The Globalist / Financialists actively use irregular warfare in the form of drugs and terrorism to control nations and peoples and this is why they don’t want President Trump’s agenda in Iran to succeed, because it will end their perfidious 200-year-old business model, as Susan Kokinda explains.

This is why we see all assets deployed in the mainstream media, the Panic in Podcastistan and the complete meltdown of Pilgrims Society member, Tucker Carlson and others.

Scott Bessent’s Operation Economic Fury targets Iran’s financing networks, many of which are based in London. When Bessent had a meeting last month with his British counterpart, the two had a “fierce row”, according to the Financial Times.

At the “No Money for Terror” G7 meeting on Monday, Bessent urged world leaders to join the US in rooting-out the financing that sustains terrorism, from the 1) European shell companies, to the 2) Middle Eastern shadow banking networks to the 3) Latin American drug cartels – or what Susan Kokinda refers to as “The City of London’s offshore empire and its narco-terrorist operations”.

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Susan Kokinda charts the history of British intelligence support for the Muslim Brotherhood starting in 1928 in Ismailia, Egypt and how the Muslim Brotherhood has been used by British and US intelligence against nationalist movements throughout the Middle East to protect the Financialists’ economic and strategic position.

To learn more about this history, Susan recommends Robert Dreyfuss’s ‘Devil’s Game’ and Mark Curtis’s ‘Secret Affairs’.

Curtis was a Research Fellow at the Globalist Chatham House, where he had access to British government records and declassified documents, which he uses to show direct British government ties to the Egyptian, Lebanese, and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood – which just so happen to be the three branches specifically designated by the Trump administration as Foreign Terrorist Organizations in the US Counterterrorism Strategy released earlier this month.

The Counterterrorism Strategy reads:

“President Trump knows that all modern jihadi groups, from al-Qaeda to ISIS to Hamas, can trace their roots back to one organization, the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood is the root of all modern Islamist terrorism predicated on recreating the Muslim caliphate and killing or enslaving non-Muslims… “Given the Muslim Brotherhood’s key role in promoting modern terrorism, we will continue to designate its branches across the Mideast and beyond as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, to crush the organization everywhere it operates.”

Iran is getting the headlines but it’s all of a piece with massive money-laundering, Lloyd’s of London Terrorism Tax and the drug war that has killed 100,000 Americans annually for over two decades.

As the May National Drug Control Strategy reported:

“Over the past five years, nearly half a million Americans have been killed by drug overdosing and poisoning; more than the combined American military losses of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.”

The Trump administration is rightfully treating this as a war and in the past few weeks, there have been some significant victories, including the extradition of Tren de Aragua leader, Jose Enrique "Chuqui" Martinez Flores, the 23 indictments against La Familia Nunca Muere, the indictment of the sitting Governor of Sinaloa in Mexico, Ruben Rocha Moya and of nine other Mexican officials.

But as Susan says, “The target is the City of London and the irregular warfare apparatus that has run for 200 years.”

[Video and full transcript can be seen HERE on my new website, with over 10,000 articles going back to 2010 and an incredible search engine!]