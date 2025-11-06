This Is What the Shutdown Is Really About

Working at DOGE, Elon Musk saw how blue states, like California are running massive deficits, like the Federal Government does but unlike the states, the Federal Government can print more money to make payments (devaluing the currency in the process).

States have now found the next best thing to money: illegal migrants, who they sign up to various social programs and to whom they nominally provide food, shelter, daycare, schooling, Medicaid and sometimes debit cards with $10,000 – all of this, using US Taxpayer money from residents of other states via the Federal Government.

Elon says that these blue states divert a large portion of those federal funds designated for illegal migrants back to themselves to cover their state budget deficits.

Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan:

“New York and California would be bankrupt without the massive fraudulent federal payments that go to those states to pay for illegals, to create a massive financial incentive for illegals...And the reason you have this standoff is because if the hundreds of billions of dollars to create a financial incentive to have this giant magnet to attract illegals from every part of Earth to these states, if that is turned off, the illegals will leave, because they’re no longer being paid to come to the United States and stay here.”

In other words, illegal migrants have become the self-licking ice cream cone of these state governments.

This is why Chuck Schumer and “Chuck E. Cheese Obama” (aka Hakeem Jeffries) and the Democrats refuse to reopen the Federal Government until the tax dollars from other state residents flows back into their state coffers. Their states are bankrupt and they need to launder federal funds through illegal migrants in order to pay their bills.

Presumably, this is what fuels the animus that New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani directs towards Donald Trump: He’s a hired gun to protect the New York City racket that launders federal taxpayer money through social programs for illegal migrants, siphoning off a large portion of those funds to balance the city budget.

Mamdani wasted no time declaring war on Donald Trump and actually, on the American Way of life during his acceptance speech on Tuesday night.

“If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. “This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one. So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!”

With a belligerence that seemed misplaced in the midst of a victory celebration, Mamdani taunted Trump with all of the seditious verbiage that the George Soros Group and the other billionaires who back him could have ever wanted.

Apparently, Mamdani was helicoptered-in to this role because New York Mayor Eric Adams had been taken out, after he ran afoul of the illegal migrant agenda. The Globalists needed someone who would go lockstep with California Governor Gavin Newsom and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in an insurrection against Trump’s deportation policies and they got their man.

Hopefully, things won’t escalate to the point where these renegade states activate the 2 million sleeper Chinese troops, plus Hezbollah and cartel gangs who crossed the border during the Autopen Regime. The risk exists.

Or Maybe Mamdani’s not diabolical. Maybe he’s a spoiled Woketard with zero self awareness and he means well and he really loves New York. I hope so but his nonstop divisive, grievance-based diatribes are pure evil. They’re like time-traveling back to 2020, to the COVID PSYOP and I don’t think anybody really wants to go back there.

Living in NYC and in the Hamptons for over half my life, I could never afford to buy real estate. Charlie Kirk understood the implications of unaffordability crisis very well:

VIDEO: Charlie Kirk on the Tucker Carlson Show, Pub. 2025

Share

There was evident hanky-panky in the Pennsylvania election on Tuesday. No ballots were printed for the swing-voting Independents, affecting thousands of voters there. In New Jersey, bomb threats were called-in to conservative voting precincts, which may have depressed voter turnout in the red counties that would have voted for Jack Ciatarelli.

There is no major groundswell of complaints about this election – yet – but there are hints that this week’s election was yet another “sting operation”, the evidence from which may be what finally gets the party started on the arrests we’ve been waiting for.

Tore Maras quietly posted on her Telegram that, “The elections yesterday will serve as karma for the fourth unelected government. It’s go time!...That was the last rigged election we have to endure.”

Could fraud that’s instantly provable in this week’s election be the domino that finally unleashes a National State of Emergency and Executive Order that Juan O Savin has been talking about for the past few months?

During a press conference on Ukraine a few weeks ago, Trump mentioned that he was going to issue an Executive Order concerning hand-count paper ballots for 2026, due to the National Emergency caused by the foreign attack on our election system.

Juan says that he and his legal team drafted a version of this Executive Order last March for the Trump administration and he’s been told that 80% to 90% of what his team wrote remains in the current version being reviewed and that Trump is getting ready to sign right now.

Juan explains that because elections in the US are managed at the county level, it would be necessary to declare a National Emergency in order to implement the Executive Order from the Federal level. He says the voter rolls are going to start over from scratch. Everyone will have to register to vote again. Mail-in ballots will be extremely limited (like they used to be) and ballots will be counted on the day of the election at the precinct.

Juan says:

“In 2024, we knew that there were 30 million paper ballots that were printed in China transferred to Singapore, sent to Vancouver, BC and then down into the US and shipped out from Tacoma, Washington to mail locations across the Western states. And something similar happened in the East Coast with ballots that came in from China. “They didn’t end up getting injected in the system because of certain things that happened, including, electronically, the ability to cook the numbers within the election machine system. They couldn’t do that. The ballots couldn’t be sent to the right places [to backfill the digital theft]. And, so that’s why Trump won in 2024. “It’s going to be a huge story, as it continues to build out. But with that in mind, now Trump is not going to allow for the mail-in vote. He’s not going to allow the machines, no machines in the 2026 election. That’s what the Executive Order is going to say. And you’re going to have screaming and weeping and gnashing of teeth. “You think the Mamdani thing’s big. Wait till no machines anywhere in the elections in 2026, no fake ballots anywhere in the elections in 2026. Every last location is going to glow red! “Why? Because without the fraud in the vote system, LA County is a red county. It’s a Republican County. It’s only through the various types of fraud that you get Karen Bass as the Mayor of Los Angeles. Before you had Mamdani, you had Mayor Bass. She travels and brags about having gone to Cuba and being able to listen to Fidel Castro give his five-hour speeches about the ‘Beauty of Communism’.”

Juan says that the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles earlier this year was caused by Directed Energy Weapons, like the Maui Fire and other fires and hurricanes over the years, as well the “dustification” of the World Trade Center towers.

Juan reminds us: