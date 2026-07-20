VIDEO: “Major Jeffrey Prather Confirming Frankfurt Raid” - Pub Jul 20, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

IMAGE: Aerial view of the massive US Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany

On November 15, 2020, Major Jeffrey Prather (Ret), a former DEA Special Agent and a former colleague of mine at AMPNews posted the short video above, in which he confirmed the claims of former Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert about what was to become among the most hotly-denied and censored stories in the history of the internet.

He said:

“Just a quick update, you probably won’t hear a lot about this, but the United States Army, along with German forces, have raided the election servers in Germany. That is very crucial. “The CIA and Gina Haspel were cut out of this operation they did not know about. That is vital to know, as well. “Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been fired. That is usually significant, as well. “Former Fifth Group Green Beret Special Forces, Horse Soldier Chris Miller has been elevated to a position of importance in the Pentagon. That is crucial, as well, because he got the Special Forces on the ground.”

Maj Prather is also a former Special Operations soldier and DIA Intelligence Collector who is connected to the veterans community and someone I personally know to be honorable. This is not something about which he would lie and beclown himself.

Rep Gohmert had previously told Chris Salcedo on Newsmax that people on the ground in Germany were claiming that servers belonging to the Spanish company, Scytl had been raided and seized in Frankfurt by US Army forces, together with German forces.

That Newsmax video was scrubbed from the internet, never to be seen again.

According to Google AI:

“No official broadcasting archives currently host the full, standalone video of Louie Gohmert’s November 2020 appearances regarding the Frankfurt server claim. The original 2020 broadcast clips have largely been removed from major social media platforms and standard search directories due to standard content moderation policies on unverified election claims.”

Although the Newsmax video is not available, I was able to find a One America News broadcast about it that was uploaded to Odyssey.com by a German user on November 18, 2020.

In it, OAN reporter John Hines narrated, “Reports indicate that US military forces may have raided Scytl’s servers in Germany for evidence of vote manipulation in the 2020 US election.”

VIDEO: “OAN Broadcast About Frankfurt Raid” - Pub Jul 26, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

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Gohmert told Hines that the election data stream went in “From the US to Frankfurt, Germany to the Scytl system and back to the US and that was the data we needed, and that server was taken.”

Scytl was a company that contracted with Dominion Voting Systems to tabulate the votes in the 2018 and 2020 US elections. Gohmert told Hines that he had personally observed problems with Scytl in Texas during 2018 Midterm elections, saying, “Some former intel group had gotten data that showed numbers were being manipulated. Serious stuff.”

Gohmert also told Hines he regretted that they didn’t get law enforcement to act on the problem with Scytl in 2018, as this may have saved the nation the trouble they were then dealing with in 2020.

Also in November of 2020, 22-year CIA Officer, Michael Scheuer appeared on the Christian Broadcasting Network with host, Gary Lane and he referred to a raid of CIA servers in Germany by US forces:

Michael Scheuer: Clearly, the Dominion company, if nothing else, it’s foreign interference in the American election. It’s a Canadian company, and it was storing its records in Germany and Spain, for some reason. Gary Lane: Michael, who was behind this then? Michael Scheuer: Certainly appeared to be part of the Central Intelligence Agency. For their political operations overseas, they use servers and store materials and do other things. And the fact that the ones in Germany were held or grabbed by US forces, because they were CIA servers and in Europe, the CIA operates under the jurisdiction of the military, and so the military was responsible for seizing those with the help of the German authorities. And those servers are now in the hands of the FBI, which doesn’t make me very comfortable, but at least they’re in American hands.

Although none of the above sources specifically mentioned the US Consulate in Frankfurt as the location of the purported Frankfurt Raid, others did but they were censored. Some accounts also included references to Chinese technicians working there, very reminiscent of the scenario described by Patrick Byrne years later occurring at the Dominion operation in Belgrade, Serbia.

In WikiLeaks’ Vault 7 release in 2017, it was revealed that the US consulate in Frankfurt was a “CIA hacker base” that hacked into iPhones, Microsoft Windows and Samsung TVs around the world.

Social media influencer Thomas Wictor claimed in mid-November 2020 that the averred Frankfurt Raid had been secretly planned since 2017 and that it had been led by Chris Miller.

Miller became Acting Secretary of Defense the day President Trump fired Mark Esper on November 9, 2020 – the same day of the alleged Frankfurt Raid.

On December 19, 2020 Miller mysteriously thanked Vice President Mike Pence for his efforts “Through some of the most complex military operations this country has ever conducted.”

VIDEO: “What Really Happened in Frankfurt?” - Pub Dec 23, 2020 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

If the Frankfurt Raid did in fact happen, it means that there is physical evidence of what was revealed in the film, ‘Absolute Proof’.

Mary Fanning says the video capturing the November 3, 2020 electronic vote theft shown in the film was part of a sting operation set up by patriotic cybersecurity contractors, including CIA/NSA/FBI contractor-turned-whistleblower Dennis Montgomery. This implies we’ve had a redundancy of evidence to start prosecuting Enemy Combatants for nearly 6 years.

The question everybody is asking is what’s taking so long?

According the sources of both Nino Rodriguez and his recent guest, Maria Zack, the Trump administration is being threatened with the detonation of a dirty nuke that would wipe out 50% of America, if they release those details.

Prior to 2020, I’d never seen entire swathes of media coverage purged from the internet quite like what occurred with the reports about the Frankfurt Raid. Attempting to investigate the story now, there is only an avalanche of hysterical denials and “fact-checking”, with virtually all of the original material expunged, so I’ve tried to aggregate what I could find here.

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