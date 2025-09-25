Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

Bruce Cain
10h

Please share widely. Mass anti-immigration protests are erupting across the world—from London to Sydney to Tokyo—sending shockwaves through governments that thought they could gaslight and ignore the people. What elites once mocked as “fringe” is now a tidal wave. And if these Globalist leaders don't stop the Illegal Immigration there will be a Global Civil War.

Mass anti-immigration protests are erupting throughout the planet

The UN's Open Borders Agenda is leading to a Global Civil War

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/mass-anti-immigration-protests-are

This essay is to encourage citizens to go before their city councils to demand 6 Anti-Globalist actions: 1) No Water Smart Meters on people's homes, 2) No forced vaccination of teachers, students and public school workers 3) No Fluoride in the Water supply 4) No Chemtrail spraying over our cities 5) No further expansion of 5G/6G technologies at the local level and 6) No further LGBTQ, DEI or CRT indoctrination in our schools. With Trump in office there is no better time to make these very reasonable demands. It is high time our City Councils reflect the interests of their citizens.

How Citizens can oppose the Globalist Agenda through their City Councils

A Template for local resistance to Water Smart Meters and Globalist Policies

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/how-citizens-can-oppose-the-globalist

Bruce Cain
10h

Make no mistake. The censorship is ongoing. It is just the tactics that have changed. I distribute my essays mostly through FB and it was easy to get 1500 reads/essay. Then about a month ago FB restricted group posts from unlimited to 4 per day. They also removed clickable urls from many of my posts requiring the reader to cut/paste the link. These 2 innoucuous measures have cut my distribution by at least 30%. Other recent tactics downlist google searches so your essay doesn't appear till the 5th page of results. And of course there is the shadowbanning which is hard to measure but has certainly been used aggressively to ban mainly Anti-Globalist Speech. Three years ago my average essay got 7,000 reads. Today I'm lucky to get 1000 reads. Welcome to 1984. Trump may also have an incentive to censor in order stop discussion of his Digital ID and Digital Currency initiatives (e.g. the Genius Act). Whenever governments censor free speech you can bet something awful is in the works.

Please share as FB has drastically limited my ability to distribute my writings. Thanks. In the name of protecting kids from online porn, politicians in the UK, EU and the US are enacting laws that would force everyone to apply for a digital ID to verify their age. This is an unneccesary affront to our first amendment rights. What is really being censored, internationally, is anything that questions the globalist agenda: Smart Meters, 5G, forced vaccination, mass immigration, a digital ID, a digital currency etc.

Internet Censorship is the last refuge of the Globalists

Protecting kids from porn is a globalist excuse to censore, surveil and punish Anti-Globalist Speech

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/internet-censorship-is-the-last-refuge

2 replies by Forbidden.News and others
6 more comments...

