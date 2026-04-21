IMAGE: Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-MD sips “margaritas” with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, April 2025.

For the past decade, former CIA contractor, Tore Maras and her small team have been infiltrating and recording the video conference calls of dozens of groups of subversive Federal Employees from all agencies of the US Government, as they plot to overthrow the elected government of the US. She has thousands of hours recorded, numbered by day and year, with full chain-of-custody.

Tore’s in-depth 4-part article series about this investigation, “Inside Job: Blueprint for an American Color Revolution” is viewable on her website, with 4 more articles forthcoming.

She will be publishing the recording she made of the April 15th encrypted video conference call with 39 participants representing 18 US Government agencies, in which the moderator, former US Digital Service employee, Jeremy Zitomer, endorsed the shutdown of the United States, “until Trump is removed from power.”

Jeremy is currently the operational leader of the Federal Workers Alliance for Democracy (FWAD), whose mission statement is:

“If enough federal workers refuse to obey illegal orders, we can delay — or even stop — the Trump administration from causing harm. They need us to carry out their agenda. We refuse… “We are building networks across every federal agency, from executive to frontline worker, in every state and across the globe. We provide training and support resources to federal workers to equip them to resist, together, and mobilize the public to have their backs.”



Tore believes that this coordinated non-cooperation by federal employees qualifies as criminal fraud against the Taxpayers who they swore to serve and that these crimes can be prosecuted by the Attorney General or by a Special Counsel under 18 USC § 371.

Of the 39 participants on this April 15th conference call, 25 are currently serving in Congress, 24 are Democrats and all are members of the Congressional Federal Workforce Caucus, which seeks to “protect” (restore) 300k+ federal employee jobs that were eliminated by DOGE in 2025. Caucus members are marshaling the combined $50 million allocated to their offices in this pursuit.

Congressional Federal Workforce Caucus mission statement on the website of Rep James Walkinshaw D-VA

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The Caucus was launched on February 6th, 2026 and it is composed of familiar coup players, like Rep Eugene Vindman, from the Fake Impeachment, Rep Jamie Raskin, from the January 6th Committee and Sen Chris Van Hollen, from The Neverending Saga of Salvadoran Human Trafficker Kilmar Abrega Garcia.

The Caucus is publicly aligned with Democracy Forward, an NGO founded in 2016 in response to the election of Donald Trump and which filed over 150 lawsuits against the Trump administration in 2025, alone.

Other participants in the April 15th call include Kourtney Pompi of the Democracy Renewal Group, who gave an in-depth training on how civil servants can overthrow their elected governments through non-cooperation, using the case studies of Poland, Turkey and Hungary.

Also on the call is Rosarie “Ro” Tucci, former Director of the USAID Center for Democracy Human Rights and Governance, where she was the senior civilian official responsible for USAID’s overseas democracy-promotion portfolio in places like Ukraine and South Sudan.

In other words, Ro is an expert at instigating Color Revolutions overseas and she’s bringing those skills to bear to coordinate a federal workforce withdrawal, in order to completely shut down the US Government and to force the removal of President Trump, probably around the Midterm Elections.

Others also participating are Danielle Reiff, Bryce Carpenter PhD, Chris Doten, Jennifer Pike, all of whom are former USAID or State Department senior staff, each with decades of experience in training foreign opposition movements in civil resistance, in deploying digital tools for online organizing and in “smart” non-cooperation.

As Tore says:

“When former officials who once ran USAID’s official color-revolution-adjacent portfolio begin training domestic civil servants in ‘noncooperative resistance’ and ‘making government unmanageable,’ the overlap between their past funded work and current activities becomes a central fact pattern for any inquiry into misuse of prior government knowledge, contracts, or clearances.”

An additional apparent node in this operation is the infamous “Seditious Six”, a group of former military and intelligence members currently serving in Congress who posted a video on social media last November, urging Active Duty military not to follow any “unlawful commands”.

IMAGE: Members of the Seditious Six , left to right, Sen Mark Kelly, D-AZ ; Rep Chris Deluzio, D-PA; Rep Chrissy Houlahan, D-PA; Sen Elissa Slotkin, D-MI; Rep Jason Crow, D-CO; Rep Maggie Goodlander, D-NH.

A week later, the FBI requested interviews with the six lawmakers. Seven weeks later in January, Secretary Pete Hegseth formally announced that the Pentagon is initiating proceedings to (a) reduce Kelly's retirement rank, (b) issue a formal letter of censure, and (c) pursue Sen Mark Kelly under UCMJ Articles 133 and 134, calling his conduct “seditious in nature and violat[ing] Articles 133 and 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, to which Captain Kelly remains subject as a retired officer receiving pay."

In February, DOJ prosecutors presented evidence to a federal grand jury seeking to indict Kelly, Slotkin, Crow, Goodlander, Deluzio, and Houlahan. On February 15, 2026, the grand jury unanimously rejected the indictment. The DOJ is reportedly considering a second grand jury presentation.

Tore notes that none of the Seditious Six are members of Congressional Federal Workforce Caucus but the video indicates a separate operational node. Whereas, the Caucus is directed at the federal civilian workforce, the video is directed to the uniformed and intelligence services.

Personally, I’m half-convinced that Joe Kent is a part of this operation, based on the verbiage he has used and remembering all of the Pentagon officials caught on hidden camera by James O’Keefe in early 2025 openly plotting a coup against Trump.

VIDEO: "Second Pentagon Official Caught on Hidden Camera Plotting Against President Trump Resigns" - Pub. by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net April 25, 2025

On Monday, former Ohio State investigator Harry Manitides reported that Kent remains under investigation in a matter involving Allison Lawter from the FBI’s Office of General Counsel and Gregory Miller, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Field Office, who he says are both in solitary confinement with a hold placed on them by the NSA for espionage.

In addition to these subversives’ non-cooperation training, they’ve also organized riots around the country, like the attacks on the Tesla dealerships last year and the Anti-ICE and No Kings protests, which they’ve done together with various NGO groups, who Tore says have received their training in Italy and in Cuba with leaders from Chile, Guatemala, Serbia, Bangladesh, Hungary, Slovenia and other nations. These are foreign nexuses and direct channels for foreign influence in domestic organizing, sharing lessons and tactics.

According to the DOJ’s FARA eFile database, neither the Sunrise Movement, Third Act, Momentum or ShutDownDC are registered foreign agents. Tore believes that pursuing the evidence that these groups have trained overseas is the way to pull the plug on all of their planned “protests”.

FARA is just one avenue for prosecutors. Tore says the record establishes the predicate facts that justify subpoenas, arrests and indictments for the following:

• 18 USC § 371 - Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, or to impede a government function, to disrupt federal facilities. This is planned civil disorder to impair the function of government programs that Tore believes should be charged as a conspiracy.

• 5 USC § 7311 - Loyalty and Striking, An individual may not accept or hold a position in the Government of the United States or the government of the District of Columbia if he—(1) advocates the overthrow of our constitutional form of government;(2) is a member of an organization that he knows advocates the overthrow of our constitutional form of government; (3) participates in a strike, or asserts the right to strike, against the Government of the United States or the government of the District of Columbia; or (4) is a member of an organization of employees of the Government of the United States or of individuals employed by the government of the District of Columbia that he knows asserts the right to strike against the Government of the United States or the government of the District of Columbia.

• 18 USC § 2384 - Seditious Conspiracy and 18 USC § 2385 - Advocating Overthrow of Government, Tore says that this well-organized and -resourced campaign, whose foreseeable effect is to paralyze or to substantially hinder government operations does meet the elements of a Seditious Conspiracy prosecution, especially when paired with overt acts towards these ends.

• 10 USC. § 802(a)(4) – the provision of the Uniform Code of Military Justice that places retired officers entitled to pay under the UCMJ’s jurisdiction. This is the statutory hook for Mark Kelly’s proceeding. Kelly is the only one of the six video participants to whom this applies, because he is the only one who is retired (as distinct from separated) from service and who continues to receive military retirement pay.

• UCMJ Articles 133 and 134 — 10 U.S.C. § 933 and § 934 — This is the “conduct unbecoming an officer” and “general article” provisions under which Hegseth announced Kelly’s proceeding. Conduct unbecoming is a prosecution tool of long historical standing; the general article reaches any conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline in the armed forces. Whether these apply to constitutionally-protected congressional speech is a contested legal question. The Pentagon has made its position clear. The courts will eventually make theirs.

• Article I, § 6 (“Speech” or “Debate Clause”) — the constitutional provision protecting members of Congress from being “questioned in any other place” for speech and debate in either House. This is the lawmakers’ primary constitutional shield. Its reach beyond floor speech to social-media videos produced outside Congress is a contested legal question. The grand jury’s unanimous rejection of the DOJ’s indictment attempt against members of the “Seditious Six” suggests at least one impaneled jury found the Speech or Debate Clause — or a related prosecutorial concern — to be a sufficient impediment to indictment.

• 18 USC § 2339 (a) and (b) - Harboring or Concealing Terrorists, is overfulfilled by the material support and training for terrorism that has been ongoing and is well-documented. This is bonafide domestic terrorism and Tore has said she knows for a fact that at least one of the trainers at the event in Italy is from a US designated terrorist organization that advances violent extremism. But even absent such a terrorist designation, she says, “Training that facilitates violent or unlawful action that is materially directed by a foreign power to undermine or destabilize democracy should be completely thoroughly examined by a prosecutor as material support doctrines and related counterintelligence statuses.”

• 18 USC § 231 - Civil Disorders, the actions being coordinated in some calls are meant to obstruct law enforcement, emergency services, or the functioning of governmental institutions and the civil disorder statute would apply to organizers and coordinators who plan, direct and encourage these actions.

• 18 USC § 1952 - Interstate and Foreign Travel or Transportation in Aid of Racketeering Enterprises, the actions fulfill requirements to prosecute them for this and also, since the planning includes wire communications, interstate and international travel or fundraising that intentionally conceals the foreign direction of these actions, multiple other statutes can be invoked, including 18 USC § 1343 - Fraud by Wire, Radio, or Television, (or the internet).

• 18 USC § 641 - Theft of Government Property or information committed during the numerous leaks (Signalgate, etc).

Tore has also infiltrated and recorded similar calls with the Federal Unionists Network (FUN), which is an umbrella network that facilitates the coordination of federal employee labor activism across agencies. There are members of several different federal workers’ unions on the call.

She believes she’s gathered enough evidence of illegality to decertify multiple federal workers’ unions and to fire every last member, which heretofore, the President could not do.

These people are rampantly violating their unions’ bylaws, the Federal Service Labor-Management Relations Statute (FSLMRS), as well as The Hatch Act of 1939 to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities, which is a federal law that regulates the partisan political activities of most executive branch employees, as well as certain state and local employees. The law’s purposes are to ensure that federal programs are administered in a nonpartisan fashion, to protect federal employees from political coercion in the workplace, and to ensure that federal employees are advanced based on merit and not based on political affiliation.

Federal sector unions must operate under the framework that Congress gave them in the FSLMRS, 5 USC Chapter 71. The law lets federal employees unionize and collectively bargain over workplace conditions but it does not authorize unions to act as political campaign organizations.

As Tore says in no uncertain terms:

“This is a coup in progress…The evidence is primary-source. The personnel are publicly identifiable. The funding is traceable. The coordination with elected officials is on record. The objective was stated out loud on a recorded call and endorsed by the coalition's operational leader.”

Tore invites current and former federal employees who attended the April 15, 2026 conference call or similar coalition calls to contribute documentation to this investigation at toresays.com and she assures that all communications will be protected.

She invites congressional staffers with materials from the February 4, 2026 Federal Workforce Caucus launch briefing or subsequent coordination meetings with Branch4, FWAD, FUN, or the Democracy Renewal Group to share them, ensuring secure contact at toresays.com.

To participants in the coalition who are no longer comfortable with its goals, she says, “You have options that do not end your career. Office of Special Counsel whistleblower protections exist. Inspector General channels exist. Legal counsel, with privilege, exists. The record has a place for your testimony.”

For everyday Americans who want to know what they can do, as citizens, Tore has prepared detailed instructions in Part IV about how to file information with a number of government oversight bodies that most of us have never heard of before including:

• Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC)

• Committee on House Administration (CHA)

• Communications Standards Commission

• US Office of Special Counsel (OSC)

And many other ways that you can communicate and interact with your government at the end of Part IV of her series.

She ends by saying:

“The reason these oversight channels exist — and the reason they are generally not used — is that most citizens do not know they exist. The institutions that benefit from low oversight engagement have no reason to advertise them. The people who run color revolutions in other countries rely on the same dynamic in those countries: an engaged opposition class that does not know what the oversight mechanisms are, and therefore does not use them. Knowing what the channels are is the first half of the equation. Using them is the second half. You now know what they are. The rest is up to you.”

SEE ALSO:

• Federal Unions that Have Violated the Hatch Act Must Be Decertified

• US Domestic Terrorists Have Been Trained Overseas

• The Banality of Evil: Seditious Fed Zoom Calls

• O’Keefe Confronts DoD Official Caught Plotting a Coup Against Trump with “Retired Generals”

• Second Pentagon Official Caught on Hidden Camera Plotting Against President Trump, Resigns

• Same DoD Official in Coup Plot Against Trump Caught on Tape Soliciting Underage Girl for Sex