"The Greatest Archeological Discovery in History!"
UNDERGROUND SYSTEM STRETCHING 2KM BENEATH ALL 3 MAJOR PYRAMIDS. 8 VERTICAL CYLINDRICAL WELLS, ENCIRCLED BY SPIRAL PATHWAYS DESCENDING 648 METERS & MERGE INTO 2 CUBE-SHAPED CHAMBERS ON EACH SIDE
VIDEO: "The Greatest Archeological Discovery in History!" - Running Time: 59 min - Pub. Mar 21, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Alex Jones is joined by investigative researcher, Jay Anderson, who lays out the extremely exciting new information concerning scientists' bombshell discovery of a massive intact city under the Giza Plateau Pyramid Complex that detail five identical multi-level structures connected by geometric passageways near the base of the Khafre Pyramid; extraordinarily massive structures and evidence of extreme high technology in deep antiquity, discovered by researchers, Filippo Biondi and Corrando Malanga and released in a scientific paper and a press release issued on March 15:
Synthetic Aperture Radar Doppler Tomography Reveals Details of Undiscovered High-Resolution Internal Structure of the Great Pyramid of Giza
VIDEO: "Scientists Claim Massive Underground Structures Beneath Giza Pyramids" - Running Time: 1 min - Pub. Mar 21, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) tomography, scientists Corrado Malanga of the University of Pisa and Filippo Biondi of the University of Strathclyde scanned the Khafre Pyramid and uncovered what appears to be an underground system stretching two kilometers beneath all three major pyramids.
Most striking were the eight vertical cylindrical wells, encircled by spiral pathways descending 648 meters below the surface. These wells ultimately merge into two massive cube-shaped chambers, each measuring 80 meters on each side.
Incredible!
ForbiddenNews Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
All those egyptologists who claimed slave labor built the pyramids are pissing themselves right now. What might we find beneath the pyramids and other structures in south and Central America and Asia?? Compelling, to say the least
I really want to send all this to Dara O’Briain. About a year ago he was involved in a documentary about the Pyramids and was extremely critical of any other explanation other than it being the Egyptian Pharos had built all the structures linked with the Pyramids. It seems to me that most of the well educated people have an extreme arrogance with not only what they were taught in some of the best universities, but also their assumed knowledge which is so unwavering and closed to any debate. Just unwilling to even consider an alternative. Anyway I would love to see Dara’s face when he gets to hear the latest research .🤔🧐