Research chemist-turned financial and geopolitical analyst, Tom Luongo and portfolio manager/podcaster, Alex Krainer join Crypto Rich BTC's, Chris Coverdale for a very interesting discussion about the baffling sequence of events in Iran and Israel.

When Israel's surprise attacks on Iran began, Tom made a prediction: "In 48 hours, the world we thought that we knew will be unrecognizable," meaning that our model of how we conceived of the world would be completely different. He was right but most people are slower on the uptake, so it's going to take longer than 48 hours.

The podcast starts by acknowledging that everybody has a point of view that has been substantially shaped by propaganda and by gaslighting and by various cultural biases; that we're working with imperfect information and we're laboring under multiple layers of psychological operations, all of which is exhausting and that will cause us to get stuff wrong.

He says, "But we've never had a moment where Davos is losing control of the United States, and they're on the verge of losing political control of the United States, and the IC, and all of this is all happening. They have to ratchet it up and drive us all crazy."

Tom thinks that the world changed when Barack Obama passed the JCPOA , the "Iran Nuclear Deal" in 2015, together with the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Russia and China – from which Trump withdrew in 2018.

Tom says that the JCPOA was an investment vehicle for European/Globalist interests, represented by Obama. Their goal was to break up the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC). He says the JCPOA also appears to have been designed to rile-up the Israelis, because it didn't stop the Iranians from enriching uranium, which, in turn would promote the Globalists' coveted Forever War, by Iran getting nuclear bombs.

Tom believes there may be an aspect of Israel's attack on Iran that is revenge for being betrayed by the Europeans.

Tom sees the 10/7 Hamas attacks as the next stage of the JCPOA's European subterfuge against the Israelis. His gut-level sense is that the attacks were an MI6 operation, saying:

"They activated Hamas to attack Israel to get them spiraling towards the enemy. It doesn't matter who dies. Israelis die, Iranians die, they love it, because it's trying to advance their agenda. And their agenda would be: Get Israel fully on tilt and then, in effect portray them as the Perfect Villain and Iran as the Perfect Victim... "And the other side of the Zionist Project is now Iran...The Europeans are acting exactly as you would expect, if my argument is correct: They're supporting Iran here, when they never supported Iran before. They turned on Israel… Before the bodies were even found in 10/7!.. "After World War II, no one was allowed to criticize Israel. They were the Perfect Victim. Our support of them hollowed-out our infrastructure. It hollowed-out our moral standing in the world. It hollowed us out, as a country. It took the United States and turned them into just another sh¡tty f@cking version of the British Empire... "And that frustration is real. We weren't allowed to talk about – if you had named a Jew or you said anything bad about Israel for years, decades, you would be de-platformed, thrown out, removed from polite society and everything else. "And then, all of a sudden on 10/8, we were allowed to criticize the Jews. All of a sudden, we're watching – I'm literally – Dexter White and I have been watching the surge in real, honest-to-God, anti-Semitism. Some of it is bots. Some of it is real. "Those guys are not getting de-platformed, anymore. All of a sudden, Nick Fuentes has a platform, again...And [Dexter's] like, in my ear, the entire time, 'Something's off. Something's changed. This is not right.' "So Israel went from the Perfect Victim to the Perfect Villain practically overnight. The EU and the Democrats – I think we talked about this. I said, 'Watch,' in 2024. I said, 'They're setting up this thing. They're backing the Palestinians to try and hang Trump with his relationship with Israel. They're going to run against him on it!'... "And then Israel, all of a sudden becomes the Perfect Villain. And again, I'm not arguing that the Israelis are 'good' here. They're not the good guys. "I'm working from that classic story triad of Hero-Victim-Villain. Depending on your point of view and depending on who you are, every player has aspects of that role... "If, in the existential moment, Israel has to choose sides, after they've been betrayed by the people who put them in the position that they're in, even a guy like Netanyahu, at that moment may have to say, 'You know what? Davos is weak! All of their promises don't matter!' "If they betrayed Israel – their project – in order to start this process, where we are today, then I can see a master psychopath politician like Netanyahu throwing in with Trump. "The proof of that argument – and we don't have that proof, yet – and I'm not saying that that argument is correct. I'm not saying anything. What I'm saying is the proof of that argument is if we do not see him push for regime change, along with Trump, and if everybody else pushes for regime change…"

Monaco-based Alex Krainer, having been born and raised in Communist Yugoslavia and never having lived in the US has very different biases from Tom Luongo but he's mainly agreement with him and he offers a lot of insight about the role of British Intelligence in Qatar and how 10/7 may have been carried-out.

Where Alex vehemently diverges is in his belief that Iran has done absolutely nothing wrong and that they should be allowed to have a nuclear deterrence and he completely disagrees with any talk about Israel becoming the "Fall Guy", saying:

"Israel is strictly British Empire's beachhead in the Middle East, there to keep the region destabilized perpetually, and doing their job to a tee. Absolutely perfectly... "I understand why Trump backed out of the JCPOA, because he looked at the deal, and he was like, 'What the Hell? We clean this up, we negotiate, we police it, and these European degenerates take the spoils? No deal!'"

It's a very spirited and engaging conversation, fully transcribed beneath the video, linked HERE.