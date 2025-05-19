Alex Jones details the bizarre politburo of warring factions that controlled the fake Biden Regime via autopen, primarily consisting of the Obama Faction, the Soros/Clinton Faction and the Biden Crime Family Faction, the latter led by Jill and Hunter. These factions competed with each other in a race to sell-out and to collapse the United States – and the first two still haven't stopped.

The following information about the stunning corruption within the US Government is what I've pieced together from thousands of posts and podcasts since the 2016 murder of Seth Rich. This information mainly comes from Patrick Byrne, Jon McGreevey and Juan O Savin. Many trails are verified in contemporary news reports, etc.

Seth Rich was a DNC staffer in 2016 who watched his party steal the primary election from Bernie Sanders to make Hillary the candidate. In disgust, he leaked the DNC emails to WikiLeaks.

Rod Rosenstein was the District Attorney for the Department of Justice District of Maryland for 12 years. He allegedly ran a crooked DOJ office that fostered a "Dirty Tricks" squad made up of personnel from the FBI, DEA, Secret Service and wannabes, according to Federal whistleblower, Jon McGreevey.

When these Dirty Tricks guys busted Ross Ulbricht for online narcotics trafficking, two of the Federal investigators, Carl Force and Shaun Bridges simply stole Ulbricht's Bitcoin. They were convicted and imprisoned and Bridges was later re-arrested and re-convicted for stealing more Bitcoin.

IMAGE: Shaun Bridges captured by CCTV security cameras, leaving a Secret Service field office with a large bag that may have contained hard drives with keys needed to access his Bitstamp wallet.

Share

Sometimes, this Dirty Tricks squad would hire MS-13 to do their dirty tricks for them, as was the case of the hit on Seth Rich.

The intention was reportedly not "Arkancide". Many assumed Seth was murdered as revenge for throwing the 2016 election but according to Jon McGreevey and Patrick Byrne, the real purpose of the hit was to obtain the thumb drive that Seth wore around his neck, which contained a backup of the DNC server.

The thumb drive contained evidence of how Rod Rosenstein and his crooked allies were spying on members of the DNC and altering documents on the DNC server in order to blackmail and to control DNC members. In July 2018, Jon McGreevey described this before anybody else and I covered it at the time (the video was, of course pulled).

Jon's story was not what anybody expected. Everybody wanted to hear that Hillary Clinton or John Podesta called the hit on Seth Rich but Jon said it was Rod Rosenstein. His claims didn't conform with the partisan narratives of the time and his disclosure was widely derided and ignored.

In late January 2021, Jon was the source of defamation lawyer, Lin Wood's horrific child sex abuse and -trafficking allegations against Chief Justice John Roberts, Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan, Mike Pence and others.

VIDEO: "Compromised Pedo" - Pub. July 20, 2022 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

In June 2021, Jon claimed that Capitol Police Officer Mike Byrd was wearing a military-grade encrypted earpiece and that he was receiving direct orders from Nancy Pelosi, who told him to shoot and kill Ashli Babbitt.

Jon said the head of DC's National Guard had provided the military-grade communications equipment to Byrd, for which he was rewarded by Nancy Pelosi with a job as the Sergeant-at-Arms of the House of Representatives (now replaced).

In November 2022, Patrick Byrne came out and said that he had bribed Hillary Clinton with $18 million so that James Comey and John Brennan and Barack Obama could blackmail her over her presumed 8 years in office.

Shortly before his death in May 2023, Jon McGreevey ran for US Senator from Maryland while also working an undercover child trafficking investigation in that state. The local sheriff arrested him for making "false statements".

After the 2024 election, Mike Byrd threatened to "go public" unless he was given a Presidential Pardon by Biden. How would that make sense? It would make sense, if what I've written is true.

Jon said he was frequently harassed and once beaten to within an inch of his life by these Dirty Tricks guys for revealing all of these things.

Jon had mentioned that Shaun Bridges was on some kind of work-release program, because these Dirty Tricks guys needed his cyber skills. I think this might have had to do with what Patrick Byrne more recently disclosed, that the cyber vote theft operation being run out of the US Consulate in Frankfurt had been moved to the Baltimore DOJ office.

They needed to be able to continue stealing elections, which they did in 2022 and in many of the 2024 elections, but not in the Presidential election, which was intervened-upon, both in cyberspace and on the ground.

VIDEO: "Royal Flush" - Pub. Oct 14, 2024 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Patrick has explained at length how both the Ground Game and the cyber theft were controlled by the CCP. The Ground Game of the 2020 vote theft was carried out by SEIU and Postal Union workers stuffing CCP-printed fake ballots. Patrick, Juan and Gary Berntsen all say that the cyber aspect of the 2020 vote theft was conducted by the CCP with the help of Cuban Intelligence, plus Venezuelan IT workers and software.

According to Juan O Savin, 71 other countries besides the US have had their elections similarly stolen for the benefit of the CCP over the past 20+ years and that their citizens will be very interested to know the details of this.

One of the physical locations where some of this cyber theft was executed was in Serbia, according to Juan O Savin, who adds that Hunter Biden's cellphone pinged near that location in 2020.

Juan also says that several Venezuelans who were working at that Serbia location, along with the original IT equipment and the original source code used to steal the 2020 US elections are now in protective custody in the US, along with their family members and that all of this will be coming out in the coming months.

James O’Keefe got Joe Biden’s Deputy Chief of Staff to confess to an undercover reporter on video that Biden was a near-vegetable over the last four years and was NEVER the President — and he goes on to name who the real President was!