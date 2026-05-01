The Grifter Report

There’s a disturbance in the force. The SPLC has been indicted, James Comey is under arrest and SCOTUS has knocked down the racist vote-rigging act, which could add 10 new Republican seats this November and up to 60 new seats in the next elections.

Iran’s terror racket has been neutered, US relations with the Middle East have never been better and the US oil business is booming. These are generational changes that will Make America Great Again and it’s only going to get better, with over two and a half years of Trump’s term to go.

The fallout of the Iran war has been extremely positive – that is, unless you’re the Mullahs, Europe, China or the Deep State – so when you hear beef about Iran, that’s where it’s coming from and frequently, through their Fake MAGA mouthpieces.

Charlie Kirk’s security chief Brian Harpole is suing Candace Owens for defamation, with proof that she knowingly lied when she falsely accused him of conspiring to assassinate Charlie Kirk.

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Ace from the American Fire podcast is exultant, saying:

“The woman was addicted to her fame, her fortune – and honestly, probably an asset… she married a man who is, by all accounts gay after 17 days of knowing him. He’s heir to a $300 million fortune. His father is House of Lords and connected to MI6. That, sometimes is all you need to know – at least, for me. So I cannot wait to see how this plays out!”

Meanwhile, Laura Loomer tweeted evidence of Candace Owens’ husband’s 2023 drunk driving arrest with a .26 blood alcohol concentration over three times the legal limit, that could be grounds for revoking his US citizenship for lying to US immigration authorities.

IMAGE: Alleged 2023 mugshot of George Farmer presented by Laura Loomer.

IMAGE: Alleged 2023 arrest report of George Farmer presented by Laura Loomer.

IMAGE: Alleged 2023 arrest report of George Farmer presented by Laura Loomer).

Meanwhile, George Webb says “Larry” Loomer is a “Mossad tranny” and a “racist piece of sh¡t” – and he challenges “him” to a cage fight!

VIDEO: George Webb calls out “Larry” Loomer. (Thumbnail is a parody).

Alex Jones continues to force march his followers to reject President Trump by claiming that he’s “publicly preparing a ground invasion of Iran”, when there have been zero indications of this.

And of course, Alex is helping to run Tucker Carlson’s grift, as he unloads his anti-Trump calumny on a daily basis.

Tucker Carlson’s brother Buckley was on Piers Morgan Uncensored yesterday with Dave Smith, claiming that anybody attached to Trump will be destroyed in the Midterms because Trump is such a disaster and how Tucker Carlson or Joe Kent should be the real frontrunners in 2028.

I mean, Spot the Op, People!

Ace says that if you’re still caught in the psyop, real numbers don’t lie and these were revealed in a post by weezerOSINT showing a shocking lack of security for the subscriber databases of Tucker Carlson, Newsmax, Patrick Bet David and Alex Jones.

IMAGE: Backend of Newsmax, showing evidence of previous breach and defacement of the “CEO” and “info” accounts.

But even more disgraceful than people paying to have their Personally Identifiable Information (PII) made freely available online is the shock revelation that Tucker Carlson only has seven thousand paid subscribers! That’s it, with all of his millions of views on X and YouTube. Yeah, the real frontrunner for President in 2028!

One wonders if the Tucker Carlson is a decades-long version of the Nick Fuentes op, most of whose online engagement is driven by foreign bot activity originating from South Asia and Africa.

And Ace reminds us of the time when the wrong paid bots flooded Candace Owens X feed, with retweets and non sequitur comments about America’s latest Communist nepo popstar, Hasan Piker, who is Cenk Uygur’s nephew.

It’s so glorious that the same bot contractors paid to boost Candace are paid to boost Piker! It truly says it all – because, don’t forget – Communism was a production of the British Crown, created to destroy Russia and for them to ultimately control the world.

IMAGE: Book cover of Richard Poe’s ‘How the British Invented Communism (And Blamed It on the Jews)’

Lionel Nathan de Rothschild was a Member of British Parliament, as a representive of the City of London constituency under Queen Victoria when he paid his first cousin’s huband (who was also his third cousin), Karl Marx to write ‘The Communist Manifesto’. Lionel was later ennobled as a baron by the Queen and he went on to serve in the House of Lords. Was this his reward for the success of the Communist revolutions that he helped to spawn?

Be clear that everybody doom fagging for a living is a Globalist/Communist asset. When you see the likes of Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Joe Kent, you’re basically seeing Klaus Schwab revamped for 2026.

But be happy that the professional blackpillers tasked with contaminating mass consciousness are receiving their comeuppence.