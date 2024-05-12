The Mass Numbers of Illegal Migrants Are, in Fact UN Soldiers
FREEDOM ACTIVIST POWERHOUSE, JOHN O'LOONEY JOINS FORMER BREXIT PARTY PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE, JIM FERGUSON FOR A RIVETING PODCAST ABOUT THE SNEAK INVASION OF TROOPS OF UN SOLDIERS INTO THE WEST.
by Jim Ferguson
"these are UN Soldiers and they will be deployed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) when they announce the next Pandemic Lockdown"
The Black Watch a Scottish Infantry regiment based in Perth Scotland has been instructed to train illegal migrants to carry out crowd control and other measures to force compliance within the British population in the event of a civil uprising of the population against the government.
There are bird flu Avian influenza H5N1 vaccines being flown into the UK right now ready to be used on the British Public!
UK Businessman John O'Looney raises the alarm and says he has conclusive evidence that these UN soldiers are being trained by British forces who are being ordered to do so by globalist's infesting the British Government.
John has stated that he has surveillance and video evidence of what is going on along with detailed vehicle and registration numbers of the vehicles that are in use.
The details that are emerging suggest that British Forces will be sent abroad to fight Russia in Ukraine that will effectively leave no patriotic soldiers within Britain to protect the British population and that Illegal migrants will be issued Uniforms and given powers by the Globalists to Police, control and order the British people to stay at home and will have the powers to get physical and arrest anyone who does not comply.
This explains why Canada, The United States, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Europe are all facing the same plan by the Globalists.
These Illegal migrants have no loyalty to the host countries and will gleefully follow orders from the Globalists to subjugate and control the people in our respective countries.
This is a betrayal of biblical proportions.
Its time to get prepared and its time to resist.
Join our freedom movement to stay informed and up to date with whats about to happen.
You need to know what happens next.
Join us.
Running Time: 35 mins
Well, finally the confusion might be over. Living in the Black Hole Oregon, and writing on a different but parallel subject at the "Oregon Slave Gazette" ( taxation etc. Tyranny by the minority ) I also have a small book entitled "Conquest Via Immigration" filled with parallel thoughts. Rome fell partly because of the issue written in the article. While one finishes polishing furniture, the waiting game commences. I trust that as before, the greatest military engine on the planet then ( The British )
thought a bunch of rabble could not possibly defeat them - Now the WEF and the never designed for us United Nations equals the British. This little powerpoint solidifies the points made in this article, and the corruption of Governance by the UN: http://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/38199716
This is a very important article to share, as we are a compassionate society ( WE ) not the Government currently, or on occasion in the past. This becomes the ride of one if by land, two if by sea. Be blessed.
This was my suspicion for a USA plot as well when I read a report earlier this year that people were spotting large numbers of UN vehicles being assembled in certain areas. Why would UN vehicles be needed here and who would operate them -- and for WHAT PURPOSE?
The reporting here indicates that this has already gone beyond a speculation about a conspiracy to have natives brutalized by badge-wearing migrants. The proof is right there! Many thanks for this coverage!
How should we classify the United Nations? Is it just one of the biggest of the fat Non-Governmental Agencies? Are the Elitists/Eugenicists attempting to further their tyrannical abuse and depopulation plan by activities instigated through the NGOs they fund, staff, control and direct? Whatever their often mentioned "Next Pandemic" is that they try to pull-off through ILLUSIONISM, Fear Porn, or coercion, it AGAIN will be criminal, immoral, and illegal/extra-legal -- and WE MUST NOT COMPLY.