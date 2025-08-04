VIDEO: "Thousands of Highly Classified Russiagate Documents Found in a Burn Bag Intended for Destruction" - Pub. Aug 4, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

The Mainstream Media hasn't been reporting on the bombshell documents releases of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, other than to attempt to discredit them, because to report on these bombshells would implicate them as having acted – and continuing to act – as Deep State organs pushing false propaganda against the American People.

Last week, NBC even trotted out Susan Miller, who claims to have led the CIA team that conducted the 2017 intelligence assessment on "Russian election interference", and who claims that Tulsi Gabbard and the White House "Are lying, again," and that, "We definitely had the intel to show with high probability that the specific goal of the Russians was to get Trump elected."

But Tulsi tells Benny Johnson here:

"Well, I've checked in to Susan Miller, as well as checked in with some of the folks who were in the room when a lot of this was happening and they have confirmed, through multiple sources that Susan Miller was not the author of this Intelligence Community Assessment. Once again, the Mainstream Media is trotting-out discredited individuals and reports, because if they actually report the truth, they would somehow have to admit their complicity in this, as you pointed-out from day one."

Moreover, Susan Miller's claims are 180º the opposite of what Tulsi's investigation has found. She says this January 2017 assessment was ordered by President Obama in the final weeks of his presidency after the Intelligence Community had already consistently assessed that Russia had neither the intent nor the capability to be able to influence or swing the election for Donald trump. The CIA and the FBI even reported that January 2017 assessment was knowingly filled with falsehoods. Yet Brennan and Clapper shared that document and its assessment with "High Confidence".

Crazier still, former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, whose "Pee-Pee Dossier" was used by Hillary Clinton's campaign to discredit Trump was working for sanctioned Russian oligarchs and many of his sources were Russian spies. Steele was a foreign agent paid millions of dollars by the Clinton Campaign to undermine the 2016 US election. The Clintonista narrative that Trump is a foreign agent is a Satanic Inversion of the truth.

Tulsi tells Benny:

"When we talk about 'accountability', these are the things that we are talking about. There were no accidents, here. All of this was done intentionally and willfully, creating an intelligence assessment filled with falsehoods, specifically to sell a lie to the American People, to delegitimize the 2016 election, to delegitimize President Trump and his administration and use this document as the so-called evidence for everything that would come after, from Congressional impeachments to years'-long investigations, to harassment; investigations and smears against the President and his family, senior officials, some having to serve time in jail. "The list goes on and on and this is where I think it's important, Benny to just remind people about the seriousness of these implications and how it has to do, not with Democrats or Republicans but with every American and our ability to have faith in the integrity of our elections and that there will be a peaceful transition of power; peaceful transfer of power. "Once the American People's voices are heard in an election, as they were in 2016, with President Trump, President Obama should have said, "The People have spoken. We will prepare for this Transition. That didn't happen in 2016. Instead, they were unhappy that President Trump got elected and began this process of creating a manufactured intelligence assessment filled with falsehoods, specifically to undermine and delegitimize President Trump's presidency... "This is not my view or my opinion or my interpretation. Go and read the documents, yourself. Look at the emails that were sent from James Clapper's assistant out to the intelligence community, communicating that this assessment will be created 'per the President's direction'. "Read the documents for yourself and then you can see, as you go through the documents how, in the months leading up to the election, the Intelligence Community consistently assessed that Russia had neither the intent nor the capability to be able to influence or swing the election for Donald trump. "And that's a critical statement, there, because in the assessment that President Obama ordered – and you'll again see in the documents with great detail – how he wanted an assessment that delivered intelligence that details how Moscow tried to help Trump get elected. Not if but how. "And and then, DNI Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan delivered for President Obama, through this manufactured intelligence assessment, again, based on discredited information and shoddy intelligence that was weaponized for a very specific political purpose."

You may have noticed that I haven't been reporting on all of Tulsi's bombshell releases, either. That's because I have a lot of PTSD around this.

The same people who tried to overthrow the US Government are the same people who unleashed the Censorship Industrial Complex (which hasn't stopped), who have destroyed my business and my family relationships, who stole the 2020 election and who mandated poison shots for the entire military, all first responders and all babies – everyone – and who are still goose-stepping all over Europe and Brazil.

Finally, after a decade of this unrelenting Zombie Apocalypse, justice might finally be here but the only thing anybody wants to talk about is Jeffery Epstein. Too many fairweather MAGA brainwaves are now entrained on hating Trump, when his administration is our only ticket out of this Hellhole.

If I had run this story last week, I would have been trounced in the comments. Put your cellphones in a Faraday bag.

I love Tulsi Gabbard. She embodies the Constitution and stands for everything that is good and just about America.

A full transcript of this interview appears beneath the video linked HERE.

