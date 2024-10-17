Patrick Byrne has referred to a “Royal Flush” for some time, now and a lot of people, at this point, just roll their eyes at his very name, which is unfair, given that he has spent millions of dollars of his own money, desperately trying to exact justice from our destroyed system.

[Speaking of Royal Flushes, running water was restored to my apartment today, after nearly 3 weeks, much sooner than I had expected. It is brown and non-potable. We can shower but are told to avoid getting it into our mouths. It is so much better than nothing. I took my second shower in 3 weeks today and I am ecstatic!]

In this video, Patrick apologizes for “playing this so close to the vest,” after detailing his team’s monumental 4-year battle against the heinous corruption of the US Postal Service (USPS) and of certain other federal agents within the OBrandon Regime, to finally get a federal judge to grant an Emergency Injunction against the USPS, with the intent of removing this agency from the US Election process.

He doubts that they will achieve this, at this late stage in the game but he hopes, at the very least to get the judge to agree to a “lesser remedy”, that would require radical transparency into everything the Postal Service is involved with, in moving ballots.

Otherwise, he says, “They're just going to [ballot-] stuff like crazy…and present us with a fait accompli, like they did in 2020 and no one will have any reason to trust these elections.”

Mail-in ballots are required to be sent via First Class Mail, which require digital images to be taken of each. He explains, “There's huge server farms the Postal Service maintains, where everything's really recorded; all the movement of every piece of paper.

“If we're correct, there's 10 to 12, 13 million ballots out there, which there will be no digital photos for, of how they got it, if they really got into the system naturally…There would be a digital photo trail along the way of all of those ballots. There is none, because they didn't. They're not legitimate.”

He adds, “And that's just in the North. We think there was something similar going on in the South, involving a company called Runbeck.”

This Northern batch of ballots was processed in facilities which can only process Parcel Post, with no imaging.

Furthermore, he says, “In March or April of 2020 – nine months before the election, the Postal Service changed their Document Retention Policy; how long they keep documents, from a six-year look-back to a 90-day look-back, OK? 90 days – maybe even 30 days, on some types of things.

“They got through the election, got 30-to-90 days out, destroyed – claimed to have destroyed all their documents related to the election – and then, they changed their look-back policy to six years, again! They changed it from six years to 90 days, got into during 2020, got through the election, got everything destroyed and then changed it back to six years!”

The crooked federal judge who signed-off on overriding the Administrative Procedures Act, in order to accomplish this insanity was none other than Judge Emmet Sullivan, who I mentioned yesterday, as being described by the late Dr Jon McGreevey as an "anti-Black racist and a violent incestuous pedophile", who "raped his own granddaughter for years until she was no longer a child and he lost interest," and many other horrible things, involving Joe Biden, which you can read about in the above-linked article.

Patrick warns that the USPS is “Stepping it up for this election. So, this is the hijacking of the country. It gets complete, if it isn't stopped – and it has to be stopped, right now – and we have all the information in...and it is now in front of a federal judge in Maryland, where we're seeking at least, a Federal Injunction, demanding radical transparency, if not eliminating the Postal Service from this game, at all, which is really what the right solution is.”

The hearing was to happen this week in a Maryland Federal Courthouse but he did not mention which one or the date.

He describes the presiding judge on this case as “not friendly” but also, “not crooked”, saying, the Postal Service is trying to get this hearing “kicked-out or squashed and the judge is having none of it.”

Patrick also points out that the Constitution is very clear that, “You cannot have any part of the Executive Branch of the Federal Government [like the USPS] involved in an election…And of course, since Biden came to power, he created a special division of the Postal Service to be involved in elections. That's Unconstitutional.”

He describes the disgusting details of the many other ways that laws were broken in the 2020 Election and how and why the results were fraudulent.

Amazingly, none of this would have come to light, if the criminals hadn’t bungled their own crime and loaded the wrong truck with roughly 1.5 million fake ballots!

The hapless trucker was immediately picked up by the Feds and held in a basement for nine hours, where the lives of him and his family were threatened, causing him to sign a paper, withdrawing his statements, in order to avoid being killed in that basement.

Patrick also adds, “The Ace was finding out...they weren't fake ballots: they were ballots printed in a real printing company that was in on the fix, up in Michigan...they're manufactured out of license, that’s what makes them ‘Gray Goods’…

“They don't have to be made in China. This stuff about them being printed in China, back in 2020, I don't know if any of that's true, although we did see places, where there were indications of Chinese printing…

“They can be printed in the actual facility that's supposed to be printing ballots – but they're just doing overruns – and they're using those overruns to feed into the system, this way.”

The details of this story are very interesting and educational, as to the current state of the US Federal Government and I highly recommend that you watch this video.

Tweeted on October 12, 2024 by @PatrickByrne

Royal Flush: a brisk walk-through of USPS corruption of election 2020, our FOIA case regarding it, and our emergency injunction against USPS this week.

• See Our original FOIA case seeking USPS 2020 records

A good synopsis can be found in the attached post [tweeted on September 1, 2024 by @OwenGregorian]:

PATRICK BYRNE TRANSCRIPT

Hello Team Freedom, Patrick here. It's about time I come clean about the Postal Service lawsuits we have. There's now two of them and I may as well just review this briskly.

In 2020, you may remember a whistleblower came forward named Jesse Morgan, who was a trucker who said that he had been given a strange trucking load and he looked into it and he found some funny things. I'm going to walk you through what really happened, there. What really happened there is this:

When I built Overstock we had an issue where sometimes you would buy – what you tried not to – but you would get "Gray Goods" – and this is how that worked. And believe me, this will translate directly into discussing ballots.

Somebody would go and North Face would go to Taiwan and have some factory make 10,000 sleeping bags for them. North Face – you know, under license to North Face, so forth – that factory would stay open an extra weekend and run off another 2,000 sleeping bags. And then, they would go into the market and sell them as North Face sleeping bags, at a great price. And as a discounter, we [Overstock], would buy them.

Well, it turns out...forensically, they were North Face; it was the same factory, the same paperwork, the same labels, the same employees had done it [but] they were not actually produced under license to North Face and so, that was called "Gray Goods" and keeping that stuff out of our supply chain was a full time job for one lawyer, who was always looking at paperwork.

Well, in the creation of ballots, the same thing happened in 2020: There was a ballot company in Michigan, who won a bunch of contracts to print ballots for this county and that county, all over America; about 20 different states.

What they were doing was, they got a contract to print 200,000 ballots for one county but they would print up 300,000 and take those extra 100,000 and they would ship them off to...New York, to a place called Flushing, New York which has a long history with the Radical Left.

There was a facility there; 100 people in a room associated with a union called SEIU, filling those ballots out and the same thing was going on with all the counties that this printing company in Michigan supplied.

So these people would fill them out – a very well-organized effort – would be filling them out and then they were sent to Bethpage, New York. At Bethpage, New York, there was a facility on Grumman Road, I believe it was called, where these were taken and they were reintegrated into the mail. They were integrated into the mail system, as possible.

Now, the Bethpage, New York facility is a Postal Station but is not set up to handle First Class Mail – and ballots are First Class Mail. And if you're going to handle First Class Mail, you need something called an "Oregon Machine", but they don't have an Oregon Machine – but they were handling First Class Mail and they were putting them in Gaylords.

What is a Gaylord? A Gaylord – there's a picture of a Gaylord on the front of this, associated with this video. A Gaylord is a box or a big canvas version of a shopping cart but much bigger and it's on wheels – four wheels – and anytime you do warehouse work, where you're moving lots of letters or packages, they get put in things called "Gaylords" and then you move these boxes on wheels.

It's that word [you can] think of them as very big shopping carts, sometimes...with canvas walls on wheels and that's what you move around the warehouse. So each Gaylord holds 50,000 to 100,000 ballots.

Between October 18th and October 21st of 2020, eight trucks came in from a company called "Area Road and Trucking" and they were filled up with Gaylords; 20 to 30 Gaylords and sent on their way to Lancaster, PA.

One day, on one of those three days, in mid-to-late October 2020, a trucking company – a different trucking company, its truck pulled in it was called "Ten Roads Trucking" and driven by a guy named Jesse Morgan and somebody at the facility made a mistake and they loaded those ballots onto the wrong – onto his truck – the wrong company's truck.

He got the paperwork and it said, "Truck this to Lancaster PA." He trucked it to Lancaster, PA. That was the guy. His name was Jesse Morgan. He got to Lancaster, PA. He was kept waiting for six hours, because the paperwork wasn't from the right company and whatever.

He went in the back of his truck and he found 20 Gaylords, may have been 20, as much as 27 Gaylords. Well, if each one holds, if there were only 20 and each one held only 50,000 – the truth is they can hold up to 100,000 ballots – well, 20 Gaylords and 50,000 ballots, that's a million ballots!

And by the way, these ballots, they were filled-in and the outside envelopes were signed and that's because, in this facility in Flushing, New York, there were 100 union folks, sitting there at tables, filling-out ballots for Joe Biden and signing the outside in the envelope, of course.

So, that was the the supply chain, that got them from a a printing company, that was deliberately printing-up "Gray Goods" – extra ballots – getting them to this Left-Wing group in Flushing, New York, who was filling them out and signing them to a postal facility in Bethpage, New York – that wasn't supposed to be handling First-Class Mail – but yet, it was handling ballots, which were First Class Mail – loading them into a truck, getting them to Lancaster, PA and there, they were entering the mail system as "Mail-In Ballots".

Well, that was just that one. Jesse Morgan's truck had at least a million ballots in it. It may have had a million and a half ballots in it. He went back and he he looked and that's what he found, when he went back in. There were 20 to 27 Gaylords, each with 50,000 to 100,000 ballots, we could determine, later by weight and so, a minimum of a million, probably more like a million and a half ballots – and remember, that was one of nine trucks.

We know there were eight other trucks from some other company. So eight or nine times a million is eight to nine million. But it may have been nine times a million-and-a half, or more – so, maybe more like 12-13 million ballots were "Mail-In Ballots"; were integrated into the mail system, through this chain that I just described – and that's just in the North.

We think there was something similar going on in the South, involving a company called Runbeck. Different story. But that's what happened in 2020 and that's this whistleblower, who came forward.

Now, that whistleblower came forward and he told this story. He was immediately picked up by the Feds, held in some basement for nine hours, questioned. And the Feds came out with a piece of paper, saying, "He just signed something that retracted the statement he had given."

He immediately came out and said, "Look, I was in the underground with these Feds and they berated me for nine hours, trying to get me to retract my story. They reached the point, where they said they were going to kill me and my family or something – and at that point, to get out of it, I said, "I withdraw," and I signed something that says "I take this back." That was so I didn't get killed in this basement! I came out and I'm telling you folks the truth. That absolutely was the truth, what I had to say.

We investigated that and we had the wonderful John Moynihan, part of the America Project, as a 25-year Federal Officer from the DEA but now, he has a private, kind-of a specialty practice and he does odd investigations.

We have affidavits from people who were involved; people who worked in the in the Bethpage facility. We have the whole chain-of-command mapped-out but the last thing we needed was, "OK, tell us who paid for those trucks?"

Now, it gets interesting. So now, I'm giving you a history. If you've been following my videos over the years, you will have heard a lot of this – maybe not all of it.

I've never really – deliberately – never really put it all together for everybody, because I'm giving you this history and I'm giving you a new development in the last month, that's big.

So, for four years, we fought with the Postal Service to say, "OK, who paid for that truck? Somebody paid for those trucks." And we think it was the DNC or it's going to be turn out to be Kleiner Perkins and some DNC front company paid for all this.

They have fought turning that over, like it's the nuclear codes, to turn over that information! In the process of the Postal Service fighting to turn that over, some really funny things came out. One of them is that...[the] Federal Postal Service takes a picture of every First Class mail that comes through. There's a digital picture. There's huge server farms the Postal Service maintains, where everything's really recorded; all the movement of every piece of paper.

If we're correct, there's 10 to 12, 13 million ballots out there, which there will be no digital photos for, of how they got it, if they really got into the system naturally; people just turning them in. There would be a digital photo trail along the way of all of those ballots.

There is none, because they didn't. They're not legitimate. They were created, like I just described; taken to a postal facility, not legally able to handle First Class Mail and reintegrated into the mail system, as I just described.

They would provide no information on the background of those 12 million ballots, including who paid for the trucking, because if it turns out it was the DNC or Kleiner Perkins who paid for those trucks, then that kind of answers everything.

Well, the the branches of the parts of the Executive Branch, they all have – you're talking about the IRS, you're talking about the EPA. They all have a Documents Retention Policy, just like any company does. And a publicly-traded company has to maintain all documents for six years. So if a if a lawsuit comes in or the SEC comes in, you can sort of recreate everything that's happened in every part of the company for six years and that's what the Federal Government has.

In 2020 – in March or April of 2020 – nine months before the election, the Postal Service changed their Document Retention Policy; how long they keep documents, from a six-year look-back to a 90-day look-back, OK? 90 days – maybe even 30 days, on some types of things.

They got through the election, got 30-to-90 days out, destroyed – claimed to have destroyed all their documents related to the election – and then, they changed their look-back policy to six years, again! They changed it from six years to 90 days, got into during 2020, got through the election, got everything destroyed and then changed it back to six years!

Well, there's something called the Administrative Procedures Act. I think it's 1971, which says, when a Federal Agency changes some administrative procedure, how it works is, it publishes to the public: "We're considering changing some rule," and the public has 60 days to study it and 30 days to write their feelings about that and what they want and then, the agency – it's this very formal process – has 30 days, where they come back and they propose a new rule and then the public has another comment period and then finally, the agency publishes its rule.

They didn't do any of that, as they changed these procedures.

The only way they can get around doing those things is the Administrative Procedures Act does allow for a regulator or administrative part of the government to change its procedures, without going through that rigmarole if they get the sign-off of a federal judge – and the Postal Service has, in fact, in 2020 gotten a sign-off of a federal judge. That federal judge is Emmett Sullivan.

If you've been paying attention, Emmett Sullivan is the very strange judge who oversaw the Mike Flynn fiasco for the DOJ, where they hounded Mike Flynn, a decorated Three-Star General, they hounded him for four years, five years – they hounded him.

At one point, the media was like, "Well he pled guilty; did submit a Guilty Plea, when they, for a nothingburger offense, when they threatened his son with 25 years. But he got into it and he withdrew the Guilty Plea. The media will never tell you that. He withdrew the Guilty Plea, fought it on.

Eventually, the DOJ got a retired judge to come in and look at the whole case. They said, "This whole case is trumped-up. It should never have been brought."

But this guy, Emmett Sullivan, he had never accepted the Guilty Plea, which is why when people say Flynn is a "Convicted Felon", he's not a Convicted Felon: he submitted a Guilty Plea to a felony, the judge didn't accept it. The judge savored it like a fine wine and danced around for months, so the media could say, "We have a Guilty Plea from Michael Flynn!"

Well, because he took so long, that gave Michael Flynn time, as he learned more – and in particular, learned how crooked the case was, that had been fabricated against him – he withdrew the Guilty Plea, so that judge never accepted the Guilty Plea, which means Mike Flynn is not – he was never convicted. They never accepted the plea!

They fought it on and a retired judge from St. Louis or somebody came in and looked at it all and said, "This whole thing is a big lark and the DOJ and they should never have been brought," and the DOJ dropped the case.

That's the Judge, Emmett Sullivan, who refused to let it drop and said, "Well, I'm going to prosecute Michael Flynn!"

Well, that's not how prosecutions work. The judge is the neutral judge and the government brings a case and there's the defendant. A judge, in American history has never said, "I'm going to run my own prosecution of this guy!" It was ridiculous and that went on until Trump pardoned this Kangaroo Court situation.

That's Emmett Sullivan that's the same judge who signed off in 2020 on this Mickey Mouse behavior from the Postal Service, that let them destroy their records.

I've just summarized a four-year, multi-million dollar fight; multi-million dollar fight, $2-$3 million fight.

People wonder what the what the American Project does, it funds so many things like this. It funds so many things like this.

And now, and I'll be putting it online. Either, I'll be putting online, probably on Telegram is where I put a bunch of documents. I'll attach what I can to this Locals broadcast...

Actually, fighting that out, I'll tell you this, with the Postal Service; it was so clear they were in the wrong, that eventually, they got a lawyer – not from the Chief Legal Counsel of the US Postal Service – all we had was a FOIA case! A Freedom of Information Act case in Washington DC, saying "Who paid for those trucks?"

You know? Somebody paid for them; 10 Roads Trucking, Area Trucking – didn't didn't just do that on their own, somebody paid for those trucks.

Finally, judges – I mean, Obama appointees and Democratic judges who were involved in the process were telling the Postal Service, "You have to turn that information over."

But somewhere in there, the Postal Service finally turned over – and they kept saying, "We don't have the information, we don't have the information!" We were able to prove they did! They had it! There were different ways it was buried.

They finally turned over a sheet about the billings from that facility, on those three dates in October of 2020. It was like the 18th and 19th and the 20th, I think and they had whited-out those three dates! And and then, they ended-up saying, "We will not turn over – not even with a judicial order – we will not turn over information for those three dates!"

So, in a normal world, that would be Proof of Guilt. You know, long ago: Proof of Guilt. Their own DOJ attorneys let us know, in filings, they were ordering their people – their client, in this case, the US Postal Service – to turn the information over and the client just wouldn't turn it over.

Finally, they got an affidavit filed in September of this year from some guy who oversees the – and I'll include as much of this as I can in the in the notes, that you can look at these things yourself – an affidavit saying, "We don't have the data."

Well, at this point, there's a judge, Daphne Friedman [he may mean Dabney Friedrich] in Washington DC who's had enough and she clearly doesn't believe them. There is nothing – I mean, there's nothing to believe – they've just stonewalled us and the judicial system for four years, turning over simple information, which makes us really confident what that information is, is something like who paid for that trucking; that was it's going to turn out to be Kleiner Perkins or some other Democratic front, paid for that.

And and so, boom. That is background.

We filed a case in late August, again in May in Maryland with a federal judge in Maryland against the Postal Service, saying, "Look, they clearly cheated. They cheated on all these FOIA responses, they've been hiding this information, they're lying; they're clearly lying, because we've time and again, we've proven that they have information that they claim they didn't have."

And so, we finally went to...the judiciary two months ago and said, "The Postal Service cannot be involved in an election, given what they did in 2020 and given how they've stonewalled and buried and refused to answer these questions – and there's so much evidence, including affidavits we have from people in that chain-of-command, they cannot be involved in the election of 2020.

Incidentally, it's Unconstitutional: you cannot have any part of the Executive Branch of the Federal Government involved in an election. That's, like really clear law and yet – so everything they've done. And of course, since Biden came to power, he created a special division of the Postal Service to be involved in elections. That's unconstitutional.

So we brought all this, including the Postal Service's crooked behavior, over the preceding four years to a federal judge in Maryland and said – and enjoined them – from being involved in this election.

That judge has taken this very seriously. They [the USPS] tried to get it dismissed. It wasn't dismissed and now, that judge has ordered on Thursday or Friday, two days ago, we called for an Emergency Injunction against the Postal Service and the judge has granted it!

So, coming up, I believe early this week there is a there's a hearing on a federal judge's injunction, telling the Postal Service they can't be involved in this election.

Well, given how close we are to the election, it's highly unlikely the judge is going to go along with that remedy but a lesser remedy is to say, "OK, then you have to demand radical transparency, right now, out of the Postal Service on all the movement of everything ballot-related for this election, otherwise…they're just going to [ballot-] stuff like crazy; the mail-in ballots and present us with a fait accompli, like they did in 2020 and no one will have any reason to trust these elections.

"So...Judge, you have to order, immediately on an Emergency Injunction: radical transparency into everything in the Postal Service involved with, moving ballots."

That's where things stand. That was followed on Thursday or Friday. I believe it was granted. I believe, this week, there is an emergency hearing in a Maryland court – by the way, the head of the Postal Service...the Postmaster General lives in Maryland – and that gives us reason to have filed this in Maryland.

And my understanding is, we have a judge – not a friendly judge in Maryland – but a non-crooked judge in Maryland. And...the Postal Service is trying to get this kicked-out or squashed and the judge is having none of it.

So, there's a hearing coming up, this week in a federal courtroom in Maryland, where we're asking a judge, at the very least, I mean what you really should do is just say, "You cannot be involved in any election," which is incidentally, what the law and the Constitution says.

But if he's not going to do something that extreme a remedy, this late in the game, he certainly is has the capacity to change things, by demanding radical transparency, immediately within the Postal Service for inspection for any movement of ballots in this election.

So, I have given that as tersely and concisely as I can. I will attach...I'll put this up in Locals, I'll put up other places, too but I will attach to it links to associated reading, for further reading, OK?

Sorry, we've been playing this so close to the vest. I've spoken for a long time of a "Royal Flush". This has been the Royal Flush. And the Ace was finding out...they weren't fake ballots: they were ballots printed in a real printing company that was in on the fix, up in Michigan and just like that...North Face sleeping bag example from Taiwan, those sleeping bags aren't fake – but in a sense they're fake...they're manufactured out of license that what makes them "Gray Goods".

Well, our system is awash in Gray Good ballots. They don't have to be made in China. This stuff about them being printed in China, back in 2020, I don't know if any of that's true, although we did see places, where there were indications of Chinese printing.

But the the Main Event is not that they're printed somewhere else. They can be printed in the actual facility that's supposed to be printing ballots – but they're just doing overruns – and they're using those overruns to feed into the system, this way.

We know what happened in 2020. The only parts we don't know are the parts that they have broken the law, by erasing, by shielding, by stonewalling for four years – for four years! – and shame on the Federal Judiciary!

This has only happened, because it's taken four years and they still – through their mechanism – could not let us get to the bottom, to the true bottom of anything.

But given the behavior of the Postal Service, it's clear that they were involved in massive fraud, on a 10 to 13 million level, back in 2020.

I think they're stepping it up for this election. So, this is the hijacking of the country. It gets complete, if it isn't stopped – and it has to be stopped, right now – and we have all the information in...and it is now in front of a federal judge in Maryland, where we're seeking at least, a Federal Injunction, demanding radical transparency, if not eliminating the Postal Service from this game, at all, which is really what the right solution is.

OK, so further reading, attached. I'll put up this video a few places. If you want, the links for further reading, you have to find my Locals account, OK?

Patrick Byrne, signing off.

Running Time: 25 mins