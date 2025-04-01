VIDEO: "Patrick Byrne Tells L Todd Wood About Venezuela's Role in Theft of the 2020 US Elections" - Pub. April 1, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Patrick Byrne is back in the USA, dropping Truth Bunker Busters, when he isn't being interrupted by his hosts, so I'm compiling the highlights, here.

What's crazy is that he's uncovered a lot of important information but he can't seem to admit that the Venezuelan Regime is just another element of the all-encompassing Global Crime System.

Patrick had fled to Qatar, due to a $25 million bounty placed on his head by the Cártel de los Soles, the gang of Venezuelan military leaders, who he says not only run the Venezuelan government but to whom all of the infamous Mexican human-trafficking and drug cartels are subordinate.

He told Owen Shroyer that he'd been instructed a year ago by somebody, high-up in the DOJ to, "Not set foot in the United States until Donald Trump is President," and that he'd been out of the US almost the entire last two years. He also said the United States "would not have survived" if Trump had not been re-elected. I agree.

I highly recommend that you also watch Patrick's interview with Owen Shroyer. I have transcribed every word, beneath the video linked, above.

What I found most interesting about last week's interviews was his re-cap of the undeclared war through which we have all been living – the rotten corpse of an 800-lbs gorilla that is only barely acknowledged by President Trump's March 15th Executive order, "Invocation of the Alien Enemies Act Regarding the Invasion of The United States by Tren De Aragua" and that is not acknowledged, whatsoever in the unclassified 2025 Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community.

Patrick's interview with Alex Jones is also great and highly-recommended. The full transcript appears beneath this video.

BULLET POINTS OF PATRICK BYRNE'S 3 INTERVIEWS LAST WEEK:

• We are basically living through World War 3, a "Bolshevik Subversion" being waged by China via Cuba and Venezuela, using electronic voting systems, with the help of 20 key traitors within the US Government.

• Whereas, the Clintons made blackmail the common currency of DC and the Bidens stand for pure corruption, Barack Obama – a 3rd generation CIA asset – and the Obama Wing of the Democratic Party are about overthrowing the US with a Bolshevik Revolution.

• "They have changed the arc of Western history and smashed it into a brick wall." Sadly, most Westerners don't know that they're living in a Maoist PSYOP. As Patrick says, "It's like trying to argue with a TV set."

• These election theft operations have been ongoing for 20 years and 71 other countries have had their elections similarly stolen.

• Due to the US Electoral College, only six US counties that contain two thirds of the votes in their respective states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada need to be stolen in order to steal the entire US Election.

• Six secretaries of state of Swing States who oversaw the 2020 election need to be arrested.

• Last July, Gen Mike Flynn met with the Venezuelan, Chinese and Serbian system administrators who altered the Swing State elections, as directed by the Cártel de los Soles, the Cuban DGI and the CCP, stored on Huawei servers in Belgrade and Hong Kong. Juan O Savin has repeatedly said these individuals, the hardware and the original source code are all in protective custody.

• In "the single-digit months ahead – sooner, rather than later," Patrick says the full details, including undeniable, hard proof of the theft of the 2020 election will have worked their way throughout the US Government and these will be made public.

• Venezuela sits atop the largest oil reserves on the planet and the Venezuelan Regime has looted $4 trillion out of there.

• The Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang are paramilitary enforcers of the Venezuelan Regime and they have invaded the US for terroristic purposes, many entering via Nicaragua using fake Colombian IDs.

• Establishment Republicans, like Harmeet Dhillon have been slowing down the prosecution of these crimes.

• CIA Director John Ratcliffe is a good guy but he's probably in over his head and he misspoke when he told Rep Joaquin Castro last week that the "Intelligence Community" has no assessment that the US is being invaded by the nation of Venezuela. Ratcliffe does not speak for the IC. Ratcliffe speaks for the CIA.

• Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard oversees the Intelligence Community, including Ratcliffe and she implied to Rep Castro that the FBI and Kash Patel assess that Venezuela has invaded the US.

• The Alien Enemies Act does not require a declaration of war in order to be invoked. An invasion is suffice.

• Patrick's godfather is Warren Buffett, he has been an FBI asset for decades and he's arrived at all of the above through investigating the 2020 election theft – but he won't breathe a word about the CIA, let alone MI-6 or the US Military. Patrick asked Alex Jones, "Who was behind this? Either China or the WEF?" Is he playing dumb?

• AIM4Truth.org and affiliated websites have shown since 2018 that these "Venezuelan" electronic voting systems have always been controlled by the British Crown and that these election theft operations are Globalist. The CCP is a Globalist operation and the US Government and Military are largely controlled by Globalists. How does Patrick not know this?

• CIA whistleblower, Gary Berntsen, who has worked with Patrick describes the Venezuelan Government as "A $2 trillion transnational criminal organization and the most well-resourced criminal syndicate in history. Through bribery and investments of its funds, it controls a dozen countries and world leaders. It has massive investments in the US and European financial markets and institutions."

I've linked the transcript of L Todd Wood's excellent interview with Patrick with several interesting resources below.

TRANSCRIPT

L Todd Wood: First, let's talk election fraud. You posted something, and in fact, I brought it out. You said, "This could be something Harmeet Dhillon could look into, that is, if she's actually interested in fixing anything." And this is over the Pennsylvania – I think it was District 36, mail-in ballot issue – which is obviously, what's going on. That was a Red District for decades, and all of a sudden it flips. What say you?

Patrick Byrne: Well, I think that she has… I'll put it this way. You're going to discover, I think big news coming out to the world, in the single-digit months ahead – sooner, rather than later. I want to put it that way. But the whole truth of what happened is now known and it's working its way through all the channels of Government, and we'll see how long it takes them to do the thing.

But as it gets public, people should know that Harmeet Dhillon – we probably knew 20% of that truth, or 25% of it, on November 10th, 2020. Harmeet, by the time, two years ago she was introduced to it, there was 60% or 70% of what will eventually become known. We only had 60% or 70%. She wanted nothing to do with it.

She knew it was true and backed away, as well as all kinds of people in Congress. It was so radioactive. They all backed away. So, they're willing to police-up little crimes. They're afraid to take on things from a systemic point of view. And I worry that President Trump, doesn't understand that. Many of these people he's relying on had 50%, 60%, 70% of the truth for a couple of years – still did nothing.

L Todd Wood: And you're talking about the 2020 Truth is what you're talking about, right? The whole election.

Patrick Byrne: Yes, I'm talking about the truth of 2020.

L Todd Wood: Yeah. So we've got the blank ballots in Florida. We've got the mail-in ballots in Florida and across in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. We have the captured government in Arizona.

Is the new FBI head and is the new DNI, are they investigating? Is that why they're quiet? Or are they just ignoring? I mean, what do you think?

Patrick Byrne: I have confidence in Kash Patel. I have confidence in Tulsi Gabbard. I'm fine with Pam Bondi and John Ratcliffe. I don't think they're the type of people who will bite the ass off a bear.

Pam Bondi seems to be trying to position herself to enter politics. She's on Fox every night. She could be arresting people. They could be arresting people.

But I think that Kash Patel has the best interest of the country in his heart. It's a shame, that I think John Ratcliffe is going to have circles run around him by the CIA. So they're [Bondi and Ratcliffe] not going to bite the ass off a bear and get anything done. But Tulsi and Kash Patel will and it's promising.

Did you see that Trump, a few weeks ago, a couple of weeks ago, when Pam Bondi said, "We're not releasing Epstein files because it's National Security." The next day or a day or two later, it was announced that Kash Patel now had a direct line to Donald Trump. I think that was probably in response [to Bondi's stand-down].

L Todd Wood: What was that whole Epstein? I mean, I was asking Jack Maxey in the first hour, what was that Influencer Op that happened at the White House? Do you have any idea what that was? I mean, why do that, right? Why bring out binders, which you knew was old information, would be discovered as old information and make everybody look stupid? I mean, what was the purpose of that? Do you have any thoughts?

Patrick Byrne: It was the folks in New York [FBI Field Office]. It was the folks in New York who did that. The guy that she fired and who then walked out to the applause of his office.

L Todd Wood: The FBI guy [James Dennehy].

Patrick Byrne: The FBI Guy. That guy should have been confined to his home and investigated!

So he [Dennehy] did that to make her [Bondi] look stupid. And then, she sent people up and they just raided the offices and they took everything in that FBI office about it…

L Todd Wood: Judicial corruption: Judge Boasberg and all of them. Is a District Court going to run the foreign policy of the United States?

Patrick Byrne: Well, Trump is right to ignore them. He should ignore them. It's not a justiciable question. And he's [Boasberg] absolutely wrong. I mean, it's an Open-and-Shut.

In the language of the Alien Enemies Act, the whole question is, "OK, if we're at war with a country, Donald Trump has, per the Alien Enemies Act, the right to take any male from that country, who's in our country, who's over the age of 14 and just round them up and send them home." And he can do it, he just has to declare, he just has to proclaim it. He doesn't have to answer to anybody…

The legalistic people, like the Judge [is] saying, "We're not at declared war" [but] …the language says, "If you're at a war or if there's an attempt by another country to infiltrate its people," then the President has such and such right. Well, clearly the second clause, absolutely clearly, could have been written for today.

Let me pull up the language of the Alien Enemies Act. It's really worth hearing, because it's black and white. It just shows you what an Activist Judge looks like.

L Todd Wood: Well, people don't realize that these District Courts are authorized by Congress and they can be de-funded and taken down by Congress. So that seems like a likely avenue, if they had the will – which it doesn't seem like Mike Johnson really does – I mean, he's threatened it, but he's made no action to actually do it, in the face of this judicial corruption.

Patrick Byrne: Yeah, it's Mike Johnson. I think so many of these people are compromised, I got to tell you – or they're Weak Sisters. They're not really used to having to do anything in life that required a lot of courage. And I think a lot more courage is being demanded of them than they're showing.

Yeah, but Trump absolutely has the right to do this. So, I know quite a bit about that subject, by the way. I can tell you about the Tren de Aragua for a minute, if you want.

L Todd Wood: Yeah, go ahead, please.

Patrick Byrne: Aragua Prison is the worst in Venezuela...The mastermind of the Venezuelan Regime, first of all, the Venezuelan Mafia is the Venezuelan Regime. It's the place where nation-state turns into government. So, it is the Mafia of the Generalissimo, the Cártel de los Soles, because the generals wear suns on their shoulders.

So the mafia is the government. And the mastermind is a guy named Jorge Rodriguez, and his sister, Delcy Rodriguez, is the Vice President. And Jorge Rodriguez is a psychiatrist, in the footsteps of Hannibal Lecter. He's a complete psychopath. And he and his sister went down to this Aragua Prison, I think it was 2009 or 2012, and they met with the gang leaders. And they said, "We'll let you out, and you'll be our enforcers."

And a deal was made and since then, dissidents in Venezuela don't have to worry only about the secret police showing up – they got to worry about these gangsters, who are going to show up and behead them and disembowel them and hang them upside down from a bridge.

It's that kind of a gang. So it absolutely acts as an arm of the government. It was pushed here and actually, the power players were moved to Colombia. They were given Colombian fake ID, sent to Nicaragua, then the Sinaloan Cartel brought them up and infiltrated them into the United States.

And I know a lot about what's going on in Venezuela and I don't have that from the US Government. I have that from my Venezuelan colleagues. So that's what's really going on. That absolutely meets the language of the Alien Enemies Act.

What's also funny, as you can find this clip also, when President Maduro of Venezuela came out a couple of weeks ago, and he said, and the clip was up in my Twitter feed, he said, basically, "Why are y'all getting mad at us for sending you these people? Check with your own FBI offices in Colombia. Check with your FBI offices in Panama. Biden told us to send you these people. He told us to give you our rapists and killers. Biden told us to. We'll show you the proof."

(VIDEO: "President Nicolas Maduro Urged Trump to Investigate Links and Financing of Tren de Aragua" - Pub. by teleSUR Feb 21, 2025)

Patrick Byrne: So that's all one side of this. It absolutely does meet the Alien Enemies Act…

L Todd Wood: Well, something came out, just this morning from a retired, Gary Berntsen.

Patrick Byrne: Yeah, we worked together for the last few years.

L Todd Wood: So, he's saying that…"The Tren de Aragua is no longer just a violent street gang. They may wear the face of criminality, but they are operating paramilitary training inside the US. A lot of the fires recently may have been started by them and that sabotage and other operations inside the US...The CIA doesn't want to do anything about it," essentially is what he's saying.

Patrick Byrne: Yeah, this is compromised…We've worked together for several years, Gary and I. And he's correct. It is absolutely an arm of the government. It's an arm of Jorge Rodriguez and Delcy Rodriguez, the Vice President, the Grandmaster chess player on the other side, organizing to take down the US, the Grandmaster behind the Regime, the Mafia, and his sister, that's who it answers to.

It's very much on the Iranian model. That's what the Iranians started doing a decade ago. Instead of having their secret – when there's protesters, instead of the secret police showing up and sniping them, what happens is crowds of thugs show up with two by fours and beat the hell out of them and the government steps aside and says, "Well, it wasn't us. It looks like some good, loyal citizens took-on these protesters."

So they're used to using this Street Gang Model, but the Tren de Aragua was just not a street gang. It's the most vicious – these are the guys who disembowel folks and hang them up from a bridge. They're really the awful guys.

L Todd Wood: So, Boasberg wanting to stop the deportation is just showing his colors, right?

Patrick Byrne: Correct...I think this is a Bolshevik Revolution, what we've been going through, the last four years. And they're still clinging to it. And the fake election of 2020 was simply one chapter in it.

L Todd Wood: Which was a Venezuelan company, you know, Smartmatic, right?

Patrick Byrne: Venezuelan company, yeah. Basically, the short version is Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world. It's bigger than Saudi Arabia. And so, a mafia centered on a general named Hugo Chavez – but an outright mafia – took over the country, got themselves elected the first time, and then just cheated and took over and corrupted. And they wanted to be able to pump that oil and keep the money...Gary thinks they've stolen somewhere between one and a half and $4 trillion, OK?

Well, I was in Venezuela seven years ago and while the normal people were starving, they were like living like kings; the military and government…

So to me, Tren de Aragua is just the next stage. First, they hit us with espionage, then they rigged our election systems, and now, 20,000 Tren de Aragua. They're not just killers. The south of Venezuela has been turned into a terrorist training camp, and they've trained these people to be cell leaders. Cell leaders! So it came up yesterday in Congress…

L Todd Wood: Obviously, a predatory incursion. You've got an armed force in the United States.

Patrick Byrne: They're catching them with missiles, with, like MANPADS, Man-Portable Anti-Aircraft. You know? Yeah! You would think that that's Black and White, but this is where lawfare comes in. With lawfare, "the process is the punishment."

They know they can tie this up in the court for two years. So it's effectively, a lot like you get to overrule the President. And suddenly, you got some District Judge who thinks he runs National Security.

However, it turns out – I mean, it's no coincidence. These judges are all it's the same judge ,in so many of these, these assignments are supposed to be random. They're obviously not random! And these same judges show up, in so many of the key cases.

L Todd Wood: So where does this go from here? Do you think it goes directly to the Supreme Court or...? I mean, this is something that should be an emergency hearing. I would think.

Patrick Byrne: It should. And to be honest, if the Supreme Court finds the right way, I'm not even sure that I'd recommend Trump following them. We're we clearly may come to a place, it breaks, but we can't – but with these people, these Bolsheviks are destroying the Constitutional Order.