Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
4hEdited

Right around the time of the 2020 presidential election I remember hearing about a special operator raid and firefight in a Frankfurt server room that had to do with the stolen election, and grabbing the servers. Then dead air and nothing for years, until just recently. Does anyone really buy into the dirty nuke threat? I don't. If there was some sort of threat, the US employs some serious people who live for stuff like tracking, finding and killing bad guys, and we'd have heard something by now.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
3h

I remember this. I thought I had heard that a woman had been shot and wounded or killed. Now that we know about how they use masks, they could have done this and replaced her. I remember that they had quite the shoot out for those servers.

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