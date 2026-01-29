Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NachoPillow's avatar
NachoPillow
3m

None of the protests we are seeing are organic, and it's unfortunate that young people are being brainwashed via mainstream media (fake news) and also via social media (through influencers). The funding needs to be cut off and the political representatives in Congress that sit in these NED organizations need to be identified and booted out, voted out and exposed. There is no doubt in my mind that election fraud has existed for decades, for the sole purpose to destroy the country from within by; stealing government money needed to run legitimate operations, by funding subversive unions in government, by awarding ludicrous contracts to family members and friends of rogue politicians, AND by growing the demon organization via illegals, criminals and folks who do not want to earn money via efforts to benefit society (i.e. freeloaders, lazy SOB's, con men, and charlatans). Last, they do not represent the majority of world citizens nor American citizens - they are festering cancer.

Reply
Share
Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
6mEdited

You’d think the white hats would have ended a few of these people already. If Kokinda, Boyd and Renz are fully aware and narrowed it down, I’d expect the FBI to also be aware. Should we expect an arrest and prosecution sometime soon? Sure hope so.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Forbidden.News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture