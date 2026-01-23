The War Europe Can’t Win

Crypto Rich is joined by Brigadier General Blaine Holt (Ret) and former Green Beret EM Burlingame to discuss the recent Davos meeting within the context of the secret war that’s been happening all our lives.

I’ve said many times that World War II never really ended, it’s gone from kinetic to administrative/unrestricted. The United Nations, the WHO, the European Union, Big Pharma, NASA, the CIA, the cocaine industry the Latin American cartels and other nefarious organizations were all founded by Nazi generals and other members and sympathizers of the Third Reich. This became evident during the global COVID Hoax and it was the topic of the film that I produced with James Grundvig in 2024, ‘Splintering Babylon’.

In short, whatever you think is going on is not what’s going on and it never has been. As the late Director of Central Intelligence Bill Casey once said, “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

Blaine and EM speak about this hidden war and how it relates to the end of the current financial order, the new National Security Strategy and the shift into a world of three competitive zones: “ARC”, America, Russia, China.

Blaine and EM opine that Operation Paperclip was an early phase of the Globalists’ war against the US. I would add that the COVID Hoax and the mass invasion of the US during the Biden administration by 20+ million people, aided and abetted by elements of the US Government and Military is a more recent phase and that it was planned for decades.

Blaine and EM suggest that the projected enmity and imminent war between the US and China has been a PSYOP to lull the Globalists into a sense of security that things are going to plan but that actually, there is an alliance between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin against the Globalists.

EM says he thinks that the recent purge of Xi’s loyalists, reported by Lei’s Real Talk last October was the work of British and US Globalist stay-behind assets in China who were recently activated to try and get rid of Xi and his allies, in order to foster elements within China that would back Europe in a move against the United States.

Blaine and EM continue:

Blaine Holt: For the stability of the world and the future of the human race, it makes great sense for these top three powers to keep comparing notes. No, we don’t love each other. Yes, we have hostilities between us. Yes, we will find ways, geopolitically and financially to mix it up. But there is not a principal difference. We all care about our peoples and seeing them survive and go on into the future. Whereas, the Globalists in the City of London, they mean what they say when they write these documents about depopulation, Sustainable Development Goals and all this other sh¡t. “We’re going to steal from all of you. And how dare you be alive? Are you still alive?” EM Burlingame: “And we’re going to kill you in vast numbers, so that we can lock-in the steal.” Blaine Holt: Exactly. And so, the top three are saying, “No! No, no, we’re being played and we all have to understand that the three of us are being played against each other with nuclear weapons.”

Although Dr John Coleman and others were writing about this over thirty years ago, it’s recently become more widely-known that the entire 1960s Counter Culture was a product of the UK’s Tavistock Institute psychological warfare to destablize the US and the world. This same British operation is clearly ongoing through NGOs funded by George Soros, the Rockefeller Foundation and their affiliates.

They continue:

EM Burlingame: Europe is has been preparing for supports, material supports of a civil war in the United States for over 60 years. They’ve been preparing at every level, in every way; radicalization. You know, they’ve been preparing us in all these diverse ways. They’ve been mounting an unconventional war against us, this is the very stuff I went to the Schoolhouse [?] for. For over 60 years – they are now ready. But in order for there to be a civil war in the United States, the insurgent forces would have to be materially, supported from the outside, and only Europe could do that… So, if your intention is to materially support a civil war, become an all-out war in the United States, where you’re going to pull all these jihadis and all these cartels and everything else in there, right? Because you have to collapse the United States. You have to supply and you have to have…Russia – because this was the reason to take Russia, by the way, they wanted Russia’s natural resources to go to war with us, in America. Well, the only other place those natural resources are available to them, now that Africa is being taken off the table is Canada. So, they need to be able to get raw materials out, process them in Europe and then send them back. OK, two places we have to have, two: Greenland and Newfoundland. Blaine Holt: So there’s another reason. We have this cool thing in this world now called hypersonics nuclear missiles. And the flight time from Russia to Washington, DC, even with their greatest hypersonics piece is 26 minutes. That’s 26 minutes of warning. If you were to, somehow get those types of weapons onto the Greenland landmass, that time goes down to 11 minutes. EM Burlingame: It’s unstoppable anyways, but maybe you can get some people out. Blaine Holt: It is. But you also get to make a decision about your own defense, at that point. So what we can’t have is a United States that can be blackmailed, because the best warning time you’re ever going to see is three minutes. You can’t. And we’re never going to leave that up to the Danes who are going to bring two ships and a dog named “Rex”, like I told you the last time. And by the way, NATO, to get a force package to go anywhere in the world takes approximately six months of meetings and coffee parties and teas and cocktail parties. And, “We should have a commission on this and let’s study it. Well, I love what Barry said. And maybe Hans over here in Germany could help us out with that?” EM Burlingame: So I agree with you on that, right…China has hypersonics. Europe does not. So maybe they’re not friends with Russia. They’re not going to be friends with Russia probably ever, again, right? Probably not, at least not for a couple of centuries until – Blaine Holt: But it’s not the relationship you have today. It’s what’s your relationship will be in 20 years. EM Burlingame: That’s what I’m saying. I’m totally with you, Blaine. That’s what I’m getting at is, you know, what are they doing now? Well, they fell for the belief that America and China are enemies and we’re going to war… Crypto Rich: So why is Trump so focused on [Greenland], where previous presidents haven’t been? Is it because previous presidents have been owned by the City of London or? EM Burlingame: Yes, but it’s not that, it’s because they’ve lost the war in Ukraine against Russia and now, they have to go from their primary plan to their alternate plan. And their alternate plan is to get natural resources, because war against the United States has been in the offing since the 1940s. I have a deep suspicion that this is really what Operation Paperclip and Gladio and all these others was really about, you know, putting all of these Third Reich people in all these positions of power was that they were already setting up, once Germany was defeated, they were going to defeat. Blaine Holt: I think that becomes more clear every day. I think that becomes more clear every day. EM Burlingame: Doesn’t it? More and more and then, that’s the key and the more you look at these and you’re like, “Oh, this has been set up.”

Meanwhile, Europe is deindustrialized and broke and their WEF-trained, idiot leaders will be stuck holding the bag. They tried to create World War Three. They failed. Once the Ukraine war is formally ended under Russia’s terms, they’ll be like cornered animals and the two predict widespread terrorist-initiated bloodshed, both in Europe and in the US and a possible nuclear scenario. Last week, The London Times even published an article about how the Bank of England must plan for a financial crisis sparked by aliens…

ARTICLE: “Bank of England must plan for financial crisis sparked by aliens” - Pub Jan 16, 2026

Blaine and EM discuss the 3i Atlas PSYOP, the big drone fracas in New Jersey after the 2024 election and how the “last card”, as Wehrner von Braun told Dr Carol Rosin would be the fake alien invasion, aka Project Bluebeam.

In the past two podcasts that I’ve watched with Blaine Holt, he has mentioned that there are frequency weapons that can make people see, hear and believe things and I think it’s great to have a former Air Force General publicly confirming this.

Episode 2 of the Tore Says Show ‘Fall of Babylon’ Mini Series revealed the technological details of how this might be pulled off, by using a combination of VLF, ELF and holograms.

The VLF and ELF ground waves can be used to attack specific areas of the prefrontal cortex that are stimulated during religious experience. These electromagnetic frequencies will be blasted at human populations to overwhelm them with incapacitating vertigo, aka a “Road-to-Damascus Experience”.

In conjunction with these ground-based brainwave entrainment frequencies, hyperrealistic holograms may be projected by satellites in the sky above.

As EM tells Blaine, “If I'm looking at five quadrillion in wealth being wiped out, would I put two, three, four trillion dollars into faking aliens?”

The most important thing to remember, should this fake alien invasion PSYOP be rolled out, do not believe your eyes and do not believe your fake “religious experience”, either.