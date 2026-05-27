Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
12h

Now coming to a state near you...

South Dakota FTW!

https://dakotafreepress.com/2025/12/27/tax-dodgers-stashing-814-billion-in-south-dakota-trusts/

"Assets in South Dakota trust companies totaled $814 billion as of the end of 2024, nearly five times where they stood at the end of 2014, according to state data"

Reply
Share
Jane Hoffman's avatar
Jane Hoffman
12h

Explosive exposee of the until now untouchable City of London. First D.C., then the Vatican.

So it first was set aside in 1066?? Intriguing! You have done such a great job in your research and I am sure piqued many’s interest in doing research on their own. Keep up the great work!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ALEXANDRA BRUCE · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture