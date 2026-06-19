Blame It All on Fauci

On the eve of her last day in office at 10:10 PM last night, DNI Tulsi Gabbard tweeted this ODNI Press Release, these declassified documents and this video statement, transcribed below.

Anthony Fauci is being blamed for lying about the “lab leak origins” of the COVID pandemic, as if this immuno-suppressive bioweapon hadn’t been planned since the late 1950s and the initial financing for the project hadn’t been budgeted in late 1969, with the 1970 NDAA.

As if there were “no cases of influenza” in 2020 and that all influenza cases weren’t suddenly being called “COVID”.

As if motorcycle accidents or any circumstances that would land people in hospitals weren’t suddenly being called “COVID”.

As if hospitals weren’t incentivized to kill patients with the approved Remdesivir-and-ventilators protocol, because they would receive $100,000 for each dead “COVID” patient.

As if there weren’t purchase orders for COVID vaccines going back to 2015.

As if we didn’t experience the most insane PSYOPs and unprecedented illegal censorship, which has never really gone away.

As if there weren’t endless amounts of evidence, from changes to our legal system to predictive programming in Hollywood films, that the global COVID operation was decades in the making.

No, they’re going to make everything “Fauci’s fault” and everybody will be happy to see him thrown under the bus, because it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

But that won’t be anything like accountability or justice for COVID.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard tweet:

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ODNI News Release No. 11-26

June 18, 2026

Fauci Funded Wuhan Lab Research That Sparked COVID

New Evidence Fauci Manipulated Intelligence and Lied to Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)—work which is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic.

Today, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the Intelligence Community (IC) to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus’ lab-leak origins, and his role in directing U.S. funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives. These documents expose Fauci’s direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID-19, and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024, when under oath he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research.

You can view the communications and documents HERE .

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability,” DNI Gabbard said. “The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe. It’s time the American people learn the real story.”

The materials released today are a result of DNI Gabbard’s yearlong declassification review in support of President Trump’s maximum transparency mandate. During this process, ODNI officials gathered testimony from multiple IC whistleblowers who reported retaliation for challenging the IC’s manipulation of intelligence on the virus’ origins. This unveiled a clear pattern of suppressing dissent, silencing critics, and burying evidence that undermined IC integrity and disserved the American people.

Fauci’s close IC relationships enabled him to assume three key roles during the pandemic that shielded him from scrutiny as he wielded outsized influence.

Fauci funded risky coronavirus research linked to big pharma and the pursuit of “universal vaccines” worth trillions of dollars.

Fauci was the behind-the-scenes advisor who, with his hand-picked experts, pushed the IC to endorse a natural, animal origin to hide his dangerous research.

Fauci became the nation’s pandemic “pundit” and publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship.

Fauci’s Relationship With The Intelligence Community Drove Intelligence & Public Narratives

Throughout the pandemic, Fauci and politicized leaders within the IC created a self-serving circular reporting loop. He provided hand-picked NIAID-funded scientists to advise the IC. This input shaped official intelligence assessments, which were then publicly cited as scientific consensus to refute the lab-leak theory.

According to hundreds of reviewed emails, the IC almost always incorporated his recommendations. Fauci promoted a fraudulent paper, whose publication he helped prompt, as legitimate information for Intelligence Community consideration. Senior analysts praised Fauci not as a “policymaker,” but as an unbiased guide to “the real coronavirus experts”—while ignoring experts who might dissent from Fauci’s narratives.

Fauci Lied to Congress

The correspondence released today directly contradicts Fauci’s 2024 testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. In that hearing, while under oath, Fauci was repeatedly asked whether he spoke to “FBI, CIA, DIA or any U.S. intelligence agency concerning viral research” before, during, or after the pandemic. Fauci repeatedly dodged the questions, before falsely stating, “not to my knowledge about COVID.”

Retaliation Against Truth-Seekers

Testimony from multiple whistleblowers reveals intelligence analysts who challenged Fauci’s COVID-origin conclusions faced threat of retaliation, were marginalized, and often suffered career setbacks. This silenced dissent and fostered a culture where truth was sacrificed to conformity and credible evidence was buried.

The following are examples from whistleblower accounts that Director Gabbard has referred to the Intelligence Community’s Inspector General.

A contractor was terminated just days after coming forward to ODNI as a whistleblower.

Managers reminded analysts who advocated for the lab-leak hypothesis that leadership would determine which analysts would be promoted. The message was clear: disagreement with the manipulated finding would derail careers.

Senior leaders allegedly set up roadblocks for whistleblowers, removing anonymity from the complaint process by insisting managers or attorneys be present at ODNI meetings, creating an atmosphere of intimidation.

TRANSCRIPT

DNI Tulsi Gabbard: Before the COVID pandemic, Dr Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, work which is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic.

Now, in support of President Trump’s maximum transparency mandate, today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents that expose exactly how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the intelligence community to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus’s lab leak origins, and his role in directing US funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives.

Now, these documents expose Fauci’s direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID-19 and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024 when, under oath, he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research.

We also received testimony from multiple intelligence community whistleblowers who reported retaliation for challenging the intelligence community’s manipulation of intelligence on the virus’s origins, once again revealing a clear pattern of suppressing dissent, silencing critics, and burying the truth.

Dr Fauci’s close relationships with the Intelligence Community enabled him to assume three key roles that shield him from scrutiny:

First, Dr. Fauci funded dangerous gain-of-function coronavirus research linked to big pharma and their pursuit of universal vaccines, worth trillions of dollars.

Second, Dr Fauci was the behind-the-scenes advisor who, alongside his hand-picked so-called experts, pushed the intelligence community to endorse a natural animal origin to hide his dangerous gain-of-function research, that he funded using taxpayer dollars, all of this in a deliberate attempt to cover up the truth and shift the blame and attention away from Fauci’s own actions.

Third, Dr Fauci became the nation’s pandemic pundit, and he publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship using every platform available.

Now, according to hundreds of reviewed emails which are included in this release, the Intelligence Community almost always incorporated Fauci’s recommendations.

He promoted a fraudulent paper, whose publication he helped prompt as legitimate information for intelligence community consideration.

Senior analysts praised Dr Fauci not as a policymaker but as what they called an “Unbiased guide to the real coronavirus experts”, while deliberately ignoring experts who might dissent from Fauci’s narratives.

Now, Fauci didn’t stop there. He blatantly lied to Congress under oath during his 2024 testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, denying that he ever spoke to any intelligence agency about COVID.

The correspondence I’m releasing today directly contradicts his sworn testimony.

We received statements from multiple whistleblowers revealing that the intelligence analysts who dared to challenge Dr Fauci’s COVID origin conclusions faced threats of retaliation, marginalization, and many suffered career setbacks.

For example, a contractor was terminated just days after coming forward to ODNI as a whistleblower.

Another example, those who advocated for the lab leak hypothesis or expressed dissenting views were reminded by their managers that leadership would determine which analysts would be promoted and which would not.

The message was clear: “Go along or be punished.”

Senior leaders also sought to undermine whistleblowers by removing anonymity, which is required in the whistleblower process, as they made their complaints and also insisting that their managers or attorneys be present during ODNI meetings where these whistleblowers were coming forward with their testimony, obviously creating an atmosphere of intimidation.

The COVID pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and countless people around the world. Now, after years of lies and censorship and cover-ups, the American People deserve transparency, truth, and accountability.

The tactics that were used to hide the truth are straight from the Deep State playbook.

Politicized self-serving leaders like Dr Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly-elected president by restricting his access to the vital facts he needed to keep the country safe. It’s time you know the truth.