube for the audience. When people post Grundvig's content with my name on it, it gets deleted instantly. So I'm persona non grata there, anyways. It's just one of these things. So I just learned to live without it.

Alexandra Bruce: Yeah, I stopped posting on YouTube because I want to have the music. I have YouTube for the music, basically.

James Grundvig: That's it, right? And then, what I do is I use Yandex.com, the Russian search engine, because number one, all the articles written by the Truthers over the last six or seven years, that have been scrubbed and deleted and downranked by Google, you can find them now.

And all DuckDuckGo is is to anonymously let you use Google's search engine. So it's not a different search engine. It just hides you anonymously.

Yandex.com – the Russians, of all people – actually have the most free search engine there is. Not everything's perfect about it, but at least you could find stuff over the last 10 years on Fauci and everybody else that you can't find anymore.

Alexandra Bruce: Yeah, and then Telegram – since I've been kicked off of everywhere else, I mean, Telegram is vital to me now. It was intimidating before. I think they've also gotten it under control, because there was a lot of scamming and a lot of weird hacking and scamming going on, but it seems to have been gotten under control.

James Grundvig: And spoofing. You know, the good thing is a bunch of patriots are having their voices, AI is mimicking their voices. I was on a call last night with Juan O Savin, Patriot Street Fighter, Dr Jane Ruby. So Street Fighter and Jane Ruby had their voices AI'd.

Alexandra Bruce: Oh, wow. Incredible.

James Grundvig: And they're telling them to buy $10 for this "help". So they're committing felonies. Whoever's buying these AI's are committing felonies. But this is going on.

Alexandra Bruce: Right. And so, yeah, I wanted to also warn everybody about another scam that's going on. What they do is they post comments in the Rumble comment section – and they never reply directly to you – the person who posted the video. They reply to comments. And it's a fake account that looks like me saying, "Oh! I can't wait to tell you more about this! Call this number!"

And then, when you look up these numbers – and by the way, my phone is getting slammed with spam calls from these same numbers – and they all go back to the FEED Foundation. The FEED Foundation is trying to do "food equity" for the world. And it's owned by Lauren Bush, who is W's niece and Neil Bush's daughter.

James Grundvig: Who is a Globalist.

Alexandra Bruce: She's a Globalist. She's married to Ralph Lauren's son. So now, her name is literally Lauren Lauren. But she owns the FEED Foundation. So she's a Bush, Bushonian.

James Grundvig: And she's probably allegedly stealing the money, like all NGOs do.

Alexandra Bruce: Probably. But she's also allowing hackers to use numbers that belong to the FEED Foundation to go after it. And this is what I'm noticing. These kinds of comments, "Call me!" Like impersonation accounts and...they're going after the fans…

James Grundvig: They get burned and the fans go away.

Alexandra Bruce: Well, basically, it's a phishing operation. They – 'cause I stupidly answered one of these phone calls. And then they told me that my Coinbase account was hacked in Germany and I was able to get out of it, before they took all my money away. But...they're trying to get your banking information. They're trying to get your Bitcoin. So ignore "me" and telling you to "call me". Don't call me!

James Grundvig: I don't answer any phones, at all.

Alexandra Bruce: You can't answer phones, because that's what it is. A phishing operation.

James Grundvig: If your name's not on or another friend's name, I don't answer my phones. They don't leave a message and they call me four or five times. Eventually I block them. It's that simple.

Alexandra Bruce: I saw this same scam happening to Tore and to others. If you put the phone numbers into Google, it's all conservatives, like Laura Loomer, they were doing it to her.

James Grundvig: Tore was on the call last night too, by the way, just letting you know.

Alexandra Bruce: Oh really?

James Grundvig: Oh yeah. We'll, we'll invite you to one. I think his next Sunday is the next one. Nine o'clock Eastern. I'll, get you invited.

Alexandra Bruce: Okay.

James Grundvig: So Alexandra, please close up the show for the audience, real quick. Yes. There's going to be a donate to the movie, a GiveSendGo.com/splinterbabylon. No I N G. Splinter Babylon. I will leave that in the show notes. Alexandra, close up the show. Go ahead.

Alexandra Bruce: You can also go to SplinteringBabylon.com and choose your level of participation. You can actually get screen credit, maybe you can get producer credit. I forgot all the things that we were offering there. It's on the website. Go find out: Splintering Babylon.com.

James Grundvig: Go support the last mile. This movie, I've now put the story out almost together for the first two acts. It takes us an hour into the movie. It's going to be quite amazing when it's all comes together. Go ahead. Alexandra.

Alexandra Bruce: We're going to be working on it together all day tomorrow and I look forward to it.

James Grundvig: Yep. Absolutely. You want to just pitch your website and Substack one more time, go ahead.

Alexandra Bruce: It's Forbidden knowledgeTV.net. You can subscribe for free on the homepage, there. And ForbiddenNews.Substack.com, which is also free, but you know, you can also subscribe for $8 and get me paid because otherwise, I am going to become a DoorDash driver.

James Grundvig: (Laughs) No, we're going to have a great movie, 'Splintering Babylon' and then, we're going to do the next movie on something important.

Alexandra Bruce: Yes.

James Grundvig: Perfect. Thanks, Alexandra. Have a good, good night.

Alexandra Bruce: Alright. You, too.

Running Time: 56 mins

Click on this site to learn the science behind Glutathione

Discount Code: FORBIDDEN - for 10% off Pro Immune