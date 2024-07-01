The World Economic Forum has wrapped their "Summer Davos" shindig in Dalian, China, where they talked about rolling out a 100% global carbon tax, to be followed by a global water tax.

This is a surcharge by the WEF on the entire world. This is part of their business model to make everything more expensive, so that "we will own nothing" and "eat ze bugs".

Seen here is an unnamed Chinese elitist promoting the expansion of carbon taxes and the integration of new water taxes into the current carbon pricing mechanisms:

"Today, carbon pricing, ETSs, carbon taxes already cover about 25% of global emissions, right? We should actually look at scaling this, right, to cover all 100% of carbon emissions. "And beyond carbon, let's think about other aspects of nature that are easier to quantify. We probably will not be able to quantify everything on day one, but what about water, right? That's also quite possible for us to start integrating, systematically into current trading, carbon pricing mechanisms.”

I'm not sure if this woman is one of the WEF's "Global Shapers", which is a network of young people under the age of 30 who are "engaging locally but driving global impact" or if she is from the ranks of the Young Global Leaders, from which have emerged such execrable creatures as Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Jacinda Ardern, who all received their Globalist bonafides from the WEF before inflicting genocide and economic collapse on their own people, making them widely despised.

Jacinda couldn't take it, anymore and she quit in 2023. Macron couldn't take it anymore, so he called a snap election last month - which he just lost over the weekend and Trudeau, reportedly will either step down or he will be forced to do so, any day now.

