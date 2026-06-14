Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Mary's avatar
Mary
5hEdited

Many of us were furious about Benghazi, the elections, Killary's Uranium One, B Obama's entire regime criminality that extended into the four years of Biden, etc. All of them had better swing for CRIMINAL ACTS AGAINST HUMANITY! They let the fraud continue into California's Mayor vote too. If they don't get this shit stopped, the current ones are allowing it and will appear to be just continuing it. Also, the crown and the vatican (no cap intended) are so freaking dirty, nasty bastards, that all they will try to be doing is save their own hide under the guise of "cleaning it up". THEY WELL KNOW THEY HAVE BEEN HURTING HUMANITY. If they really want to stop overpopulation, they can start with these dirt bag criminal elites who have been the cause of so much evil and damage to the earth and humanity. Thanks Pete.

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Jane Hoffman's avatar
Jane Hoffman
3h

Thank you for your synopsis. Whistleblowers and those who are able to see patterns of behavior have been so valuable to huemanity!Now we are breaking out of the programming and stupor and taking our sovereignty back. The swamp is being drained- the new vatican group must be covert white hats. Our awareness is gathering and moving like a tsunami and we are rebuilding our new world!

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