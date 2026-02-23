The Plot to Infiltrate the US Government with MKULTRA Victims

This is a 1990 sworn deposition of Paul Bonacci to the Nebraska State Attorney General's office about his personal experiences with the Monarch Project, a subproject of MKULTRA that specialized in creating sex operatives for the CIA to blackmail their targets. Children in this program were subjected to traumatic sexual abuse in order to dissociate their minds and to fragment into multiple personalities that had no awareness of each other.

These personalities were then used as separate “files” or repositories of data and were programmed with special skills, which could only be accessed or called-up by the programmer or by someone given the trigger words, hand signals or other “keys” by the programmer.

As Bonacci explains to the prosecutor, he was being trained as a spy and that, if captured, he was programmed to switch to an alternate identity that had no useful information. Also, he could be made to behave in ways that would discredit him.

Bonacci, who was 23 years old at the time of this filming said he had been sexually abused and mind-controlled since the age of 3 by an Air Force commander at Offutt AFB in Omaha, Nebraska, as part of a project to gain control of the US Government by infiltrating it with mind-controlled slaves who would do the bidding of their puppeteers.

Bonacci’s statements foreshadowed many similar claims made by Cathy O’Brien in her 1995 book, ‘TRANCEformation of America’, including the extensive use of US Air Force bases as venues to program MKULTRA victims.

Bonacci testified that the plan was to have him join the Air Force and to retire early after 6 years before moving to Germany, where he was to be given a role at the State Department. Then, he would return to the United States to run for political office, where his programmers would control every vote that he cast.

One wonders how many such MKULTRA victims are in Congress today? One wonders if this technique was used on the hundreds of key government employees who pulled-off the COVID Hoax?

Bonacci’s testimony sheds a lot of light on so much that is finally coming into mass awareness 35 years later, with the release of the Epstein Files, where we also see references to the sexual abuse of children, Satanism and trauma-based mind control used as tools of the Globalists in their bid to take over the world through the sexual blackmail of powerful people with underage MKULTRA victims.

Off-camera is Bonacci’s attorney, the late Nebraska State Senator John DeCamp, author of ‘The Franklin Cover-up: Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska’, a watershed book about an Omaha, Nebraska child prostitution ring that I read back in 1995 and about which I didn’t recall many of the details shared in this video.

I was particularly surprised to see DeCamp access one of Bonacci’s alternate personalities by using a long alphanumeric password. This alternate personality then proceeded to answer the State Attorney’s questions. DeCamp was an Army Intelligence veteran, so he may have received some classified information about how to do this.

Interestingly, in light of President Trump’s recent order for the Pentagon to release any files on UFOs and “alien and extraterrestrial life”, Bonacci mentioned another MKULTRA project called “Star Wars”, which he said was:

“A program in which we were taken aboard so-called alien spacecrafts which were in tunnels in Colorado, which were not real spaceships, nor were they real aliens. We were simply induced with drugs so that we would not render reality to anything that we would see. And later on, if we ever related this information, it would come out and appear as if we were crazy.”

Bonacci also stated that former Congressman Gary Ackerman (D-NY) was a leader of this conspiracy to control the US Government by infiltrating it with mind-control victims.

Ackerman was in public office for 34 years, from 1979-2013. In the 1960s, Ackerman was the director of the Ten Mile River Boy Scout Camp. Six years after he left Congress in 2019, a former camper filed a lawsuit accusing Ackerman of fondling him and forcing him to perform oral sex on him. Ackerman denied any wrongdoing but he resigned from his position as a consultant for the Suffolk County Department of Civil Service.

An ex-military MKULTRA whistleblower has told my friend, James Grundvig that the extreme physical abuse of trauma-based mind control is no longer necessary to achieve the desired results, which can now be done through the use of frequencies that can be broadcast from cell phone towers.

TRANSCRIPT

State Attorney: What triggered the arrival or development or birth of your personality, West Lee in 1974?

Paul Bonacci: I cannot give that information under direct orders.

State Attorney: Orders by whom?

Paul Bonacci: I cannot say.

State Attorney: Mr DeCamp, would you please instruct your client he has to answer these questions?

John DeCamp: Yes, you’re supposed to answer these questions. Does it have to do with Monarch?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

John DeCamp: If I use the code, will that help – which I just obtained in the last hour? (Reads code) D6-413782, program XPY, Eagle, Alex, Hope. Please go ahead and answer all questions.

Paul Bonacci: I was created by a government program.

State Attorney: Which government program?

Paul Bonacci: Monarch.

State Attorney: And what is Monarch?

Paul Bonacci: Monarch is an operation that was created by the United States Government, to create spies for other countries. They use children for the purpose that they’re easily-integrated into multiple personalities, because they can dissociate.

Monarch is a program that is run by Michael Angelo Aquino, who was an Army Reserve colonel at Presidio. He is also the leader of the Temple of Set. He also runs a child daycare center. He also is involved in human sacrifice.

State Attorney: Is he employed by the United States?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: At what facility?

Paul Bonacci: Presidio, California.

State Attorney: Is that in San Francisco area?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: Presidio Naval Base?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: Do you know what rank Michael Aquino holds?

Paul Bonacci: He was a colonel.

State Attorney: Is he currently employed there?

Paul Bonacci: I am not aware of the current situation.

State Attorney: Now, describe the program again, the Monarch program.

Paul Bonacci: Monarch, as I said, was a program that used children to make multiple personalities for future use as spies and as a way to take over the United States Government.

The personalities were created, at the first –

State Attorney: Excuse me, who was intending to take over the United States government?

Paul Bonacci: I do not know that information.

State Attorney: Did you understand Mr Aquino to be working on behalf of the United States or against the United States?

Paul Bonacci: I believed he was working on behalf of the United States.

State Attorney: So some segment of the United States was trying to take over the United States Government?

Paul Bonacci: The plan that Aquino had in it was he wanted to usher in the Antichrist. Which is talked about in the Bible.

State Attorney: Yes. This was a government-sponsored program?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: You were seven years old at the time that you were recruited?

Paul Bonacci: I was actually three years old when it first began, but I was not created until later on.

State Attorney: Who created you?

Paul Bonacci: I was created by (looks up, thinks for a moment) Monarch.

State Attorney: Do you mean Mr Aquino? Who in Monarch created you?

Paul Bonacci: I was created by Monarch. I do not know who.

State Attorney: What were you told when you were four years old, that you recall now about the Monarch program?

Paul Bonacci: When I first got involved, I was molested by an airman from Offutt Air Force Base who was involved in Monarch. His job was to recruit kids from the local neighborhood who he could make dissociate by doing traumatic things to them at a very young age.

Later on, when they get to school age, they would simply pick me up at school and I would simply miss a day or two for training.

State Attorney: Now, is it your testimony that there was a United States plan or plot, which intended to create multiple personality syndrome or dissociative personalities in children?

Paul Bonacci: Yes, to my knowledge.

State Attorney: And that you were a victim of a plot of the United States and that that’s when your multiple personalities first began to develop?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: When did you become aware that you were part of Monarch?

Paul Bonacci: I knew that I was aware of Monarch the whole time as Wesley.

State Attorney: From four years old forward?

Paul Bonacci: (Shakes head) At my creation.

State Attorney: 1974? So that would be from seven years forward. You were aware of the creation of Wesley and the plan and the concept of the United States to cause you to dissociate?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: Now, what is your understanding of the reason that Monarch wanted children with dissociative disorders or multiple personality disorders?

Paul Bonacci: Because, if one was captured in the future spying, the personality or the person that was captured would go into a personality that would have no useful information. There would be other personalities that would come out that would render the person to seem hallucinatory or to seem as if he was indeed, crazy.

In fact, their program, which was named “Star Wars”, was, in fact a program in which we were taken aboard so-called alien spacecrafts which were in tunnels in Colorado, which were not real spaceships, nor were they real aliens. We were simply induced with drugs so that we would not render reality to anything that we would see. And later on, if we ever related this information, it would come out and appear as if we were crazy.

State Attorney: So you were trained actually to be a spy?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: On behalf of the program known as Monarch?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: For the purpose of ultimately taking over the Government of the United States?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: And the reason that the individuals in charge of the program wanted children with dissociative personalities or multiple personalities was so that they would not reveal the information that they gathered, if captured, in one of their other personas?

Paul Bonacci: Yes, if captured or in any other normal activities.

State Attorney: Were you paid for your work in Monarch?

Paul Bonacci: No.

State Attorney: How long did you work for Monarch?

Paul Bonacci: (Frowns) I do not consider it working for them. I consider more or less them being in control of me from 19-, as I said, probably 1970 until (looks down, thinks) 1990 [it is 1990, at the time of this recording].

State Attorney: Are you currently controlled by Monarch?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: Are you fearful of the consequences of what you have revealed here, today? Are you fearful that Monarch will somehow… Do you feel that you are at risk by what you have revealed?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: Have you felt threatened in the past by the members of Monarch?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: And when did you start feeling threatened? By members of Monarch?

Paul Bonacci: From the breakdown of the multiple personality system, which happened in 1986, which allowed me to start revealing memories that other personalities contained about abuses.

State Attorney: So, once the breakdown started to occur, you became fearful that you were at risk, because of that breakdown?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: Has anyone from Monarch ever contacted you since 1986?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: Who has contacted you from Monarch?

Paul Bonacci: I cannot reveal that, because I do not know what their names are.

State Attorney: They use code names?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: What are some of the code names that people use?

Paul Bonacci: “The Eagle”.

State Attorney: What has the Eagle done that has been threatening?

Paul Bonacci: The Eagle makes phone calls that initiate hypnotic suggestive personalities – which are not real personalities – that were programmed-in by Monarch, and what these codes that he sends to me, when he calls make the other personality or the suggestion come to pass, whereas I will do something in that personality and will not remember it, at all, in any other personality. It will be forgotten, and I won’t even have a record of it, as myself.

State Attorney: Did anyone from Monarch ever threaten you prior to 1986?

Paul Bonacci: No.

State Attorney: Is Monarch in any way involved in any aspect of the claims that Paul Bonacci has brought against the defendants in his lawsuit?

Paul Bonacci: No.

State Attorney: You don’t believe that Monarch is, in any way involved in any kind of conspiratorial activity that involves child abuse or any of your other allegations?

Paul Bonacci: I know that they involve child abuse because they have a lot of schools where they train girls to be prostitutes and boys, as myself, in the early days. They used us to, how shall I say, get what they wanted.

State Attorney: What did they want?

Paul Bonacci: They had a politician who liked girls or boys, men, women. They would get them into a position where they would have a boy or a girl or whatever it was with them. They would videotape it and use it later for blackmail.

State Attorney: And you recognize and know the members of Monarch who, individuals who might have been involved in the Omaha area?

Paul Bonacci: I only have a few.

State Attorney: Who are those people?

Paul Bonacci: I... (Looks up, struggles) Bill Plemmons.

State Attorney: How do you spell his name?

Paul Bonacci: P-L-E-M-M-O-N-S works off of Offut.

State Attorney: Is he employed by the United States?

Paul Bonacci: I believe so. I am not...

State Attorney: Bill Plemmons is one of the individuals involved in training children?

Paul Bonacci: He is a controller, yes.

State Attorney: Who else?

John DeCamp: (Whispering, inaudible)

Paul Bonacci: Locally, I don’t know any more names that I can think of.

State Attorney: What about the other than locally?

Paul Bonacci: As I’ve said, Colonel Aquino.

State Attorney: Anyone else?

Paul Bonacci: There are others, but I would have to.

State Attorney: Do you need to call upon another personality to remember the others?

Paul Bonacci: No. There are many.

State Attorney: There are many. That’s why I’m asking who those individuals are.

Paul Bonacci: (Looks up, struggles) Gary Ackerman [D-NY].

State Attorney: And where does Mr. Ackerman live?

Paul Bonacci: He is a congressman. I’m not aware of where he is from.

State Attorney: You don’t know which jurisdiction?

Paul Bonacci: No.

State Attorney: And you’re saying that he is a controller and part of this?

Paul Bonacci: He is not a controller. He is a lead of the conspiracy.

State Attorney: He’s in charge of the conspiracy?

Paul Bonacci: He’s one of the leads of the conspiracy. I am not able, at this time to access much more information, because of programs that were purposely put into me to (Looks up, struggles) ... I cannot place faces, because they have programs that disallow that. They are simply erased. And they have also used means to insert other names.

State Attorney: Who programmed you?

Paul Bonacci: I was programmed by Monarch.

State Attorney: Who?

Paul Bonacci: That includes psychiatrists from Offut Air Force Base.

State Attorney: Who is that?

Paul Bonacci: I do not know. They never allowed us to know names except for our direct controller, which was Bill Plemmons. I only knew of Colonel Aquino because I was also involved in the Temple of Set.

State Attorney: When were you programmed?

Paul Bonacci: I was programmed beginning in 1974.

State Attorney: Were you trained in the area of prostitution and homosexuality?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: And where did that training take place?

Paul Bonacci: Offutt Air Force Base.

State Attorney: And did that also occur in 1974?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: And how long a period of time did that training last?

Paul Bonacci: Roughly 1974 until 1980.

State Attorney: So, during those years you received periodic training about homosexuality and about prostitution?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: Anything else that you received training on?

Paul Bonacci: Yes.

State Attorney: What?

Paul Bonacci: How to photograph documents in my mind, to be able to relate that information to deprogrammers at a later date.

State Attorney: Have you personally engaged in any spying?

Paul Bonacci: Nothing that would be considered “spying” except for in training. I have not spied for them, because my training was not complete, I was still learning.

State Attorney: Are they expecting that at some future time that you will engage in some form of spying or espionage?

Paul Bonacci: Not anymore.

State Attorney: Why?

Paul Bonacci: Because the program was discontinued when the program started to break down in 1986. My initial program was to – as a young man – get adults who were powerful political leaders into positions where they could be (Looks up, searches for the word) compromised.

State Attorney: That was your mission?

Paul Bonacci: That was the initial mission. The whole mission was for me to go into the military service and become an officer. A few years after that, retire from the service. Not retire after 20 years, but after 6 years and move to Germany. And then, their initial plan to take over – or to run – the Government was to put me in an ambassador spot and then later, to come back to the United States and to run for an office. And they would be the ones who controlled everything that I did.

State Attorney: So you would be an operative, so to speak?

Paul Bonacci: I would be a puppet.

State Attorney: A puppet. And you say this plan broke down in 1986, but yet, you told me that you still felt that you were under the control.

Paul Bonacci: I am still under their control, because they – I do not answer phones anymore – because, that’s how they get the others – to the “Triggers”, is what I’ll call them – they’re not personalities, they contain no memories, at all. They were put in as hypnotic suggestions and only come out when, as I said, a code is presented to them. And that happened several times in 1989, which is why Paul and Mikey’s memories are so confused.

At that time, they were attempting to destroy me, because they were attempting to access suicidal personalities and other personalities that would get me in trouble with law enforcement.

When they programmed the personalities, or the Triggers, as I call them, they would call me up and they would use a code. I would simply switch into that Trigger, go to where they told me to go, whether it would be the airport, get on an airplane – because, they would already have the tickets there, they would have the tickets there – under a name that only that Trigger would know, and go to wherever it was.

There would be somebody waiting for them in that city and take them to wherever it was that they were supposed to go, bring them back to the airport, put them on the plane, they would come back home. And as soon as they walked in the door, the memory of everything that had just happened would be erased, completely.