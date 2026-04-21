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Jennifer Hardy's avatar
Jennifer Hardy
5h

This is very important information!

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Todd Brown's avatar
Todd Brown
5h

It appears the evidence is there these traitors need to be indicted, put on trial and sentenced to prison.

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