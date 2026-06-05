Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Dr. Barbara Rousseau's avatar
Dr. Barbara Rousseau
16h

This article is so well written, cited, and expanded to explain the 'Real War'! So few understand 'globalism' and that's by design!

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James Grundvig's avatar
James Grundvig
15h

Globalists vs Sovereigns = Luciferians vs Children of God.

Great article.

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