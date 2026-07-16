VIDEO: “The Moment of Truth?” - Pub Jul 16, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

The moment we’ve all been waiting for arrives tonight at 9PM Eastern.

The Communist #Resistance have received their talking points. They’re calling for the major television networks to ban the President’s announcement from the air waves. Former CNN White House Correspondent James Acosta livestreamed Wednesday afternoon with Dean Obeidallah touting the Communist talking point. This would just create a Streisand Effect, since it will be widely available online.

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For his part, former Overstock CEO/CIA asset Patrick Byrne, who has spent over $60 million of his personal fortune investigating this fraud suspects the President is being gatekept from the entirety of the information and therefore, he may not reveal the whole truth about what he’s found to be a worldwide election fraud operation run by the CIA, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Iran and others, that has overthrown 72 countries over the past two decades.

He joined Emerald Robinson on The Absolute Truth podcast on Wednesday to discuss the momentous address, telling her, “The voter rolls are important, but they are flat lying to the President, if they say this other stuff has ‘not been proven’. They’re lying through their teeth. It’s been proven, these Government scientists documented it in a number of places.”

Patrick cites the Jim Penrose Report, in which two respected Government scientists, Jeff Lindbergh and the NSA’s Jim Penrose proved that the machines in Antrim County, Michigan switched the votes of Candidate A to go to Candidate B, the votes of Candidate B go to Candidate C and C to A. In 2020, this was done with Biden, Trump, and the Green Party candidate. The report also documents foreign IPs signing into the voting system.

Additionally, the ‘Mesa report’ is the forensic analysis of the drive image of the Mesa County, Colorado Dominion server that was saved by then-Mesa County Clerk, Tina Peters that found “Evidence of unauthorized and illegal manipulation of tabulated vote data during the 2020 General Election and 2021 Grand Junction Municipal Election.”

Patrick says he spent two years with Venezuelan Smartmatic engineers who developed a “smorgasbord of techniques” into the software, one of which is known as the “SAES injection”, Smartmatic Automated Electoral System injection. He says this method was deployed on elections worldwide from their massive Chinese Huawei server farm in Belgrade, Serbia, where ballot images were jammed into the system to override the legitimate ballot images. He says, “These things go beyond just tampering with the voter rolls.”

He continues:

“I think that there is a lot of misinformation thrown at the President from the CIA…The reason the voter rolls are so important, when you take a ballot and you submit it, you can’t just submit any ballot and stuff that easily. There’s a live list of people who have voted, a voter roll, and the machines take that and it goes over and it’s gotta pick one person on the voter roll to scratch off and say, ‘OK, this guy voted.’ “So, as you stuff the machines, maybe using the mail-in ballot system, you’ve gotta have that. But on top of that, if you can’t get enough done that way, then there’s these games that go on within the machines… “There are some bad forces at work who are trying to convince the President, ‘Oh, these are just different theories and we better stick to what we know.’ That’s because they’re trying to protect the machines and the Agency wants to protect the machines, because they don’t want it to come out. They want to keep using them and they don’t really want them looked at too closely, because of the past. So those are the kinds of issues.”

Patrick says he’s not sure if the President has been briefed that there are several people who worked on the development of Smartmatic software who then proceeded to work for the American voting companies Sequoia, Dominion Voting Systems and Hart InterCivic.

Patrick posted a screenshot of the LinkedIn profile of Fabiola Arrivilaga, which shows that she worked on the Venezuela elections in 2003 and worked on the Cook County, Illinois elections in 2006.

2006 is the same year that Patrick’s investigation found that the Venezuelan Smartmatic technology first broke into US elections in Cook County (i.e., Chicago), where they stole the election there. Then, they went to New Jersey and stole elections there.

2006 is the year New York Congresswoman, Carolyn Maloney, received a tip about Smartmatic and wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary John Snow, which spurred an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which discovered that the Venezuelans had disguised the owners of Smartmatic, leading the Treasury Department to announce they did not trust this software.

As a result, the owners of Smartmatic bought another company called Sequoia, installing their software into Sequoia machines. When they tried to get the contract to run elections in the State of California, the Secretary of State initiated their own investigation of the software with professors from Berkeley and MIT, who found that it was filled with backdoors, so it was rejected in California during Governor Schwarzenegger’s tenure.

A year later, in 2011, Jerry Brown was elected governor of California and his administration changed the law so that the software didn’t need to be reviewed by this committee and Sequoia promptly landed the contract to run elections in California. Ever since, every election in California has been run using “Software that was developed in Venezuela and a part of a whole criminal conspiracy that includes Venezuela, Cuba, China, Russia and Serbia,” according to Ralph Pazzullo, author of ‘Stolen Elections’, which details all of the above.

Last October, Dominion was purchased by Liberty Vote and it’s unclear who is working there now but it’s basically the same company with the same software and equipment as before.

Patrick believes that Trump’s advisors are keeping all of this information from him. The sense he’s getting from the participants involved is that they’ve limited the scope of what’s been going on to Trump.

Emerald then moves the conversation to the topic of China, which was something that the Intelligence Community sought to suppress in 2020. One might ask why would 15 to 20 intelligence members who knew about this want to not include it in a final report?

Patrick also reminds us of Government reports in late October, 2020 and on the morning of November 3rd, that Iran had successfully penetrated US voter rolls and there are other nations involved. Those “other nations” included China.

But he says that when he and Sidney Powell met with President Trump in the Oval Office on December 18, 2020 and showed him those Government documents, he was unaware of this, no one had even told him. Patrick believes that Trump continues to be “Under-informed by people around him trying to shape what he does.”

We’ll see soon enough.

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