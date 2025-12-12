The Face-Off

On Thursday, December 11th at 6:49 PM, President Trump posted to TRUTHSocial that he was issuing a full pardon to former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. This was followed, at 9:07 PM by a tweet from Colorado Governor Jared Polis, saying:

“Tina Peters was convicted by a jury of her peers, prosecuted by a Republican District Attorney, and found guilty of violating Colorado state laws, including criminal impersonation. No President has jurisdiction over state law nor the power to pardon a person for state convictions. This is a matter for the courts to decide, and we will abide by court orders.”

This was followed by a broadcast on Denver’s NBC affiliate station, 9News, in which Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser told host, Kyle Clark that he was refusing to release Tina Peters, arguing that the Federal Government, headed by President Trump has no jurisdiction over a State case.

VIDEO: “ Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Refuses to Free Tina Peters” - Pub. Dec 12, 2025

Tina’s lawyer, Peter Ticktin disagrees and he will appeal. In his December 6th Application for the Presidential Pardon of Tina Peters, he had argued that:

• The President of the United States has the power to grant a pardon pursuant to Article II, Section 2, Paragraph 1 of the Constitution of the United States.

• The question of whether a president can pardon for state offenses has never been raised in any court.

• There is an ambiguity of terms, for example in Article III, Section 3, Paragraph 3, of the Constitution, alternately referring to the United States as “it” (a single nation) and “they” (multiple nations). Ticktin writes:

“In that day and age, they were speaking of the United Countries, and the President was given the right to pardon all offenses. Moreover, it does not make sense that they intended to give the individual states the power to circumvent the President’s power to pardon. The matter of Tina Peters is a perfect example of how the power of the President is being circumvented. “Tina Peters committed no crime. What she did was obey the federal requirement to preserve the evidence of the election. She followed federal law. By charging Mrs. Peters with collateral state offenses, the State of Colorado believes that it can operate in the shadows of the President, where the light of his authority does not extend. This could not have been what the founders envisioned. The President of the United States has the power to grant a pardon in any of the states of the United States.”

The case will likely go to the Supreme Court.

It appears that Trump’s pardon of Tina Peters will set off a chain of events that will lead to what Juan O Savin has been predicting for months: the declaration of a National Emergency related to the US election system, to be followed by an Executive Order outlining the criteria for fair elections in the US that will include:

• Not using the current voter rolls, which are riven with people who are unqualified to vote, such as dead people, non-citizens, etc.

• Requiring all citizens to re-register to vote using Government-issued ID, proof of residence and a signature attesting to the truth of this information under penalty of perjury, to be countersigned by a clerk within the county registration system, who will notarize the voter signatures on their voter registration cards. This could even be done on the day of the election.

• One-day vote, counted where cast, no drop boxes, no mail-in ballots except in extremely limited situations and for the military. No votes counted late. Precincts of 1,500 people or less.

Juan says, “When that happens, the country is going to go deep Red, OK? And you’ve just killed all the bullsh¡t related to elections. And so, forget the bullsh¡t. Just kill the bull. And that’s what Trump’s going to do.”

As Juan tells Michael Jaco, here and as he has stated repeatedly, giving the American People an honest vote will be the most important thing that Trump will do during his entire time in public office.

Juan tells those listening to this podcast to “Brace yourselves.” He says that within the framework of a National Election Emergency, special powers are activated and he says that the long-awaited arrests of criminals in our government will follow. The crimes committed by many are not matters for Federal Court, where the defendants would be released on bail or on their personal recognizance. These are matters for military tribunals.

Juan says Trump will be operating in his role as Commander-in-Chief, not merely President. This foreign interference in elections has been done in 72 countries over the past two decades and those locations, from which this digital interference occurred need to be dealt with, like the server farm in Serbia, which is half-owned by former CIA Director John Brennan.

Juan says Trump will sign the National Election Emergency, followed by the Executive Order concerning how the elections will run, followed by other Executive Orders and Executive Actions related to Venezuela, Serbia and other locations.

Then, in the context of this National Election Emergency, people will start to be arrested. In cases where there has been treasonous activity related to election fraud and people in office through election fraud, normal law enforcement procedures of the Justice Department will be bypassed. Presumably, this includes people like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass, as Juan says he has the proof that they are both in office due to election fraud, as are many others.

Juan says people are going to Gitmo and when that fills up, they’ll be sent to Guam, which has been massively expanded. Then, there’s Diego Garcia and then, there are some Arctic locations.

Juan explains:

“The last part of this that everybody needs to be aware of; the real fight, domestically is you have a whole bunch of players in public office, in certain agencies who, their allegiance isn’t specifically to that agency or even to the United States Government, as such. They’re in a Continuity of Government operation; Senior Executive Service. And they’re the Shadow Government... “You have senators, congressmen, judges, all on the payroll of Senior Executive Service, Continuity of Government operation as though they supposedly are there to ‘maintain peace and order’ and blah, blah, blah between elected administrations. “Well, they’re acting like, because Trump was supposedly put in office by the ‘Russians’, that they’re totally justified in defying anything he says and does. Well, it’s projection. Exact opposite.”

Juan gets into the creation of the Senior Executive Service (SES) and the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), under President Jimmy Carter, which he says was really spearheaded by then-CIA Director George Bush Sr and how these organs were all created for the purpose of hijacking the US for the Globalists, under the pretense of “Continuity of Government”.

He says that they have become so powerful that the only way to stop them is a nuclear scare event that causes the Government’s computer systems to “scram”, which will cause all of their data to be downloaded to NORAD, which is the original Continuity of Government entity founded in 1957 in the early Nuclear Age:

“And then, on an emergency basis, over an hour, twice, downloaded from all the federal and military computers, everything that they had, including during that hour, back to a mainland location within the NORAD defense system, and including all of the access codes, including for Special Access Projects, as though the people involved may have died. So then, you got totally transparent, back at NORAD, everything going on, doesn’t matter what your secret code is that you put in, we get it all. That, I believe, is what happens on the mainland [CONUS]. “And again, out in the islands and other locations around the world, in some kind of a missile standoff, Cuban Missile-type crisis, where it appears missiles are in the air and all those systems have to scram. And when they do, it doesn’t matter what they’ve tried to do in the interim. The codes were locked. When Trump sealed-up Cheyenne Mountain [on March 13, 2020], which is the core of our missile defense system, everybody in there has a Q Clearance. They locked all of those systems in a Continuity of Government operation to the NORAD side of Continuity of Government...[away from] SES.“

Once Trump issues these Executive Orders, these people at CIGIE and SES, people like Bill Barr, the Clintons, etc, who’ve defrauded and committed treason against America, they’re going to have a “rough hair day”, according to Juan.

[Full video transcript appears beneath video linked HERE]

