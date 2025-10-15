The HSBC-Cartel Ourobouros
AN INVESTIGATION INTO NANCY PELOSI LED TO CIBANCO. TORE DESCRIBES PELOSI AS "ALMOST LIKE AN INSTITUTIONAL OWNER...AND THEN, VISA GOT CAUGHT UP IN IT"
VIDEO: "Tore Says Show 13 OCT 25" - Pub. Oct 13, 2025 by Tore Says Show
There's a huge story that's not getting a lot of attention, with all of the other history being made this week: CIBanco, one of three Mexican banks sanctioned by Donald Trump's Treasury Department last June for laundering money for the drug cartels just began liquidating their assets, after Mexican authorities revoked their operating license.
By following the money, Tore Maras has been able to figure out that CIBanco is basically HSBC. It's the same Globalist bankster narco network that never skipped a beat after HSBC was fined $1.256 billion in December 2012 and James Comey was appointed to HSBC's Board of Directors in March 2013 – and later that year appointed FBI Director by Obama.
As reported by The Latin Times last June, the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) found that CIBanco and Intercam facilitated transfers to two unnamed US financial institutions, while Vector facilitated a transfer to a third unidentified US bank.
The US Treasury said CIBanco helped launder money for multiple Mexican cartels, including the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, the Cártel de los Beltrán Leyva and the Cártel del Golfo and that they "facilitated procurement" of fentanyl precursor chemicals shipped from China by processing more than $2.1 million in payments.
In other words, CIBanco financed the Autopen's villainous border invasion/human-trafficking operation, together with the narcos, the UN, USAID and several faith-based NGOs.
The "solution" to this is that now, Grupo Financiero Multiva will acquire CIBanco's trust business. Multiva is part of the Grupo Empresarial Ángeles, a semi-official cartel front.
Following Multiva's acquisition of CIBanco's trust business, HSBC Mexico announced that it was appointing Multiva as the new trustee for its publicly-traded debt certificates formerly managed by CIBanco.
So, a major cartel front is now the trustee of HSBC's Mexican money-laundering operation. Talk about keeping it in the family.
As an aside, Tore has been experiencing a lot of tech issues lately and coincidentally, so have I. She says that one of the several seditious Fed Zoom calls in which she operates every day injected her network with malware that took her days to clear out.
Similarly, my computer, phone and website all stopped working. I've been migrating my website to a new host for the first time in a decade and it hasn't gone smoothly, due to malware injected onto my site. Plus my phone connection drops every two minutes, which sux when you're calling the Philippines. It's been very tedious, time-consuming and expensive.
Tore's Monday broadcast was plagued by technical weirdness and an eerie flanging effect that I kind of liked but I really loved how this didn't stop her and how she still managed to drop a massive, very important story, despite these difficulties.
The show begins with a reminder about Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's former assistant and the strange story about how her Muslim Brotherhood family business was wholly financed by Omar Naseef, a main financier of al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden and how she became Hillary Clinton's Right Hand Woman for 20 years, starting at the age of 18. The Muslim Brotherhood seeks to overthrow the West and to institute Sharia Law, worldwide. (Did Huma have a security clearance?) Coincidentally, Omar Naseef passed away last Sunday.
But the bombshell starts at around 1h13m into the podcast, with Tore's reveal about CIBanco, which partnered with the United Nations, another player in the largest human trafficking operation in history – in their Global Compact for "gender equality", "equity" and "sustainability" – words that everyone should by now recognize as synonyms for "rape", "fraud" and "genocide".
Tore says that an investigation into Nancy Pelosi led to CIBanco, and she describes Pelosi as "Almost like an institutional owner [of CIBanco]…and then, VISA got caught up in it." This led to the US Sanctions on CIBanco and VISA cutting them off.
She notes:
"But the majority of that money also is used in order to traffic people, and that's key…
"The UN had sought to provide a framework for handling migration, not by forcing people to migrate, but to make it 'safer', more 'orderly', more 'humane'. And that framework is in the Global Compact for Safe and Orderly and Regular Migration…
"Now, CIBanco was in charge of the money they were giving to these migrants under this UN Pact, and they're a UN Pact Partner, OK? So what's really interesting, here is that in 2018, following the consultations that started in 2017, it was aimed to give states or nation-states 'cooperative architecture' around migration. This is about the time we saw the caravans come in. And to 'protect human rights' and 'establish safe pathways'. They wanted to 'foster international coordination'.
"So, since 2017, CIBanco, along with other bodies like the IOM, the Network on Migration, and associated agencies with that, other programs, data mechanisms, capacity banking, policy advice, humanitarian support, all that, they all tried to strengthen protection and provide services to these migrants…
"So, remember how HSBC was done-in and they paid a fine and Comey was on the Board and they were money-laundering and this is a big deal? And now, CIBanco is out of business…But this company came in, a Mexican financial group, Grupo Financiero Multiva from Mexico City and it has come to the rescue…
"So, basically, the private government of Mexico, which is mostly comprised of cartels, decided, 'We're going to come in and save you,' right?…and they have agreed to acquire all of CIBanco's trust businesses, every single part of it.
"As part of that – listen carefully – HSBC Mexico announced that, as of the first of last month, Multiva will become the representante común, the common representative for HSBC-issued certificates and trust instruments.
"Are we catching what I'm putting down? They got caught, with HSBC. They hijacked CIBanco, right? Which was how they were laundering all these funds from immigration, drugs, weapons transfers.
"USAID needs to get busted-up for this, OK?
"Remember, HSBC went down. Guess what? They didn't pull the roots out. 'Oh, slap on the wrist, here's a couple of fines,' whatever.
"But now, the bank in Mexico was actually used. And this Mexican bank fell through because of investigations. The United States – actually, the State Department was the one that sent out the notification – saying, 'Yo! You guys are money-laundering! You're funding the Cartel. We found the money coming in, here. We're not doing business with you.'
"VISA was like, "Yo, we're not playing with you anymore. We can't give you VISA cards or anything.'
"So now, Multiva steps in, which is part of GEA [Grupo Empresarial Ángeles], which everybody knows is the official, more formal cartel front; it's like a bucket investment firm. And not only – get this – are they taking over CIBanco, but they're taking over HSBC in Mexico, too! What does that tell you? That HSBC Mexico was still doing HSBC Global shenanigans with the cartels!..
"Why is no one talking about it? No one is talking about the fact that VISA just canceled one of the biggest banks in Mexico – and that biggest bank in Mexico also was part of the UN Compact that helped fund all these migrants and pay for their legal stuff, right? Because it's 'humanitarian' – and I'm using air quotes, OK?
"And then, we have GEA come in under Multivo, one of their arms, to purchase the whole bank and say, 'Now we're going to be giving you banking,' but at the same time, they’re also taking over HSBC, right?..
"So how is HSBC Mexico announcing that? Because that applies to specific HSBC trust bond certificate issues that are still in circulation. They've taken over. Now, the local media and the financial press there say that GE Ángeles had a very large share of Mexican trust market.
"Huh! Same thing that happened with HSBC when they got caught! So Multivo is now slowly stepping into the role that HSBC in Mexico indirectly had via GE Ángeles' judiciary contracts. That's crazy!..
"You know, the question everyone should be saying is, 'Why is HSBC out of this? I don't understand why HSBC is out of this.' And no one is. No one is even discussing that. There is absolutely zero discussion on HSBC actually being a part of all of this. How weird is that? Please…
"We caught them all, so have a great evening."
