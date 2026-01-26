The Silver Age

The Bible refers to a Great Flood and the destruction of most life, except that which was saved by Noah. The Hindus have their own version of Noah, called Vaivasvata Manu. As with Noah, all living beings on Earth are said to descend from the creatures Manu rescued from a Great Flood. The Hopi, Maya and other indigenous American traditions also teach that the last epoch ended in a Great Deluge.

Whereas the Bible and the Native Americans see these ages in a linear progression, the Vedic traditions see the Great Flood’s destruction as part of a cyclical continuum that repeats infinitely.

In the Sanskrit traditions, there are four ages or Yugas on an endless loop: 1) The Satya Yuga (Golden Age); 2) Treta Yuga (Silver Age); 3) Dwapara Yuga (Bronze Age) and 4) The Kali Yuga (Iron Age).

The ancient Greeks and Romans also had a mythology about metallic ages. Hesiod, The ancient Greek poet who lived at the end of the 8th century BC wrote the epic poem ‘Works and Days’, in which he makes the first recorded reference to the five successive “ages” or “races” of man in Western history but unlike the Vedic traditions, Hesiod’s ages are not cyclical. He describes a mostly linear descent from mankind’s original exalted, heavenly state in the Golden Age, down through Silver, Bronze and Iron ages into successively degraded and debased iterations of humanity.

During the Hindu Golden Age (Satya Yuga), people are said to be over 30 feet tall, they’re totally virtuous and wise and their lifespans are of 100,000 years. With each succeeding age, both the people and the Earthly environment become increasingly corrupt and less beautiful, their lifespans and statures shortened.

According to the Hindu Holy books, the Puranas, we are living in the Kali Yuga, the Age of Vice, which will end in about 427,000 years, during which time we can expect the gradual extinction of plant and animal life, with humans eventually being reduced to cannibalism. Finally, an avatar of Vishnu called Kalki will appear to destroy whoever is left. Then, a new Satya Yuga, or Golden Age of spirituality will begin again.

Early 20th century Hindu teacher, Sri Yukteswar believed this multi-million-year-long cycle was a miscalculation and that the total cycle was of only 24,000 years, with both descending and ascending ages, like this:

Where I’ve been going with all of this is that, the Trump administration frequently refers to the “Golden Age” and if Sri Yukteswar was right, you have to go through a Silver Age before you can get to a Golden Age – and it really looks like we’re entering a Silver Age, now!

Many who don’t normally pay attention to the metals markets are now aware of the recent head-spinning rise in the price of silver, especially in the past two months.

CHART: Silver Price - Source: Kitco.com

Last December, after years of betting against the silver market and taking massive short positions, artificially suppressing the price of silver, JP Morgan determined that the market was no longer going to be able to contain a breakout, so they switched from a containment policy to liquidating their positions.

To capitalize on rising prices and/or a supply squeeze, they immediately set about accumulating the world’s largest private stockpile of physical silver of over 750 million ounces. This reversal from paper shorting to physical accumulation comes just a few years after JP Morgan was fined $1 billion for manipulating the market.

As a result of decades of price suppression, in addition to the unrelenting campaign to offshore everything, silver mining within the US has been in a slump for the past 20 years. Trump’s tariffs on imported silver aim to stimulate the re-shoring of US silver production. Juan O Savin tells Nino Rodriguez here that a base production cost of $260-$280 should incentivize the industry to start doing this and he explains why he thinks that the spot price will be headed there by the end of the year.

CHART: Annual US mined silver production - Source: Wikipedia

The demand for silver will only rise, because it is used for the data servers needed in AI and in all sorts of electronics. Also, there’s no real replacement for silver that is less expensive, according to Juan.

Mining is fraught with considerable regulation, requiring a long time to get permits, to get equipment built, to get in position, to train work forces, compounded by the concern that once Trump is out of office, that succeeding administrations may drop the ~50% tariffs on foreign producers.

Juan tells Nino:

“Businessmen within the mining industry are sitting there going, ‘Well, it looks great.’ But to turn a mine back on, to get investors to put all that money in play, if there’s not the right environment, then they’re doing all this risk and then they could get dashed again. And so, they’d rather invest in places where they have better control, potentially, outside the country... “So we don’t have enough silver to fill all the positions. JP Morgan and a bunch of other big players have suppressed silver prices and they have a lot of delivery issues they have to do to cancel-out their contracts on paper silver. It’s paper silver, non-existent silver. They sold a dream. They’re going to get back to it. And it took the air out of the market. People want physical delivery... “What they’re saying internally over at JP Morgan and the paperwork that I’ve seen, they’re saying that silver is going to peak-out by the end of the third quarter, which is eight months from now. Somewhere around $420, is what they see as being the potential high point. “For them, within their internal analysis. That’s kind of a worst case scenario, but their best case scenario ends up being about the same, about $420...and so, with that in mind, when I’m telling your audience, I think a lot of that’s going to get unwound...because they’re taking action right now to get the pain out of the way as early as possible, they’ll soften those positions. But at the end of the day, I still see it where the industry sees the problem and where the mining people see the problem, somewhere in the vicinity, I think just under $300 by the end of the year. “And the reason that’s important to everybody here, if you think you missed the big move in the metals, silver or gold, you didn’t. And the reason is very technical and fundamental. This isn’t speculation, probably like you would with a stock; is the performance going to be good? Are the medical tests going to be great for the medical company? Other things. In this case, it’s probably a lot more tangible... “The pressure is on for silver and the timing is relatively short term. JP Morgan wants to have liquidated 50% of their short positions on silver before the end of March. That’s two months from now. And end the rest of that speculation and unwind their position, in order to survive as an institution by the end of the third quarter. So the pressure within the markets to acquire physical silver are going to continue and be pretty steady. This surge that just happened Friday isn’t an anomaly. “Look at the charts...you’ll see that all the way back to 2023, silver started this march and for all intents and purposes, it’s been vertical since then, because of the industry demand for silver. Here’s the other thing that most people are dialing-in from an American perspective: President Trump has made it excruciatingly clear to the world that we’re going to move industry, jobs, manufacturing and the resourcing of raw materials; oil, gold, minerals of every type, rare earth, etc back to US soil. In order to rebuild the job market in America, the industrial market in America... “And by the way, all those people that we’re sending home on the immigration thing, there will be opportunities for jobs, here in America again, once we get the industry turned back on. So, will the door will be open to come through the front door and come in through normal channels. We’re just not going to let the criminals in and like that. “But with that in mind, as America turns back on industrially, the need for silver is going to be front and center to supply the technical side of industry. All of this new defense building that we’re going to do, selling stuff to countries around the world again is going to require huge amounts of raw minerals that we will resource here, in America. “The future, therefore is pretty strong for an industrial application of silver and when you consider that it was suppressed, what you’re really seeing is somebody letting go of the rubber band and it snaps. In the short term period, five years, you could see silver – and I’ve seen the arguments and I don’t argue with them – with silver going north of $1,000... “So that’s the short version is this. You’re not wrong to get silver...Old man Rothschild said, ‘I’ll let somebody else make the first 20% of a market and the last 20%. I just need the 60% in the middle for the process.’ If you want to get rid of the speculation early, the speculation early is now over.“

Juan also talks to Nino about how President Trump was invited to run for President by a military operation led by 200 generals to legally recapture control of America and to dismantle the Globalist system put in place by election theft, with the prime directive being that everything has to be done legally.

Half the planet or more has leadership in office that was not actually elected by the people. They were put there by Globalist election manipulation and fraud. Governments around the world have saboteurs embedded within them who have captured control of agencies, to the point where entire world governments are captured operations.

This was made manifest worldwide during the COVID Hoax and more recently, with the dozens of US judges blocking the deportations of convicted violent illegal alien felons. It is also becoming apparent that President Trump is being sabotaged by the Republican Party and by members of his administration, like when Republicans sided with Democrats to vote down an amendment that would cut $315 million in funding to the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), an NGO rife with corruption that Elon Musk called a “scam” and little more than a vehicle to spread leftist ideology and censorship.

Juan O Savin says that Americans are about to see the two-party system go into disarray, as arrests happen on both sides of the aisle. He also notes that President Trump talked about this at Davos but that nobody in the mainstream media covered it.

VIDEO: “People Will Soon Be Prosecuted” for Stealing the 2020 Election - Pub. Jan 25, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

In the meantime on January 23rd, Joint Chief Chairman General Dan Caine called the first-ever full assembly of military leaders from every nation in the Western Hemisphere for February 11th. The invitees include not only Latin American countries but also military leaders from the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark, which have overseas territories in the Western Hemisphere. Gen Gregory Guillot, commander of US Northern Command, is also scheduled to attend.

The official agenda of the meeting is to strengthen regional cooperation to respond to drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations. The Pentagon is also reportedly reviewing a strategy that prioritizes stability in the Western Hemisphere over direct military confrontation with China.

China’s state-run Global Times relayed concerns from Chinese experts that the United States could use this meeting as a tool to demand alignment with its own strategy. (LOL).