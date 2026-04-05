Due to the policies of Donald Trump, the US is now the world’s largest producer of both crude oil and natural gas and the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz is triggering a reorientation of global energy systems toward North America.

An informal analysis of these events that went viral last week is being called “The Hybrid Petro-LNG Dollar & the AI Energy Map” and being attributed to Argentinean tech entrepreneur and investor, Martin Varsavsky. Tim Pool is seen reading from an iteration of it, here.

It describes the evolution of the Petrodollar system into a hybrid petro/LNG dollar, whereby a US dollar solely backed by foreign crude production is now additionally being backed by domestic crude and LNG exports. Varsavsky concludes that whoever controls the energy and monetary system will also control the “compute infrastructure” necessary for the first true Artificial Super Intelligence.

Share

The original 1974 US-Saudi Agreement, which standardized oil trade in dollars has faced unprecedented pressure in recent years as Gulf states have explored non-dollar trade and alternative alliances. However, the sheer scale of US domestic energy exports is now creating a new, direct demand for dollars.

Whereas in the past, major petroleum-exporting states have bought US Treasuries with oil profits via Petrodollar Recycling, a hybrid system is now emerging, where global buyers must also acquire dollars to purchase crude and LNG produced by the US. This structural shift is happening regardless of how the Iran conflict resolves.

There is currently no alternative supplier of comparable scale that can match the combined volume of US crude and LNG while maintaining the same level of market transparency and financial liquidity. Despite China’s attempts to promote the petroyuan, the US remains the dominant “swing exporter”, due to its flexible, private energy markets.

The text argues that the US strategy isn’t just about selling its own gas, but about denying access to others. By controlling the maritime insurance and physical security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Malacca Strait, the US forces China into a “compute deficit.” Cutting-edge AI training runs on massive GPU clusters that require constant, high-density base-load power, so any disruption to LNG imports directly impacts the reliability of the power grid needed for LLM (Large Language Model) training runs.

The “Hybrid Petro-LNG Dollar” is not just a currency; it is a full-stack monopoly on the inputs of the 21st-century economy. Artificial intelligence is run on data centers that require massive uninterrupted base load electricity, primarily provided by natural gas. Semiconductor fabrication requires helium and rare earths. By choking the Strait of Hormuz and crippling Middle Eastern LNG and helium production, the United States is systematically degrading China’s ability to power its data centers and to fabricate semiconductors at scale.

The text concludes: