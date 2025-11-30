Theory of Everything in the History of the Past 160 Years

The Civil War, the Titanic, the Bolshevik Revolution, the Third Reich, the Chinese Communist Revolution, the Great Depression, the JFK Assassination, Korean Airlines 007, 9/11, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Patriot Act, the Russia Hoax, COVID, the Biden Regime, CBDCs, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl: It has always been Them.

Voiceover: Abraham Lincoln printed millions in government-issued notes, bypassing European banks to fund the Civil War. Five days after the war ended, he went to Ford’s Theater.

President McKinley supported the Gold Standard, while others favored a central bank with a flexible currency. It wasn’t long before an anarchist was let into his rally.

Three business titans allegedly opposed the creation of an American central bank. They all took an “Unsinkable” ship owned by JP Morgan. He was supposed to go with them, but canceled last minute. That ship was called the Titanic, and the Federal Reserve was founded the next year.

Senator Huey Long rallied against the Fed and tried to cap America’s wealth. He was shot inside Louisiana’s capitol. His gunman was killed instantly, with no autopsy, lost evidence, and conflicting ballistics.

Congressman Louis McFadden accused the Federal Reserve of high treason for causing the Great Depression. He collapsed after a banquet. The official story? Heart attack.

JFK signed an executive order giving the Treasury power to issue silver certificates and bypass Fed-issued notes. You know how this ends.

Congressman Larry McDonald, a fierce critic of all global banking elites, boarded Korean Airlines Flight 007. The plane accidentally veered into Soviet airspace. All 269 souls died, and Moscow held the black boxes for a decade before releasing edited data.

Thomas Sankara, president of Burkina Faso, rejected IMF and World Bank loans. Shortly after, he was assassinated in a coup. His successor immediately took the loans.

By the year 2001, very few countries didn’t have Western-controlled central banks. Afghanistan and Iraq were two of them. All they needed was an excuse.

The ruler of Libya, Gaddafi, proposed a gold-backed African dinar to replace the dollar for oil. NATO intervened in Libya’s civil war, and Gaddafi was killed. Libya got a new central bank.

