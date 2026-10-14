The Future Is Bright & It’s Up to Us

We’re in a time of revelations, where we’ve uncovered a lot of bad news, which can be demoralizing. So it’s good to keep sight of the great things that lie on the other side of this war, such as the declassification of advanced (or ancient?) technologies, like those that can harness the telluric current of the Earth for power generation, communications, frequency healing and electrogravitics.

In a recent Rich Does Politics podcast with Mark Attwood and Blaine Holt, the conversation verges deep into woo-woo territory, talking about the symbolism and the function of the Ancient Egyptian obelisks that have been strategically placed along ley lines in the capitals of the world, which Mark describes as “energy transmitters”.

It’s amusing to hear Blaine, the former Deputy US Military Representative to NATO go toe-to-toe with hardcore New Ager, Mark, matching him woo-for-woo!

Blaine talks about his technology company and how some of his engineers keep a very low profile, to avoid any “black vans showing up outside their labs”. He describes a demonstration they did for him with electricity running through a copper coil array, that transmitted wirelessly to his biofield (or “aura”), lighting up an unconnected lightbulb that he held in his hand.

In a second demonstration, they had him hold a strip of solder wire and touch it to the copper coil, which caused a small flame to erupt from the wire where it contacted the copper coil. He was told the flame was originating from his aura.

He says:

“Then, they hooked up a old 1993 iPod. Those didn’t have speakers on them. And they put it into that amplifier connected to the copper cables. There’s no speakers anywhere in this entire shop. I want to make sure you understand that. “The sound of Tchaikovsky was coming through the flame. “And then, it made sense to me about this aura thing that they’re talking about. And we talked about the frequencies and how they’re using these frequencies to solve real world medical problems for people in their community. “And then, just to skip over and I’ll shut up here, they’re also doing incredible work with what we call “tellular communications”. Now, this is the validation of ley lines. “Tellular communications are where you go into the desert – or anywhere. They take grounding rods, like copper rods, shove them in the ground, and they hit those copper rods with a frequency. “That frequency then, far away, in this case, their experiments have gone to 125 miles. They put copper rods along a ley line on that side. And then, they hit this frequency on one and they’re now transmitting crystal clear communications through the dirt on the ley line to the other side. “Now, when you see all that and you’re like, ‘That is really amazing, that could change the world. That’s a very big thing.’ All of this stuff is. “But now, to get back to the baseline conversation that Mark is kicking off, here. If those things are true and I can see them with my own eyes, then it means that we have to open the door back up and relook at everything to do with obelisks, the pyramids, ley lines, frequencies, quantum physics, Zero Point Energy, because it’s all in play, based on just a little part that I got to see.”

Share

Blaine says that in the wake of COVID, there’s been a mass awakening about how we’ve been lied to forever.

He says:

“When you get a jarring moment like that, your brain immediately goes backwards. And it goes, ‘Well, wait a minute. If this is all bullsh¡t, well, then this other thing is bullsh¡t. And if this is bullsh¡t, oh, that 9/11 thing, that’s really bullsh¡t. But if that’s all bullsh¡t, then, oh, let’s just keep on going.’”

As a result of these events, he says there’s a general anxiety in the collective consciousness but with the revelations about our demonic overlords who’ve controlled us for thousands of years, there is hope. He says, “If we’re going to all wake up, when would we ever get a better chance in human history than we have right now to do something about this?”

He continues, saying we’re only just learning about how we can vector frequencies. Three years ago, he read David Hawkins’ book and it really affected him.

IMAGE: The Hawkins Map of Consciousness.

What he understood from reading it is that if a collective consciousness is operating at a high frequency, it can positively affect a whole lot of outcomes and dark energy gets exposed very quickly.

As a military guy, he asked himself how the higher frequencies could be weaponized and the answer he came away with is that a very high frequency counters and disrupts the darkness.

He notes that a lot of this is in the Bible, as in, “They’ll know we’re Christians by our love.”

He concludes:

“So it gets back to my practical example, a guy’s playing Tchaikovsky to me on a copper coil with a flame. If that’s possible, all this stuff is possible, and it’s been held back from us, as we look backwards. “But when we look forward, we understand there’s some turbulent air, some rough stuff coming. But we’re going to get through that. We’re going to go to the type of place that my good friend, the ‘ApocalOptimist’ [Mark Attwood] is imagining.”

Blaine has said many times that he sees great times ahead, with the defeat of the Globalists and with the release of previously-suppressed technologies and a mass awakening to previously-hidden understandings about energy and the universe.

This is very much in line with Clif High’s Web Bot predictions of an imminent “Sci-Fi World” and with the ongoing UFO disclosures and the statements of Trump officials, like White House Office of Science & Technology Director, Michael Kratsios.

I’ve struggled with maintaining a high frequency during this war and I apologize if my muckracking has at times been less than inspiring to some of you.

I can blame low vibration content on a lot of things with a lot of good evidence but at the end of the day, it’s up to me to manage my own state of being and to help others to do the same. That’s not just my job, it’s everybody’s job. That’s our weapon against evil.

The future is bright. I do believe that. I think there are some rocky times just ahead but I really do believe that life is about to get better for just about everybody.

• IF YOU CAN’T SUBSCRIBE, PLEASE CONSIDER MAKING A DONATION HERE

• SNAIL-MAIL ADDRESS HERE

Thank You!

The Biggest Coverup of All Time Forbidden.News · July 31, 2024 It has been said that it could take a hundred years for us to dig ourselves out of our programmed misconceptions about science (and everything else), which have been viciously and systematically misconstrued for thousands of years and hidden from us within the Vatican and things like Read full story