Election fraud expert and former prosecutor Dr David Clements was scheduled to make a presention at the Storm Summit on September 10th but he had a heart attack on September 8th and he briefly died on the operating table.

This was two weeks before Pete Santilli, who’d presented in June at the previous Fraud Fighter’s Summit also had heart attack and a quadruple bypass. Both seem healthy to me now, thankfully.

Anyway, David was just back on Rich Does Politics after a viral episode a couple of weeks ago to talk about why we haven’t heard much from the Trump administration about the massive election fraud that occurred during the Midterms earlier this month.

I’ve cut down the original 78-minute podcast to 31 minutes, above. You can watch the full episode → HERE.

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David says people are understandably blackpilled, watching the prosecution of the Deep State play out in the civilian realm, where most hands have abandoned ship in the Grand Conspiracy case in Florida, including prosecutors, Jason Reding Quiñones, Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing.

He says that on the civilian front, there’s not a lot to be encouraged by, because taking down the Deep State will require military commissions, saying:

“The subversion of our election systems, the deeper you look, it really starts with the CIA, Department of Homeland Security, giving unfettered access to narcoterrorists from Venezuela. It all starts somewhere, and in our country, really started in the early 2000s…”

As a former prosecutor on the Border who took on the cartels, he found that the cartels were largely indistinguishable from the CIA. He says that what we’re seeing now from the CIA is zero opposition from them to stop the cartels, who they’re in bed with. He says there’s has been a slow coup of the United States by a Fifth Column for at least 26 years via our election system.

Like Patrick Byrne and Gary Bernsten, David seems to frame Smartmatic as “Venezuelan technology” and the CIA as letting the Venezuelans – who are really controlled by Cuba and China – “get away with” overthrowing countries all over the world by using it.

Contrary to this framing, Tore Maras announced at the Storm Summit that the US sold the source code that would become Smartmatic to the Venezuelans in 2004 for “pennies on the dollar”, because they needed them to train the algorithm, as this was illegal to do in America. Afterwards, she said the technology was put it into Sequoia and the US bought it back.

Tore said this as someone who had rigged 45 elections on these machines, as a contractor for the US Government, including the election that overthrew Ukraine in 2014.

She said that President Obama had ordered 200 permanent employees and 2,500 temporaries to do this work worldwide.

All of this and more is in her November 29th, 2020 affidavit:

Tore Affidavit 3.95MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

David continues, telling Rich that although there appear to be several brands of voting machines and a lot of companies involved, all of their technology derives from Smartmatic and all of these companies have evaded investigation by claiming that their source code is “proprietary”.

David asks, “What’s proprietary about these tabulators? What exactly do they do?” As a former law professor who taught Intellectual Property, he knows that what gives an invention protective status is novelty but that, “No one can tell me what, exactly is novel about addition?”

He says:

“What they don’t want to show you is all of the code, the millions of lines of code within the Black Boxes, which aren’t for adding, it’s for creating a shadowy veneer, where you can’t pierce what you need to pierce to get to the to the bottom of what happened.”

IP cases for major tech companies are handled daily in special hearings, where experts get to see the source code. It’s nonsense that this can’t be done with our election machines.

US Elections are controlled at the county and state level. State and local judges are elected to office. The judges and politicians have their names on ballots that run through these fraudulent machines. Calling for a wholesale audit might result in throwing everyone out of elected office. This is why nobody wants to do anything about the machines.

Rich then asks David how Trump was able to win in 2024?

David says that he’s heard the stories from Patrick Byrne, Gary Berntsen, Ralph Pazullo and Martín Rodil, claiming to have had a role in frying servers in Serbia and thus stopping the steal.

He thinks there could be some truth to this. Describing them all as “Patriots of the highest order”, he thinks that the NSA (US Cyber Command) and/or Space Force would have had to be involved. He doesn’t think that a small group of hackers could have done this alone, as claimed by Gary Berntsen at the Storm Summit, quote:

“Five Americans who were experts in computers got together and blocked them and drove that group of Serbians – there’s 100 people in that office – they were Serbians, Venezuelans, and Chinese that were controlling the Swing States in the United States. They were blocked. “It wasn’t Cyber Command that did it. They didn’t do anything! “And additionally, CISA, the Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency, instead of defending the country, sent its own team into the southeast of the United States, and an American team was trying to back up the Serbian team. They got blocked, too! “We were inches away from losing the country, and nobody in the National Security apparatus even knows that. You know it. They don’t know it! I just told you.”

Gary’s account differs a bit from that of Patrick Byrne, who has spoken repeatedly of the cyber attack that took down the Dominion servers in Serbia, preventing the steal of the 2024 election.

Patrick said that in October 2024 at Mar-a-Lago, Martín Rodil had given Elon Musk a very detailed PowerPoint presentation about the election theft operation while the latter was working with the Trump Campaign. Martín had also formally handed off the hardware he’d acquired that was used to steal elections, including the hard drives and the data logs.

But they didn’t hear anything back. Patrick said he was about to pay the Albanian mafia $1 million to firebomb the Chinese Huawei server farm in Belgrade where the elections were being cooked – in a building that Juan O Savin claims was 50% co-owned by former CIA Director John Brennan – the building where 100 Serbians, Venezuelans, and Chinese were working to steal the Swing States.

However, Patrick said that five days before the 2024 election, then-Senator Markwayne Mullin helped to facilitate the coordination, with US Cyber Command “to act within legal authority” to electronically take down the election theft operation in Serbia.

At his annual talk in Cape Cod last July, Juan O Savin claimed that Trump was not only fully aware of this USCYBERCOM operation but that he had ordered it himself, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of United States of America.

Juan has repeatedly claimed that Trump remained Commander-in-Chief throughout the Biden Presidency and that Biden never received the nuclear codes from NORAD.

David tells Rich there are very few people who are read-in to what’s really going on but an anecdote that might support the above accounts came from Theo Von last April during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Theo told Joe that he was at Mar-a-Lago on Election Night, watching the results come in when Dana White, the head of the UFC came over to him and said, “Hey, Elon left.” Dana told Theo that Elon Musk had a proprietary app loaded on his phone and that four hours before the elections were called, Elon showed Dana his phone and said, “Trump won,” and he left.

David comments:

“When you’ve got someone like Elon, who is the founder of SpaceX, which means he’d have to have the highest National Security clearances on Planet Earth to deploy satellite infrastructure… “So, you’ve got the capability, through Space Force, through Elon. You’ve got some anecdotal evidence that he knew the results four hours before the world did. That’s very interesting. And then, you’ve got the absence of data that confirms that there was the dreaded ‘F curve’… “Now, who could have pulled that off? If Biden-the-Puppet was still, at least, at face value, the President of the United States, why would anyone within the military assist Trump? “These are reasonable questions, but this gets into a different conversation, one namely related to Continuity of Government. You can answer the question if you have an answer to that. “If you think that Biden was legitimate and he was in control of our military, then it presents a very, very difficult question to answer.”

David then gets into the speculations that Trump devolved from President to Commander-in-Chief some time between March 13th and April 1st, 2020. This is according to the famous slide Trump showed during his 2024 election rallies, the graph which he claimed “saved his life”, because he’d turned his head toward it on July 13, 2024 and thus avoided having his head blown off in Butler, Pennsylvania.

IMAGE: Slide from 2024 Trump Campaign, which says, “TRUMP LEAVES OFFICE” around mid-March - April 1, 2020.

Note the text in red at the bottom right of the graph, where it says, “TRUMP LEAVES OFFICE” during the first quarter of 2020 – around March 13th.

What was he communicating with this graph? Didn’t we all saw him complete his first term..?

Juan O Savin has claimed repeatedly that Trump resigned as President on March 13th, 2020 and that he sealed up Cheyenne Mountain “until further notice,” stepping into his role as Commander-in-Chief, which he has maintained since then, while the facility has remained sealed.

David notes that after April 1st 2020, Trump started tweeting extensively about how the November 3rd election would be stolen with mail-in ballots.

David says he thinks President Trump was presented with a very, very difficult question, knowing that he had the legal authority to thwart foreign interference and to seize the machines but that the public was so brainwashed against him that had he done so, 20 cities would have erupted back into the 2020 Summer of Love.

He describes the period since then as a great reverse-engineering of the brainwashing of the American People. He had to un-do the brainwashing, before he could intervene. David says the million dollar question now is, “Is he going to intervene?”

He adds:

“We’ve exhausted civilian Open Source Intelligence and we’ve carried the day. I’m here to tell you proudly that it’s Americans that basically dug and reported – even though their lives were destroyed – that have carried the day, from the standpoint that if you poll most Americans, a majority would tell you that our elections are rigged. “That wasn’t done by the FBI. It wasn’t done by the CIA. It wasn’t even done by the Trump administration. It was done by citizen auditors that basically were dogged and kept reporting the fraud. “So when you get to this this place of, ‘OK, I’ve given you what I’ve got. Mr President, why won’t you give us what you’ve got?’ “It probably has a bearing on the fact that the the best evidence is tied-up In the actual critical infrastructure, itself. “And so, if you’re going to ask for data as it pertains to access entry points within a Space Force, within Cyber Command, they can’t tell you that information, because it’s National Security.”

David says that one way you could side step this is to patch the old vulnerabilities and talk about things from a past-tense standpoint and refer to the 2020 and 2022 elections.

Aspects of what can be talked about could be declassified and given to the DOJ as evidence of probable cause to start charging people. He says this would require a consensus between the Pentagon and Trump and he believes firmly that they’re all on the same page.

He points to all of the “hacking” we’re hearing about, of FEMA, the FAA, Microsoft, the NSA, the CIA, etc. and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and DNI Jay Clayton all saying that everything’s OK.

David asks:

“What if they’re telling you the truth? What if they’re telling you that it’s not the City of London? It’s not Iran. It’s not some terrorist threat that’s hacking and having success. “What if it’s a military reclamation effort, where the military’s going in and securing whatever aspects were still retained by the Shadow Government? “Now, some of you might say, ‘Well, that’s a big What-If.’ But don’t forget that we saw the re-emergence of the OSS, which was where we used to have military intelligence carried out. “And isn’t it odd and curious that as soon as the OSS was re-formed, that you saw all of these interventions or subversions of different entities that have got a crap record with the American People? “Like, if you poll any American if they think the CIA is our friend, they’ll tell you, ‘No.’ “So, why would I care if the CIA was hacked? Hacked by who? What if it’s the military? “And then, you have to start looking at the comms that are put out by the Department of War, by the White House, Department of Labor. You’ll notice that they’re basically extracting lines right from the Q boards. “Again, it’s a cultural artifact, people can say, ‘I don’t believe it.’ But why would anyone walk past the messaging of the Department of War, telling you, ‘Patriots are in control. Patriots are still in control,’ by the way. Talking about quantum and everything else. “So when you start seeing Supreme Intelligence or SI not as the Boogeyman but as the weapon of the military going through all of these systems to shore them up and to expel bad actors, there’s a lot to be hopeful for.”

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