For years, Tore Maras has been infiltrating and recording the Zoom calls of seditious Federal employees who gleefully talk about overthrowing the Duly-Elected Government while referring to themselves as "democracy activists". Reminder: In 2024, Trump won all the Swing States, the Popular and the Electoral College votes. What these people are up to is anything but democratic.

These are the Enemy Within, who wrote the OSHA mandates for the COVID Death Shot and masks, who organized the BLM Riots, the ICE riots, the #TeslaTakedown dealership riots. They admit to organizing the mass sick-out of Air Traffic Controllers last May and to their Pentagon husbands' manipulating the stock market. Needless to say, they've been actively obstructing both Trump administrations by "non-violent" means, throwing sand in the gears of the very bureaucracy over which they preside, defrauding the Taxpayers who they claim to serve.

What, at first blush appears to be a benign Zoom call morphs into the banality of evil. We hear their admissions of hardcore felonies and sedition, all of it strategized by this gaggle of laid-back, mostly white female bureaucrats sitting around in their sweat pants, unironically epitomizing Millennial stereotypes. These women are so self-righteous about their delusions as to actually believe they're doing the right thing.

Members of the Zoom call gloat about the success of the #TeslaTakedown, about how "joyful" it was to burn the Cybertrucks and about how Elon Musk was such a convenient target. They brag about how when Elon was at DOGE and he asked all Federal Employees to provide five bullet points about what they had done the previous week, that 80% – 1.6 million out of 2 million Federal Employees – did not comply.

Now, they are training government employees to run a Federal coup in the next two weeks or so. Potential upcoming dates for "events" are: October 18th, October 21st and November 5th. Will we see an 80% turnout of Feds for that?

"FBI Report Reveals 274 Plainclothes Agents Deployed to Capitol on January 6" - Pub. Sept 27, 2025 by X.com/trending

These women complain that there isn't another convenient figurehead like Elon to take down at the moment, so they're looking for a new target. They're honest enough to admit that they're too focused on fighting against things, like Trump's "autocracy" and that they're not really fighting for anything, other than globally enforcing their Nihilistic ideals of "fairness", that would plunge the entire world into the same toxic vat of Wokeness that has spiked the Gen Z suicide rate and that would spend hundreds of billions of US Taxpayer dollars on trans rights in Uganda, Medicaid for illegal migrants and on all of the other criminal USAID slush funds that the Democrats intransigently tried to claw back into the Continuing Resolution, leading to the current government shutdown.

Tore says that she attempted to reach out to Elon's people to give them this information; to warn him that high-level people at the Pentagon were shorting his stocks while other Federal Employees were organizing the riots at his dealerships but she says she was blocked at every turn.

As Tore rolls the seditious Feds Zoom call video, she stops to interject her insights into their 5th Generation Wafare tactics of "sabotage by paper and perception" and the counter tactics that can be used and the laws that can be invoked to fight back:

"The riots that you see are just a way for them to cause a distraction and help the perception of the denouncing of this government. And this is normal organizational psychology. I mean, f@ck, we have so many of these damned psychology spooks. I wish Steve Pieczenik would come out of hibernation and talk about this. "These are actually legal weapons. They're tools inside the system. The other thing is, we also have legal weapons in our cache. So, the President is the Chief Executive. Do you know what that means? He can fire, hire and reassign all political appointees, at will. "Civil service protections, like FUN, the Federal employee union – which we also have recorded on multiple Zooms and providing information to Federal Employees on what they can do...There are a lot of civil service protections but they actually limit on what can be done on career employees or SESes – but not indefinitely, alright? The President can order the OPM to review security clearances, we can put security clearance suspensions, which means they can’t work anymore or reorganization that can actually isolate hostile actors. "Now, every agency operates by delegation. So, if those delegations are rescinded, power collapses back to the Oval Office. Catch my drift? So, you don't need to arrest the saboteurs first. You can remove their authority to act. That's the first thing you can do. "Now, we have Inspectors General and Special Counsels. You all know that I told you that the IG of the NSA was the biggest problem during the first [Trump] administration. He then became the IG of the DoD, under the Autopen [Biden] administration. "But President Trump can order IGs to open investigations into misconduct, fraud and political intereference. He can also appoint temporary acting IGs, if existing ones are compromised. "Make me an IG, man! President Trump, I volunteer! I mean, sh¡t! We volunteer thousands of hours of our lives, watching these people...It is exhausting, trying to monitor all of the factions at the same time of, like, literally three or four people. And we don’t get anything! We have no sponsors, no support. We're constantly putting it out and we're gonna still keep showing up. I don't give a sh¡t how many people want to stop this from coming out and I'll tell you why, too! "But President Trump: If the sabotage has crossed criminal lines, like we heard them admit, the Attorney General or Special Counsel can prosecute under 18 USC § 371, that's Conspiracy to Defraud the United States. They're defrauding us by slow-walking. "I've got a call from NASA employees. I've got another call from the EPA I can provide to you, that shows you that they've been defrauding us by not working. "We can go for 18 USC § 2384 - Seditious Conspiracy - overthrowing the government; cheering-on our foreign enemies, Treason. It's rare, but technically, it's very possible. "And then, we have 18 USC § 641 - Theft of Government Property or information: the leaks, OK? "Now, if we start revoking security clearances – remember, Trump's first administration – and I'm talking to his administration, right now: they slow-walked your clearances. Why don't you f@cking revoke them, across-the-board now, during the shutdown and have people re-apply? "And I'll tell you this: the ones that are already subversive, that you can find on their social media, where they're interacting on their burner phones and all that stuff, that's one. But I'll tell you what: employees that have already been fired or employees who have relatives or friends who they collude with have clean-as-a-whistle social media profiles. They have hired people to manufacture profiles, so that they can penetrate the Government. "A lot of these people are running for office under Democrat and Republican tickets. I repeat: and Republican tickets and they’re targeting the States. They already know your plans, Sir. "So, he should create an Independent Presidential Commission – please put me in that – which can monitor specific domains: election integrity, defense contracting, biosecurity labs, outside normal bureaucratic filters. "I was part of one of those teams that Obama had created and he was chastized for it by the Federal Government for not creating a chapter. This is something that is necessary. "Another one is that he can actually use emergency powers, to stay within Civil Law. So, he can use the National Emergencies Act to unlock specific authorities [like] the Defense Production Act, to compel domestic manufacturing. "Internal sabotage disrupts National Security and infrastructure. I mean, we have internal sabotage going in our drone industry right now, right? Remember, we heard them saying "Zimbabwe". I told you: One of the leading drone people, Zipline, they're made in Rwanda. People should go get boots-on-the-ground [in Rwanda]. I mean, I could go. If I had [the money], I'd go there and report right back, from there. "And then, we have Wing that has Facial Recognition Target Acquisition software on it, which is extremely dangerous. Why the Hell would a Wal-Mart delivery drone need that? And where are the States, asking Wal-Mart, 'What the f@ck are Wing drones collecting, when they're flying over houses?' "IMEIs, Facial Recognition, license plates, audio. You name it, they're collecting it. "So, we've got sabotage from within, on all levels. We do have information warfare countermeasures that can be in place. The coup is simply informational, so we need to de-classify relevant documents, immediately. Sunshine always breaks narrative control. OK? That's number one. "We should have the White House Counsel and the ODNI to publish provenance trails, showing who approved what leaks, what edits and what misinformation was spread, though at this point, that's not going to help but it is one strategy we can use and by using public briefings with verifiable exhibits, not slogans, the public needs to see the receipts. "I'm giving the public the receipts, because I'm actually tired of people stymieing these receipts! It's unacceptable, in this day and age that we have throttling of real information, because it's not paid propaganda. "Now, a few ways that he [Trump] can finally win without breaking the Republic is transparency. That is the biggest weapon we have. Darkness feeds on bureaucratic resistance. So, de-classifying, documenting and publishing every time we make the secrecy of the saboteurs exposed, like basically, they lose their shield. That's number one. "And then, we could do lawfare in reverse. We could use the same administrative processes they use; memos, reviews, FOIA releases, oversight letters but turn them outward; demand written accountability. Paper trails expose plotters."

After the Zoom video finishes, Tores turns her attention to the other Enemy Within: the superstar social media infuencers, who are gatekeeping and seemingly running cover for the seditious Feds.

"You think that the subversion is only the Federal Employees? What about the people pretending to be on your side? What about the people amplifying foreign messages, rather than domestic? "Why aren't we having conversations about all of these subversives that are working in the Federal Government, right now, slowing-down all the processes? Why aren't we talking about domestic terrorism? Do you just have to see it? People with guns attacking ICE officers? Hmm? Is that it? You need blood to spill?

There are groups overseas training for what's to come. Tore says she has a name, a location, passport information, so their travels can be tracked but she is exasperated that she hasn't been able to get this information into the right hands, which she believes is due to her falling-out with Millie Weaver, who took credit for Tore's work and who was promoted by Gen Mike Flynn and by Patrick Byrne, to which she says, "Makes me think, 'Are they working with the other side?'…We have a domestic threat at the highest levels of our agencies – and the military! And we have influence operations by influencers to stymie this information."

Some readers may know that my colleagues, James Grundvig, Josh Reid and I had our own strange peripheral experience with Gen Flynn, when his partners aquired AMPNews late in '23 and the first thing they did was to immediately fire the three presenters with the most traffic. So, what did they acquire, exactly? Why didn't they just start up their own company? Fans felt like the channel had been intentionally torpedoed.

We were told the company was moving to the "Influencer Model" and that we would have to find sponsors and pay for production. This was after months of being told that the impending acquisition would give us "Golden Handcuffs". Talk about a rug-pull!

It's all good. It's what finally drove me to Substack 17 months ago. I've been publishing my website for 15 years, as of last Wednesday. I am not a social media influencer. I'm permabanned almost everywhere. I've been writing for a living for nearly 30 years.

Tore then spills some tea on current "huge investigations" of scammers in the alt media space:

"Do you know why Uncensored AI was banned from X and a lotta people lost their checkmark? Remember, how I told you that there's a lot of this grifting crypto rug-pull sh¡t? We’re talking fraud. There are huge investigations going on and I shouldn't be saying this, because they're under wraps. But apparently, I'm wrong. Am I? I think my track record begs to differ. Stew Peters, all of them. They're all in the same network."

The seditious Fed Zoom call was recorded recently. It's a DemocracyAID training session entitled "Non-Cooperation Training for Federal Workers" led by former USAID staffer, Ro Tucci for current Federal Employees at DHS, FBI, State Department, Dept of Energy, Dept of Labor – basically, all of the Federal agencies and Federal labor unions – including many employees at the highest levels who are also in Senior Executive Service (SES).

SES is a Continuity-of-Government corps that is, in actuality seditious and it drives much of the rogue activity within the US Government, according to Juan O Savin, AIM4Truth.org and others. Last June, Tore wrote a very important article about the most consequential Federal Agency you've never heard about, the Senior National Intelligence Service (SNIS), which is the éminence grise behind the SES.

The goal of DemocracyAID is to train those still employed by the Government to engage in escalating acts of adminstrative rebellion within their agencies and to mount a Federal coup, applying the methods of an old CIA pamphlet called "Simple Sabotage Field Manual".

Much of Ro Tucci's training appears to be about reinforcing the Zoom call participants' pre-existing Marxist inculcation, which seems unnecessary, as most have already overthrown governments worldwide while calling it "aid" and overthrown their own nation while calling it "Public Health".

This is just one of many groups Tucci talks to and Tucci is just one of many entities doing similar trainings with Federal Employees. This subversive movement is highly decentralized into multiple identity groups, totaling over one million members who appear disconnected but who are all working together to overthrow the United States. These include the domestic terrorist authors of the Green New Deal, who got $4 million from Open Society 4 years ago, there are the trans activist groups, migrant activist groups, etc, etc.

In early 2020, Tore recorded many Zoom calls between these US Federal Employees during their meetings with groups, like Takoma Park, Momentum and Shut Down DC. Tore says Kamala Harris was on these calls, as were AOC and Chuck Schumer. Jamie Raskin has been heavily involved in this Federal Coup movement for years and he just had a strategy meeting with Ro Tucci on Monday.

Some of the names of the participants seen on screen include Erin Gleeson, Tess McEnery, Lyla Bashan, Ajit Joshi, Franc O’Malley (he/him), Sarah Linwick, Sarah Swift, Khatuna Khvichia. Many are familiar faces seen during the 2020 Zoom calls to organize the BLM Riots.

Tore is releasing this video and burning her cover to make them paranoid and to stand down from what they're training to do. She says they have groups that are training outside the US that are planning to come back and kick this off in the next two weeks or so.

[Transcript of Tore’s podcast after the Zoom call linked HERE].