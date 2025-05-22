This is a very important presentation by German Anthroposophical author, Thomas Mayer, who joins Dr Christiane Northrup and Dr Lee Merritt on the latter's The Medical Rebel podcast to discuss his book, 'Covid Vaccines from a Spiritual Perspective: Consequences for the Soul and Spirit and for Life after Death'.

The book is about the readings of fifty Anthroposophical investigators on the effects of the COVID injections upon the human soul and about the spiritual remedies and interventions that are helpful for those who are sick and for those who have already passed away.

Many physicians have already described the physical effects of the COVID shots but Mayer's book delves into what happens to the souls of those who received these injections in life – and significantly – after death.

Anthroposophy is an esoteric Christian movement founded by Austrian mystic, Rudolf Steiner that seeks to comprehend the objective features of the spiritual world. What's remarkable is that in 1917, Steiner predicted something like the COVID shots and its effects, when he wrote, "People will be inoculated against their disposition to spiritual ideas," and "The materialistic physicians would be entrusted with the task of expelling the souls from mankind."

Fifty separate Anthroposophic "supersensitive" investigators all found that the COVID shots used in Europe damaged the auric sheaths of humans beings and caused the separation of the physical and etheric bodies from the soul and spirit, enabling demonic spirits to take possession of human beings, displacing their souls and spirits.

In short, the shots disconnected people from their higher aspects and from God.

Anthroposophy describes demonic, "Soratic spirits", that are minions of the Adversary of the Christ, whose objective is to extinguish the "human 'I'".

Anthroposophists believe that Evil was created by Divine Will, in order to allow Man to have the possibility of freedom, something that no other spiritual hierarchy in creation has.

In Anthroposophy, everything in the material world has corresponding aspects or "spirits" across the spectrum of non-physical dimensions. Natural objects are perceived to have spirits that are connected to God. The unnatural human creations known as "SARS-CoV-2", the "vaccines" and the illness of "COVID-19" have malevolent spirits, because they were devised with evil intent.

As a retired orthopedic spinal surgeon and retired US Navy Lieutenant Commander, Dr Lee Merritt MD is a hardcore scientist. She is also a Christian and she agrees that there is something beyond "mRNA" at work in the various COVID phenomena and she welcomes a spiritual perspective about what is happening.

Dr Christiane Northrup MD weighs in, saying that she does not believe that the people who are pro-COVID vaccine and who continue to get boosters are salvageable but she asks Thomas Mayer what advice he might have for someone who's had one or two shots and then realized that they have a ticking time bomb inside of them; someone who has faith in God and who is willing to take on the vaccine from this spiritual perspective, as the battle between Good and Evil during this time of Revelation?

Dr Northrup says, "I do see in your book, cases where people have been freed from this demonic thing. So can you talk about that and what you actually do? Because, to me, if Jesus is who He says He is and we are who we are, with the authority in us through Christ, then we should have the ability to reverse this."

Thomas Mayer replies that all of this is a learning experience for our development as humans.

He says, "In the end, everything will be good...In my experience, with spiritual possessions, it's quite easy to release it, to remove it. The spiritual healing power was always possible...but there is a lot of soul-processing.

“So he has taken the vaccine: Why did he? That's a big question...

"Often, the people are forced from outside. You lose your job if you do not take the vaccine and so on and you have a lot of pressure but 'Why did I follow the pressure?' So that's a quite important question and I would always start with this question...

"We are always under pressure from the outside and everyone does a lot of stupid things. That's normal, that's not a problem. But really, to face it: 'What was going on in me?' That's always the first step...

"If someone has taken the vaccine, he has signed a contract. In Germany, we have to sign it, always...It's like a contract with the Devil...I understood why normally, in Germany it was three vaccinations, because if you sign it three times, the contract with the Devil is quite hard!

"So, the next step is to consciously [renounce] the contract...It's an important point, because, I have said 'Yes' and now, I have to say 'No'.

"If we do a spiritual healing with this COVID vaccination then, we go to different levels and it's not always the same with everyone. Someone has more Soratic beings...the COVID Vaccine Being is more in the head, the other one is more in the stomach. It depends.

"But then we go, step-by-step through all different levels and if I could perceive something, I always ask the spiritual world to heal it. For me, it's quite simple, it's not so complicated, because of the spiritual help. It's not a problem.

"We would get a lot of help but we have to ask...We have to ask, because...they can only reach us through our consciousness. We have to invite [the spiritual world] and we have to open the door and now, you can work and remove these beings.

"I normally go into contact with Christ. A friend of ours worked with the Medicine Buddha but I have not created such a contact with the Medicine Buddha!" (Laughs).

Dr Northrup says she has a pastor friend who does Deliverance ministry and he says it doesn't work with "Buddha" and it doesn't work with "Muhammad", the only name that makes it work is "Christ".

Mayer replies that there must be a connection. If you have a connection to Christ, only Christ will work but if you have created a connection to the Medicine Buddha, then the Medicine Buddha would help. It's like different channels but the most important thing is to create the connection. If someone hasn't worked for decades within a Christian framework, then that will not make sense for them and that each person has to find what makes sense for them, in order to heal.

He continues, "I normally say 'Christ' and 'Archangel Michael', because he is quite powerful and then, the angels of Raphael that are the angels of healing and with them, I open my consciousness so that they may come to this demonic spiritual being and then, the healing work normally goes quite well.

"But I have to control it and sometimes, it needs another input and another input. And then, I ask the client, 'How do you feel? How is it now?'...but in the end, it's always possible...

"In the end, we are at the time when we have to face the Devil. We have to face evil beings. We have to learn to handle it, because they are in our world. They are ruling the world and we have to create a sensitivity to recognize them but also to stand with our 'I' power and to stand against them."

In Anthroposophy, the "human I" is what makes Man the crown of Creation and sets Man apart from all other kingdoms of nature: animals, plants, minerals do not have an I-consciousness.

He continues, "Not fighting. Never fighting. The gesture is always helping...We do not fight against the evil beings...It's not fighting, because if we fight, we are at the same level. That is not healing...inviting spiritual beings, perhaps inviting Christ to help these evil beings to develop, that they develop further."

Dr Merritt then asks him if this is not about "casting-out of demons" and exorcism?

He replies that exorcism also works but the problem is that the demons can be cast out however they may go on to possess someone else and "You have to transform it. And that is Christianity, because Christ goes down on Saturday and into Hell and he helped all the demonic beings in Hell and then he came back on Easter Sunday and that is Christianity: helping these demonic beings; to transform them."

Mayer goes on to say that everything, including demons have souls but evil beings are not nourished by the Cosmos. This is why they need to possess other beings and take their energy.

Dr Merritt, who is also a trained parasitologist comments humorously that maybe, just killing them is "Not doing it right".

Mayer says that Western culture is generally in denial about the existence of these adversarial forces, when it is very obvious that Evil is all around us. Dr Merritt agrees and she adds that standard practices of Christianity have contributed to this delusion, that somehow humans are real and demonic forces are less real. She notes how the Catholic Church hunted down the Gnostics to the last one, because they didn't want the real story of Evil to come out.

Dr Merritt says she's come to think that "mRNA" may not be as much of an active component of the COVID injections as are the contracts which patients are forced to sign, binding them to the demonic entities attached to the ingredients.

She says that when MIT and Yale later came out and said, "Oh! We were wrong! The mRNA does get into your body and everybody's going to die in 2 to 5 years," she thinks they're trying to convince people that this is only a physical problem and that "We changed your DNA."

Mayer agrees with her that this is nonsense, because DNA is always developing and it's not a fixed thing.

Dr Northrup asks Mayer how he would work to heal an atheist, who doesn't believe in anything spiritual but who is beginning to realize that taking the shot was not such a good idea?

He says he would start by asking them what was their intention by taking the shot? The second step is to renounce the contracts that were signed at the times of the injections and to consciously say 'No!' and then, to use the power of imagination to send healing energies throughout their bodies, with the intention of dissolving the energetic possession through the vaccines.

This could be with love but he says for someone without any spiritual concept, they could take the power of the Sun, which appears to be the most powerful force in Earthly reality and to imagine drawing the Sun's energy through their body.

However, he suggests that it would also be good for an atheist to be willing to work with someone who is experienced with spiritual healing, who could offer their impact.

The main point to understand is that this is not just a chemical issue but a spiritual issue, one of consciousness. He says once you understand this, you will find your way.

Mayer says he knows deeply religious people, who have been able to heal themselves by going to religious services.

He knows others who love nature and who have gone into nature to heal themselves of the COVID injection possession.

He says, "There are many ways but you have to go your way."

Dr Northrup then brings Mayer to the topic of a woman who had died as a result of the COVID shots and how in the book, he had described seeing her as being "stuck" in a kind of purgatory. She says, "It would seem to me, there must be millions of souls stuck like that, right now."

Mayer replies, "Yes. That's true. That is our biggest problem: the Earth-bound souls. I believe half of the souls of our Western countries do not have a normal afterlife. They're stuck at certain points. For us, incarnated people, we are surrounded by these Earth-bound souls."

He clarifies that Earth-bound souls are possessed by demonic beings, which is why they are stuck.

He gives the example of a client who had a heart flutter and he asked her for how long? She said since her friend had died six months ago. Her friend had been quite depressive and he had died of a heart attack.

To Mayer, it was clear that her deceased friend's soul was in a confused condition and that she, by being in sympathy with him was being energetically flooded by everything that he could not resolve.

He says this is just one concrete example of how we, who are alive are surrounded by billions of confused, Earth-bound dead people. (I remember Robert Monroe writing something similar).

Dr Merritt asks him if there is something that we can do for them? Can they get themselves out of this? How does that end? Do they stay like that forever?

He replies that it's always possible to help someone who is stuck in the afterlife. "That's not a problem. It's a problem that it's not in our consciousness, if we do not speak in our society about it."

He notes that on the Island of Bali, of which is 87% of the population is Balinese Hindu, the people there worry about their family and friends getting stuck in the afterlife.

He says, "Every Balinese knows that if someone stays Earth-bound, it will create problems and the incarnated people get illnesses, failures in business and so on and they give a lot of effort in helping the souls in the afterlife."

He says the Balinese are constantly doing ceremonies to help release their loved ones, because they're aware that their being stuck could cause problems. He was amazed, during the two months that he spent in Bali, that he could not find any Earth-bound souls, which he notes creates an environment that is incredibly relaxing!

Dr Northrup asks Mayer what his views are in the ideas expressed by Alex Collier and others that the Earth is being parasitized by regressive extraterrestrials, like the Orions and Greys.

Mayer replies that "Orions" and "Greys" are other terms for these counter-forces described by Rudolf Steiner. He says the spiritual world is very complex and there are many different kinds of beings.

Steiner referred to the race of demonic beings with the most malice towards humanity as the "asuras", which:

...was created as a result of 'sinful' interaction between remaining Sons of God of the Abel line 'akin to the divine', and the daughters of the worldly Cain line, the two streams or subraces of Mankind. These beings acted seductively upon the human race and caused its downfall in the Atlantean epoch through rise of black magic.

Mayer explains that the idea of Fallen Angels is helpful to understand how the purpose of these beings who could not follow the normal Cosmic evolution is so that humans can develop ourselves; our freedom and our love.

Earth offers us the opportunity to face Evil, which gives us the possibility of freedom. We can choose love. This choice is something that no other spiritual hierarchy in creation has.