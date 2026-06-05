VIDEO: “Trump DESTROYS London's 168 Year Rule Over Pakistan” - Pub June 4, 2026 by Rich Does Politics

Globalists want to abolish all nations. Sovereigntists wish to preserve their nations. This is the real war.

The war on national sovereignty is Sub Rosa. It is gradualist. It is Fabianist. The symbol of Socialism is the rose, which has an ancient history as a symbol of secrecy.

The Globalists are the Postwar establishment of the International Banking Cartel. Their secret Fabian war is never discussed in the Mainstream, because they control the media, academe and most institutions.

This war is not truly about Left or Right. This polarization is a weaponized distraction. The Bush Dynasty were Globalists who destroyed the Republican brand, causing the Globalists to rebrand as Democrats, making Leftism the Globalists’ current weapon of choice – making Leftists today’s Normies.

Normies need to ask themselves if they really want to collapse the planet into a self-inflicted Mad Max dystopia, which is where their policies are headed, in the best-case scenario.

The Globalists are masters of identity theft and fraud. Their franchises have proliferated astronomically with the advent of the digital world. Financial instruments and policies branded as the “Green New Deal”, “DEI” and the “Trans” agenda have been used as a phony cover for vast real estate bank fraud, human-trafficking and narcotics money-laundering operations, involving Canadian banks, Mexican Cartels, the Chinese Communist Party, the IMF, the World Bank and Ukraine, according to a longterm investigation by former Tennessee Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor.

Much of what is happening is due to the intentional lack of education and therefore, awareness about the history of the 20th century’s World Wars and the lie about who really won, which is the topic of the film I produced with James Grundvig in 2024, ‘Splintering Babylon’.

Spoiler alert: The Nazis won. They are the Globalists behind the CIA, NATO, the UN, the EU, Big Pharma. Check your history. Nazis are a Satanic cult created by German aristocrats from the Hohenzollern and Wittelsbach families and financed by the Jewish Warburgs, according to the document cited here. The Nazi cult helped spur the creation of the State of Israel, together with the British Crown.

The Globalists are identity thieves. Since the end of World War II, Americans have been victims of identity theft, fraud and enslavement by the Globalist Parasite masquerading as us, after it hijacked the US Government and proceeded to victimize much of the world with CIA coups d’etats.

For example, when educated Americans talk about the CIA’s constant coups overthrowing governments around the world, they say things like, “We overthrew Iranian Prime Minister Mosaddegh in 1953.”

I say, “The American People did no such thing!”

In 1953, only a small handful of high security personnel were aware that their government had been hijacked by Globalists who engineered the coup d’état in Iran. Meanwhile, 99.99+% of Americans had no idea that their tax dollars were taken to finance something called Operation Ajax.

Americans are all too happy to take the blame for the International Banking Cartel’s covert operations, generations before we were born and to say “we” did it, out of some kind of MKULTRA Stockholm Syndrome.

Similarly, most of the Third World equates the clandestine tyranny of the Deep State with “America”. Yet, the Globalist Deep State is the most anti-American entity on this planet!

Many things done in the name of America using American tax dollars were done in secret, against American interests and against the interests of humanity by Globalist traitors and much of it as the lead-up to a third world war, to cause massive depopulation, to collapse all governments and to replace them with a One World Technocracy.

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In this video, Gen Blaine Holt and Mel K join Rich Does Politics to discuss the real war and how nations like Pakistan are responding to President Trump’s leadership in the fight against the Globalists and how they’re being very helpful.

Blaine says members of the Pakistani and Iranian governments possess lots of evidence of US presidents and former candidates for US president engaging in “bad behavior, going well before 9/11.”

Blaine continues:

“You have these victims of the British Empire in Pakistan, Iran – even China, if we look back at the China visit with President Trump – that are ready to help, that are ready to put a dagger into this thing. “The amount of evidence that I think is going to come out from the cooperation between Iran, Pakistan, and the United States, when all this gets put down, is going to be earth-shattering, when we find out that we were well on a path to World War III, it was being manipulated, and it was going to involve Russia… “What I’m learning from my sources is that Pakistan is elemental in working with President Trump and what will be the new Iranian government in exposing these things. “And all I can say is, I hope we get to see it in plain sight. Sometimes these things get taken care of in the shadows, behind the scenes. And I think for the good of the planet, I really hope to see very, very high visibility people, at least in our country, with handcuffs on them facing very, very serious charges.”

Blaine talks about how the three top intelligence agencies impaneled Ayatollah Khomeini to found the Iranian terror state money-laundering operation in 1979 that enabled Lloyd’s of London and the Globalists to bet on both sides of the Middle East, the price of oil, the scarcity of resources and on who wins in the shipping lanes.

He says we can see the evidence of this with the Europeans denying the US military the use of NATO bases that were mostly funded by US tax dollars for the past 80+ years.

On the other hand, you see the United Arab Emirates no longer helping to launder the IRGC’s money and quitting OPEC to play ball with Trump.

He thinks Artesh, the actual Army of Iran looks like it’s about to side with the 90 million Iranian people and they’re about to take out of whatever’s left of the IRGC, with American air power coming in to help them finish the whole thing off.

Blaine also talks about how Deep Staters from the Venezuelan regime are flipping, with massive amounts of evidence on the paid-off, bought-off, extorted, blackmailed politicians in the United States and with hard evidence of foreign tampering of United States elections.

Mel K joins the show, with a very granular history of the Postwar Order and how the State Department, USAID, National Endowment for Democracy, the CIA, the Five Eyes (FVEY) and the other Globalist organizations became tentacles of a “Global Public-Private Partnership” that hijacked the US Government on behalf of the Bank for International Settlements and the International Banking Cartel.

She tells Rich:

“Six presidents have come and gone and done nothing about it and known about it the whole time; that all of our countries, particularly in the West, have been in a controlled demolition, essentially, to basically go towards a third world war, because what did they learn long ago and then practice in World War I and World War II? The real consolidation of power is in the reconstruction after the wars… “And never forget that they were so smart, these Wall Street lawyers, that turned America into a profit-making machine for the global banking system, they gave themselves all immunity, which they still have to this day, the International Organizations Immunity Act of 1945. “To this day, the Bank for International Settlements, the IMF, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization, all of these different banks connected to the BIS have complete and total immunity from audit, investigation…I really think that we have all had our birthrights stolen from us, literally, because of this cartel that is above nations, that I believe is really the enemy. “And I think that that’s what Donald Trump is dismantling, above all else, is a fraud that was the end of World War II – who really won World War II? I still think it’s those trying to have World War III on the Continent of Europe… “And I really believe that that is where we are, because the American people don’t know the history of what really happened, here. So, you look back to the Imran [Awan], the people that were working, the two Pakistanis that were working with the woman that was running the DNC during 2016, Debbie Wasserman Schultz. And so there was some kind of relationship with Pakistan being pulled into the coup in America, because when people find out, like Blaine is saying, there’s so much the American people have to just hold their nose and accept. “I always say, our country is as sick as its secrets. And the only way we heal this country, and I think, in turn, the world, is to be honest about what is true. And what is true is that I believe in 2016, there was a globally-organized coup by the International Banking Cartel, and I believe the international intelligence agency, which is the CIA, the Five Eyes, MI6…And it’s very dangerous, because they’re not willing to let their endless cash cow and control mechanisms be broken.”

Blaine says it’s very telling that the Pakistani peace mediations with Iran are happening out of Rawalpindi, not Islamabad, which means that it is the Pakistani military that is mostly involved with the US negotiations, under Asim Munir’s leadership.

Blaine says the Pakistanis are “Sitting on top of information that can implicate leadership in the United States at the highest levels of both parties…we’re talking about very serious evidence. We’re talking about evidence of a nuclear value.”

Blaine believes we’re about to go into a very, very big Fifth Generation war, as these traitors are exposed, adding, “I’m not going to say their names, because it’s going to get very dangerous very, very quickly, I believe.”

Mel K, who’s from New York worries about her hometown and about all of the Leftist activists who actually believe they’re “fighting the oligarchy”, when that is precisely who is paying their salaries and how they don’t understand that they’re just fodder for the Globalists’ bid to stay in power.

As we’ve seen, the main purpose of the Sunrise Movement youth activist organization was to pass Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal. Key funders include the Rockefeller Family Fund, Open Society Policy Center and a number of other Soros NGOs.

Mel K ends by saying:

“The only way that the world goes forward in any kind of a peaceful or positive, productive way is for everyone to be at the table, but not under the guise of the fraud that is the United Nations or the International Banking Cartel… “All the countries that want to maintain their national sovereignty are actually more on the same page than we think. And that’s my belief, is that national sovereignty is being reasserted and therefore, all the nations would have to be at the table.”

Blaine agrees, saying:

“The Age of the Sovereigntists is coming now and the Globalists are racing as fast as they can to enslave us even more deeply, even further, believing what they believe about how many of us there should be. “This is the battle. This is what the real war is about. And they’re prepared to go all-in on this thing. “So, I think over the next year, you’re going to see a lot of danger, a lot of turbulence, a lot of scary stuff. And then, I think you’re going to see some really cool stuff. “I think we’re on our way to a very, very good place, but not without a bunch of desperate criminals trying to uphold a system that has enslaved us all for hundreds of years.”

[VIDEO & FULL TRANSCRIPT → HERE]

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