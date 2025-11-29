On October 28th, 2025, the House Oversight Committee released their report, “The Biden Autopen Presidency: Decline, Delusion and Deception in the White House”, stating that they viewed executive actions signed by Biden’s autopen “without proper, corresponding, contemporaneous, written approval traceable to the President’s own consent”.

On Friday, President Trump declared Biden’s autopen actions null and void in a post to TRUTHSocial and he urged the Department of Justice to investigate the matter:

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States. The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Following Trump’s post, the House Oversight Committee tweeted this video of their hearings with former members of Joe Biden’s cabinet, testifying under oath. Once again, I’m struck by the banality of evil manifest in these seditious bureaucrats.

It’s all the more stunning to me, because during a three-year period, I spoke to Former Biden Chief of Staff Jeffrey Zients on a weekly basis. He seemed like a nice enough guy. It never occurred to me that he would some day be involved in overthrowing the United States of America!

Zients was my client 25 years ago when I was working at a major wine investment firm. He had very expensive tastes. The firm also sold investment grade wines to several associates of Jeffrey Epstein and to many attendees of the yearly meetings of the World Economic Forum. My former boss used to fly to Davos every year on BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s private plane. Larry was a big client, one of the “whales”. There were some clients who individually bought $2 million worth of rare wine per month.

I co-authored ‘Investing in Liquid Assets: Uncorking Profits in Today’s Global Wine Market’ with my former boss. On Amazon, you can see the endorsement of the book from Hamilton “Tony” James, then-President and Chief Operating Officer of The Blackstone Group.

Share

TRANSCRIPT

Oversight Committee Questioner: Was the number one issue in the campaign the President’s fitness or his age?

Ron Klain, Former White House Chief of Staff: (Thinks)

Oversight Committee Questioner: Did you ever see President Biden in a wheelchair?

Ashley Williams, Former Deputy Assistant to the President: I do not recall ever seeing President Biden in a wheelchair.

(Titles: “The Biden Autopen Prsidency: Decline, Delusion and Deception in the White House” over montage of news reports)

Harris Faulkner: And new information now on the people in his inner circle and how the cover-up actually operated. Peter Doocy: Senior aides that worked here until just a couple months ago, the beginning of this year, manipulating an ailing President for their own gain.

Oversight Committee Questioner: How much were you paid for your role in the campaign in 2024?

Michael Donilon, Former Senior Advisor to the President: Just a little bit short of $4 million.

Oversight Committee Questioner: I’m sorry, how much?

Michael Donilon, Former Senior Advisor to the President: $4 million.

Oversight Committee Questioner: You believed that the President should stay in the race. Your own financial stake in the matter; that was a factor, in any way, in your advice to the President?

Michael Donilon, Former Senior Advisor to the President: I don’t believe that.

(Fox News broadcast)

Peter Doocy: And when it comes to President Biden’s decline, the official word from Biden World about all these news stories is that “Nothing has been revealed this week that shows that President Biden was anything but an effective President.”

Neera Tanden Former White House Staff Secretary: Yes, I noticed that he was aging, in terms of his physical condition. I noticed that, you know, he shuffled more.

Jeffrey Zients, Former White House Chief of Staff: That he has more stumbling over words and gaffes than he did at the beginning of the term.

Ron Klain, Former White House Chief of Staff: His rhetorical skills were not as strong as they had been, and his speeches were less effective, I thought.

Steve Ricchetti, Former Counselor to the President: We talked about age. We knew it was an issue, and we tried to design a strategy.

Anita Dunn, Former Senior Advisor for Communications to the President: We had a discussion at the senior advisor level about whether the President should have a cognitive exam.

(Montage of News broadcasts)

Harris Faulkner, Fox News: Flashback, now to the legacy media’s complete denial of the President’s cognitive decline.

Joe Scarborough, MSNBC: Start your tape right now, because I’m about to tell you the truth. And F you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden is the best Biden ever.

Sen Chuck Schumer (D-NY): His mental acuity is great. It’s fine. It’s as good as it’s been over the years.

Karine Jean-Pierre, Former White House Press Secretary: He is sharp. He is on top of things.

Unidentified Interviewer: Do you regret saying that President Biden had a mental acuity, he had a sharpness to him?

Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA): I said what I believed to be true.

Unidentified Interviewer: And you think he was as sharp as you?

Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA): I said I had not seen decline. And I hadn’t!

Gen Mark Milley, Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: He is just fine. How people interpret that is up to them.

(Titles: “The Cover-Up...”)

Voiceover: We’re watching the testimony of this woman here, Annie Tomasini. She’s the former Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden. She was the third person set to appear before James Comer’s Committee. She has now taken the Fifth. There is now a pattern of key Biden confidants seeking to shield themselves from criminal liability for this potential conspiracy.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Were you ever told to lie about the President’s health?

Dr Kevin O’Connor, Former Physician to the President: On the advice of counsel, I must respectfully declined to answer, based upon physician-patient privilege and in reliance on my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Let the record reflect that Dr. O’Connor has invoked the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Dr O’Connor, did you ever believe the President was unfit to execute his duties as President?

Attorney for Dr Kevin O’Connor: And we can tell you that we will have the same answer with respect to any questions that are asked.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Did any unelected official or family member of President Joe Biden execute the duties of President?

Anthony Bernal, Former Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the First Lady: (Looking nervous)

Oversight Committee Questioner: Did Joe Biden, a member of his family, or anyone at the White House ever instruct you to lie regarding his health?

Split screen of Annie Tomasini, Former Asssistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Anthony Bernal and Dr Kevin O’Connor all pleading the Fifth: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer the question, pursuant to my Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution.

(Fox News)

Shannon Bream: And if that wasn’t shocking enough, Jake Tapper claims Hunter Biden was basically acting like the Chief of Staff.

Jake Tapper: Hunter was driving the decision-making for the family. He was almost like a Chief of Staff.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Did you notice an uptick ever when Hunter Biden was around?

Jeffrey Zients, Former White House Chief of Staff: Yes. Towards the end, I think he was living with the President.

Jake Tapper: They were lying not just to the public. They were lying to other Democrats.

(ABC News)

David Muir: Have you ruled out a pardon for your son? President Joe Biden: Yes.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Were you in favor of Hunter Biden getting a pardon?

Andrew Bates, Former Senior Deputy Press Secretary: Yes.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Did you ever ask Joe Biden if the allegations regarding his son were true?

Andrew Bates, Former Senior Deputy Press Secretary: No.

(Fox News)

Rep James Comer (R-KY): Ian Sams, who was the White House Spokesperson, interacted with him two times. Two times.

Ian Sams, Former Special Assistant to the President: I think it’s really important to take the sound bite and understand the context.

Oversight Committee Questioner: How often would you say that you interacted with the President in person?

Ian Sams, Former Special Assistant to the President: I interacted with him pretty infrequently. I think I met with the President a handful of times during my tenure at the White House.

(MSNBC)

Ian Sams, Former Special Assistant to the President: I’ve got to say, that doesn’t look anything like the President that I know. When I deal with him, he’s sharp. He’s asking tough questions. That’s the President Biden that so many of us experience every single day.

Oversight Committee Questioner: You don’t think it’s missing some context?

Ian Sams, Former Special Assistant to the President: I don’t.

(Fox News)

Rep James Comer (R-KY): So it raises serious concerns and serious questions about who was calling shots in the White House. If the White House spokesperson is being shielded from the President of the United States, who was operating the Oval Office?

Oversight Committee Questioner: Age wasn’t an issue for you or for President Biden?

Bruce Reed, Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy: No, it was not a concern.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Do you think President Biden was fully in command that night during the debate?

Ashley Williams, Former Deputy Assistant to the President: I do believe that he was fully in command that night during the debate.

Michael Donilon, Former Senior Advisor to the President: I knew it was very difficult to get past some of the visual things that were causing people concern about the President’s behavior.

Oversight Committee Questioner: The voters’ concerns about President Biden were wrong?

Andrew Bates, Former Senior Deputy Press Secretary: Yes.

Ron Klain, Former White House Chief of Staff: He often would confuse names.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Do you think it got worse as you knew him?

Ron Klain, Former White House Chief of Staff: Yes.

(ABC News)

Interviewer: Are you sure you’re being honest with yourself when you say you have the mental and physical capacity to serve another four years? President Joe Biden: Yes, I am.

Neera Tanden Former White House Staff Secretary: I did not have the experience that it took him longer to answer a single question.

Michael Donilon, Former Senior Advisor to the President: He could stumble. He also stumbled some, physically.

Oversight Committee Questioner: What is a “Cheap Fake”?

Karine Jean-Pierre, Former White House Press Secretary: It was something that we did not coin. It was something that the media coined.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Did you or did anyone ever verify if the videos you were talking about were, in fact Cheat Fakes?

Karine Jean-Pierre, Former White House Press Secretary: I believe so.

Oversight Committee Questioner: But there were instances where videos were circulated of President Biden appearing confused or freezing for a moment that were real, correct?

Karine Jean-Pierre, Former White House Press Secretary: Not that I recall.

(Fox News)

Jesse Watters: She told you this real video of Biden getting lost in an Italian field was fake. Now, she’s saying, “Yeah, my White House was broken, and I’m switching parties.”

(MSNBC)

Ron Klain, Former White House Chief of Staff: And was suffering from a cold that really constrained his voice and constrained his ability to be forceful in the debate...

Oversight Committee Questioner: Did you attribute President Biden’s performance that night to him being under the weather?

Jeffrey Zients, Former White House Chief of Staff: That’s my assumption.

(CNN)

President Joe Biden: (Stumbling on his words on the debate stage) The ability of Medicare to, uh, the ability for us to be able to negotiate drug prices with the Big Pharma companies.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Have you ever seen him have a cold or a flu before?

Jeffrey Zients, Former White House Chief of Staff: Yes.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Did he ever behave the way that he did during the debate?

Jeffrey Zients, Former White House Chief of Staff: Not that I ever saw.

Bruce Reed, Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy: It was clear what he was trying to say.

(CNN)

President Joe Biden: (Stumbling on his words on the debate stage) Um. Dealing with everything we have to do with, look, if we finally beat Medicare.

(Titles: The Autopen...)

(Fox News graphic of Trump social media post: “Joe Biden was not for Open Borders, he never talked about Open Borders, where criminals of all kinds, shapes and sizes can flow into our country at will.

“It was the people that knew he was cognitively impaired and that took over the Autopen. They stole the Presidency of the United States and put us in Great Danger. This is TREASON at the highest level!”)

Fox Host: It was the people that knew he was cognitively impaired and that took over the Autopen. They stole the presidency of the United States.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Do you know who the people who were actually operating the Autopen were?

Jeffrey Zients, Former White House Chief of Staff: I do not.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Do you know any of the actual staff who were using the Autopen?

Neera Tanden Former White House Staff Secretary: No.

Oversight Committee Questioner: You don’t know their names?

Neera Tanden Former White House Staff Secretary: No.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Have you never seen a Decision Memo laying out the breakdown of when the president should hand sign a particular set of documents?

Jeffrey Zients, Former White House Chief of Staff: Not prior to prep.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Did he hand sign all Executive Orders?

Neera Tanden Former White House Staff Secretary: He did not. He hand-signed many Executive Orders, but he did not hand sign all Executive Orders.

Oversight Committee Questioner: Can you read your response?

Jeffrey Zients, Former White House Chief of Staff: “I approve the use of the Autopen for the execution of all the following purposes. Thanks, JZ”

Oversight Committee Questioner: Did you yourself write this email?

Jeffrey Zients, Former White House Chief of Staff: I do not believe I did.

(Fox News)

Rep James Comer (R-KY): That Autopen was used excessively, and yet no one can say for certain that Joe Biden was given the orders to use the Autopen.

Ian Sams, Former Special Assistant to the President: We’ve been pretty transparent from the very beginning with providing information as it occurs throughout this process.

Anita Dunn, Former Senior Advisor for Communications to the President: We anticipated that her report was going to come out, and that we didn’t feel an entire interview before the Super Bowl talking about classified documents was going to help the cause too much.

(Fox News)

Rep James Comer (R-KY): I think you can question the validity and the legality of those pardons and executive orders, and that’s huge.

(MSNBC)

Ron Klain, Former White House Chief of Staff: But the president is an absolutely sharp, fit, on top of his game.

(CNN)

Ian Sams, Former Special Assistant to the President: So, they’re just making up lies to attack the President.

Oversight Committee Questioner: But do you think his mental acuity had declined?

Ron Klain, Former White House Chief of Staff: (Looks down, exhales)

Why GcMAFplus?

GcMAFplus Transdermal Creams

• Superior absorption, delivering GcMAF directly into the bloodstream for fast results.

• Exclusive “Super Transdermal Absorption Technique” allows GcMAF to penetrate the skin barrier, activating macrophages to boost the immune system’s natural healing abilities.

• Through lymphatic transport, GcMAF is distributed throughout the body to support immune health. Learn More.

GcMAFplus Potent Sublingual Sprays

• Fast, effective immune support through sublingual absorption, bypassing the stomach and delivering GcMAF directly into the bloodstream.

• This method supports efficient transport to the lymphatic system, enhancing overall immune function. Learn more

GcMAFpets – Immune Boosting for Your Pets

GcMAF can support your pets’ health too. Explore our GcMAFpets products for dogs, cats, and other pets at gcmafpets.com and give your furry friends the gift of good health.

Testimonials from GcMAFpets customers:

“After using GcMAFpets cream on my dog’s lump, it’s now gone. Truly amazed!”

— Cynthia, United States Read more pet testimonials

“Since using GcMAFpets, my rescue cat’s health has improved tremendously—he’s eating well and his insulin was cut by half!”

— Billy, US Read more pet testimonials

Testimonials from satisfied GcMAFplus customers:

• Traumatic Brain Injury & Epilepsy – Annette – Read Here

• Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer – Marcia – Read Here

• Melanoma – Peter (Australia) – Read Here

• Lyme Disease – Litsi – Read Here

• Autism – Robert (USA) & DC (USA) – Read Here

• Inflammation & Pain – JW (USA) – Read Here



Videos:



• Clif High – Cancer Ward (Episode 4, at 20:26 min) – Watch Here

• Clif High – Cancer Ward (Episode 5, GcMAFplus at 2:07 min) – Watch Here

• Clif High – Cancer Ward (Episode 6, at 0:55 sec) – Watch Here



“An incredible product! There’s no question that it has boosted my recovery.” – Clif High

Check their articles page:

• Hear from Litsy – Lyme disease

• What is nagalase and how it affects cancer

Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer! Shop now and take advantage of their extended Black Friday Sale before it’s too late. If you have any questions or need assistance, their customer support team is always available to help at: admin@gcmafplus.com

Take Advantage of 30-45% Off GcMAFplus & GcMAFpets with code “ForbiddenNews”

P.S. Share the joy! Tell your friends and family about our GcMAF sale and let them enjoy the savings too!