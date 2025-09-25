VIDEO: "The DHS’ “Critical Infrastructure” Hoax to Justify Censorship Permanently Altered the Course of American History" - Pub. Sep 25, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

When Big Tech abruptly began demonetizing, censoring and de-platforming accounts in 2015-2016, escalating to the mass-de-platformings of millions of accounts in 2018-2021, the outrageous, un-American tyranny of this was shocking to the classical liberals, centrists and conservatives who were experiencing an internet that had suddenly been weaponized against them and that had algorithmically targeted their online businesses for destruction – only to have all the tech CEOs cheekily deny that any of this was happening, in countless hearings of the House Judiciary Committee, starting in 2018.

Meanwhile Leftists, lacking any dissident views from the Establishment and shielded from any other points of view were left to bathe in an ocean of confirmation bias, blissfully unaware that anybody's First Amendment and Civil Rights were being violated.

Years on, the confirmation biases of Leftists, algorithmically fostered by government propaganda and censorship have calcified into a superiority complex, compounded by an entitlement to prejudicial intolerance towards different perspectives, to the point of deadly violence, as we have seen.

Many of those targeted by this aberrant censorship were led to believe that this was bonafide "culture war" and that Big Tech executives, like Mark Zuckerberg, Vijaya Gadde and Susan Wojcicki were the cause of this newfound Leftist tyranny – or that maybe their radicalized pink-haired Zizian employees were to blame for capriciously unleashing algorithms to cancel all accounts espousing views to the right of Pol Pot.

But in August of 2016, Mike Benz discovered some DARPA documents that revealed that this new censorship regime was actually coming from the Pentagon under the aegis of "National Security", which may help explain the tech CEOs' previous denial of this.

In 2023, a CTIL whistleblower came forward to Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag with documents describing the origin of modern digital censorship programs in military and intelligence agencies and their partnerships with NGOs and commercial media, including the use of sock puppet accounts and offensive bots.

The documents explained that overseas, Interactive Internet Activities (IIA) were typically done by "the CIA and NSA and the Department of Defense". However, censorship efforts against Americans had to be done using private contractors, to circumvent the Government's lack of legal authority to violate their First Amendment rights.

As Michael Shellenberger reported:

The whistleblower alleges that a leader of CTI League, a "former" British intelligence analyst, was "in the room" at the Obama White House in 2017 when she received the instructions to create a counter-disinformation project to stop a "repeat of 2016." Over the last year, Public, Racket, congressional investigators, and others have documented the rise of the Censorship Industrial Complex, a network of over 100 government agencies and nongovernmental organizations that work together to urge censorship by social media platforms and spread propaganda about disfavored individuals, topics, and whole narratives. The US Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency (CISA) has been the center of gravity for much of the censorship, with the National Science Foundation financing the development of censorship and disinformation tools and other federal government agencies playing a supportive role. Emails from CISA's NGO and social media partners show that CISA created the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) in 2020, which involved the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO) and other US government contractors. EIP and its successor, the Virality Project (VP), urged Twitter, Facebook and other platforms to censor social media posts by ordinary citizens and elected officials alike. Despite the overwhelming evidence of government-sponsored censorship, it had yet to be determined where the idea for such mass censorship came from. In 2018, an SIO official and former CIA fellow, Renee DiResta, generated national headlines before and after testifying to the US Senate about Russian government interference in the 2016 election. But what happened between 2018 and Spring 2020? The year 2019 has been a black hole in the research of the Censorship Industrial Complex to date. When one of us, Michael, testified to the U.S. House of Representatives about the Censorship Industrial Complex in March of this year, the entire year was missing from his timeline.

2019 was terrifying for me. My film was de-platformed by Amazon, my newsletter was de-platformed two times by two expensive mass email services – all with no warning, explanation or recourse. In hindsight, I realized that 2019 was the run-up to COVID.

In early 2023, when Elon Musk released the source code for Twitter’s recommendation algorithm, posting it on GitHub, web developer, Steven Tey soon found a mechanism that permitted the US Government to "intervene" with this code. He also found that Twitter Engineering had a class for it, called "Government Requested" and linked to those specific lines of code.

Another break just happened last Tuesday, with Alphabet/Google/YouTube’s admission that it wrongfully censored and de-platformed users:

One wonders what has caused Google to end their denial? Google is now blaming their censorship on the unprecedentedness of COVID and the newfound need to "balance freedom of expression with responsibility".

Do they mean the responsibility to enforce tyranny and civilizational collapse?

Their admission to the House Judiciary Committee is being politically framed as duress under the Biden administration – and while it's true that Google's and others' censorship reached uncharted levels during Biden’s COVID mandates in 2021, it had already been extremely aggressive during the previous five years and virtually unknown on the internet before then.

IMAGE: YouTube banned accounts

Don't get your hopes up too far. Previously-banned users trying to open new accounts this week have found themselves immediately re-banned, about which YouTube issued the statement: "We’ve seen some previously terminated creators try to start new channels. To clarify, our pilot program on terminations is not yet open. It’s still against our Community Guidelines for previously terminated users to use, possess or create other channels and we’ll terminate new channels from previously terminated users in accordance with these guidelines. We’ll have more to share on the limited pilot program soon.”

As Mike Benz explains in this walk-and-talk video he made last month, the real January 6th was in 2017, during the final weeks of the Obama administration when Hillary Clinton and John Brennan’s Russia Hoax plot was hatched. On that date, elections, which had been controlled at the state level since 1789 were now declared "Critical Infrastructure" and they were federalized under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

As Mike Benz explains:

"The linchpin of it all was a concept called 'Critical Infrastructure'. "Now, nobody in their right minds would think that Critical Infrastructure would be a term used as the legal predicate for a government role in internet censorship. Critical infrastructure. What does that mean to most people? They think it means like dams and satellites and subsea cables, you know, weird, important sh¡t to the country that you don’t come across day-to-day... "When I broke the CISA scandal at DHS, which is what kicked off a lot of this and helped guide some aspects of the Twitter Files around interpreting them, the "critical infrastructure" concept was so important. And I understand that phrase just puts you to sleep when you hear it. "But what it did was on January 6th, 2017, the outgoing DHS made elections 'Critical Infrastructure'. And then they said, because elections – a metaphysical concept – is critical infrastructure, then anything that damages the integrity of that critical infrastructure, those elections, is now a DHS domain, legally. "So tweets that undermine the integrity of the election, because they contain 'misinformation' or 'disinformation' or 'malinformation' could now be censored by the US Government, notwithstanding the existence of a First f@cking Amendment, all because of this trick, this word game, this completely deceitful concept that 'Critical Infrastructure', a term that puts 99.99% of people to sleep, gives you the legal predicate."

What has been done to our society over the past decade, through censorship and propaganda is vile but a way to rise above it is to know who's doing it, how they’re doing it and why.

When we fully comprehend that propaganda and censorship have been deployed against us as a matter of military doctrine and that 5th Generation Warfare has weaponized citizens against each other, we can know that it's not ultimately our neighbors, friends and family doing this to us. We can understand that we're all being manipulated and we can begin to make it stop.

Full transcript linked beneath the video, liked HERE.