It appears that WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is feeling his oats, after key amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) *WERE PASSED* last week, despite his cherished Pandemic Treaty being tabled for the meantime.

As James Roguski reports, "The 77th World Health Assembly HAS adopted a substantial package of amendments to the International Health Regulations. We the People have suffered a stunning defeat...The recently adopted amendments will facilitate an enormous global build up of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex which seeks to trigger ongoing "pandemic emergencies" that will be made even worse by "relevant health products."

These amendments passed despite massive protests in Japan and two nations opting out of the IHR, altogether, Costa Rica and Slovakia.

Slovakia’s President Robert Fico has survived several gunshot wounds from an assassination attempt against him two weeks ago, due to his rejection of destructive Cabal policies, including the forced injections and war with Russia.

Denmark has adopted the amendments and 192 member states now have 18 months to decide to opt out. If they do nothing, the amendments will automatically take effect.

Tedros is seen in this video saying, "I believe it's time to be more assertive in countering anti-vaxxers. They have used COVID as an opportunity, and we see the chaos they're causing..."

One wonders what Tedros has in mind, in terms of being "More assertive in countering anti-vaxxers", being that he is a former official of the Tigray People's Liberation Front, a left-wing ethnic nationalist paramilitary group, which was classified as a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian government in May 2021.

