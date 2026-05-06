Neurosurgeon, Dr Jack Kruse joined Align Podcast host Aaron Alexander last January to track the history of MKULTRA, as it moved into the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) during the 1970s and moved into the domain of DARPA and then into the emerging digital, satellite and artificial Intelligence technologies under President Obama’s BRAIN Initiative.

Kruse says that CIA Director Richard Helms had ordered the destruction of all of the MKULTRA documents but that he’d forgotten about the cache of boxes in Louisiana. Kruse says he stumbled onto these while he was working at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and he was able to peruse the documents before they were destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Essentially, the purpose of MKULTRA is to turn humans into controllable automatons with shortened lifespans. MKULTRA brainwave-entraining EMF frequencies are of a piece with the weaponization of our environment with chemtrails, nuclear waste, water fluoridation, estrogen-mimicking pesticides, Forever Chemicals and SV40-laden “vaccines”, all of which are malicious by design.

Kruse charts the history of how MKULTRA experiments started by controlling the human mind with drugs and then moved on to electricity, then to wireless electricity and then to light.

People can be controlled via electromagnetic radiation through computer / cellphone screens. There are several patents discoverable through Google Patents, like US6506148B2 from 2001, “Nervous system manipulation by electromagnetic fields from monitors” and “X-optogenetics / u-optogenetics: Methods and systems for performing optogenetics using X-rays or ultrasound waves”.

Kruse says it was discovered that blue light is the best light to control people, because, as this study shows, “Blue light, particularly in the 440–480 nm range, stimulates the production of dopamine and enhances cognitive arousal, mood, and alertness. It activates melanopsin-containing cells in the eye, which directly impacts dopamine release in the retina and brain. This mechanism…contributes to the addictive nature of screen.”

Blue light also ruins the Leptin-Melanocortin Pathway by suppressing melatonin, reducing leptin sensitivity, and altering hunger signals, leading to insulin resistance, according to this 2022 paper, “Protective Effects of Melatonin against Obesity‐Induced by Leptin Resistance”.

Kruse says that spending hours per day, ingesting blue LED light from computer and cellphone screens is seriously screwing up your entire biochemistry, making you fat and making you much more programmable to electromagnetic radiation.

He says:

“Without the Sun, without you imbibing information and wisdom from nature, which is mostly from light, there is no enlightenment. It’s impossible. There is no enlightenment with man-made artificial light, at any level, and anybody who tells you otherwise is also full of sh¡t. “Why is that? Because that’s not light we’re designed to work with. Sunlight is unpolarized. Every last bit of artificial light, whether it’s the electric or magnetic field associated with it, is polarized. That means it’s suboptimal, by definition.

As MKULTRA experiments were moved from Washington University in St Louis to the Stanford Research Institute in Palo Alto, he says many of the shady characters and psychiatrists around the JFK assassination got involved, some figures going all the way back to Leon Trotsky.

He says many of the Operation Paperclip scientists weren’t Nazis, they were Bolsheviks, to the point where Trotsky’s granddaughter still runs the National Institutes of Drug Abuse in the United States. She was appointed by Fauci in 2006. Her name is Nora Volkow.

IMAGE: Leon Trotsky’s granddaughter Nora Volkow , Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse

When MKULTRA moved to Stanford, that’s when the Tech Bros came into play. He specifically refers the mother of the Wojcicki sisters, Esther. Ann Wojcicki was a founder of the mass DNA-harvesting company, 23andMe and the late Susan Wojcicki was the CEO of YouTube before she died of turbo cancer in 2024 after de-platforming millions of users for “medical misinformation”.

IMAGE: Left to right: 23andMe founder, Ann Wojcicki, UC professor and physician, Janet Wojcicki, Creative Commons Vice Chair, Esther Wojcicki and late YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center.

In 2013, MKULTRA moved into the BRAIN Initiative, which has been studying brain interfaces with nanoparticles, nanoprobes, electrophysiological multielectrode arrays, as well as wireless methods of detecting and directing neuronal activity.

Kruse says that the elite Banksters (Rothschild, Rockefeller, Bank for International Settelements (BIS), etc) and the transhumanist Tech Bros (Peter Thiel, Jack Dorsey, Sergey Brin, DARPA, etc) are at war with each other. Both sides are despicable but he would like to see the latter destroy the former before the people rise up to destroy the latter by using Bitcoin as a currency – not as an investment or as a “store of value”.

Dr Kruse currently lives in El Salvador, which uses Bitcoin as one of its currencies. He says that unlike with other cryptocurrencies, owning Bitcoin is owning Allodial Title, and that Bitcoiners who fully comprehend this and the concepts of decentralization could save the world from the Tech Bros but he’s concerned that most Bitcoiners are Air Pod-wearing tech addicts who are at a high risk of being mind-controlled by DARPA’s opto-photonic technologies. In the past, he’s cited the case of a Chinese man who was mind-controlled to give up the keys to his Ethereum wallet, causing him to lose the equivalent of $1.4 billion.

The most suprising part of this podcast is Dr Kruse’s claim that renowned organized crime figure Meyer Lansky spawned both MKULTRA and the concept of programmable currencies (CBDCs), which seems incongruous with the image of the mobster portrayed by actor Ben Kingsley in Warren Beatties’ ‘Bugsy’.

IMAGE: Meyer Lanksy in 1958.

Kruse says that when Lansky was asked to have the Mafia guard the city’s waterfront and the Brooklyn Navy Yard at the behest of Gen Leslie Groves, they ran across an SS surgeon, whose life was spared due to his involvement with Nazi mind control experiments that the US Navy wanted to learn about – and voilà, MKULTRA was born.

Later, in 1969 when the IRS was coming after him, Lansky proposed the idea of a digitized, programmable currency, as he was already very computer-savvy and familiar with the mainframes of the IRS by then! Meyer Lanksy was definitely a lot more interesting of a fellow than I ever knew.

Kruse gets into the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto and he talks about the original developers of Bitcoin and about the war between the Elite Banksters and the Tech Bros in this short transcript of the final 21 minutes of this 1h29m podcast, below.

The full podcast and transcript are HERE.

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PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT

Aaron Alexander: Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

Dr Jack Kruse: I’ve publicly come out in several other podcasts. I believe that gentleman was a guy named Len Sassaman. But he has direct lineage back to Meyer Lansky. And the guy who’s the middleman is a guy named David Chaum. That’s the link.

And the link used to be Meyer Lansky. You have to know who and what he was. He was a Ukrainian-Russian immigrant that came over 1911. He began to work for some of the Zionists. Ones that you would know as Bronfman, running liquor in the Midwest of the United States. And then, he is the guy that we got the term called “money-laundering”.

Why? Because he realized early on, as a young man the best way to steal money and the government couldn’t see you from paying taxes. Because remember, the Federal Reserve Act came in with also taxes in 1913. Lansky was the guy that came up with using laundromats.

That’s why you have the term “money-laundering”. So he was the guy that broke the original system. And it turned out in this whole story, he’s also the guy that broke the Rothschild and Rockefeller system in banking.

In 1969, he basically came back to the United States after taking some solace in Israel and went back and told the United States that he effectively had control of the Blacksburg, Virginia computer for the IRS. He was always one step ahead of the bankers. He hated the bankers.

And the reason that he hated the bankers is because, as I told you, he found out, through his work with General Groves, through the military, that the people that were behind this whole thing were the bankers.

It wasn’t the religion. He was very upset, as a Jewish man that Zionists were using Jews as a human shield. And he was really pissed-off about it. The one thing about Lansky as a criminal, which makes him very unique, he actually had morality. He believed if you were stupid enough to get screwed, then that was OK.

But if you had something happen to you that was below your ability to see it, that wasn’t a good thing. And he wasn’t about that. So from 1950 all the way through 1969, he devised a way to always be proximal to the US Treasury, to always be proximal to the IRS, to be proximal to intelligence.

And how do you know this to be the case? Who was he historically, that you can all find out? He’s the accountant for Murder, Inc. He’s the accountant for the mob. All the people that were involved in the JFK assassination, he was the guy running their money.

That’s how successful he was. And when he found out what was really going on, he used a loophole in law. His attorney was a guy named Ira Malnick, who’s still alive, very close to where you live now in South Florida.

And Malnick told him that after Israel was formed, that if you have any Jewish blood in you, that you can go back and get a passport. And you can also seek refuge in Israel and be protected by the government. So who was going after Lansky at that time? The FBI and intelligence. Why?

Because they knew that Lansky had taken some money from some of the casinos in Cuba during the Cuban Revolution. And they were going to go and attempt to bring him up on the same charges that they got Al Capone on, which was tax evasion. They never got Al Capone on the things they wanted.

So that was the goal of J Edgar Hoover. Why did J Edgar Hoover and the FBI want Lansky dead-to-rights?

Because Lansky believed in controlling people through blackmail. And everyone knows that J. Edgar Hoover was a flaming homosexual. Lansky had him dead-to-rights on everything that you can imagine.

And J Edgar Hoover, he was always afraid that Lansky was going to drop the dime, so to speak, on him. He never did.

And that was one of the codes that Lansky lived by, that he was not interested in owning assets. He was interested in owning people. And he was very interested in owning the FBI, because of his clients.

Who were his clients? Lucky Luciano, John Gotti, those types. Carlo Marsalo, the guys that you heard involved in the JFK assassination. And when Lansky told the Israelis the information that he had, because – and I’ll tell you exactly who it was – the attorney general for Lyndon Baines Johnson and early part of Nixon put out a subpoena to bring Lansky in on Tax Evasion charges. That’s when he fled to Israel.

Lansky then decided to do something that, to this day, I call it the “Top Gun offense”. If you want to know the truth, this is where Top Gun’s story comes from.

He tells the Israelis, “You know what I’m going to do? I’m going to go back to the United States and tell them the truth.”

So he literally walks in in 1969 and tells them the story that I’m telling you right now. And he said, “The best way for you to stay one step ahead of the bankers is that you have to have programmable money. Everything has to be computerized.”

How did he learn this? He was the guy that told General Groves, when he set up the Deep State outside the military. They used 67 Unix computers to do this.

Lansky was the guy that taught General Groves this. Then General Groves was brought back into the military in 1958 by Eisenhower. Why? Over Sputnik.

Sputnik was the military getting dressed-down by the Russians, because the Russians were the first ones in space. And the military knew exactly what that meant, that they could control things through electromagnetic radiation.

So Eisenhower, who hated Groves from World War II, brings Groves back in. That’s how Lansky, Murder, Inc., everybody gets back in. What happens in 1959? That name, ARPA changes to DARPA. That’s where the Deep State begins.

What also happens? The Cuban Revolution happens the same year. What also happens? That’s where you get the SV-40 story and the polio jabs. Like, all these things happen in history, all at one time.

And Lansky’s involved in it. And who’s the guy that’s still trying to come after him? The FBI. The FBI is going after Lansky, because they know he got money in the Cuban Revolution. They also know that he was involved in the JFK assassination, at some level.

They don’t know how, but they figure, “If we can catch him on Tax Evasion charges…” So what he does is go in and, “It’s impossible for you to catch me in Tax Evasion, because I own the computer that you use!”

When the Rothschilds or Rockefellers heard that, they nearly sh¡t, because they found there was a backdoor in there. Lansky was using a backdoor the whole time. So what magically happens in US history? The Bank Secrecy Act, which is the most illegal governmental law ever passed against Americans. But now, banks can spy on you.

Why was that? Because they wanted to find out what Lansky knew. They knew that American money was absolutely corruptible. Lansky told them the only way to make money incorruptible is to make it digital. That’s where the idea came from.

What magically happens the next year, Aaron? The Nixon Shock. That’s when they close the gold window.

In other words, U.S. money is no longer backed by gold. In fact, it’s backed by the might of the US military. Why? Because the government knows they need to blow money up, because money is no longer a safety harbor for the criminals in the banking elite.

What’s happened every year, since then? They have tried through their strong arm in BIS, which is Belgium, to make programmable money.

You want to know what the CBDC program is? It’s the original idea that Lansky gave them. But Lansky warned them it was going to be really, really difficult to actually make programmable money.

And boy, was he right. Because they told the story in ‘69. They still haven’t got it right, today. But what did Lansky also plan to do?

He planned to go back and look at the Munitions Act of World War II. What was magically in the Munitions Act? Something that nobody could figure out. Cryptography.

From Alan Turing, from the Enigma Machine. Why was that listed as part of the story? Because they used cryptography to control the outcome of World War II. You didn’t know that, but Lansky did.

And what did he do? He hired a computer scientist that has no money. You can go and look at this one, too. Magically, that guy, David Chaum opened seven international companies all tied to cryptography and making digital currency.

So, Lansky was going to use the best minds from Cal Berkeley at that time to build his digital money that was better than theirs. What did that eventually become? It became digital. But here’s the problem.

When Lansky died in ‘83, David Chaum was running with Ira Malnick this whole time. And they were trying to figure out how to do it. Magically, this young kid, who’s a PhD student of David Chaum’s, named Len Sassaman, comes in.

Len Sassaman is so smart. The US government hires him to do the TCP IP protocol that you use today on the internet. He did that when he was 18 years old!

Here’s the ultimate tie to the story: Do you know what Len Sassaman died from, Aaron? He died from a functional neurologic deficit, tied to non-native EMF toxicity. Guess why? Because everything he did was based on digitization.

He was always around a computer. So, what happens in the time between Chaum and Sassaman? Bitcoin goes from a project of Lansky and the accountants that controlled the mob; goes open source to the cypherpunks.

All the people that are tied that you know about; Jack Dorsey, Adam Back, Hal Finney. And when it goes open source, guess what that means? We get the greatest gift that Meyer Lansky could ever give us. It’s like him giving us herpes, the gift that never stops giving.

But guess what the problem is? The people in control do not like that you now have allodial title that’s better than their CBDC. And if you want to know what’s been going on, the last, I’d say since 2008, Sandy Weil trained Jamie Dimon. That’s it. There you go: The controlled demolition of money has been going on actively since 1971. That’s the life that you – the bubble – that you’ve existed in.

So let’s really zoom out. When you said to me, Jack, how many people are afflicted by MKULTRA?

Aaron, you don’t know any of this story. So guess what you are? You didn’t know it. And it was the system is designed for you not to know it. And how did I know it? Because it’s discoverable, because I kept following the breadcrumbs.

Now, the job is a guy like you to put this all back together and say, “Well, this not only affects my money, but this is actually affecting the health of my friends, my family, and everyone else.”

So, maybe this is a bigger story. Maybe we need to do something about the deep state. Maybe we need to do something about surveillance technology. Maybe now, you understand why Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and Reid Hoffman, the PayPal mafia guys, they’re not totally your friend all the time.

You need to understand that. Maybe, you need to do a better job thinking about why is Joe Rogan so popular when he’s just a comedian? Why is Lex Fridman, a physicist, doing a podcast? Why is Brett Weinstein, a biologist who has no clinical training, talking about the things he’s talking about? Why does his brother get on a podcast and ask one simple question?

I’d like to know why Jeffrey Epstein was at MIT, at my university in the math department and the finance department. I’ll tell you what, Aaron, those are pretty good questions, pretty damn good questions.

But guess what? Your current government redacted and whitewashed everything else. Your current attorney general, your current FBI director, they want to make sure Aaron Alexander doesn’t even know how to say Satoshi Nakamoto.

Aaron Alexander: Why is Trump and his son and much of what seems like the people around the government right now seem like they are pro Bitcoin?

Dr Jack Kruse: Well, they’re pro Bitcoin because they know that Bitcoin is better than the CBDC. So they would like to back Bitcoin by the failing money.

In other words, this is now an evolution of what happened in ‘69 through about ‘75, where the bankers knew that their money had to be blown up. But their goal has been to go to CBDC.

Who has Trump hitched his wagon to? No longer the bankers. Remember, he’s a real estate guy. He’s hooked his wagon to the transhumanist technologists.

Because what’s the belief of the technologists? That they can control people better than the bankers could.

Remember, the banking idea famously is linked to the Rothschild family through the Battle of Waterloo when they controlled the Bank of England. How did that happen? One of the Rothschilds, I believe it was Nathan Rothschild famously said, “I don’t care who rules England, just give me the ability to control the money and I control the country.”

So that has been in operation since 1812. When did that change? It changed when John Poindexter brought Peter Thiel into the Department of Defense. Whose administration was that? That’s Bush.

And if you want to know Top 5 Worst Presidents for probably Americans: George W and George H, two of the biggest criminals you can imagine. I’d put Obama up there because he’s in the Bush crew. But you need to understand that George W Bush allows Poindexter to bring Peter Thiel in.

Peter Thiel now is the enemy of the bankers. So what are we really fighting about? And what am I trying to talk to you about today? I’m trying to tell you the ultimate battle in our geopolitics is the transhumanist technologists against the banking elite. They hate each other.

That’s the reason why the transhumanists all like Bitcoin. It’s also the reason why the Jamie Dimon crowd, the Elizabeth Warren crowd, the Bernie Sanders crowd hate it, OK?

And once you understand that, then you realize if you’re a modern Bitcoiner, you have to understand some of the people at our table at Thanksgiving, our Uncle Peter, our Uncle Elon, our Uncle Reed, they’re not our friends. They just happen to own Bitcoin. And when you really understand Bitcoin and you understand Meyer Lansky, you need adversaries, Aaron, to actually own Bitcoin.

It’s smart. OK. You never want centralized control of money in any one place.

So for example, I’ll try to make this really simple for you: If you’re a sovereign person and you know you don’t have sovereignty in the United States, what would be another passport that you’d like? Maybe an Iranian one, maybe in a Lebanese one, maybe a Russian one. Is that the reason why Snowden is in Russia and not in the United States? Because you need an adversary to protect you from the tyranny of your own government.

Well, the same thing is true when it comes to money. So while many people who listen to this podcast may not realize I’m playing 4D chess when you’re playing checkers, I want people to understand, even though I dislike Peter Thiel, I dislike Sergey Brin, I dislike Elon Musk, I dislike Reed Hoffman. It’s imperative that they’re on our team, right now on the finance side.

Why? Because we have to eliminate the banking elite. The next level is we’re going to have to eliminate the surveillance guys. OK?

And that’s going to be a tougher task. But that’s the reason why your original questions to me in the beginning of this podcast are so important. Because those are biologic questions. Those are energy questions. Those are tied to AI. Those are tied to things around NVIDIA.

If you want to know the truth, this is the reason why that MIT physicist was just killed last week. Yeah. These things are all tied together, my friend.

And that is part of the reason why podcasts like this are important. Because there may be only 5%, 10% of your audience that wants to put all this together. But I will guarantee you this when you release it, people will listen to this. People will go, “Now, this is not something you hear every day!”

And a lot of it begins to make sense when you see it put together this way. And what do I want you to do? I don’t want you to believe a goddamn thing that I said today. I want you to factcheck every last bit of it.

And when you find out that I’m right, I only expect you to do one thing: Buy Bitcoin and then start asking better questions. Because when we do that, we’re going to have to change the world.

We’re going to have to change the way we communicate. We’re going to have to protect our melanin. We’re going to have to start making deuterium-depleted water like a one-a-day vitamin.

Those kind of things are going to become really important. Because then, Aaron, then we become enlightened.

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