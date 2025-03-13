("89% of Canada is Crown Land. What?" - Pub. Mar 12, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net )

For the record, I have not been promoting the US takeover of Canada. It had not occurred to me that this was something that could happen in my lifetime.

I don't like the "Cherished 51st State" language President Trump is using. I don't understand this rhetoric but I guess it's part of this stealth war that is being obfuscated by everyone, including Trump. Or maybe Henry Makow is right. I don't know and I'd be foolish to say that I do.

I've been to Canada seven times, twice for business, to direct this music video for Maestro Fresh Wes, if any Canadian readers remember him and the other times mostly for extended trips in the beautiful nature of the Maritime Provinces and the Georgian Bay.

Canada is like a parallel universe. It's almost like America but then, you see the signs on the highway with the Crown. Then you find out 89% of Canada is Crown Land.

"What do you mean, 'Crown Land'?" I asked a Provincial Park employee, 20 years ago, because the way she said "Crown Land" did not even seem like the Western Hemisphere.

Then, you find out about the Monarchy of Canada and how Canada is part of the British Commonwealth and how it is less independent of the UK than other former British Colonies like India or Kenya.

Royal blue = Current Commonwealth realms; Light blue = Territories and dependencies of current realms; Red = Former realms and dominions that are now republics

Then, you realize that Canada has never been an independent country on paper, unlike most other countries in the world. This hazy state of affairs has been allowed to persist for centuries.

But with the Nazi World Order now coming apart at the seams, with Chinese Triads having comandeered Canadian banks, and with Trump tweeting about the "51st State", some harsh realities about Canada are coming to light.

This British documentary from 2024 talks about how Chinese money brokers began to control the laundering of Mexican cartel proceeds in 2017 and 2018 – but it doesn't breathe a word about Canada.

This central bank-abetted fraud has created a massive real estate bubble in both countries, as the drug money has been laundered into real estate investments and as Blackstone has bought up subdivisions, to ensure that "You will own nothing and be happy".

Canadian podcaster, Frank Vaughan calls Canada a "Narco State". He says Canadian media and politicians on all sides are in denial about the criminal invasion of Canada. They insist on calling Trump's tariffs a "trade war", when they're actually a drug- and money-laundering war. The Canadian establishment ignores that China has also placed tariffs on Canada and say nothing about "Xi's trade war":

"So there's two sets of tariffs, as I've said before: one has to do with the massive-scale international criminal networks that are operating right here, in Canada and If you deny their existence, you're denying reality. "Your own government admits it, your own media admits it. I've covered it and given you the receipts, in all of my other videos. This is 100% categorically, lay-it-down, don't-even-debate-it proof we are a criminal nation; a northern Narco State. That's what we are. "One set of tariffs is dealing with that. It's punitive, because we've killed so many Americans with the fentanyl that we produce here and ship into their country – just straight facts. "The second set are dealing with the trade imbalance and this began as a gentle process, where the Americans gave us reprieve and in the middle of that reprieve – in the middle of nothing actually happening – yet, Doug [Ford, Ontario's premier] decided to charge 25% tax to 1.5 million Americans who are just trying to live their lives, before the Americans have done anything and he's proudly saying, here, 'If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off, completely.' That's a Crime Against Humanity and it's an Act of War what are you doing, Doug? Like I say, when the epitaph for Canada is written his name should be at the top, as the person who did the most to kill it, in this moment. This is wounding Goliath and rubbing salt in the wound and then cursing and casting aspersions at them. "And meanwhile, China has slapped tariffs on Canola, they've slapped tariffs on various exports that we sent to them. Nobody's saying that this is 'Xi's Trade War'. I haven't seen a single headline. I haven't seen comparisons to Winnie the Pooh, because we we talk about Donald Trump being Orange Man but we don't talk about Xi being Winnie the Pooh we don't talk about taking Chinese Goods off of our store shelves or kicking them out of our resource industry or kicking their funding out of our universities. China's overrun this country. We've proven that on this channel, as well but you don't hear any kind of response, no hysterical response to them but you do hear it to the United States, who as of the time that Doug Ford announced his tax on electricity, hadn't done much of anything to us yet. So, this isn't "Trump's Trade War"...Doug Ford's actions are not "retaliatory", because nothing had happened yet so the media is lying to you, immediately and the excuse for lying to you that they're trying to use is that they are wrapping themselves in the flag and they're "protecting Canada" – the same people who have been destroying Canada for decades now want you to believe that their destructive policies are actually protecting it."

I don't advocate that Canada become the "51st State". I don't think the US needs 40 million new Democrat voters. But the more I begin to see what's been obfuscated and what's been happening with the fentanyl money-laundering, the more that I would like see an alliance between Canada and the US, away from the tyranny of Europe and to stop the Chinese takeover of Canada.

Frank Vaughan says, "Canada has a choice: the World Economic Forum and China or the United States and Continentalism. And I'm a Continentalist."

This is war so I doubt either Frank or I have any say in this matter but his opinions should be known. I've never heard a Canadian talk like this!