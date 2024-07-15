NBC and other mainstream outlets are reporting that Trump's would-be assassin has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was reported killed by return fire from the Secret Service last night .

But this young man claims that *he* is Thomas Matthew Crooks and that "I hate Republicans, I hate Trump - and guess what? You got the wrong guy!"

The photo of the deceased shows a huge swathe of completely dried blood across his face.

That person looks like he'd been dead for several hours, not minutes and the deceased resembled Maxwell Yearick, who who was arrested in 2016 for being involved in an anti-Trump protest in Pittsburgh and who was sentenced to 3-12 months in Allegheny County Jail.

It appears that the identity of the shooter is being deliberately confused.

Running Time: 9 secs