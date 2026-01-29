VIDEO: “The Regime Change Veterans Leading the War on Trump” - Pub Jan 29, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

USAID veteran and Color Revolutionist, Rachel Sayre was helicoptered-in to Minneapolis as the City’s Emergency Service Director, where she compared ICE agents to ISIS.

Top Regime Change engineer, Maria Stephan hob nobbed with Stephen Colbert on his money-losing Globalist subversion platform that hasn’t bothered pretending it’s a late night comedy show in years. She signaled to Seditious Fed sleeper cells across the land that it was time to leak classified details of the Trump administration’s operations and go full bore in their sabotage.

Third-generation CIA asset, Barack Obama last Sunday, incited a nationwide insurrection, calling on “every American” to “support and draw inspiration from” Minneapolis’ anti-ICE protests to “hold our government accountable.”

Yet, despite the endless pop culture coup and billions of dollars of airtime, CNN had to admit on Wednesday that polls conducted by The New York Times, Marquette, CBS News and ABC News showed that Americans overwhelmingly want all illegal immigrants to be deported and they also want a moratorium on legal immigrants.

VIDEO: “Americans Overwhelmingly Want All Illegal Immigrants to Be Deported” - Pub. Jan 29, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Promethean Action’s Barbara Boyd has been studying the incremental administrative overthrow of the United States for nearly 40 years and she succinctly and clearly puts all of the chaos operations happening around us into perspective in this excellent report.

TRANSCRIPT

Barbara Boyd: What is happening right now in Minneapolis isn’t just a protest. It is a military-grade regime change operation, right here in the United States. It starts with Dr Maria Stephan, the CIA regime change veteran who probably trained every single rioter on the Minneapolis streets.

Here she is on The Colbert Show, talking about the frog costumes everyone saw in Portland and now in Minnesota.

(Roll video)

Stephen Colbert: I love, I love some of the things that I’ve seen this past year like all the frog costumes in Portland. Maria Stephan: So the frog costumes like it has lit people on fire. Young people are inspired. It’s a way for people to show up to get involved. Stephen Colbert: And also, people don’t look like a threat when they’re an inflatable frog costume. It really drives home the whole thing like “They’ve got guns, I’ve got a little fan on my butt.” Maria Stephan: Exactly. Yeah.

Barbara Boyd: While the media claims these are “organic” revolts against President Trump, the evidence in this video will prove otherwise.

We are witnessing a textbook Color Revolution directed by the exact same Regime Change veterans the CIA used overseas, like Dr Maria Stephan. And in this video, I’m going to show you the names, the files, and exactly who is pulling the strings.

Winning this battle requires seeing the full map. We need to look past the foot soldiers on the street and identify the captains and lieutenants, the people trained in Regime Change operations under Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

And we need to open the files of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), USAID, and the US Institute for Peace, if we’re going to solve this.

I’m Barbara Boyd. I’ve followed the NED and its offshoots ever since Ronald Reagan first called for a quote “Global infrastructure of democracy,” in his 1982 speech to the British Parliament, a speech that laid the groundwork for the very apparatus now turned inward against us.

Today, I’ll break down Mike Benz’s new report on how these tactics are driving the chaos in Minneapolis, as part of a seditious conspiracy to overthrow President Trump.

Then, I’m going to expose the NED’s role in Color Revolutions. Then finally, I’m going to tell you how we defeat it...

In her Monday update on this channel, Susan Kokinda pointed to USAID veteran and Minneapolis Emergency Service Director, Rachel Sayre as representative of the former US- and British-sponsored Color Revolutionists deployed now against President Trump. As a reminder, here is Sayre’s admitted background and seditious rhetoric from last Saturday:

(Roll video of Minneapolis press conference)

Rachel Sayre: My background is an international humanitarian response in conflict zones in Yemen, Haiti, Syria, Iraq, and Ukraine. What I’ve seen here is what I’ve seen there. A powerful entity violently and intentionally terrorizing people.

Barbara Boyd: And yesterday, investigative reporter, James O’Keefe released a shocking video showing the deep levels of funding and training of the street rioters in Minneapolis. O’Keefe says that the people on the streets are from a highly-trained network of NGOs and unions, like the SEIU and Road to New York, who receive direct and indirect US government funding. Most importantly, he says, they are willing to kill and die for their cause.

(Roll video of James O’Keefe on The Megyn Kelly Show)

James O’Keefe: Yeah, it’s, you know, it’s pretty terrifying. And the reason why is because there’s no one there to help. Like, there’s no police. The police have stood down. I mean, you know, and you tell them you’re Press – we have more footage – they’ll kill you. They don’t care. Anybody who’s not them is their enemy. If you are a journalist, you’re a Fed. And I was trying to reason with them, Megyn. I was trying to like talk to them rationally: “I’m not here. I’m not taking a position for or against ICE. I’m here. I’m a reporter.” They said they’ll kill me. So that was kind of, perhaps a glimpse into the future, I suppose.

Barbara Boyd: O’Keefe is frightened because he does not see that same will and attitude in the Washington Republicans who must fight now for President Trump and for our Republic. Yesterday also, Mike Benz came out with another one of his deep dives into the players in this continuing insurrection.

It throws a deeper light on what James O’Keefe is talking about. Benz starts his deep dive with a January 22nd inflammatory appearance of Dr Maria Stephan on Stephen Colbert’s late night show. She was hyping the tactics being used by the Minneapolis Color Revolution rioters.

It is more than probable that Stephan has played a master role in the training of the Minneapolis street rioters. Here’s Mike Benz discussing Stephan.

(Roll video of Mike Benz podcast)

Mike Benz: The US Institute of Peace instructed its sponsored riot mobs to block roads, occupy government buildings, and deliberately seek to get arrested. This is Maria Stephan. (Rolls video of Maria Stephan instruction video) Maria Stephan: The third category of nonviolent tactics is nonviolent intervention. These include such actions as sit-ins, blocking roads, overloading facilities, establishing parallel or alternative institutions. Mike Benz: And we saw establishing parallel, that means creating CHAZ – or MAZ, in Minnesota. We saw in her training guides what she means by establishing the “parallel institutions”. She means establish parallel zones of control. It’s literally the US Institute of Peace, which is CIA, riot planning network, NED, USIP, CIA, they all use the same best practices guide, because this is how they organized the Arab Spring. This is how they organized the 2014 Euromaidan. This is how they organized the 1999 Oakport [?]. They have a system for this. And these people teach this system: blocking roads, overloading, creating barricades, creating an autonomous zone, where no law enforcement is allowed. Occupying buildings. (Rolls video of Maria Stephan instruction video) Maria Stephan: Occupying buildings. And acts of civil disobedience and even deliberately seeking imprisonment. Mike Benz: “Civil disobedience” means disobeying the law, breaking the law. So, this is blockading roads, creating autonomous zones where law enforcement is blocked-off, occupying and taking over buildings and government buildings, breaking laws and deliberately seeking imprisonment.

Barbara Boyd: After training foreign color revolution rioters abroad for the US Institute for Peace, Stephan founded a domestic organization to do the same thing here, in the United States. It’s called the Horizons Project.

Mike Ben’s documents how the Horizons Project is funded by an NED cutout called the New Ventures Fund. He believes that if you dig deeper into the records of the US Institute for Peace, USAID and the NAD and Color Revolutions abroad and investigate what the veterans of those operations like Maria Stephan and Rachel Sayre are doing now, you’ll find the real leaders of this insurrection. He’s right.

Now, we need to shut down the funding and prosecute and expose the color revolutionists who have waged a coup against our government, really from 2016 forward...

The 1970s Church Committee investigations exposed and crippled the CIA’s regime change operations. So they needed a new vehicle, one with plausible deniability. Enter the National Endowment for Democracy.

The NED campaigns under the flag of, quote, “promoting democracy”. But here’s what it actually does. It recruits dissident politicians, journalists, trade unionists and corporate leaders in targeted countries. It trains street agitators and it coordinates the media narrative to make regime change look like a popular uprising. The structure is designed for maximal reach.

You’ve got the National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute. That’s your political parties. The Solidarity Center handles organized labor. The Center for International Private Enterprise, an affiliate of the US Chamber of Commerce, brings in the corporations.

And in 2006, they added a media arm, the Center for International Media Assistance.

Did you catch that? Congressmen and senators sit on the NED’s board. They went from overseeing intelligence operations to participating in Regime Change!

Working alongside USAID and the US Institute for Peace, the NED ran Color Revolutions across the globe. The Arab Spring, the Maidan coup in Ukraine and George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, they all worked directly with the NED, providing funding and receiving government grants in return.

And then came 2016. With President Trump’s election, this entire apparatus was deployed here, against the American People: Censorship, controlled media narratives, total social media manipulation.

The same playbook they used to overthrow foreign governments was turned inward. Now, President Trump has reorganized and defunded both USAID and the US Institute for Peace. But Congress has refused to touch the NED.

In the latest vote, 81 Republicans joined the Democrats to keep this Regime Change machine fully funded. Think about that. 81 Republicans!

So how do we defeat this? Well, President Trump was in Iowa yesterday presenting his American System economic revolution to the American People. He plans to campaign for the midterms like they were a presidential election. They are.

If we allow the Democrats to control either the House or the Senate, Trump’s America First foreign and domestic economic revolution comes to a grinding halt.

If spineless Republicans are allowed to keep acting spineless, we will have a similar result. The type of sedition being practiced here is a form of cultural warfare, akin to what the Chinese call “People’s War”.

Only a very small margin of this type of warfare involves the use of direct and overwhelming force to achieve victory. James O’Keefe saw the true nature of the problem when he said the Minneapolis insurgents were willing to die for their cause and Washington’s Republicans, as presently constituted, lack the political will for victory.

President Trump has more than demonstrated that he has that will, standing up from an assassin’s bullet and beseeching us to “Fight, fight, fight!”

More than anything else, this is a war of the spirit. Our founding and our history reject the idea that humans are like beasts living by the rules of the jungle. Instead, our founding documents and our best history celebrate our participation in God’s divine creation.

We use our talents to increasingly perfect life here on Earth for future generations, for the children. On the 250th anniversary of our founding, our citizens need, once again to embrace that divine mission. If we do so fully, we’ll win this war.

By bringing forward the full might and beauty of our cultural and spiritual history, Promethean Action is strengthening the will of this nation’s patriots.

Government of the people, by the people, and for the people, as President Lincoln said, is worth fighting and dying for. It is the only form of government consistent with the divine nature of human beings.

We need you to join us in this fight. We are scaling-up now to produce more content, more knowledge, more tools to win this battle. You can help us do that by joining our community, subscribing to our newsletter, and organizing with us for an overwhelming victory in November of 2026.

