FILM: “The Human Antenna: Can We Reverse the Transhumanist Agenda?” – (2025) Full Film - Pub. Dec 6, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Dutch filmmaker, Christianne Van Wijk says her new film, ‘The Human Antenna’, featuring David Icke and Jesse Beltran started out as a simple project to document the testing of COVID-vaccinated people who were emitting Bluetooth signals of MAC Addresses and suffering from Havana Syndrome-type symptoms, to see if a product called MasterPeace would stop the transmission of these radio frequencies.

The film explores the idea that the purpose of the nanotechnology found in the COVID injections and elsewhere is to connect people to the Internet of Bodies via their biofields, turning them into antennaed devices on a wireless network.

An example of the application of this technology now being developed is the Central Command platform by Accountable Infrastructure in the promotional video below, that would integrate the Internet of Bodies (IoB) with facial recognition databases and a various other law enforcement databases.

VIDEO: Promo for Central Command Platform by Accountable Infrastructure

Share

‘The Human Antenna’ explores the possibility that this technology is being used not only to monitor but to influence and to overwrite human thought and to replace individual consciousness with a kind of “hive mind” for complete command and control over the population.

As Jesse Beltran told Alex Jones last October:

“Utilizing this type of technology in order to influence populations, print memory sets, and erase memory sets in the human brain. The BRAIN Initiative that was done by President Obama under the Cures Act makes all of this legal. And that’s what is very surprising, that it is legal to experiment on US Citizens without their consent, as long as it doesn’t exceed ‘minimal risk’.”

As it turns out, MasterPeace succeeded in removing these Bluetooth transmissions in test subjects who took higher dosages, causing the film to flirt with becoming an infomercial. However, the results were electronically measurable and the film covers a lot more than this.

MasterPeace was developed by Dr Robert O Young, who was on a podcast with me a year ago. Dr Young is currently languishing in prison with a 6-year sentence, due to a trumped-up lawfare case, likely because he found an organic, non-toxic formula to sever the connection between the graphene oxide load in our bodies and the WBAN Internet of Bodies, thwarting the monitoring and radio control of humans through that method.