Spot the Op

I’ve avoided wading into the self-abasement of the Panicans, like Alex Jones and Candace Owens and I’ve stopped watching Tucker Carlson, so I missed his hysterical retread of the Seditious Six Operation earlier this week.

After viewing the spectacle, seen here of Tucker Carlson urging the US military to disobey Trump’s orders, I now have zero doubt in my mind, that I’m witnessing a replay of CIA/SES officer/Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin‘s stunt last November.

As far as I’m concerned, Tucker and all of these Panicans oozing out of the woodwork are the latest production of John Brennan’s Seditious Six Operation – and in all likelihood, so is Joe Kent.

Speaking of Joe Kent, he’s been on a nonstop media blitz, ahead of his imminent indictment on espionage charges, according to retired Ohio State Investigator, Harry Manitidis at Naked Truth News.

Kent appeared on CNN on Monday, where Jake Tapper took him to task for his earlier promotion of Iranian propaganda on X, because that is too anti-American, even for CNN!

The New York Post reported that Joe Kent had shared an article from Iranian state media that claimed the Trump administration had “lost hope” of finding the missing American airman and was trying to kill him before he could be captured by Iranian forces.

A separate source I spoke with confirmed Harry Manitides’ report that Joe Kent and 10 other co-defendants face espionage charges in a case that ties together Crossfire Hurricane (later reconstituted as Arctic Frost), Smartmatic, Dominion, Konnech, the CCP, the British Crown and the theft of the 2020 election.

According to Harry, FBI Washington Field Office Chief Division Counsel Allison Lawter was arrested on March 20th in connection with this case and she was arraigned last Friday. Further details are scant, because case is sealed, due to National Security,

Harry reports that the surveillance server used in the illegal Arctic Frost investigation had been operating from Lawter’s $5.4 million house in McLean, Virginia since January of 2024, after being moved from Lawter’s workplace at the Office of General Counsel in DC. The server had been moved to the Pittsburgh FBI Field Office, where it was wiped and later moved back to her home, where all of the illegal wiretapping data was livestreamed and stored.

Harry notes that Lawter was arrested by Officer James Sterling of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) and not by FBI agents, because the NSA, which is a military agency is involved in the investigation.

As Harry explains:

“Evidence handled by the NSA bypasses standard criminal discovery laws. For example, the evidence inventory from Lawter’s arrest is “missing” from public court records. Why? It fails under ‘National Security.’ Top secret. Good luck getting information from public information requests. ‘Election integrity’ investigations are now counter-espionage, foreign influences, and out of the public eye. They are no longer ‘domestic’ crimes. Will Allison Lawter ever get out of jail?”

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According to Harry, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro will be holding a press conference related to this case today at 10:30 AM and you can call in and listen to it at 1-877-336-1831, Code: 8003956#. Harry believes that Pirro will indict Allison Lawter, Joe Kent and up to nine others, according to my other source.

George Webb is not optimistic that anything will come of this case, especially now, with Todd Blanche as the Acting Attorney General, who many view as the key obstructor of the justice that we’ve all been waiting to see. George believes that Joe Kent will be rewarded with a six- or seven-figure job as a propagandist at CNN or MS NOW, like Jen Psaki, John Brennan and all of the other DNC apparatchiks seen in this video montage.

As for today’s video, Doc Rich has done a great job, here of drawing a direct parallel between the recent antics of these ex-MAGA celebrities and the scripted keywords of the dread DNC and CIA-controlled talking heads in the mainstream media.

I followed Doc Rich on Twitter/X, before I was unceremniously de-platformed on January 8th, 2021, without explanation or any evidence of an offending tweet – on the same day as Donald Trump, by the way – and I hadn’t seen his stuff in a few years, so I was happy to see him pop up in my feed on YouTube.

TRANSCRIPT

(Roll video of Tucker Carlson in 2006)

Tucker Carlson: You need to say look, “I’m a bigot, OK? I’m a bigot. I don’t like Islamic extremists. Like, if you are really heavily into Islam, I really, I’m sorry, I just don’t, I don’t care for you that much and I don’t care what that sounds like. You can call me a racist You can call me whatever the f@ck want.” I’d vote for you, if you said that! CUT TO: (Tucker Carlson in 2026) Tucker Carlson: Mockery of Islam! And no president should mock Islam! That’s not your job!

Doc Rich: For a long time, I was pretty silent on this entire thing, right? The Tucker Carlsons, the Megan Kellys, the Candace Owenses, right?

For a while, there I was pretty quiet. I saw the comments, you know, asking for my opinion on it. “What do you think is going on?”

I just sat back and I paid – I watched. I listened.

And the longer that it’s going on, the more I am like sure that all of these folks are getting a fat check. I mean a fat check – really big check!

And another thing: It reminded me of something that had happened before – but with Democrats.

Do you guys remember when all Democrats were like repeating the same stuff, all at the same time? It just like randomly happened.

I’m like, “Well, this is weird.” And then, it happened again. It’s like, “Hold on, now this is coordinated!”

It was Democrats in mainstream media. And if you if you don’t remember what I’m talking about, here’s a clip of one time when they did it, when they all started calling JD Vance “weird”, all at the same time. Check it out.

(Roll video montage)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris: Some of what he and his running mate are saying. It’s just plain weird! Minnesota Governor Tim Walz: These guys a just weird. That’s who they are! California Congressman Eric Swalwell: As weird and creepy as JD Vance – Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy: Super weird idea from JD Vance. Unidentified TV Host #1: Yeah, it’s not – I mean, it’s quite weird! Unidentified TV Host #2: Just plain weird. MS NOW Host Jen Psaki: It’s just plain weird. Unidentified TV Host #2: Just plain weird. Tim Walz: That stuff is weird. They come across weird and then they start being weird. Yeah, they’re weird. Unidentified TV Host #3: Being really weird. Cenk Uygur: He’s such a weirdo! MS NOW Host Jen Psaki: Trump and his weirdo running mate – MS NOW Host Nicolle Wallace: Are weird. Deeply and profoundly weird. Unidentified Leftist Pundit: They are weird! Former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg: These Republicans just being weird. It’s just weird! It’s really weird. MS NOW Host Nicolle Wallace: Republican weirdness goes even deeper. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: He said a lot of things that are weird. A weird style that he brings. Weird policies. Unidentified TV Host #2: Let’s start with with the weird thing, because it is a thing. Unidentified TV Host #4: Just plain weird. Kentucky Governor Beshear: What was weird was talking about Diet Mountain Dew. Who drinks diet Mountain Dew? Minnesota Governor Tim Walz: Whoever seen the guy laugh? That seems very weird to me that are that an adult can go through six and a half years of being in the public eye If he has laughed, it’s at someone not with someone. That that is weird behavior. MS NOW Host Nicolle Wallace: Weird and cultish. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz: These are weird people on the other side. MS NOW Host Jen Psaki: Kind of doubled-down on his weird ideas. Unidentified Liberal Pundit: I think weird is probably generous. MS NOW Host Nicolle Wallace: Simply weird. MS NOW Host Jen Psaki: These guys are just plain weird.

Doc Rich: You get the message and this reminds me of that what you just saw there what’s happening with the Megyn Kellys, the Candace Owenses, the Tucker Carlsons, the Alex Joneses, right?...The Nick Fuenteses – like, all these different individuals, it reminds me of that.

Where all of a sudden, this entire group of people all virtually say the exact same thing!

I want to show you guys a couple of clips, man I really want to show you a couple of clips and you know, we’ll dive into it more, here in just a second. But I mean, literally, you got Tucker Carlson calling for treason!

(Roll clip of Tucker Carlson)

Tucker Carlson: If you work in the White House, or in the US military now, it’s time to say “No, absolutely not!” and say directly to the President. “No!” in case you’re thinking about using some weapon of mass destruction against the population of Iran, in whose name we “liberated” Iran – we killed their religious leader for their benefit – do you remember that? This was last month. Those people, who are in direct contact with the President need to say, “No. I’ll resign. I’ll do whatever I can do legally to stop this, because this is insane and you’ve given the order, I’m not carrying it out! Figure out the codes on the football, yourself!”

Doc Rich: Right what? You’re literally calling for military men and women to disobey the Commander-in-Chief!

OK, Tucker, OK. That is quite strange Quite strange.

Now. I want to show you this other clip because of course he went on a rant for Easter, as well Acting holier-than-thou. “How dare Trump say these words? Oh my goodness!” Check it out.

(Roll video)

Tucker Carlson: Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out the F-word on Easter morning? Unidentified TikTokker: Yeah, because Tucker’s never said the F-word, right? Especially, when it comes to talking about Muslims, right? Well, just keep watching. (Roll video) Tucker Carlson: (Reading from Trump’s TRUTHSocial post) “You’ll be living in Hell. Just watch. Praise be to Allah.” No decent person mocks other people’s religions You may have a problem with the theology. Presumably, you do, if it’s not your religion and you can explain what that is. But to mock other people’s faith is to mock the idea of faith, itself. Unidentified TikTokker: So here, Tucker Carlson is talking with Nick Fuentes. Oh my goodness. The best Christian ever, right? Saying that he dislikes Christian Zionists more than anybody. Yes, anybody. (Roll video) Tucker Carlson: Well, Christian Zionists, like what is that? Nick Fuentes: Right. Tucker Carlson: I could just say, for myself, I dislike them more than anybody, because, like, what? (Laughs) Unidentified TikTokker: No decent person and no Christian can mock other people’s religion, unless of course you explain why theologically you don’t agree with them. OK, Tucker. This is you back in 2006. Let’s take a look. (Roll audio) Tucker Carlson: He needs to say, “Look, I’m a bigot, OK? I’m a bigot. I don’t like Islamic extremists. Like, if you are really heavily into Islam, I really don’t – I’m sorry, I just don’t I don’t care for you that much – and I don’t care what that sounds like. You can call me a racist. You can call me whatever the f@ck you want. Unidentified TikTokker: Ooh! F-word. So, Tucker Carlson, when talking about other politicians is saying “Yeah, you should say this just admit it You’re a bigot and just accept any name that comes with it; say that you don’t like people who are heavily-invested in Islam, who are heavily into it. Just say you don’t like them. I would still vote for you. No theological excuse needed. I’d still vote for you. Just say you don’t like them.” Oh, but now when the President who I don’t think anyone would argue is a Christian puts out a tweet – and we know Trump is blunt – he says whatever he wants; people love it people hate it, OK? “Oh, he’s the worst human being ever! How dare you do that, Donald Trump? Even though I historically have mocked Islam, I’ve talked about the dangers of it, which now, I downplay but historically: “Yeah, you know just just say you don’t like people who are heavily-invested and heavily-interested in Islam and I will vote for you, I like that messaging!” What does Tucker also do? Oh, he over-exaggerates what Christians go through in the land of Israel while downplaying everything that they experience in other neighboring Arab countries – and even Qatar, who he props up. He says “Oh, they’re such a great nation for Christians – where you can’t proselytize, as a Christian, you can’t publicly confess Christianity, you can’t wear a cross, you can’t even legally leave Islam. It is an Islamic monarchy and the people who are Christians there are predominantly people who are there as slave workers from the Philippines and other countries. They don’t even grant them citizenship and they have six- to eight state-owned churches for over 300,000 of them who are, again all predominantly slave workers. Oh, but if you say anything against Tucker Carlson, you must be a Zionist shill, paid $7k a video. People wonder why a lot of people just don’t take this guy seriously, anymore. This is why and I want to make this very clear to you all: I genuinely do not care, couldn’t care less what you think about Israel. It is very very easy to see through Tucker Carlson and understand he is not the man he used to be and he is not approaching political discourse in 2026 as the man he used to be, in good faith. He’s just not the same guy.

Doc Rich: It’s facts. It’s facts. And then, you know, they’ll accuse somebody like me of being a shill for Israel. “You’re just shilling for Israel!”

It’s like, what the F - what are you talking about? Israel? How about that? How about that? So, because I’m calling you out on your BS, all of a sudden I’m kissing the behind of some other country?

How does that even make sense? How does it make sense? It’s so silly, but of course, it’s their only defensive mechanism, when they’re getting exposed, right?

Bro, what what has happened to Tucker Carlson? It’s got to be studied man, it’s got to be studied. What has happened to Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, all of all of these individuals, who I personally liked, at one point in time – I very much liked a lot of these individuals, right?

The Alex Jones’s of the world – I mean, sometimes, I thought he said some crazy stuff, but it’s like man. I kind of like this guy! You know, he’s he has like a “I don’t give a F” attitude and I respect that.

Alright Tucker Carlson. “Wow I really like this guy!” You know? Candace Owens, like, “Man, I would vote for her as a woman President, 100%!” Yeah, I damn sure regret ever saying that!

And so, when you sit back and you think about what’s happening, it’s just like all of these folks have all taken a 180 all at the same time. Somebody’s getting some money from overseas. From somewhere, some way, shape or fashion, right? Because, even somebody like Alex Jones, now, he’s calling for the 25th Amendment. Like Trump is losing his mind all of a sudden.

It’s just like, “Wait, what?” How was Trump losing his mind, because he said he was going to blow a civilization off the face of this Earth?

Hell, I would have said the same damn thing!

Hey, I’m trying to negotiate with this country. They’re not negotiating in good faith. I’m getting annoyed, because this this whole situation is getting dragged-on, longer than what it needs to be, right? I’ve obliterated basically all of your military. Like, what are we talking about. here?

We should we should be having a serious discussion. Y’all not being serious, right now.

You know what? F it. I’m gonna blow you off the face of this Earth, you know, April 7th at 8 o’clock, if we don’t have an agreement. Just know I’m hitting the button.

I would have said the same thing!

Have I lost my mind because of it? No, I’m just sick and tired of playing games!

But you got these individuals saying, “Oh Trump’s absolutely lost his mind! 25th amendment!”

You got Tucker Carlson calling for treason. What? “Hey, listen, if Trump gives you those orders, don’t listen to him. Don’t follow the orders.”

What? I’m genuinely curious how much they got paid. I really want to know. Kind of jealous, right? (Laughs) I’m kind of jealous, right but also, at the same time – I’m jealous of the money, itself – not what they had to do, in order for the money, right? Let me make that clear, as well, before somebody twists my words.

Because that check gotta be fat!

Them checks have to be real crazy! Real crazy. Oh boy.

You know, 10, 15 years from now when we actually figure out how much they got paid, I guarantee our jaws gonna drop.

“That’s how much they got?” (Whistles). Wow. You know? Guarantee it. Guarantee it. Guarantee it – and I’m still gonna be jealous, right?

Once again, not because of what they’ve had to do, because they basically, in my humble opinion just sold their souls, right? Not literally, but they basically sold their souls for this money.

But I’m jealous of the money that they got. Jeez! I need a check, too! Let me get a check!

But yeah, man, this is just absolutely crazy. Let me know your thoughts and your opinions about all of this. What do you guys think happened to all of these individuals? Let me know. Let me know.

And also, here’s the crazy thing. Here’s the crazy thing: the Republican Party is still looking good, even in the midst of all of this, right?

Non-stop bashing from mainstream media, non-stop bashing from the Democrat Party – now, non-stop bashing from people who were supposedly on the Right, themselves and yet, the Republican Party still stands.

And also, I’m gonna leave y’all with this the fact that all of this is going on to our party the party that we you know represent the America First, this new America First Republican Party, the one that they’re trying to destroy, so we can go back to the old Republican Party, the Old Guard.

The fact that all of this is happening Lets me know I voted for the right person. Lets me know I stand with the right party, because if we were just another Establishment, another cog in the establishment wheel, they wouldn’t try to destroy it.

They might talk a little crap about it, right, you know, maybe a little bit just but they wouldn’t actively try to destroy it, because, at the end of the day, we’re still part of them.

But the fact that they’re actively trying to destroy this America First Republican Party, this new Republican Party tells me we’re on the right track. We’re on the right track.

Y’all stay safe out there Let me know your thoughts and your opinions.

Peace and love. I’m out.