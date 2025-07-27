If you're familiar with UFO lore, then you may have heard about the "Greada Treaty", the alleged 1954 agreement between President Dwight Eisenhower and the Grey aliens to trade their advanced technology in exchange for access to a small number of Americans for biological study, who would be abducted while they were asleep and who would have no memory of the abduction after they were safely returned.

In the wake of the global COVID vaccine mandates and the rush to inject at least 70% of the human population with gene-altering "manipulative magnetic nano-medicine", the Greada Treaty parable has taken on added significance as the potential harbinger of a planetary alien abduction scenario.

The implantation of tracking devices has been a recurring theme of the alien abduction phenomenon since the 1961 Betty and Barney Hill incident. The unfurling of the WEF/DARPA/Hexa-X Project agenda to connect the biofields of all humans as "nodes" or "devices" to the Human Brain/Cloud Interface appears to be a grand revelation of what this is all about.

When the COVID mandates began and reports of "self-asembling nanotechnology" soon followed, I couldn't help asking myself if the "vaccines" were the first step towards transforming the human race into prototypes of Earth-based Greys and if this is what an alien invasion actually looks like?

Nanorobots aerosolized to place minimal-sized electrodes in a network within a brain to wirelessly transmit encoded information, to and from a cloud-based supercomputer network, for real-time brain state monitoring and data extraction would require the use of D-Wave quantum computers and Artificial Intelligence. Patents for such technologies exist.

Neuralnanorobotics are being developed to enable instantaneous real-time interface between the human brain and both biological and non-biological computing systems, providing implantees with instant access to synthetic telepathy, the world’s knowledge and Artificial Intelligence.

If this isn’t the "hive mind" of the Greys, then what is?

Remember this video of a veteran's cemetery that shows how a cellphone's Bluetooth app displays several nodes in the immediate vicinity, where there is nothing but the graves of soldiers who were buried in 2020 and 2021? Their corpses were still transmitting Bluetooth MAC addresses from six feet below.

Attorney Todd Callender and his team discovered that SARS-CoV-2 is actually a device patented in 2007 that was designed to be the backbone of the infrastructure of the Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN).

They also found a patent for harvesting energy from the WBAN and that all of the manmade viruses, like HIV and SARS-CoV-2 have their own IP addresses – and that all of the "vaccine" ingredients have IP addresses, as do most over-the-counter medications, such as allergy pills – and that all of these drugs' IP addresses are connecting to supercomputers owned by IBM and Microsoft.

David Jacobs, PhD is the foremost authority on the topic of a global alien hybridization project to integrate themselves into Earth’s civilization and government, in preparation for what he believes is their imminent planetary takeover.

VIDEO: "Richard Dolan Show: 'This Planet Will Be Theirs' – David Jacobs" - Pub. Dec. 11, 2018 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

In his 2015 book, ‘Walking Among Us: The Alien Plan to Control Humanity’, which is based on three decades of research, studying over 1,150 abduction events experienced by 150 people, he estimated that the alien hybridization program involves at least tens of millions of human beings, globally.

Dr Jacobs observed the following about the alien abduction phenomenon:

1. It is intergenerational. The children of abductees become abductees and so do their children and so on, regardless of whether or not both parents are involved. This has been known since the 1980s, when Budd Hopkins started his work.

2. It is global. This is not an American phenomenon. Everybody around the world describes the same things; they’re basically having the same experiences. It’s also a new phenomenon. People were not describing these experiences in the 12th century – or even in the 19th century. Jacobs says that there has never been anything like this in human history; that so many people have been describing these same strange experiences; things that are bizarre beyond imagination.

3. It is clandestine. The reason for this he says, quite simply is that they don’t want us to know what they’re doing.

Dr Jacobs was led to the conclusion that an alien-controlled program to create alien-human hybrids had reached a new stage of completion: the integration of human-looking "hubrids" into human society.

He says hubrids are designed to look average and to not stand out in a crowd. Their function is to infiltrate, "blend in" and to live among us. The main difference between them and us is that they can control us mentally, with the ability to put thoughts and images in our mind.

Were the people who unconscionably force-vaccinated billions of people hubrids?

My best friend for nearly a decade at the turn of the century was the late Glen Pruitt, until he passed away in 2005 at the young age of 43. He was the son of Jack Pruitt, alleged by all of the main proponents of the Montauk Project legend as having been the Director of the Project, in charge of hiring, firing and paying personnel.

When I first met Glen, he had no clue about his father’s possible involvement in the Montauk Project and he was highly annoyed by such claims, until he met with Preston Nichols and Al Bielek separately and had them pick out his father from a group photo at his job in the Dallas office of Republic National Bank of New York. They both easily picked Jack out of a group of 50 people.

Glen told me that he didn't meet his paternal grandfather, Lee Pruitt until he was 11 years old and when he asked him why, he replied that it was complicated but that when he was grown up, he would understand. All he would tell his grandson was that his father, Jack had "sold out the human race". When Glen confronted his father about this years later, Jack told him that he was a signatory to the Greada Treaty as a witness.

As it happens, Lee Pruitt had been Nikola Tesla’s intern while he was studying at the University of Colorado. Lee claimed that when Tesla visualized a particular molecule that was needed for the filament inside a vacuum tube to amplify EM fields, he was able to synthesize the required alloy for those filaments. Years later, Lee would brag to his grandson that his special Thomson tubes were used in the Philadelphia Experiment.

Glen told me he and his father were spiritual arch enemies who had been reincarnating together and battling each other for millennia. He described his father as a practitioner of "Masonic High Magic". Around 1999, Jack Pruitt was made a 34th Degree Freemason by George Bush Sr at a ceremony in Dallas. This was according to Glen's stepmother, Gloria who was glowing with pride after having met George and Barbara Bush at the reception afterwards.

Glen said one of his earliest memories was of being about 5 years of age and finding himself with his father and others in the project one mile beneath Montauk, where a pyramid had been excavated. He said he had the ability to wave his hand in front of the pyramid's entrance and the heavy stone door slid open, apparently due to a past life of his in Ancient Egypt.

This jibes with what Sabrina Wallace recently said about how the Breakaway Civilization has been around since the time of Ancient Egypt and how it doesn't need electronics to do something like what Glen described to me. They use technology that is calibrated to the resonance of their biofields.

On the other hand, Glen did a lot of work with people like Derrel Sims, to recover his memories, in a bid to gain control over his amazing overweight. What Glen discovered is that he had at least 50 layers of disinformational programming; false memories, piled on top of each other. We may never know how much of what Glen recalled was true.

For her part, Sabrina Wallace thinks that UFOs and aliens are a big PSYOP and that we'd rather blame "aliens" for what is actually human-to-human betrayal by a high-tech Breakaway Civilization.

She claims to have been experimented on for Human Augmentation as a child at the Menninger Foundation, where she was implanted with "John von Neumann architecture"; that is, a body-machine interface connected to quantum databases belonging to IBM. Her experience had nothing to do with aliens.

So, whether it's a PSYOP or not, here is The Why Files breakdown the classic UFO legend about the Greada Treaty.