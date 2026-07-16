Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Jan Dumas's avatar
Jan Dumas
25m

Good article! Thankfully Mike Lindell (the pillow guy), has the President's ear and has shared all the in's and out's of the election fraud that he's been investigating for years. Mike is up to his ears in lawsuits from the election fraudsters and he won't back down. He's kept up his courage and integrity to keep going after them so we can have trustworthy elections. Unfortunately, there's a huge portion of US citizens that believe AOC, so it will take tangible physical proof and perhaps a miracle, to convince them of the truth about anything. The criminal mainstream media is to blame.

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doug's avatar
doug
24m

Thanks Alexandra. Makes me wonder ?? was there ever an honest election?

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