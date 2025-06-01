During the strange post-election drone episode last December, Dr Steven Greer claimed that a group of "Defectors" of Unacknowledged Special Access Programs will be coming forward within the next 30 days.

He stated that Special Operations personnel who had spent their careers reverse-engineering UFOs in underground bases would come forward and that what would ensue would be what he called the "Battle for Disclosure", the title of a new film he'd just released.

Dr Greer claimed that if the Deep State had its way, this Disclosure event would trigger a reaction from the global bureaucracy that would be "1,000 times worse than COVID", as far as the fear, the panic, the market crashes, the economic devastation and the uncharted manipulation of humanity.

It sounded like the long-foretold John Podesta-led Project Bluebeam Fake Alien Invasion, potentially to prevent Donald Trump from being sworn-in, using advanced ELF psychotronic weapons and a 3D laser hologram technology called FIRESIGN.

IMAGE: From 2016 "leaked" document called "Salvage Program" from the Clinton campaign's Benenson Strategy Group.

Dr Greer told Blake Cousins that if that "We, the People" could expose this fear-based PSYOP for the Big Lie that it is, then we could move into a new "Golden Age" of Enlightenment on Earth.

But the Fake Alien Invasion did not get rolled-out and the drones have since been mothballed and memory-holed.

This led Brent Stone of MuseumofTarot.org to go on the Danny Jones podcast a couple of weeks ago to call BS and to drop bombs on everything about Dr Steven Greer, saying that he appears to have gotten his start as a Mossad asset and that he's been "shilling" for Laurance Rockefeller's UFO information operation ever since. He even doubted that Dr Greer had time to complete his medical residency!

I think Stone went way too far when he said, "He's never produced anything of actual worth." That's not only abusive, it's inaccurate. I think Dr Greer did very important work, recording the 'Witness Testimonies' series.

Stone did dig up some legitimate details that add substance to concerns and rumors around Dr Greer that have swirled for years, that I'll get into.

I'll start by saying that I've been following Dr Greer since May 2001, with the online videos of the Disclosure Project, a watershed moment for Ufology, in which dozens of military personnel violated their secrecy oaths to describe their UFO experiences.

As somebody who'd seen a lot of UFOs growing up and who'd been ridiculed for talking about it, I felt vindicated by the 2001 Disclosure Project event and I was very grateful for the bravery of those who came forward.

Actually, I had seen so many UFOs by the mid-1990s, that I contacted Dr John Mack, the Chairman of Harvard University's Psychiatry Department to see if we might not find some repressed memories of my being an alien abductee.

He was doing a study on abductions in countries outside the US, to see what effects a different cultural lens may have on the experience. He took my case, because I'd had a major sighting in Brazil with my neighbor when I was 14, after my family had moved there and because I had potential evidence of "missing time".

So, I went to Cambridge, Massachusetts on two occasions and and I was hypnotically "regressed" during the second visit but we found nothing.

I don't think I'm hypnotizable but do I think Dr Mack was sincere. He complained to me about Budd Hopkins who he thought was pushing an agenda.

Dr Mack was pilloried by Harvard, due to the nature of his investigation but he was eventually cleared of any potential ethics violations.

Brent Stone says, "I've done a lot of research on Steven Greer." Well, I've had firsthand experiences with three people funded by Laurance Rockefeller over the course of 30 years.

People familiar with my writing know that I'm not a Rockefeller Family apologist, in the least. I think the Rockefeller Foundation and its affiliates are the main group responsible for the COVID genocide. I think they're behind Henry Kissinger, the World Economic Forum and the horrors of the Bush, Clinton, Obama and Biden Dynasties.

I am no fan of the Rockefeller Foundation but if you look into the causes funded by Laurance, he does not seem to have been malevolent. Sometimes, things aren't as cut-and-dried as we would like for them to be. I don't know.

Over the years, I've run dozens of Dr Greer's videos and I've promoted his films on my website. I've attended a few of his live events, where he engages his audience with Buddhist-styled invocations to summon UFOs for a CE-5 (Close Encounter of the 5th Kind) that he calls "Puja ceremonies" and I've been on Dr Greer's email list for over a decade.

So, I'm quite familiar with Dr Greer's messaging. He frequently refers to his wife of now 45+ years, who he says is Jewish. He refers to their four daughters and to their expensive post-graduate educations and to the joys of being a grandfather.

Having said all of this, not once have I ever heard Dr Greer say anything about the Bahá'í faith. Now, we learn that he and his wife were married at the Bahá'í World Centre in Haifa, Israel, while he was "Employed in the information processing department," according to their wedding announcement in the Charlotte Observer.

IMAGE: Greer-Kramer Wedding Announcement, Charlotte Observer Aug. 30, 1979. Credit: The Candace Owens Show

This 1993 Charlotte Observer obituary of his sister does not refer to him as a "doctor", although his bio suggests he was in medical practice at the time, through 1998 but the omission of "Dr." may be irrelevant.

His Wikipedia article states that he received "an M.D. degree from the James H. Quillen College of Medicine of East Tennessee State University in 1987[4]...[and] his Virginia medical license in 1989, and worked as an emergency room physician.[4]

IMAGE: Diana Greer Philemon obituary, The Charlotte Observer , Oct 4, 1993

The clipping above was made on May 5, 2021 by a Newspaper.com user named smolkins who only makes clippings about Bahá'í people in the US. Smolkins added the note, "obit of Diana Greer Philemon, sister of Baha'i Steven Greer".

Why are references to Bahá'ísm avoided after the 1990s, when Dr Greer becomes a fulltime "interplanetary diplomat", bankrolled by Laurance Rockefeller?

His Wikipedia article says only that he "served as director of a meditation organization in the early 1970s," citing this 1995 article from Yoga Magazine, which specifies that he was at the International Meditation Society in the Bahamas.

Brent Stone says that Bahá'í is "Widely considered to be an intelligence-gathering operation for mossad". This is according to Ahmad Salek, Chairman of Iran's Parliamentary Cultural Commission, who announced in 2014, "I declare very explicitly that Bahá'ísm is an espionage organization which gathers intelligence for the CIA and mossad and there are abundant documents to prove this."

IMAGE: "Top Iranian MP: Baha'i Are Mossad and CIA Spies", The Jerusalem Post , February 19, 2014

I've never heard that before. The Bahá'í Faith was founded by a Persian aristocrat in the 1860s. I've never met a practicing Bahá'í but the late Cyrus Parsa described himself as "Zoroastrian-Bahá'í".

The only thing I know about it is the incredible Bahá'í Temple outside of Chicago.

According to Wikipedia, the "New World Order" and "Global Governance" are central to the Bahá'í Faith:

"The conception of a "new world order" (Persian: نظم بدیع جهانی) found in the Baháʼí teachings refers to the gradual emergence of integrative political norms to be freely adopted by the nations and peoples of the earth, leading to a new system of worldwide governance that incorporates ideals of unity, justice, prosperity and continuing advancement for all nations, races, creeds, and classes.[1] These new institutional forms of governance, anticipated to arise in response to unprecedented global challenges, would uphold the dignity and well-being of all, where “each member of the human race is born into the world as a trust of the whole”.[2] The idea of global solidarity and unification, involving the political, moral and spiritual transformation of individual and collective behaviour, and leading to a flourishing global civilisation, is at the heart of Baháʼí vision, belief and action.[3]

Could the sole purpose of of Bahá'ísm to act as an intelligence cut-out to facilitate the New World Order? That seems hard to believe. But the facts are that the Bahá'í Faith is aligned with the Globalist agenda and that "The international governance and coordination of the Bahá'í Faith" is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, where Dr Greer was once "Employed in the information processing department".

The other thing Dr Greer stopped talking about is his gay activism, which is where he got his training in public relations before he founded CSETI in 1990.

IMAGE: "Rights of Homosexuals: Opposite Opinions", Op-Ed by Steven Greer, MD Asheville Citizen Times , Oct 16, 1987. Credit: The Candace Owens Show

About this, Brent Stone says, "I have absolutely nothing against homosexual rights anything like that. I completely agree with the premise. But if someone's living a double life and doesn't bring that out and own that, in this world and you want to be believed about 'briefing the CIA and the President and all these people on UFOs' – his early life doesn't add up to me."

Stone has a point.

People who know Dr Greer personally have told me that he is gay. It seems very weird to be closeted-gay in this day and age and especially when your life is dedicated to Disclosure – and even more so, when you were previously a gay rights activist!

One wonders if this secret has been used to control him? Is this why he insists that there are only positive extraterrestrials?

It's complicated.

Stone might be too young to appreciate that until the '80s or '90s, US Military and Government personnel would be shot-up with thorazine, have their lives threatened or be outright killed for openly discussing UFOs and the Alien Presence – not unlike what has happened to gays in the past – and is still happening to gays in the Muslim world (minus the thorazine).

Stone doesn't recognize how different the recent present is from the way things used to be, in some part, due to the work of Dr Greer.