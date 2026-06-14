VIDEO: “The Shadow Government of the Military” - Pub Jun 14, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Pete Santilli joins Nino’s Corner with some Earth-shattering tidbits and a boatload of optimism about our future.

He says that on January 7, 2021, the morning after the Day of Infamy at the Capitol, then-DNI John Ratcliffe delivered to Congress a report that showed that there was Chinese intervention in the 2020 election.

President Trump had ordered the report released by December 20, 2020 but it had been delayed due to deliberate slow-walking by subversives within the Intelligence Community. Had the report been delivered on time, the events of January 6th may have never occurred.

Nonetheless, the report was released on January 7th, the contents of which Pete says caused the Department of Energy to deny the release of the Nuclear Football to the incoming Biden administration.

This is why President Trump refers to himself as “45, 46 and 47”, especially to military audiences, because he technically remained the Commander-in-Chief throughout the Biden Presidency.

Pete says the Venezuelan Smartmatic engineers have been in US Protective Custody since 2021 and they’ve been exhaustively demonstrating to the DOJ how they’d achieved the overthrow of 72 countries over the past two decades with their vote theft technology.

Pete suspects that even as we speak, they’re providing final evidence about how they’re hacking elections in this latest California “Jungle Primary”.

Pete says Tulsi Gabbard was involved with the investigation in Fulton County, Georgia and she witnessed the seizing of the ballots, as part of the investigation described in ‘Stolen Elections’, and that she’s completed the ODNI report on the 2020 Election.

Pete says he’s spoken to someone in Washington DC who’s read it and he told him it is solid. Pete feels certain that before the end of this coming week, Tulsi will release it to the public and he tells Nino, “She’s already done criminal referrals.”

Pete continues:

“I’m not blowing hopium. I will say this: the magnitude of this thing, I wouldn’t be surprised if outside countries have been involved, because 72 countries were overthrown. “This is a multi-, you know, big international thing to investigate. It takes a lot of time, because considering the magnitude of what I’m talking about, to unpack that thing. “I mean, shutting down USAID, that’s an octopus, right? Shutting down the COVID relief. Did you know they had $4 trillion that was just a money-laundering operation with COVID relief? Did you know about that? “Nancy Pelosi signed a bill. It was the COVID Relief Act; the CARES Act, right? $4 trillion went down to the local jurisdictions. They bankrupted over a thousand rural hospitals. They were sending ventilators to these hospitals, and a small rural hospital had like five ventilators. They were only using one. The other four were used to pretend like they had the capacity to process more. “They were doing fake billings, fake patients…It’s the largest fraud ever perpetrated in the history of the United States.”

As we know, COVID was used as the pretext for the mail-in ballots that were one of the methods used to steal 2020 and all subsequent elections, because these fraud-prone ballots remain in uncontrolled use.

Pete is adamant that we cannot have the Midterm elections with our current cybersecurity.

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Pete says what got him into investigating the Deep State is being a former Marine with a Top Secret security clearance who lived with his brother while the latter was working for the Diplomatic Security Service, for the CIA and for Blackwater.

His brother told him that in 1999, he delivered a dialysis machine and a doctor to Osama bin Laden in the hills of Tora Bora, Afghanistan and that bin Laden was on the CIA payroll. The doctor told his brother that bin Laden would not live more than seven years, but the CIA wanted to prolong his life.

When 9/11 happened, his brother knew that bin Laden was not behind the attacks and he became very concerned.

In 2012, his brother was in Benghazi three days after the attack and he violated his non-disclosure agreement to tell Pete, “We’re on the verge of a military coup. It’s not about a film. It’s about Stevens negotiating 400 tons of MANPADS from Al-Qaeda in Libya to be shipped to the Free Syrian Army in Syria. That’s what it was about. Stevens knew too much, so they freaking killed him.”

In 2014, Pete was a journalist covering the Bundy Standoff, where he befriended Cliven Bundy and his family. The DOJ claimed that he had used his camera equipment to “block the pathway of government vehicles exiting the area”. In a precursor to J6, Pete took a plea on wildly trumped-up charges and ended up being sentenced to 21 months in prison.

In January 2016, Pete broadcast that Hillary Clinton was involved with Uranium One in Southeastern Oregon and that she was receiving $140 million from the Uranium One deal.

Pete states:

“10 hours later, I was in shackles. So, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama had me arrested because of what I was exposing. “Another thing that I exposed, is that Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama – Iran was a proxy for them. Hillary Clinton delivered highly-specialized steel through Victor Pinchuk in the Ukraine, Interpipe for the use of Iranian centrifuges. We have it documented…Congressman Steve Stockman provided me with all the documentation that she got caught doing that. “Hillary Clinton was helping build Iran’s nuclear program. That’s why Trump wants the ‘dust’, to find out where that uranium came from, because they can track that back to see that it came from Hillary Clinton’s cabal… Iran has been a proxy of this Deep State.”

Pete says that for years, he’s been accused of being an FBI informant, which he says is part of a defamatory COINTELPRO operation run against him. He says he was never an FBI informant until October of 2025, when he gave them all of the evidence relating to what he’s talking about on this Nino’s Corner podcast.

He tells Nino that the evidence he provided showed that a compartmentalized National Security Division of the FBI had 23 child porn servers housed in a facility in Fort Washington, Maryland. This was not because they’d become the largest distributor of child pornography but because this is the way operatives in Black Projects communicated with each other, in the chat rooms of these websites.

He says:

“I provided the FBI the receipts, the locations. Remember the “burn bags”?… It was at the CIA’s OIG, I had the serial numbers of the disks, all of that stuff. “This is in October of last year. Then, Comey – guess what happened within a week after that? Comey’s indictment got dismissed! “Of course, because they would never want this stuff to come out and have him get a superseding indictment, because he was behind this! “He was running Fort Washington, Maryland where these computer servers were. Fort Washington, Maryland is basically an exact replica copy of everything the NSA has… “So here we are. We got evidence of how they communicate. I provided it personally. Personally provided it to the FBI. A week later, Lindsey Halligan gets fired. Comey, he’s not on a superseding indictment… “Well, guess what I was told? That the evidence got packaged-up and sent down to Florida for the grand conspiracy cases that involves John Brennan, James Comey, Hillary Clinton. I mean, all of them… “Nobody has come right out and told me that they’re gonna bring these indictments but I was told that this thing is so huge, we’re talking thousands – thousands of perp walks.

The Fort Washington story fell into Pete’s lap, due to his association with Cliven Bundy, whose lawyer is also the lawyer of Dennis Montgomery, the software engineer who developed their encrypted communication system, known as The HAMMER.

Back in 2023, shortly after the October 9th terror attack in Israel, Pete has said of this operation out of Fort Washington:

“They built a separate NSA, Barack Obama did – and the CIA. Because the NSA is restricted. They’re part of our military. They can’t violate our Constitutional rights. So what do they do? James Comey at Lockheed, John Brennan, he built a private organization, private contractor, they set it all up. They built a supercomputer and they set it up in Fort Washington, Maryland – and [Dennis Montgomery] designed a system…that could surveil all of our enemies that were using encryption through pornographic videos, giving al Qaeda and ISIS all of their operational orders. “This system was so powerful to go get Bad Guys, it was so revolutionary that the government stole it from him and then started using it and pointing it towards the American People. “This is in the court record. He discovered that when they stole his technology and then started using it, he put some bit of code in there to let him see how they were using it! “And he was able to get into – and still, to this day – he’s that level of hacker, he has the highest level of security clearance, SAP [Special Access Program]… “He has all of the data. He put it on disks, he went, in 2016 – and a large portion of those disks contained all of the evidence of the surveillance that they used during the Bundy Ranch Crisis. I have the serial numbers. Isn’t that interesting?.. “What did James Baker do with all of the data? The computer system that Barack Obama accessed in the White House to Fort Washington, Maryland and was surveilling everybody? Nancy Pelosi was issuing Amazon stocks, she’s buying fricking votes in Congress, they were surveilling the Supreme Court. “And let me tell you, I know where the evidence is against John Roberts. It’s documented. It was turned in. “James Baker took that technology and guess what he did with it, Ladies and Gentlemen? You ready? He gave it to China. He gave it to China. He went to work at Twitter and guess what else he did? “Miraculously, [The HAMMER] was coming out; Mike Lindell stuff, what this guy and his work that he was doing, James Baker was at Twitter, suppressing it, suppressing it and suppressing it and Twitter knows all about it and Elon Musk knows all about it. “Well, last week, a judge said – after years of litigation – Negroponte, the head of the DNI had asserted the Government State Secrets Privilege on that data and [the judge] said, ‘You cannot release this’. “I have it on the court record, Ladies and Gentlemen, I’ve been verifying everything. The government attorney said all of this data is in the safekeeping of the Central Intelligence Agency. It’s with the OIG. “Everything I just described to you is not conspiracy theory. Mike Lindell had a copy of it. It was in his safe of all the disks. The whistleblower has a copy of all the disks. The Government has a copy of all the disks but it’s been kept under secret wraps, because the government asserted their authority and said, ‘You can’t’.

VIDEO: “Nat’l Security Whistleblower Has Evidence Obama Spied on & Blackmailed Israeli Intelligence Service” - Pub Oct 13, 2023 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Mike Lindell sought whistleblower protection while continuing to fight in court and in early October of 2023, Pete said that a Federal Judge determined that national State Secrets Privilege cannot be invoked on crimes perpetrated against the United States of America – and he compelled Dennis Montgomery to testify.

Montgomery has all the evidence of the Smartmatic election theft, of the blackmail done to seat Federal Judges, including the Supreme Court, all of the illegal surveillance and the intrusions into the bank accounts of the political opponents of Barack Obama and the CIA, which Pete says adds up to tens of millions of Americans, surveilled and destroyed.

Pete said Dennis Montgomery entrusted Mike Lindell with all of this evidence, because Mike is a man of God.

IMAGE: Society of the Cincinnati eagle insignia

Pete then tells Nino about a fraternal society that I’ve never heard of called the Society of the Cincinnati, which is the oldest patriotic, hereditary society in the United States and which Pete describes as the “Shadow Government” of the US Military.

How have I never heard of them before?

Pete says the Society of Cincinnati are “Protecting our Constitution” and he seems to suggest they’re the éminence grise behind the Sovereigntist faction of the military who invited Trump to run for President and that they’re the ones, embedded in the DOE and at NORAD who quietly denied the Chinese/Globalist-installed Biden administration access to the nuclear codes.

I saw the list of Notable Original Members and realized that since it’s a society strictly of the sons of men, the current members would share the founders’ surnames. On a whim, I looked up Juan O Savin’s surname and I believe I may have found his ancestor, so maybe Juan is a member! Also listed, I saw an ancestor of my late friend, EFF Founder, John Perry Barlow, who Juan has said was his friend, too. Barlow was from an old Mayflower family and he was introduced to me in 1994 by the late Carolyn Bessette and John F Kennedy Jr.

The podcast then verges into territory that I did not have on my bingo card. Sounds scary but maybe it’s good:

Pete tells Nino that it’s now clear to anyone with half a brain cell that the Marxist experiment has failed. He said he’d just returned from a meeting at the Vatican, “Talking to people at the highest levels that could never be on camera,” who are so concerned about the damage done to humanity by the Marxists that, together with the British Crown and a group from the US, they’ve formed an alliance to invest trillions of dollars to restore Western Civilization, which he says, “Includes Manhattan Project 2.0, that’s happening right now, and I know the scientists that are in it.”

Pete continues:

“You want me to tell you how real it is? Let me tell you what happened in the 1950s with the Roswell and some other materials, right? “Aliens have been visiting the planet, we know that. I mean, you’d be stupid to think that we’re the only ones that exist. So there’s been advanced technology that has come here. It’s been in the Egyptian hieroglyphics, all that stuff, right? And it’s been happening for thousands of years. “These outside advanced civilizations are pissed-off, because every time they teach us something about nuclear, we weaponize it. They teach us something about AI, we weaponize it. “So they’re upset and they keep trying and they’re like, ‘What are you guys doing? You’re gonna wipe yourselves out. We’ve taught you nuclear [fission], you want to use it to go blow up Hiroshima.’ So these guys are upset. They’re trying to make things right, here. Humans are flawed, right? “There were a group of scientists. One of them, his name is Dr Jack Sarfatti. He worked for the CIA. They said, ‘Can you make a UFO out of this stuff that we found?’ and in 1950s, he worked for the CIA to develop an advanced UFO, technology that’s more advanced than the stuff that was brought here, OK? “So Raytheon, Lockheed, all of the big corporations developed in a laboratory for decades, UAP technology that’s more advanced than what the aliens have. “So guess what? A group of physicists that don’t work for Lockheed and all these guys, they don’t work for the Government, they came together and they said, ‘Screw this. We got to save humanity with AI and with UAP technology.’ So they’re doing Manhattan Project 2.0.”

Pete reminds Nino that President Trump’s uncle, John G Trump was a great nuclear scientist at MIT, who was chosen by the FBI to review all of Nikola Tesla’s documents that they’d seized. He wonders whether the President may have possibly inherited some of them?

What he does know is that Trump is now in control of the most powerful weapons of any country, period, which may be one of the reasons why the Saudis and others have become so cooperative.

As for the relentless propaganda to divide the US and Israel, Pete says the Globalists and the Leftists can’t have us as a partnership in this war effort to resuscitate Western Civilization and that any attempt to do so may as well be Muslim Brotherhood propaganda.

As for the Fake MAGA grifter influencer denizens of Podcastistan, Pete says:

“Whether or not you know you’re involved in a conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America, if your actions help advance that, you’re guilty of being a co-conspirator… “We have evidence that Tucker Carlson was talking to people in Tehran before the war. Do we not? Do we not? He said it publicly. He’s been criminally-referred. What do you think the criminal referral is for? Because he’s participating and actively communicating with our war adversary… “Candace Owens, right now needs to be sanctioned…It’s conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America. They’re actively participating with a group of people that have been doing this; John Brennan, James Comey… “We’re trying to save Western Civilization. It’s that big. So we’ll see how it pans out… “They’re literally participating as war propagandists. It’s just lying, trying to divide, you know, like the whole Israel thing. Nino, I’m telling you, most of that stuff is, it’s made up. “You know how I know? You know about the Holy Land Foundation trials? I’m one of those dingalings that reads all the documents and they were bragging about how they were going to infiltrate the universities, and also use the media to divide the United States from Israel, so that they could advance their Caliphate. Well, what do you think is happening right now? “And it’s easy, because Netanyahu’s stupid. He’s bombing Lebanon.”

Pete concludes the podcast by saying he expects DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s report on the 2020 election to be released before the end of next week, if not today, which is Trump’s birthday.

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