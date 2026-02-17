The Coming National Security Emergency

The DHS was in Maricopa County, Arizona Election Center last week, sparking rumors of a raid similar to the one recently seen in Fulton County, Georgia. Juan O Savin tells Nino Rodriguez that the Arizona authorities were cooperating with the Feds to some extent, in order to prevent a repeat of what happened in Georgia.

Juan points out that on March 25, 2025, President Trump had issued Executive Order 14248, ordering states and counties to clean up their voter rolls. However, very few complied.

IMAGE: Executive Order 14248 of March 25, 2025 Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections

Similarly to how Trump’s federal pardon for Tina Peters was ignored by the State of Colorado, Executive Order 14248 has been ignored by states’ governments. This is insurrectionist. Nothing has been done about the vote fraud machines and the clock has run out on fixing this through Congress. This is why a new executive order is imminent regarding US elections that will be fortified by a National Security Emergency declaration, in order to force action on the states and counties.

Juan says the Trump administration has the proof that the US voting system is currently under attack and that it has been successfully attacked in the past by other countries in collusion with American traitors and that these attacks constitute acts of war, where the voting system, itself is the weapon. Therefore, there will be military action to “Protect the civil rights of American Citizens to have an honest vote and get the real candidates into office that they voted for.”

Juan points out that if there is any question, within the context of a National Security Emergency that they’re unable to pull off the election safely and securely the 2026 Midterm Elections could be delayed. He says, “I don’t know that that’s going to happen. I think there’s a strong possibility.”

TRANSCRIPT

Nino: So Juan, you’ve said, you know, many times that this is all coming to a head this year and Trump will sign an election executive order. It looks like it’s heading that direction. What needs to happen first before he signs that election executive order?

Juan: Well, remember there’s two things that have to happen. An executive order will lay out the roadmap for how the elections have to be run, in order to get an honest, fair election in 2026. But in order to have teeth, he’s going to have to declare an emergency within the election processes in America, as a National Security Emergency, because America was attacked by the governments of other countries utilizing their tools, like missiles, but it was ballots, you know, missiles, but it was electronic information stuff that was done, uh, through the internet and other tools but it had destructive purpose, just like any bomb or bullet.

And so America was attacked; China, Cuba, Venezuela and other countries, Serbia, NATO allies, all had intelligence operatives assisting and involved in this. And I will say one country we haven’t mentioned, but keeps showing up in some of the stuff going on here is Canada. And, so, especially with an intelligence connection back to the Brits. So there’s, there’s all sorts of things that have to be exposed, explained, unwound related to the elections.

And remember, 71 countries plus the United States where the people that we have here in the US right now testifying to grand juries have been very specific about what they did, over the last many years; stealing elections in countries around the world. In fact, um, you know, I’ve been dealing with folks in South Korea on some of the stuff happening there and they have now reached out and are asking for some education on how the machines and the vote stuff works. So we have somebody that’s going to do a special presentation for them here, shortly.

South Korea had their president who was impeached because he was going in trying to find the exact right servers to grab that were involved in stealing the election in 2024 and in their midterms in South Korea. So dramas are afoot.

Nino: This is gonna pickup every day.

Juan: That would be the way I would say it. It is snowballing and it will grow and it’s got traction, now.

Well, anyway, let me just finish this one quick thought, because I want people to have the sequence right in their mind. Because President Trump issued an executive order previously, and it wasn’t acted on. It wasn’t done.

That should tell everybody here, just like he issued a pardon, a federal pardon for Tina Peters, and she’s not out, that you’re getting pushback from the states and the governors. And they’re saying, “No, we don’t have to do that. We don’t have to do what the Feds tell us to do.” That’s seditious behavior. It’s insurrectionist-type behavior.

However, the executive order, of itself was apparently not adequate to the task, OK? It was challenged. It was ignored. Nothing happened.

So now, if Trump is going to be able to get control of the elections for 2026, he won’t be able to do it through the federal or state legislators. They couldn’t get stuff done in time. They can’t agree on anything. He couldn’t get it done by policing actions, you know, FBI, even DNI, etc. Nobody was able to get ahold of these elections and fix it for 2026. The process to hold a valid election in 2026, using computers, the vote machines, etc, none of that’s changed. None of that has changed, at all.

So the proposed executive order that my team put together, which we believe is the basis for what’s going to come out, which has been there for the administration for a year almost, that has as its starting position that first the president has to declare a National Emergency, a National Security Emergency regarding elections because we are being attacked and we have proof that we’ve been attacked successfully by other countries within our vote system and that there’s collusion by Americans and people who are not Americans but are working somewhere in America to overturn our votes plus this external stuff.

And it’s an act of war to interfere in another country’s election process, OK?

So a National Emergency exists. Trump declares that. Then, in order to get action forced on the states and the counties, concerning the new executive order – plus the last one concerning cleaning up the voter rolls – there has to then be a military, because it’s a national security à la military, not a policing action, a military action to protect the civil rights of American citizens to have an honest vote and get the real candidates into office that they voted for.

Nino: The military will be on the streets during the election process to make sure it’s safe. Because obviously the deep state will try anything they can to intimidate voters and do all that stuff, right?

Juan: Well, let’s back up for a second, Nino...Let’s say it correctly. Do you need the military on every last street corner in America to pull this off? No. You have some places where the opposition is greater, where the threat is greater. So what you really have is you’re going to have to have military in some places. Other places, they’re not fighting getting this right and so it, you know, may have supervision out through all of the states. But then again, some places maybe need a little bit more supervision than others.

And whatever way it happens, the other thing is this. If there’s any question within a National Security Emergency that you’re not going to be able to pull off the election safely, securely, on time, within the context of a National Emergency, you could delay the election so you can get an honest election. I don’t know that that’s going to happen. I think there’s a strong possibility. There’s absolutely nobody else out there saying that, but I think that it’s quite possible.

Nino: What moves will the Deep State make? What moves are they going to make? What are we anticipating, here?

Juan: There’s a thousand things that they could do. Well, hold on. If you know 25 options for how they could interfere with the coming election, you’re a genius. And the reality is there’s stuff that you just never, you know, never dreamed of. But again, that’s war.

When you have armies clashing, they’re always trying to find a sneaky way to outsmart the other guy. And, you know, something simple, foolproof, whatever. “We’re not bringing all our guys in and parachuting them in. We’re bringing them in in gliders.”

“We want everybody to be able to communicate, but we don’t have enough radios.” So how do you know if the guy on the other side of the hedge is a good guy or a bad guy?

At the last second, without any warning, nobody gets a chance to get ready for you. You give everybody a little cricket, a little, just a simple little tin toy, and you pop it. If somebody pops it once, you pop it twice back. And that way, you know that you’re dealing with other friendlies on the other side of the hedge. And it’s done at the last possible moment. That’s how it happened at Normandy, when the guys went in and parachuted early. And they could tell other guys, even if they were lost in the dark and everything else, “Oh, it’s another good guy.” Why? Because they popped the cricket.

Nino: Well, you know, I’m looking at the signs and from what I can see here and what you’ve talked about, about the military going into Mexico, creating a buffer zone, a neutral zone...You have to neutralize the cartels before you go into the Midterms. You got to do it.

Juan: OK. So I communicated that to you last night or this morning, right?

Nino: And that’s what I’m trying to get you to say

Juan: and I’ve been telling your audience, who else told your audience that we’re going to create essentially a neutral zone?

Nino: You did, but I’m trying to get you to say more!

Juan: Well, again, that’s got to be fleshed-out. But you just saw, I said, the President of Mexico is going to cooperate. He made an offer they can’t refuse.

Nino: Well, I just don’t see how she’s going to survive. Like, dude, the cartels are going to get her, man, I would think.

Juan: You know, if she wants to help, we’re here to help. And by the way, let me just add this. OK, this is actually an important point: There are a lot, not a tiny amount, a lot of people in the Mexican military who are absolutely 1 trillion percent committed to get the cartels out, to get the criminality out, to return Mexico to some kind of a state that’s way more safe for them and their families.

You know, these people are parents. They’ve seen the brothers and sisters and relatives massacred. There is a very strong contingent of Mexican police and military. There are real good guys. I’ve dealt with them. I’ve been around them. It’s so brutally hard, because a percentage of them have, you know, been bought and paid for.

Nino: Well, I used to get arrested over in Mexico all the time. And I’ll tell you one thing, man, they are so crooked, man. I mean, we saw a dude got the life beaten out of him by the cops. They killed the guy. They drug him to a corner, called an ambulance. They picked him up and he was dead. They beat him senseless, man. Senseless. Knocked out his teeth with the bats. I remember we just watched in horror, man. Well, this guy just get destroyed like Rodney King times 10. The guy died and they just dragged him over to a corner and called the ambulance to pick him up. Like, they don’t give a sh¡t over there, man.

Juan: Well, OK, again, I know of others that are not that way. I’ve seen them all. I’m just telling you that there is good guys over there, too. And they’re in a very difficult situation. They’re trying for all it’s worth, swimming upstream against the current.

But, you know, you got to provide them a context to be able to do that. It’s tough. I mean, because they have a culture that has been allowed to continue to grow.

Nino: Hey, Juan, I have a, I had a fire chief on Eric Holt. And I don’t know if you know who he is. He uncovered the cheating in fluorescent Colorado that was happening. I’d like to put you in touch with him. He has all the audio, all the video, everything that happened in his fire station when they cheated and stole the election. He has it all and they’ve ruined and wrecked his life. So on a smaller scale of Tina Peters, he’s willing to come out and speak to you. Hey, I already had him on my show. I sent him, I sent you the link of his rumble video with me. Can you please watch it and let me know if you find him any at any point?

Juan: Yeah, no, I’d love to. In fact, I think we had one of our folks deal with them already and, but let me verify that.

Nino: But he says the in-person paper ballots is they do, they still are able to cheat.

Juan: It depends on how you’re doing it. See, that’s the whole point. That’s where I was going a second ago. You first have to clean the voter rolls and then the executive order, declare the National Emergency and go to a one-day hand-count paper ballot with security features, precincts of 1,500 or less. OK? No central vote counting centers, no transporting the votes to location, counted where cast.

We know all the stuff you have to do to have an honest election. You know, Japan, they do the huge national elections and they have the results done in eight hours after the polls close. France does it and they have it done in four hours, OK? If France can run an honest election and nobody argues with the results, uh, the US can run an honest election, OK. That’s the way it is.

They [the French] don’t know how to build a airplane. They don’t know how to build a car, but they do know how to run the vote. So, and nobody’s arguing. That’s the challenge for us, is to grow.

Nino: Fair enough. Funny though. I’ll let you get back. I’m going to get this up right now. Cause everyone’s, you know, foaming at the mouth for this. Let me get it up. Stay with me just a second. Will you?