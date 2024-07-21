This is a clip from an episode of 60 Minutes tweeted by @UltraFrog17, with the following succinct and brilliant recitation of events leading up to the recent global network outage caused Friday by Crowdstrike:

• 2018: Trump asks where the DNC server is that the Clinton and company were hiding while standing next to Putin.

• 2019: Trump calls Zelensky and asks about Crowdstrike and the server they are hiding in Ukraine. Trump is subsequently impeached for this question.

• 2024: Trump survives assassination attempt, Trump schedules public phone call with Zelensky on the same day that Crowdstrike causes blackout.

The shooter is now said to have had three encrypted accounts overseas... How many red flags could there possibly be in this situation? What does Ukraine know?

TRANSCRIPT

60 Minutes: But Mr. Trump's tweets persisted:

Trump Tweet: "Why did the DNC refuse to turn over its server to the FBI?"

60 Minutes: And...

Trump Tweet: "Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers?"

60 Minutes: There were more than 140 servers in the Democrats' network, but Mr Trump created an image of a single box of incriminating information.

Trump at Helsinki Summit in 2018: Where is the server? I want to know, where is the server? And what is the server saying? With that being said, all I can do is ask the question.

My people came to me, Dan Coats came to me and some others, they said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin, he just said it's not Russia. I will say this, I don't see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server.

Running Time: 51 secs