Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John L. Bengfort, M.D.'s avatar
John L. Bengfort, M.D.
18h

I read a number of substack articles. There is interesting information but I cant gauge it. I don’t know ANYTHING about the person writing it. I don’t even know who wrote this article. Or most of the articles on Substack. This could all be clever psyops.

In my career, the source of the information was extremely important. Some places did better work than others. Some places had worker bees who churned out whatever study you might want. I recall many years ago, the chief of medicine, highly respected, suffered major humiliation when a lab worker falsified data on a study he published. It seems to me we have arrived in a true wilderness which has no coordinates. Herod’s query, “what is truth?”, is with us still, late and soon. We have reconstructed our own tower of Babel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Forbidden.News and others
Danih003's avatar
Danih003
19h

Thank you for reporting this!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture