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Lesley's avatar
Lesley
10h

I am a UK, urban London citizen and I support this thinking. 'The City of London' and all it's banking apparatus does not work for, or represent, the citizens of the UK.

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EXCALIBUR OF AVALON's avatar
EXCALIBUR OF AVALON
11h

The Financial District of London (Crown Bar) ' IS ' the military industrial complex. They fund all terrorist world wide. They are Baal worshiping Khazarians posing as (Jews). Blue Bloods... Nephilim ... NOT HUMAN... NO VAGUS NERVE IN THE BODIES... AND YES... THEY EAT HUMANS

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