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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
9h

Honored to have Dr. Jack on our podcast as well, where he discusses how obesity is the response to EMF: https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/kruse

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
9h

And we are being programmed to live like the Chinese with out bright sunlight. Their’s is caused by dirty coal power, which is cheaper. And they don’t care about health.

Our media, movies and TV series are getting so dark, you can’t watch them in daylight hours. Lots of technical excuses, but it is programming none the less.

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