VIDEO: "Tore Says Show 13 OCT 25" - Pub. Oct 13, 2025 by Tore Says Show

There's a huge story that's not getting a lot of attention, with all of the other history being made this week: CIBanco, one of three Mexican banks sanctioned by Donald Trump's Treasury Department last June for laundering money for the drug cartels just began liquidating their assets, after Mexican authorities revoked their operating license.

By following the money, Tore Maras has been able to figure out that CIBanco is basically HSBC. It's the same Globalist bankster narco network that never skipped a beat after HSBC was fined $1.256 billion in December 2012 and James Comey was appointed to HSBC's Board of Directors in March 2013 – and later that year appointed FBI Director by Obama.

As reported by The Latin Times last June, the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) found that CIBanco and Intercam facilitated transfers to two unnamed US financial institutions, while Vector facilitated a transfer to a third unidentified US bank.

The US Treasury said CIBanco helped launder money for multiple Mexican cartels, including the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, the Cártel de los Beltrán Leyva and the Cártel del Golfo and that they "facilitated procurement" of fentanyl precursor chemicals shipped from China by processing more than $2.1 million in payments.

In other words, CIBanco financed the Autopen's villainous border invasion/human-trafficking operation, together with the narcos, the UN, USAID and several faith-based NGOs.

The "solution" to this is that now, Grupo Financiero Multiva will acquire CIBanco's trust business. Multiva is part of the Grupo Empresarial Ángeles, a semi-official cartel front.

Following Multiva's acquisition of CIBanco's trust business, HSBC Mexico announced that it was appointing Multiva as the new trustee for its publicly-traded debt certificates formerly managed by CIBanco.

So, a major cartel front is now the trustee of HSBC's Mexican money-laundering operation. Talk about keeping it in the family.

The show begins with a reminder about Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's former assistant and the strange story about how her Muslim Brotherhood family business was wholly financed by Omar Naseef, a main financier of al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden and how she became Hillary Clinton's Right Hand Woman for 20 years, starting at the age of 18. The Muslim Brotherhood seeks to overthrow the West and to institute Sharia Law, worldwide. (Did Huma have a security clearance?) Coincidentally, Omar Naseef passed away last Sunday.

But the bombshell starts at around 1h13m into the podcast, with Tore's reveal about CIBanco, which partnered with the United Nations, another player in the largest human trafficking operation in history – in their Global Compact for "gender equality", "equity" and "sustainability" – words that everyone should by now recognize as synonyms for "rape", "fraud" and "genocide".

Tore says that an investigation into Nancy Pelosi led to CIBanco, and she describes Pelosi as "Almost like an institutional owner [of CIBanco]…and then, VISA got caught up in it." This led to the US Sanctions on CIBanco and VISA cutting them off.

She notes: