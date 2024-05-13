Last week, the AstraZeneca COVID vaxxine was withdrawn from the worldwide market, months after they admitted in court that their Magic Juice®, which Boris Johnson heralded as a "triumph for British science" and that he credited with saving more than six million lives can cause a rare and dangerous side effect.

However, AstraZeneca claimed the vaxx was being removed for commercial reasons and that the decision was not linked to the court case and that the timing was pure coincidence.

Kate Scott, whose husband Jamie was left with a permanent brain injury after having the vaccine said: "AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine no longer being used in the UK or Europe, and soon the rest of the world, means no one else will suffer from this awful adverse reaction."

Meanwhile, in Canada, this drug is still being pushed on the populace. During a recent press conference in Canada, a reporter asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau what message he has for those with concerns about taking the AstraZeneca jab:

REPORTER: For the Prime Minister, if you could just please talk to me about the AstraZeneca vaxxine. We're hearing about people showing up to their appointments in Montreal, when they hear it's AstraZeneca, they don't want to get it. What's your message to people who are worried about getting this vaxxine? TRUDEAU: Health Canada and our experts and scientists have spent an awful lot of time making sure that every vaxxine approved in Canada is both safe and effective. Therefore, the best vaxxine for you to take is the very first one that is offered to you. That is how we get through this as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.

It's very interesting choice of words. To me, when he says "That is how we get through this as quickly as possible," it actually sounds like he's saying, "The quickest way for my treasonous, Globalist government to kill off as many of my citizens as possible is for the latter to be injected with whichever deadly high tech poison shot filled with a thousand billion robots that is offered to them 'first'".

Running Time: 42 secs