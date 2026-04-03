The End of NATO

Brigadier General Blaine Holt (Ret), who served as the Deputy United States Military Representative to NATO predicted a couple of weeks ago that it wouldn’t be Donald Trump getting the US out of NATO, it would be NATO removing the US. This is exactly what we’ve started to see happen, with Spain, France and Italy denying the US the use of their military bases or even the right to fly over their airspace.

Tino Chrupalla, the Co-Chair of Germany’s right wing opposition party, AfD even suggested that the US military should immediately be expelled from all of their bases in Germany.

What Chrupalla may not know is that the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy is not opposed to that.

The Trump administration’s National Security Strategy identifies the Global Imperial Hegemon as the enemy. NATO is the military arm of the Global Imperial Hegemon and the City of London-based banking system is its financial arm.

The Global Imperial Hegemon has used oil, terrorism and manufactured fear to drain the world economy of $30 trillion over the last 30 years, just in elevated oil prices, alone.

Susan Kokinda tells Blaine and Crypto Rich that Trump supports sovereign nations and he opposes regimes in the grip of the Global Imperial Hegemon, such as Venezuela and Iran.

Venezuela’s Chavista Regime was a captured operation of the CIA narco cartels and of their City of London banks. Iran’s Theocratic Regime was not indigenous to Iran and their financing of Islamic extremism throughout the world did not represent the people of Iran, it was imposed and maintained in power from the outside. The Muslim Brotherhood has its origins in the City of London.

Susan believes the existence of Iran’s Theocratic Regime has enabled Bibi Netanyahu to stay in power as long as he has, leading Israel in its designated role of helping the City of London to manipulate and control US politics and to shackle the US with the role of World Police.

She says:

“Never mind the fact that Bibi Netanyahu supported Hamas before October 7th. Israel needed Iran. Iran needed Israel. The British were running the whole thing from the top... “Maduro had nothing to do with the interests of the Venezuelan people. The IRGC has nothing to do with the interests of the Iranian people. I would argue Bibi Netanyahu doesn’t have a whole lot to do with the actual interests of the Israeli people. “You begin to dismantle that, and he’ll use soft power when it works. But if it doesn’t, it’s hard power. But it’s not hard power against a sovereign nation. It’s hard power against an external controlling mechanism, which has embedded itself within that nation. And that’s what he’s removing, so the nation can actually come back alive.”

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Susan points out that before Trump began his hard power operation against the British capability in Iran, he’d already established a new architecture, based on sovereign nations and economic sovereignty. The Board of Peace, with 60 countries in attendance included all of the major Muslim countries pledging to come together and to invest in the reconstruction of Gaza and to foster the economic development of the entire region.

Susan notes that Trump’s economics start with actual physical economic activity, whereas he Empire’s economics always start with financial control and manipulation. The US surrendered to this when it founded the Federal Reserve Bank, by taking the dollar off the Gold Standard and by accepting the WTO rules, etc.

When you surrender to them and live in their world, they have all the power and Lloyd’s of London has a monopoly.

Speaking of which, Lloyd’s of London had never refused to insure vessels in wartime throughout their 337-year history. They never stopped providing insurance for vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War or throughout the US wars from 1990 to the present, yet they announced last month that it was was “too dangerous” for them to insure ships in the Strait.

This caused Trump to break Lloyd’s monopoly by announcing that the US Government would offer insurance for the ships, which was followed by Lloyd’s warning shippers that if they took out a Trump insurance policy, they would never insure them again.

Susan says:

“So, what I would say is that what Trump is doing is shifting the overall balance of power in the world, where people who have been under the thumb of these Globalist institutions have had no way to resist them, are now operating within a world in which the fact that Globalism doesn’t work and it’s going to leave you freezing and starving in the dark, that various political forces will say, ‘No, we’re not going to do that. We have the capacity to actually fight against these forces.’”

However, Blaine warns that the Globalists are still committed to Agenda 2030 and it’s apparent that the European leadership is doing everything that it can to guarantee the financial ruin and famine of their people.

He refers to Irish journalist, Eoin Lenihan’s stark address at the European Parliament last week about how Ireland’s open-border policies and “authoritarian” settlement practices were pushing the country toward potential civil war.

Rich plays Devil’s Advocate by saying that Trump is actually working for the Globalists and that he’s furthered Agenda 2030, by triggering the close of the Strait of Hormuz, which will lead to food-rationing, fuel-rationing, energy lockdowns, 15-minute cities and digital IDs.

This argument doesn’t hold water, because the crisis is due to decades of suicidal energy policy that has robbed Europe of any resilience to what’s happening in the Strait.

Susan Kokinda tells Rich: