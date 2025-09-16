by Peter A Kirby | PeterAKirby.com

Compelling evidence indicates that Tainan Airport in Southwestern Taiwan is the global home of the dedicated fleet of chemtrail spraying aircraft. Tainan Airport, with their world-class aircraft maintenance facilities, was the home of Central Intelligence Agency proprietary airlines until it was purchased by the original builder of (at the time) the world’s most powerful ionospheric heater. Taiwan itself has long been a primary staging ground for the Agency’s activities in southeast Asia. The CIA ran narcotics out of Tainan Airport in order to fund terror operations in Europe. For the whole story here, please pre-order your copy of the revised and updated Skyhorse edition of my book Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project.

The lines so often seen in today’s skies stretching from horizon to horizon are coming out of large jet aircraft. This phenomenon is easily observed. All one needs to do is look up. Most people refer to these things as ‘chemtrails.’ These chemtrails obviously consist of particulate matter. An overwhelming amount of evidence indicates that these particulate dispersions are part of a second generation weather modification program involving not only dispersed particulate matter, but electromagnetic energy as well. The dispersed particles are manipulated with electromagnetic energy in order to control the weather. Your author refers to all of this as the New Manhattan Project (NMP).

In order to better carry out the NMP (the biggest scientific effort in history), a dedicated fleet of chemtrail spraying aircraft and a global home for this fleet are required. Although evidence indicates that all commercial passenger and freight aircraft are participating in the NMP as well, a commercial airliner following a predetermined route is not nearly as effective as a dedicated chemtrail spraying plane. An abundance of chemtrail spray needs to be emitted at specific locations at a moment's notice. The super high-tech nature and payload requirements of the New Manhattan Project demand specialization. The fuselage of this most effective type of chemtrail spraying aircraft needs to be loaded up not with passengers and luggage, but with chemtrail spray, spraying equipment, communications gear, computers and atmospheric monitoring equipment. For more about the dedicated chemtrail fleet, please see my video “The DEDICATED Few.”

These dedicated airplanes of the New Manhattan Project also require a home. They need someplace where they can always find what they need. Although there are probably many satellite locations around the Country and around the world where dedicated sprayers can get things that they most commonly need such as more chemtrail spray, these other locations will not always have all of the highly specialized, high-tech equipment, nor the infrastructure that airplanes of the dedicated chemtrail fleet require. This is a simple fact of logistics that applies to many different fleets of vehicles, including the dedicated chemtrail fleet. In order to keep this operation constantly up and running, as it apparently has been for about 30 years now, there needs to be a central depot where all of the required infrastructure and equipment always resides. The evidence indicates that Tainan Airport is that location.

Tainan Airport in southwestern Taiwan has long been one of the biggest (if not the biggest) aircraft maintenance facilities in all of the Asian Pacific region. Until 1975 Tainan Airport was the home of the Central Intelligence Agency’s proprietary airlines such as Civil Air Transport, Air Asia and Air America. When the CIA’s proprietary airlines were broken up as a result of the 1974 Church Committee hearings, these maintenance facilities were sold to the CIA cutout E-Systems.

E-systems was also the original builder of the High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Project (HAARP) antenna - one of the world’s most powerful ionospheric heaters. At the time E-systems completed the first build of HAARP in the 1990s, HAARP was the most powerful ionospheric heater in the world. Ionospheric heaters such as HAARP have the documented ability to control the weather with electromagnetic energy.

So, as we can see, a CIA cutout was deeply involved in facilities that can accommodate two important elements of today’s NMP: large jet aircraft and high-powered electromagnetic energy. These are the facts that initially brought Tainan Airport to my attention.

The CIA itself is connected to the New Manhattan Project so many different ways that it is far too much to go over here. They appear to be the day-to-day manager of the entire project. Thankfully your author did a 2024 piece about all of this. If you would like to know more, please refer to the author’s video “CHEMTRAILS Brought to You by the CIA?” Now let’s take a closer look at the regime that has been in charge of Taiwan since 1945 and their potentialities for having hosted the global hub of dedicated chemtrail spraying aircraft.

Chiang Kai-shek and the Kuomintang

Modern Taiwan was formed in 1949 when the Nationalist Chinese led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) retreated to the island formerly known as Formosa after being defeated militarily on the mainland by the Chinese Communists. With the earlier surrender of the Japanese in 1945, Taiwan had been turned over to the Nationalists as had previously been decided at the Cairo Conference of 1943.

The political party of the defeated Nationalists was known then and is known to this day as the Kuomintang. This is who has been in charge of Taiwan during the production of the dedicated chemtrail fleet. The evidence indicates that the dedicated chemtrail fleet was first built in the 1980s and 90s. Details are in my book.

The Kuomintang owes its existence to America. They established themselves in Taiwan as an American vassal state and they have a long, extensive history of working with and for the CIA. Without all of this American involvement and assistance, the Kuomintang would have undoubtedly been eradicated by the Communist Chinese a long time ago. Being that, prior to the 1980s, the New Manhattan Project was almost entirely developed in America, these facts are acutely pertinent.

Further, although they have apparently become friendlier over the years, the Kuomintang under Chiang Kai-shek was an abject tyranny whose leaders would undoubtedly have no problem with building large aircraft designed to spray the earth and all of its biota with millions of tons of toxic waste, which is what has been happening every year for 30 years now. For more about that, please see my 2024 video “Why Coal Fly Ash?”

Mao Zedong and the Communists were terrible, but Chiang Kai-shek and the Kuomintang were no better. Supported by his Green Gang, which controlled the illicit opium and heroin trade in Shanghai, Chiang murdered his way to the top. Chiang had a police record in Hong Kong that included murder, extortion, numerous armed robberies and other crimes. He was known as a heavy drinking, whoring, mentally unstable bank robber and hitman who pathologically alternated between outbursts of hysterics and bouts of self-condemnation.

Chiang Kai-shek

In WWII China, Chiang’s Green Gang played a role similar to that of the Nazi Brown Shirts in Germany. Chiang bombed his own troops, executed hundreds of his own military officers and many of his generals.

During WWII, in attempts to slow the advancing Japanese, Chaing blew up ancient dikes on the Yellow river (a form of geophysical warfare), then lied about it. Jay Taylor in his book The Generalissimo writes:

“The flooding covered thousands of square kilometers of farmland, extending to the Huai River, the Grand Canal, and even into the Yangtze. As a result, the mouth of the Yellow River shifted hundreds of miles to the south. Several thousand Chinese villages were swamped or destroyed, and a few million rural dwellers made homeless. After the war, an official Nationalist estimate gave a staggering figure of 800,000 drowned - although the real number could have been much higher. At the time, Chaing issued a statement blaming the breaking of the dikes on Japanese bombers.”

In preparation for his final move to Taiwan, as he was regularly drinking himself into a stupor, Chiang murdered somewhere in the neighborhood of 20,000 Taiwanese. 30,000 Taiwanese were slaughtered in total before Chiang’s regime was firmly established. Shortly following the move to Taiwan about 10,000 Taiwanese were arrested for interrogation and more than a thousand were put to death. Following the Kuomintang’s retreat to Taiwan, martial law remained in effect for almost 50 years.

America to the rescue

The Kuomintang in Taiwan established themselves early on with American assistance. Without this assistance, they would have undoubtedly been defeated by the Chinese Communists who ruled the mainland. Not only did we provide massive direct military and financial assistance, America, specifically the CIA, also provided indirect assistance by supporting the Kuomintang’s continuing opium trafficking.

Near the conclusion of their war with the Communists, thousands of Kuomintang (KMT) soldiers retreated into Burma, part of an area known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle produces the best opium in the world and lots of it. There, these so-called ‘KMT irregulars’ established themselves as an opium army working for both the Kuomintang and the CIA. This should not be entirely surprising as Chiang had long relied upon the profits from the opium trade to prop up his regime on the mainland. Alfred McCoy in his book The Politics of Heroin writes:

“With CIA support, the KMT remained in Burma until 1961, when a Burmese army offensive drove them into Laos and Thailand. By this time, however, the Kuomintang had already used their control over the tribal populations to expand Shan state opium production by almost 500 percent - from less than 80 tons after World War II to an estimated 300-400 tons by 1962. From bases in northern Thailand the KMT continued to send mule caravans into the Shan states to bring out the opium harvest. In 1973, twenty years after the CIA first began supporting KMT troops in the Golden Triangle, these KMT caravans controlled almost one-third of the world’s total illicit opium supply and enjoyed a growing share of Southeast Asia’s thriving heroin business.”

It was not a coincidence that, during this time, the CIA greatly proliferated in Taiwan. In fact, it was CIA proprietary airlines flying supplies and personnel into the region, then flying the opium out. This was an early example of the so-called ‘guns-for-drugs’ operations later made famous as part of the Agency’s activities involving cocaine in Central and South America. And they were flying the opium into Tainan Airport.

Opium and the CIA’s domestic terror operations

It is not surprising that the CIA flew opium into Tainan Airport in the twentieth century when one understands that the region where Tainan Airport exists today was originally colonized by the Dutch in the early 1600s as a headquarters for the Dutch East India Trading Company; a company notorious for trading opium. Throughout the seventeenth century the Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, and English all laid their claims upon the island as a base of trading and military operations.

Fort Zeelandia

The trading of opium, one could argue, is not a terrible thing in and of itself. One could argue that opium and its derivatives are simply substances given to us by God to use as we wish. Like guns, or any other technology or substance, these things can be used for good or for evil. What makes CIA involvement in the opium trade a bad thing here is primarily how the Agency used their profits from this activity. They funded and carried out domestic terror.

Operation Gladio was a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and CIA collaboration that involved staging terrorist attacks throughout Europe to be blamed on communist factions while, in actuality, the attacks were perpetrated by fascist (capitalist) ones. This was done in order to galvanize public opinion for capitalism and against communism. As a direct result of Operation Gladio, 491 people were killed and 1,181 were injured or maimed. Operation Gladio was funded by these early drug-running operations involving the KMT irregulars in Burma, the CIA and Tainan Airport.

Understanding all of this, it is reasonable to think that the CIA and Tainan Airport and therefore Taiwan itself might be involved in spraying the Earth and all of its biota with megatons of toxic materials. This time their excuse would be, as proponents of such activities (geoengineers) assert, that all of this is necessary in order to save us from the dreaded global warming. Of course, the true motivations are nothing of the sort. The true motivations are covered in the ‘Motives’ chapter of my book. But, nonetheless, saving us from global warming is the reason given.

It is also interesting to note that the CIA’s co-conspirator in Operation Gladio was NATO. This is significant because the heaviest chemtrail spraying has historically been seen in NATO countries.

Curious cases 🤔

Case #1: In 1970 Taiwan’s Atomic Energy Council established a new Nuclear Energy Research Center to work on ‘the peaceful uses of nuclear power.’ My extensive research into the New Manhattan Project leads me to assert that the phrase ‘nuclear power’ is often used as a euphemism for weather control; which is the central thrust of the NMP. This is especially applicable when the phrase is preceded by ‘the peaceful uses of.’ Therefore, especially when considering the other circumstances outlined in this paper, when the Taiwanese government issues a statement concerning ‘the peaceful uses of nuclear power,’ we should pay particular attention.

Case #2: Just as the large-scale, domestic spraying started in about 1995 or 1996, the President of Taiwan at the time, Lee Teng-hui (1923-2020) visited the United States and his alma mater Cornell University. This was an unprecedented Taiwanese state visit. When he landed in Los Angeles on June 7, 1995 he was met by Natale Bellochi, head of the American Institute on Taiwan as well as Benjamin Lu, head of the ROC representative office in the United States. He then met with a number of California government figures such as California State Treasurer Mah Fong and State Secretary of Trade and Commerce Julie Wright. The next day he flew to Syracuse, New York where he was greeted by the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jesse Helms, New York senator Alphonse D’Amato, Alaska senator Frank Murkowski, Congressman Gary Ackerman, the mayor of Syracuse Roy Bernardi and the president of Cornell, Frank Rhodes. Lee then travelled to Ithaca where he gave a forty minute speech titled “Always in My Heart.”

Conclusions

Starting during WWII and through their transition to Taiwan, the Kuomintang has prospered at the feet of America. During WWII alone they raked in some $3.5B in American Lend-Lease supplies alone with little of that actually reaching its destination. From 1951 to 1964 the U.S. forked over $1.5B in nonmilitary aid. U.S. taxpayers footed the bill for full-scale military support throughout WWII and continued much of it during the KMT’s battles against the Communists, as well as during their flight to Taiwan and long afterwards. It’s hard to put a price on all of that, but you can safely say that figure is also well into the billions of dollars - not to mention the cost of lost American lives. The CIA got virtually unlimited funding for its collaborative efforts with the KMT intelligence and special operations units. All of this was vigorously supported stateside by what was known as the ‘China Lobby.’

As a result of all of this, the two most powerful families behind Chiang Kai-shek and the Kuomintang (the Soongs and the Kungs) became a couple of the wealthiest families on the planet, with large stock holdings in airlines, among many other industries. These were the losers of the war and yet they prospered from it fabulously.

President Truman was well aware of the disconnect. He said:

“They’re all thieves, every damn one of them…They stole seven hundred and fifty million dollars out of the [$3.8] billion that we sent to Chiang. They stole it, and it’s invested in real estate down in São Paulo and some right here in New York…And that’s the money that was used and is still being used for the so-called China Lobby.”

It appears that hosting the dedicated chemtrail fleet is yet another example of the Kuomintang’s disregard for human life, even if a smiley face has been put on it recently.