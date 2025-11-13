IMAGES: L) Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters; R) Colorado Secretary of State Jena Marie Griswold

Tina Peters (70) is a cancer survivor whose Navy SEAL son was killed in a parachuting accident in 2017. She is the former Mesa County Clerk in Colorado. She was corruptly sentenced to 9 years in prison by that state’s government for trying to secure the 2020 election. She has been imprisoned for over a year and ahe has been denied bail while pursuing her appeal. Many believe she will win her appeal.

Illegal aliens who have committed child rape have been released on bail en masse but not Tina Peters, who has never had a traffic ticket. This is unacceptable.

Her health has deteriorated severely. The corrupt establishment in Colorado would prefer that she die in prison. We cannot let that happen!

To everyone reading this, please Contact the White House and call, write and email Colorado Governor Jared Polis to tell them to release Tina Peters, immediately.

You can also call the DOJ at 202-514-2001 and reach out to the President on TruthSOCIAL/@realDonaldTrump

The White House website gave me the option, so I chose to write to Vice President JD Vance, since he’s probably less busy than President Trump. Feel free to use my letter as a template, if you wish but please do customize it.

Mr Vice President,

I am writing to you about Tina Peters, a Gold Star Mother, a Patriot and an American Heroine who has been wrongfully and politically imprisoned by the State of Colorado for her role, as the County Clerk of Mesa County, in trying to secure the 2020 Election.

Tina is currently being held in Larimer County Jail and her health is reportedly fading fast. She is a lung cancer survivor and she has already lost 1/3rd of her lung. She should be out on bail while preparing her appeal, which many believe she will win. Instead, she is being politically assassinated before our eyes.

Illegal aliens who have killed people and who have raped children have been let out on bail in this country but not Tina Peters, who has never had a traffic ticket. This is unacceptable.

President Trump called for her release months ago. Whoever is holding this up in the White House needs to be fired immediately.

I implore you to do everything in your power to have Tina Peters removed from Larimer County Jail and to rush her to the nearest and best oncology hospital.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Alexandra Bruce

Below, is the transcript of Juan O Savin’s appeal for Tina Peters. In addition, he says that in a matter of days, we can expect the President to announce a National Emergency regarding the voting system in the US and to issue an Executive Order to protect the US voting system from foreign interference.

Nino: Alright, folks. Welcome to NinosCorner.TV. We have an urgent message. Juan is going to deliver an urgent message. Everyone needs to get involved on this. It’s regarding Tina Peters. Juan, take it away.

Juan: Hey Nino, I appreciate that you let me call you on something like this right away, short notice.

Everybody needs to understand that very shortly, President Trump is going to be making a talk to the nation about what he’s going to implement, as a National Emergency regarding elections and the way that we’re going to have to modify how we conduct elections, in order to have them be protected from interference – foreign interference.

In the course of going through all the evidence, all the people we now have in physical protective custody, here in the United States, we’re going to be doing some military action very shortly, if needed. Some of the locals may take care of it for us, to go after those that have interfered with our elections over the last many years and elections in other countries.

In that context, Tina Peters stepped forward and did some things that were pretty aggressive, but also exactly what her job called for, including within the context of a federal national election.

President Trump has come out multiple times and said, “Free Tina Peters.” Behind the scenes, he has said things, privately to various of the agencies and personnel involved to pull out the stops and get Tina free.

The governor of Colorado, the judge involved in the case, see this as a political matter; that they’re going to get some kind of leverage out into the public, concerning their side in the election stuff.

The reality is, is that shortly, many truths are going to be very, very well known and hard to argue with.

In the course of all of this, Tina is caught in the midst of this political battle, a year and a half in jail, plus several years of stress on her system. Before this all began, just before she was struck with cancer in the lungs and made it through that; lost a third of one lung in the course of it. Not well, but she worked hard.

I know the times that she was with Jen and I, the things and efforts that she went to be very careful on her diet, certain things she did therapeutically, in order to keep her system in check against having the cancer come back.

But in prison, you can be young, you can be healthy. You can, you know, have a lot of stamina and it’s still a grueling hard thing to go through imprisonment.

The food is horrible. It’s oftentimes the meats are practically rancid and with every kind of mystery dye you can imagine it to make it look better. The bread, white bread with no nutrients in it. You know, you’re just stuck with horrible stuff that most people in this audience would be hesitant to eat in any other environment, except where you’re forced to.

The stress has been over the top, including various death threats. Then, if we talk about it, then we’re the “Bad Guys” and nobody’s supposed to say anything, She can’t say anything. All of her actions are heavily-monitored. We have to go in there and press hard.

The reality is in a normal situation, somebody under these types of charges – remember, she’s a person that hasn’t even ever had a traffic ticket, OK? A Gold Star Mom.

In a normal situation, people that are charged in this way, who have good solid grounds for appeals – she’ll win her appeal and have this overturned – but normally, you let them out on bail.

And in fact, there’s all sorts of examples of horrendous people who’ve done horrendous things and they’re out on bail. Tina’s not. The judge went out of his way to castigate her as some monster for what she did in the work there, in Colorado, which is just over the top, by all accounts.

At this point in time, we have to take a deep breath and understand that her health is now deteriorating very rapidly. She’s – and I’ve talked about this before but I didn’t want to be like “The Sky is Falling” –

Nino: But now it is basically like we’ve got to make a move.

Juan: Nino, I wouldn’t be doing that call right now if it wasn’t extremely serious. She’s been coughing up like she did when she had cancer before. She’s caught something, the dust, the food, the environment, whatever it is. I could care less. Her health is rapidly deteriorating right now.

She doesn’t need to be in a clinic and given an aspirin, there at the prison. She needs to be out, right now in a medical facility and assisted, right this second. It’s not days, it needs to be hours, minutes, there needs to be action, right now.

Nino: I totally get that. Trust me.

Juan: I would appreciate it. If everybody – look, if her son was alive, he would be fighting as hard as he could. Here we are, the day after Veterans Day.

Everybody went out, thanked those that made sacrifices for us as a people, a nation to get us to this moment in time. Tina is as much a warrior within our society, to get to truth and justice, to get people elected that we actually voted for and to stop the fraud and the placement of people over us fraudulently, OK? And to get to the truth within the vote.

President Trump is going to do a national address very shortly concerning how he’s going to change the elections and sign an Executive Order changing the way that we’re going to conduct this next election.

Nino: Wow. You know when?

Juan: It’s up to President Trump. It’s not months away, it’s days away.

But if we have Tina as a sign, a poster, a memorial statue down the road, that’s going to fall pretty flat. I need Tina alive, healthy, able to be in the fight, not a victim in an ongoing basis that we’re going to memorialize.

You know, she’s being assassinated.

Everybody turned out for Charlie Kirk. Everybody got all stressed-out with that. We can stop the assassination of Tina Peters, right now. Get her out!

Nino: OK.

Juan: I don’t care what you have to do! I don’t care what other things are pressing on the desk right now. President Trump: call those people and find out who’s holding this up and get them fired! Get them out! Get them out of the way! Whatever you have to do! Same thing with the Governor of Colorado.

You will not be free of the blood of Tina Peters if you don’t act right now. Don’t wait until she’s on a respirator, moments away from death to decide to go ahead and do something. Get the f@ck in there, right now and get it done! Whatever you got to do, do it now!

Nino: Alright, Juan, let’s, let’s, I’ll put it up right now.

Juan: Let me say a quick prayer.

Father God in Heaven, one of ours is in the mouth [?]. We pray that you will raise up the right people to do what needs to be done to release her from this Hellhole, from this injustice being perpetrated against her.

That we, as a people would not have the guilt of her blood on our hands, because we could not rise up fast enough, hard enough to bring to an end swiftly the injustice is occurring here.

We ask for divine assistance and we invoke not only the Blood of Christ, but her son who is no doubt watching, since our actions this moment, the day after Veterans Day.

Please God, make it happen and get her free. I ask in Jesus’ name, amen.

Nino: Amen. Let me get this up. Alright, folks, you know what to do. Did, did the people need to do anything?

Juan: I would freaking get a call to the White House switchboard.

I’d get a call to the Governor’s switchboard in Colorado: What are you thinking? Get her out of there right now!

Nino: OK. You got it, Juan. All right, folks, you know what to do.