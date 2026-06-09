The HAMMER's About to Drop on Election Fraud

Does anybody remember Project HAMMER?

Last February, Pete Santilli was on The Alex Jones Show claiming that Weaponization Czar, Ed Martin has been fired by then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche due to his investigation of the secret mass surveillance operation against the American people being run out of a facility in Fort Washington, Maryland.

This is the location where Pete says John Brennan and Barack Obama had set up a parallel NSA in order to overthrow the United States with “The HAMMER”, an extremely secret signals intelligence program originally developed by CIA/NSA/FBI contractor-turned-whistleblower Dennis Montgomery.

I’ve been following this story about Project HAMMER since 2017, when bits and pieces started leaking out in a David Janda podcast with USAF Lt Gen Thomas McInerney (Ret). Within moments of their podcast going live, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were texting each other about it, as seen in their declassified texts, according to Janda.

Some may also recall that in the weeks prior to the theft of the 2020 election, Sidney Powell and Gen McInerney were talking about The HAMMER on independent podcasts. Sidney Powell said the voting machines were connected to The HAMMER’s encrypted secure network and they were running an application called Scorecard, which flips elections.

On Election Day in 2020, I published this podcast with Gen McInerney with David Janda, in which the General explained the details of The HAMMER and Scorecard, which he said could flip the election that day.

VIDEO: “The HAMMER and Scorecard Being Used to Steal the USA” - Pub Nov 3, 2020 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

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After seeing firsthand how the Obama administration had turned The HAMMER against Americans, Montgomery became a whistleblower. He received two limited immunity agreements in exchange for evidence production and testimony.

Montgomery claimed the Obama White House provided 1,200 preloaded Blackberry devices to trusted Obama insiders, including to Hunter Biden and that the FBI and DOJ are in possession of this body of evidence. This would indicate that they’d long been aware of Hunter and Joe Biden’s espionage activities, such as the sale of a US military technology manufacturer to the CCP via Hunter’s private equity company, Bohai Harvest.

Montgomery said these 1,200 BlackBerry devices communicated over a closed encrypted secure network using PIN-to-PIN messaging that did not traverse the internet, operating directly off The HAMMER network. Each of those devices could access The HAMMER Vault, a secret database of The HAMMER’s illegally-collected data, including corporate and military intellectual property and US Defense secrets, accessible only to Obama team insiders.

Montgomery’s 600 million pages of documents showed that for more than four years before the 2016 election, four contractors working for the Obama Administration’s FBI illegally surveilled American citizens. Moreover, the FISA court was made aware of this and had communicated its findings to the Justice Department.

In July 2023, Pete Santilli reported that a federal judge had compelled Montgomery to testify in August about the data harvested by his software.

Pete explained that Barack Obama and the CIA built their own NSA at this suburban Maryland location in order to circumvent the Constitutional rights of Americans, as the NSA, being part of the US military is restricted from doing so.

Pete reported that they were using encryption through pornographic videos to give al Qaeda and ISIS all of their operational orders. Then, they started pointing The HAMMER towards the American People.

He said that Barack Obama accessed The HAMMER from the White House and that he was surveilling everybody, including the Supreme Court and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Pete followed up with a report in October 2023 that Barack Obama had used this data to blackmail the Israeli government, which culminated in the spectacular failures of October 7th, with Hamas’ penetration of Israel’s Iron Dome and thousands of Hamas troops flooding over their border while Israeli intelligence stood down.

He said Dennis Montgomery had put a bit of code in his software that let him see how they were using it and that he had stored all of that data.

As part of Montgomery’s immunity agreement with the FBI in 2015, he’d handed over 47 disks with 600 million pages of documents to former FBI General Counsel James Baker – who later became Twitter’s Deputy Counsel.

Needless to say, Baker made sure that all Twitter users who discussed The HAMMER were de-platformed – but Pete says Baker also made sure to give all of this data from Dennis Montgomery to China!

As Pete said at the time:

“I have it on the court record, Ladies and Gentlemen, I’ve been verifying everything. The government attorney said all of this data is in the safekeeping of the Central Intelligence Agency. It’s with the OIG. “Everything I just described to you is not conspiracy theory. Mike Lindell had a copy of it. It was in his safe; all of the disks. The whistleblower has a copy of all the disks. The Government has a copy of all the disks but it’s been kept under secret wraps, because the government asserted their authority and said, ‘You can’t’. “During the Cyber Symposium, there were threats that they were going to drop in and fast rope down into the building, that if Mike Lindell showed a portion of it – what Mike Lindell had to do, under legal advice was he just had to take the bullets himself… “He took all the slings and arrows and he filed all the data with the Federal Government and sought whistleblower protection. He doesn’t talk about it a lot but he has whistleblower protection and he’s been fighting in court and last week, a Federal Judge determined that you cannot put a national State Secrets Privilege on crimes perpetrated against the United States of America – and he has compelled [Dennis Montgomery] to testify... “All of the surveillance that they’ve done and the intrusions into your bank accounts and stealing your money and weakening you and social media influence operations against Barack Obama’s and the CIA’s political opponents. Tens of millions of Americans, surveilled and destroyed. He has all of it…[Dennis Montgomery] has entrusted Mike Lindell, because he’s a godly soul.”

Pete was on Nino’s Corner a couple of days ago with an update about Fort Washington and The HAMMER and I’ll be posting about it as soon as the episode becomes publicly available.

Meanwhile, the clip posted above is teaser of some of the things I think that show will be about; 14 minutes that I cut from two hours of the The Pete Santilli Show yesterday, the full version of which you can see here.

Pete says President Trump is talking a lot about election fraud, lately, because he knows everything about it and his administration is about to bring indictments against the cabal of Deep Staters that have overthrown 72 countries with election fraud and he has whistleblowers from Venezuela and Serbia that have provided all of the proof.

We’ve heard Patrick Byrne, Gary Berntsen, Ralph Pazzullo, Juan O Savin discussing this for years but Pete mentions something here that I hadn’t heard before, that he believes other countries are going to be joining in these lawsuits!

He says he’ll be talking about the evidence that he presented to a Florida Grand Jury at the upcoming Fraud Fighters Summit at the Ahern hotel in Las Vegas, which I’m fairly certain relates to The HAMMER and the Fort Washington location from where it was run and that housed the supercomputers.

Pete also brings up a rumor that he’s heard about former US Attorney General Pam Bondi. He reminds us about how everyone was saying that then-Deputy US Attorney Todd Blanche was doing the work in Washington DC and that she barely ever left Florida.

Pete says:

“Well, here’s a theory: She’s been overseeing the grand jury in Florida – two grand juries in Florida. That’s what I’m hearing; that all eyes are going to be on Florida, here in the coming weeks. “Now, when she stepped-down and Todd Blanche was put in, President Trump immediately said, ‘Oh, she’s done a great job and we’re going to have her assigned to something different,’ right? Do you guys remember that? What was it? What’s she in charge of? “She’s working out of Florida. Interesting. Two grand juries in Florida. Does it make sense that President Trump has somebody that is trusted, that can guide the process, down there at the two Grand Juries in Florida. Yes or no? Just a question.”

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