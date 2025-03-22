VIDEO: "The Greatest Archeological Discovery in History!" - Running Time: 59 min - Pub. Mar 21, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Alex Jones is joined by investigative researcher, Jay Anderson, who lays out the extremely exciting new information concerning scientists' bombshell discovery of a massive intact city under the Giza Plateau Pyramid Complex that detail five identical multi-level structures connected by geometric passageways near the base of the Khafre Pyramid; extraordinarily massive structures and evidence of extreme high technology in deep antiquity, discovered by researchers, Filippo Biondi and Corrando Malanga and released in a scientific paper and a press release issued on March 15:

Synthetic Aperture Radar Doppler Tomography Reveals Details of Undiscovered High-Resolution Internal Structure of the Great Pyramid of Giza

VIDEO: "Scientists Claim Massive Underground Structures Beneath Giza Pyramids" - Running Time: 1 min - Pub. Mar 21, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) tomography, scientists Corrado Malanga of the University of Pisa and Filippo Biondi of the University of Strathclyde scanned the Khafre Pyramid and uncovered what appears to be an underground system stretching two kilometers beneath all three major pyramids.

Most striking were the eight vertical cylindrical wells, encircled by spiral pathways descending 648 meters below the surface. These wells ultimately merge into two massive cube-shaped chambers, each measuring 80 meters on each side.

Incredible!