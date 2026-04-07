The Globalist Plot to Trigger Civil War

Scottish TV presenter, Neil Oliver, Irish author, Ivor Cummins, American former Green Beret EM Burlingame joined Pakistani-British podcaster, Crypto Rich for a sober discussion about what’s being called the “migrant crisis” in the UK and Europe but which is actually a human trafficking operation that enslaves migrants and European citizens, alike for the monetary benefit of the Globalist Financialist class.

Listening to them, I’m struck by the paralysis of the Europeans that is probably caused by the incipient fascism that imprisons citizens for speaking publicly on this topic and by the pernicious effects of censorship, which prevents the spread of awareness about how this war is being fought against them.

Neil and Ivor and Rich are among the most conscious people in Europe about this subject and yet, they don’t appear to know very much about it. Either that or they can’t really talk about it, because they could be fined and jailed for years.

EM, the lone American doesn’t seem to understand the mechanics of this human trafficking operation either, preferring to call them “invaders”, when in fact, the invasion of Europe would not be possible without the active involvement of the European governments.

Asian and African peoples are being trafficked into Europe, while European peoples are being trafficked into subsidizing their own invasion, in order for the Financialists to extract their taxpayer funds. This is multifarious human slavery.

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If the human trafficking operation in Europe is anything like the one that was operating in the US before the Trump administration closed the border, it is being coordinated by NGOs that are taxpayer-sponsored via their governments’ intelligence agencies, forcing citizens to pay for their own population replacement.

Europe is the birthplace of the Globalist Financialist class and it has probably never been free from them. Whereas, in Europe, citizens are imprisoned if they complain about this human trafficking operation, in the US, due to the First Amendment and to the ability to conduct free enterprise, an alternative media developed in recent years, which gave a platform to citizen journalists, like Anthony Rubin at Muckraker.com, who exposed the role of the United Nations in executing an industrial scale weaponized migration operation that trafficked millions of people from around the world through Central America and Mexico into the US.

Citizen journalists revealed how, in conjunction with the United Nations and the cartels, the Biden administration fostered the largest human trafficking operation in history, dwarfing the 400-year Atlantic Slave Trade that trafficked ~12 million Africans into the Western Hemisphere and more than the ~15 million Africans trafficked during the 1,300-year Islamic Slave Trade – that continues in some regions, to this day.

Citizen journalists revealed how, during the Biden administration, non-governmental organizations, like Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service - Global Refuge (who received $221,645,977 from USAID in 2023, alone), along with the Catholic Charities and Jewish organizations, like HIAS were the most aggressive human-traffickers of illegal immigrants into the United States.

These faith-based NGOs were also the most aggressive profiteers from the housing, cash debit cards, food, clothing, medical treatment and transportation of trafficked individuals – all paid for by US Tax Dollars.

Citizen journalists revealed how, in addition to the trillions of US Taxpayer dollars spent subsidizing illegal aliens, over a million and a half Americans were killed in the past decade by the fentanyl trafficked into the US from Mexico.

President Trump’s designation of the crime cartels as terrorist organizations and the US Treasury’s sanctioning of the Venezuelan government and the capture of Nicolás Maduro were the next steps, following the dismantling of USAID, toward combating the relentless 5th Generation Warfare that has been waged by the Globalist Financialists against ordinary citizens and against humanity, itself.

The Latin American crime cartels and the NGOs have been as germane to the Globalist Financialists’ control system as the intelligence agencies are. They are as important to them as MI6, the CIA and the Mossad.

Iran’s Theocratic Regime, which is another front of the Globalist Financialists was arming and training drug-traffickers in Venezuela and throughout South America, particularly in Brazil.

The Trump administration now has operations in Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia targeting the illicit oil, fentanyl, cocaine and human trafficking pipelines that are being laundered through City of London (Globalist Financialist) banks and cutting off their source of funds.

But before Trump could mount this counter offensive to the ground invasion by millions of indigents into America and against the chemical weapon, fentanyl, he needed to dismantle USAID, one of the most important arms of the Globalist Financialists.

Before it was dismantled by the Trump administration in 2025, USAID was instrumental in working with the Neocons and with Israel in backing al Qaeda in Syria (aka ISIS) for the Deep State’s Strategy of Tension to control humanity through Endless War.

Before it was dismantled, USAID took US Taxpayer Dollars to pay Hollywood multi-millionaires, like Sean Penn ($5 million) and Ben Stiller ($4 million) and Clinton Foundation heiress, Chelsea ($84 million) to do demented publicity stunts with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to promote the laundering of billions of US Taxpayer money through the war in Ukraine.

Before it was dismantled, USAID worked with intelligence cut-outs, like NewsGuard to implement Artificial Intelligence to identify online “misinformation” about the 2020 US elections and the mandated COVID-19 injections and to induce advertisers/platforms to demonetize and censor websites, in order to surreptitiously destroy small online publishers professing “wrongthink” about the COVID-19 mandates (like they did and are still doing to me).

Before it was just dismantled, USAID took US Taxpayer Dollars to fund the attempted overthrow of its own purported country with BLM riots and fake impeachments.

VIDEO: “USAID Funded Fake Impeachment of Donald Trump in 2019” - Pub. Feb 6, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Before it was dismantled, USAID took US Taxpayer Dollars to fund genocide and election theft, funding both the Wuhan Lab gain-of-function research and Smartmatic Election Systems.

Before it was dismantled, USAID took US Tax Dollars to pay sanctimonious, Woke National Cathedral Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde $53 million to aid the unchecked invasion of the US and to abet the Maoist PSYOP with Trans Characteristics that assaulted our sanity.

Before it was dismantled, USAID took US Tax Dollars to pay faith-based NGOs to aggressively attempt a Cloward-Piven collapse of America by means of weaponized migration. It would be interesting to identify the European analog to USAID. Médecins Sans Frontières would be involved. So would the United Nations.

Last month, Brigadier Gen Blaine Holt (Ret) told Crypto Rich that NGOs sponsored by taxpayers through the intelligence services have killed more people on this planet than many wars combined. He also said he believed that once these operations in Latin America and Iran are successfully completed, our children and grandchildren will come together in a different world, not led by intelligence community NGOs allied with human- and drug-trafficking cartels, but with a more direct and transparent construct for foreign policy.