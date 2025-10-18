The 20-Year Worldwide Digital Election Theft Operation

Dominion Voting Systems denies all allegations about them in this post.

In this short clip posted to Telegram by Patrick Byrne from a recent Lindell TV Absolute Truth podcast with him and Emerald Robinson, discussing the 20-year worldwide Smartmatic election theft operation, he tells her that, while he’s often said that, “All roads lead to China,” he’s more recently started saying that, “The trail ultimately leads to the CIA”:

"Mike Pompeo and His CIA" Were Behind the 2020 Election Theft with China Forbidden.News · Aug 12 Patrick Byrne has been saying that Venezuela had executed the cybertheft of the 2020 US election via their Smartmatic voting technology, with the help of China, Cuba and Iran. However, this picture had always felt incomplete and it felt like Patrick was withholding about the involvement of the CIA but now, this is finally coming out. Read full story

Share

Juan O Savin has said several times that the building in which the election theft operation took place in Belgrade, in which Dominion’s massive Chinese Huawei servers are located is 50% owned by former CIA Director John Brennan, together with “The second richest man in Serbia”:

I’m guessing the latter might be media mogul, Dragan Šolak, founder and part-owner of United Group, which provides broadband, mobile and TV services in eight Southeast European countries.

In September 2024, National File tweeted the timeline below, while speculating that China paid for Fox’s settlement of Dominion’s defamation lawsuit:

• 3/26/2021: Dominion sues Fox News (News Corp) for $1.6 billion

• 3/21/2022: Murdochs, News Corp take $1.25 billion in loans, including $100 million from the CCP Central Bank

• 4/18/2023: News Corp pays Dominion Voting nearly $800 million

• 4/25/2023: News Corp Fires Tucker Carlson

Patrick Byrne tells Emerald now that some good researchers have found that it was the CIA who loaned $1 billion to China for them to then loan to Fox but he’s not sure yet if he can hang is hat on that.

Of the recent acquisition of Dominion Voting Systems by Liberty Vote, Patrick told Emerald in another podcast last week:

“Organized crime has this long history. They take companies, when the DOJ and the SEC get too close, they fight all they can. And when they get too close, they just crack the company and shove it into another that they are really behind, as well. And they just play the shell game for decades with the DOJ and SEC. “They did this all through the ‘90s. If you’ve ever seen that movie, ‘Wolf of Wall Street’, go look. Those companies, when they buy old dying companies that have premier names that people will recognize, and then they do a bunch of mischief in them. And then when they get caught, they sell themselves out to another company with an old name, but [say] that they ‘Fell on hard times’. They just play these shell games for decades. So this could well be the same technique evolving in the election technology industry. That’d be my first guess.”

Emerald concurs, referring the multiple mergers and acquisitions of these digital voting machine companies, as laid out by Gary Bertnsen and Ralph Pazzullo:

TRANSCRIPT

Patrick Byrne: I’m not going to cover for them on this election stuff. And I’ve been saying for four years, “All roads lead to China.” They do lead to China, but they also lead to CIA cooperation at the top. The top of the CIA was absolutely involved in this stuff. They knew about it. I think that that’s where the trail really leads. That’s something that we have to face.

They have fought teeth, toes, and fingernails these last four months to...sanitize Tulsi’s official report.

I know the information she was given. I know the masses of federal agents involved in hoovering-up a massive quantity of information from quite a large number of people of all kinds of nationalities. And it got churned through the machine and the CIA went ballistic.

It was a billion dollar loan from China to take care of it. But I’ve also been told, in recent research, there’s evidence that CIA coordinated that.

Emerald Robinson: The CIA coordinated, potentially coordinated that Chinese loan to Fox?

Patrick Byrne: I heard, from some of the research being done. I don’t know the details on that one, not enough to know whether I can – don’t hang my hat on that. But it came from our good research channels.

Emerald Robinson: I will say there’s more people speaking-up about the potential Agency ties to all of this. That’s something that seems to be growing.